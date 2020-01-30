Performance Die besten Fonds für globale Aktien

Fonds-Crashtest

DAS INVESTMENT kürt gemeinsam mit der Münchner Analysegesellschaft FWW Fundservices GmbH in jeder Ausgabe die besten Angebote einer Anlagekategorie (Aktien Global, Aktien Europa, Hochzinsanleihen etc.). Dabei berücksichtigt die Redaktion nur Fonds, die mindestens fünf Jahre alt sind und mindestens 10 Millionen Euro Volumen auf die Waage bringen. Punkten können die Testteilnehmer in drei Bereichen: Performance, Stressverhalten, Aktives Management. Die dort erzielten Ergebnisse fließen im Verhältnis 40/30/30 in das Endergebnis ein. Mehr Infos zum Testverfahren.

Gesamtbewertung Performance Stresstest Aktives Management

Rang Fondsname ISIN Punkte Performance Performance 1 Jahr Punkte Performance 1 Jahr Performance 3 Jahre Punkte Performance 3 Jahre Performance 5 Jahre Punkte Performance 5 Jahre Punkte Outperformance 1 T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Focused Growth Equity A LU0143551892 40 20,96 5 54,66 5 93,32 5 25 2 LO Funds - Generation Global (EUR) P D LU0428704554 40 20,94 5 58,30 5 105,72 5 25 3 Fundsmith Equity LU0690374615 40 19,47 5 59,72 5 109,19 5 25 4 Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity LU0552385295 38 23,36 5 73,06 5 130,33 5 23 5 Seilern World Growth IE00B2NXKV01 36 21,83 5 62,70 5 111,10 5 21 6 Morgan Stanley Global Advantage LU0868753731 35 20,49 5 58,64 5 84,82 5 20 7 Threadneedle Global Focus LU0042999655 35 24,44 5 58,08 5 85,99 5 20 8 AGIF - Allianz Global Equity Unconstrained - A - EUR LU0342677829 34 19,28 5 49,69 5 77,34 5 19 9 iShares Dow Jones Global Titans 50 (DE) DE0006289382 34 19,61 5 47,92 5 76,44 5 19 10 T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Growth Equity Fund A LU0382932902 34 19,28 5 49,65 5 72,12 5 19 11 WMF (Lux) - Wellington Global Quality Growth D USD Unh. Acc LU1084869962 33 19,57 5 54,23 5 97,74 5 18 12 Threadneedle (Lux) Global Select 1U LU1864957219 33 20,78 5 47,35 5 73,17 5 18 13 WI Global Challenges Index-Fonds P DE000A1T7561 33 21,51 5 50,92 5 74,33 5 18 14 Allianz Interglobal A (EUR) DE0008475070 33 19,20 4 49,43 5 74,45 5 19 15 Morgan Stanley Global Quality LU0955010870 32 18,63 4 45,78 5 74,07 5 18 16 Nordea 1 - Global Portfolio Fund BP-EUR LU0476541221 32 18,24 4 49,27 5 74,86 5 18 17 Schroder ISF Global Sustainable Growth A Acc LU0557290698 31 21,22 5 51,03 5 76,07 5 16 18 Threadneedle Global Select Fund 1 GBP acc. GB0001444701 31 21,74 5 47,04 5 74,37 5 16 19 Nordea 1 - Global Opportunity Fund BP-EUR LU0975280552 31 22,48 5 53,72 5 76,72 5 16 20 DPAM INVEST B Equities NewGems Sustainable W BE6246061376 31 17,64 4 54,10 5 76,80 5 17 21 iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF IE00BP3QZ825 31 17,20 3 60,19 5 95,13 5 18 22 BlackRock Global Funds - Global Long-Horizon Equity A2 USD LU0011850046 31 22,88 5 50,60 5 71,80 5 16 23 Vontobel Fund - Global Equity A-USD LU0218910023 31 18,63 4 44,56 5 73,62 5 17 24 Comgest Growth World IE0033535075 30 15,79 2 57,10 5 83,39 5 18 25 SUPERIOR 6 - Global Challenges (A) AT0000A0AA60 30 21,71 5 46,79 5 62,62 4 16 26 BNY Mellon Long-Term Global Equity Fund USD A IE00B29M2J34 30 19,25 4 45,75 5 67,13 5 16 27 BMO Responsible Global Equity A Inc EUR LU0234759529 30 18,59 4 45,94 5 70,83 5 16 28 iShares Edge MSCI World Quality Factor UCITS ETF IE00BP3QZ601 30 18,44 4 43,83 5 71,08 5 16 29 LGT Sustainable Quality Equity Fund Hedged (USD) B LI0183907802 30 24,96 5 47,38 5 81,81 5 15 30 Robeco Global Growth Trends Equities (EUR) D LU0974293671 30 19,08 4 50,81 5 71,17 5 16 31 iShares Edge MSCI World Minimum Volatility ETF IE00B8FHGS14 29 17,75 4 39,56 4 76,71 5 16 32 Xtrackers MSCI World Momentum UCITS ETF 1C IE00BL25JP72 29 17,32 3 61,17 5 87,85 5 16 33 UBS - MSCI World Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (USD) A-dis LU0629459743 28 19,07 4 44,39 5 67,91 5 14 34 Deka-GlobalChampions CF DE000DK0ECU8 28 18,36 4 41,06 4 64,73 4 16 35 Comgest Monde C FR0000284689 28 14,87 2 52,95 5 77,33 5 16 36 Raiffeisen-MegaTrends-Aktien T AT0000820147 28 18,61 4 42,47 4 63,94 4 16 37 AGIF - Allianz Global Sustainability - A - EUR LU0158827195 28 18,87 4 38,57 3 61,22 4 17 38 DNB Fund - Global ESG Retail A LU0029375739 27 19,73 5 44,01 5 62,55 4 13 39 Robeco Global Stars Equities Fund NL0000289783 27 18,09 4 45,39 5 62,97 4 14 40 DWS Smart Industrial Technologies LD DE0005152482 27 18,39 4 33,52 2 70,08 5 16 41 Pictet - Security-P USD LU0256846139 27 20,65 5 42,64 4 74,86 5 13 42 CS (Lux) Security Equity Fund B USD LU0909471251 27 17,39 3 52,35 5 81,02 5 14 43 Xtrackers MSCI World Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF 1C IE00BL25JN58 27 17,72 4 39,51 4 72,52 5 14 44 Xtrackers MSCI World Quality UCITS ETF 1C IE00BL25JL35 27 18,54 4 44,18 5 71,21 5 13 45 ECHIQUIER WORLD EQUITY GROWTH A FR0010859769 27 14,72 1 49,56 5 79,26 5 16 46 Russell World Equity Fund B USD IE0034343834 27 16,67 3 39,15 4 68,24 5 15 47 iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF USD (Acc) IE00B4L5Y983 26 16,90 3 40,55 4 65,65 4 15 48 UBS - MSCI World UCITS ETF A LU0340285161 26 16,60 3 39,52 4 63,05 4 15 49 Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF IE00B60SX394 26 17,04 3 40,67 4 64,95 4 15 50 C WorldWide - C WorldWide Equities Ethical 1A LU0122292328 26 25,24 5 47,62 5 63,75 4 12 51 Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF Acc EUR LU0533032008 26 16,25 3 44,70 5 79,50 5 13 52 HSBC MSCI WORLD ETF IE00B4X9L533 26 17,16 3 41,49 4 64,63 4 15 53 UBS - MSCI World UCITS ETF A-dist IE00B7KQ7B66 26 16,84 3 40,16 4 64,38 4 15 54 Xtrackers MSCI World UCITS ETF 1C IE00BJ0KDQ92 26 16,88 3 40,62 4 65,10 4 15 55 AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD - AU (C) LU0996182308 26 16,56 3 39,43 4 63,62 4 15 56 Vanguard FTSE Developed World UCITS ETF IE00BKX55T58 26 16,60 3 40,26 4 65,07 4 15 57 iShares MSCI World UCITS ETF (Dist) IE00B0M62Q58 26 16,57 3 39,52 4 63,61 4 15 58 Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010315770 26 16,99 3 39,68 4 65,23 4 15 59 DWS Global Growth LD DE0005152441 26 19,89 5 42,66 4 63,05 4 13 60 AB SICAV I - Sustainable Global Thematic Portfolio Axx LU0034955152 26 19,06 4 46,01 5 65,59 4 13 61 Metzler International Growth IE0003723560 26 20,43 5 43,52 5 63,18 4 12 62 Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF 1C LU0274208692 26 17,00 3 40,70 4 65,14 4 15 63 ComStage MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF I LU0392494562 26 17,04 3 40,20 4 65,41 4 15 64 Raiffeisen-Nachhaltigkeit-Aktien (A) AT0000677901 26 20,69 5 41,83 4 60,61 3 14 65 UniDynamicFonds: Global A LU0089558679 25 18,39 4 41,22 4 60,94 3 14 66 DWS Top World DE0009769794 25 19,33 5 37,58 3 60,12 3 14 67 DWS Akkumula LC DE0008474024 25 18,26 4 36,60 3 62,11 4 14 68 Deka-MegaTrends CF DE0005152706 25 18,14 4 38,93 4 59,99 3 14 69 MFS Meridian Funds - Global Concentrated Fund B1 USD LU0219482337 25 19,88 5 37,43 3 63,53 4 13 70 Invesco Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF IE00BLSNMW37 25 16,71 3 36,04 3 71,53 5 14 71 AB SICAV I - Low Volatility Equity Portfolio A LU0861579265 25 16,33 3 38,83 4 67,09 4 14 72 Fidelity Funds - Global Demographics Fund A Acc (USD) LU0528227936 25 17,40 4 43,52 5 63,38 4 12 73 AB SICAV I - Global Core Equity Portfolio RX LU0616502885 25 18,14 4 41,55 4 62,64 4 13 74 Janus Henderson Global Equity Fund R EUR Acc LU0200076213 25 13,17 0 41,73 4 73,59 5 16 75 SPDR MSCI ACWI IMI UCITS ETF IE00B3YLTY66 24 15,10 2 35,92 3 61,54 4 15 76 Robeco Global Stars Equities (EUR) D LU0387754996 24 17,82 4 40,48 4 62,39 4 12 77 Wagner & Florack Unternehmerfonds AMI I (a) DE000A1C4D48 24 19,01 4 46,37 5 55,03 2 13 78 Metzler Wachstum International DE0009752253 24 19,40 5 41,65 4 58,12 3 12 79 Fidelity Funds - Global Focus Fund A (EUR) LU0157922724 24 15,83 2 39,51 4 64,72 4 14 80 Fidelity Funds - World Fund A (EUR) LU0069449576 23 14,46 1 36,88 3 67,50 5 14 81 SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF IE00B44Z5B48 23 16,33 3 38,59 4 61,91 4 12 82 AXA WF - Framlington Evolving Trends A (thes.) USD LU0503938796 23 19,96 5 42,10 4 58,11 3 11 83 BNY Mellon Global Opportunities (GBP) (Inc) GB00B0C3H830 23 19,41 5 32,09 2 61,63 4 12 84 DPAM INVEST B Equities World Sustainable A BE0058651630 23 23,54 5 54,04 5 63,34 4 9 85 AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD EX EMU FR0010756114 23 16,75 3 38,89 4 65,75 4 12 86 Xtrackers MSCI World Index Fund 1D - Core IE00BP268518 23 17,09 3 39,98 4 66,10 4 12 87 Guinness Global Innovators Fund C EUR Acc IE00BQXX3D17 22 26,20 5 43,32 4 63,99 4 9 88 LGT Sustainable Equity Fund Global (EUR) B LI0106892966 22 16,33 3 32,55 2 80,63 5 12 89 iShares Dow Jones Global Sustainability Screened UCITS IE00B57X3V84 22 16,59 3 38,58 4 56,15 3 12 90 Quantex Global Value Fund CHF R LI0042267281 22 12,16 0 41,40 4 63,61 4 14 91 Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF IE00B3RBWM25 22 16,34 3 38,75 4 61,13 3 12 92 KEPLER Risk Select Aktienfonds (A) AT0000A0NUV7 22 15,12 2 33,35 2 64,89 4 14 93 DWS Invest II Global Equity High Conviction Fund LC LU0826452848 22 20,29 5 42,04 4 60,02 3 10 94 Ampega Global Aktienfonds DE0009847301 22 17,54 4 37,67 3 60,67 3 12 95 AGIF - Allianz Global Equity - AT - EUR LU0101257581 22 15,10 2 34,42 2 56,97 3 15 96 MFS Meridian Funds - Global Research Fund A1 EUR LU0219417861 22 20,60 5 35,86 3 56,95 3 11 97 UniFavorit: Aktien DE0008477076 21 10,42 0 35,55 3 61,14 4 14 98 JPM Global Dividend A (acc) - USD LU0329201957 21 16,95 3 35,44 3 56,67 3 12 99 DWS Vermögensbildungsfonds I LD DE0008476524 21 17,27 3 36,17 3 60,06 3 12 100 iShares MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF IE00B6R52259 21 16,25 3 38,42 3 59,45 3 12 101 Xtrackers MSCI AC World UCITS ETF 1C IE00BGHQ0G80 21 16,48 3 37,98 3 59,03 3 12 102 Wells Fargo (L) Worldwide - Global Equity A (USD) LU0353188872 21 14,89 2 39,05 4 57,99 3 12 103 Goldman Sachs Global Equity Partners Portfolio EUR Cl. Acc. LU0244549597 21 20,77 5 38,52 3 54,09 2 11 104 Candriam Equities L Global Demography C LU0654531184 21 18,93 4 38,88 4 55,28 2 11 105 VanEck Vectors (TM) Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF NL0009690221 21 16,73 3 35,81 3 57,37 3 12 106 Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc USD LU1829220133 21 16,17 3 38,33 3 59,65 3 12 107 Eurizon Fund - Equity World Smart Volatility R EUR Acc LU0114064917 20 14,65 1 39,82 4 59,04 3 12 108 VanEck Vectors (TM) Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF NL0010408704 20 14,91 2 36,36 3 58,27 3 12 109 iShares World Equity Index Fund (LU) A2 USD LU0836512615 20 15,96 2 37,17 3 60,88 3 12 110 BNY Mellon Global Income Fund (GBP) (Inc) GB00B0MY6T00 20 16,35 3 32,08 1 63,76 4 12 111 Pictet - Quality Global Equities-P USD LU0845339638 20 17,94 4 37,16 3 64,45 4 9 112 Kames Global Equity Income Fund A EUR Inc. IE00BF5SW189 20 19,00 4 32,38 2 57,63 3 11 113 Deka-Globale Aktien LowRisk CF (A) LU0851806900 20 15,01 2 31,49 1 58,36 3 14 114 Allianz Global Insights - A - EUR IE0008479408 20 15,27 2 29,70 1 59,88 3 14 115 UniMarktführer A LU0103244595 20 15,97 3 38,48 3 56,28 3 11 116 UBS (D) Equity Fund - Global Opportunity DE0008488214 20 14,65 1 40,21 4 57,71 3 12 117 UniGlobal DE0008491051 20 15,69 2 36,81 3 58,21 3 12 118 Pictet - Global Megatrend Selection-P CHF LU0386891260 20 17,50 4 38,86 4 56,55 3 9 119 Schroder ISF Global Equity A Acc LU0215105999 20 15,17 2 37,66 3 58,74 3 12 120 Capital Group Global Equity Fund (LUX) B EUR LU0114999021 20 18,52 4 36,81 3 54,30 2 11 121 Goldman Sachs Global CORE® Equity Port. Base Dist. Snap LU0203365449 20 9,42 0 33,92 2 63,28 4 14 122 MFS Meridian Funds - Global Equity Fund B1 USD LU0219480638 19 19,26 4 34,32 2 55,48 2 11 123 KBC Equity Fund Trends (auss.) BE0167244160 19 17,77 4 40,23 4 55,70 2 9 124 Naspa-Aktienfonds Global CF DE0009771956 19 15,43 2 32,74 2 56,93 3 12 125 JPM Global Socially Responsible A (dist) - USD LU0111753769 19 15,76 2 37,81 3 56,49 3 11 126 All World (T) AT0000801170 19 15,10 2 36,26 3 54,19 2 12 127 UBS (Lux) Equity Fund - Global Sustainable (USD) P-acc LU0076532638 19 14,61 1 39,98 4 55,42 2 12 128 Deka-bAV Fonds DE0009786228 19 16,10 3 33,73 2 54,04 2 12 129 E.ON Aktienfonds DWS DE0009848036 19 16,62 3 35,83 3 49,45 1 12 130 BNY Mellon Global Equity Income Fund GBP B Inc IE00B3X34P90 19 15,72 2 30,99 1 61,31 4 12 131 KCM Aktien Global SRI (R) AT0000A0V6J7 19 17,66 4 38,50 3 58,23 3 9 132 SSgA Global Managed Volatility Equity Fund P LU0450104905 19 13,61 1 32,38 2 62,58 4 12 133 J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Global Opportunities Fd B EUR IE00B80FZF09 18 13,76 1 29,52 1 66,35 4 12 134 Triodos Global Equities Impact Fund R ausschüttend LU0278272413 18 18,23 4 36,43 3 52,62 2 9 135 JPM Global Select Equity A (acc) - USD LU0070217475 18 15,50 2 37,71 3 61,17 4 9 136 ESPA STOCK GLOBAL EUR R01 (A) AT0000989645 18 19,76 5 37,45 3 51,15 1 9 137 terrAssisi Aktien I AMI DE0009847343 18 16,90 3 36,22 3 57,74 3 9 138 Löwen-Aktienfonds DE0009769802 18 16,10 3 31,05 1 56,73 3 11 139 KBC Eco Fund World (thes.) BE0133741752 18 15,77 2 32,98 2 53,72 2 12 140 ADVANTAGE STOCK (T) AT0000703285 18 6,42 0 36,49 3 60,03 3 12 141 MEAG Nachhaltigkeit A DE0001619997 18 15,80 2 35,70 3 56,00 2 11 142 Merian World Equity Fund A USD IE0005263466 18 9,91 0 30,91 1 60,45 3 14 143 Invest Global DE0009757922 17 15,76 2 35,99 3 56,59 3 9 144 NN (L) Global Sustainable Equity P Cap. LU0119216553 17 17,64 4 34,79 2 52,38 2 9 145 Goldman Sachs Global Eqty Partners ESG Portf. Base Acc LU0377748123 17 20,03 5 38,58 3 48,37 1 8 146 BNY Mellon Global Equity Fund (GBP) GB0006779986 17 15,97 2 32,94 2 54,01 2 11 147 Swisscanto (LU) Equity Fund Global Innovation Leaders AT LU0102842878 17 15,27 2 33,94 2 51,02 1 12 148 Deutsche Postbank Global Player DE0009797753 17 17,12 3 36,78 3 55,31 2 9 149 M&G Global Themes Fund A GB0030932676 17 21,30 5 34,62 2 49,62 1 9 150 AMUNDI FUNDS GLOBAL EQUITY CONSERVATIVE - A USD (C) LU0801842559 17 15,26 2 30,66 1 52,73 2 12 151 Jyske Invest Equities Low Volatility DK0060512358 17 14,35 1 31,06 1 58,44 3 12 152 Robeco QI Global Conservative Equities (EUR) D LU0705782398 17 15,95 2 29,49 1 53,40 2 12 153 Fidelity Funds - Global Dividend Fund A QIncome (EUR) LU0731782404 17 17,63 4 32,29 2 53,50 2 9 154 Rothschild & Co WM - Aktien P LU0329325095 17 14,49 1 35,37 3 49,56 1 12 155 ACATIS Global Value Total Return UI DE000A1JGBX4 17 14,94 2 41,18 4 56,49 3 8 156 Gutmann Aktien Nachhaltigkeitsfonds AT0000A15M75 17 14,21 1 38,16 3 49,00 1 12 157 WMF (Lux) - Wellington Gbl Opportunities Equity N USD Unh. A LU1032306836 16 14,77 2 30,13 1 53,61 2 11 158 Guinness Global Equity Income Fund B IE00B42XCP33 16 18,24 4 32,49 2 50,93 1 9 159 UBS (Lux) Equity - Global High Dividend (USD) P-acc LU0611173427 16 14,14 1 27,30 0 56,17 3 12 160 UniNachhaltig Aktien Global DE000A0M80G4 16 12,04 0 34,16 2 56,53 3 11 161 Invesco Goldman Sachs Equity Factor Idx World ETF Acc (DE) DE000A1XES75 16 11,34 0 35,01 2 57,40 3 11 162 iShares MSCI World GBP Hedged UCITS ETF IE00B42YS929 16 13,85 1 36,46 3 32,56 0 12 163 MainFirst Global Equities A LU0864709349 16 6,44 0 47,53 5 76,06 5 6 164 UniGlobal II A LU0718610743 16 15,42 2 35,74 3 54,92 2 9 165 Swisscanto (LU) Portf. Fd Green Invest Equity AT LU0136171559 16 14,74 2 36,98 3 53,39 2 9 166 Oyster World Opportunities USD LU0069163508 16 22,85 5 27,37 0 67,36 5 6 167 JPM Global Unconstrained Equity (USD) A (dist) - USD LU0089639750 16 16,99 3 27,92 0 49,05 1 12 168 Gottlieb Daimler Aktienfonds DWS DE0009769901 16 14,44 1 31,92 1 56,40 3 11 169 UniGlobal -net- DE0009750273 16 15,35 2 35,29 3 55,53 2 9 170 Noris-Fonds DE0008492356 16 16,71 3 33,47 2 52,96 2 9 171 JSS Sustainable Equity - Global Thematic P EUR dist LU0229773345 16 18,69 4 45,06 5 50,47 1 6 172 KEPLER Growth Aktienfonds (T) AT0000607387 15 13,34 1 30,65 1 51,79 2 11 173 HSBC GIF Emerging Wealth AC LU0309123817 15 18,13 4 40,01 4 51,33 1 6 174 ERSTE RESPONSIBLE STOCK GLOBAL (T) AT0000646799 15 17,07 3 34,06 2 47,47 1 9 175 AXA WF II - Evolving Trends Equities A Distribution USD LU0011972584 15 19,74 5 35,22 3 54,91 2 5 176 DWS ESG European Equities LC LU0130393993 15 18,86 4 34,52 2 40,72 0 9 177 3 Banken Aktien-Dachfonds AT0000784830 15 13,08 0 36,29 3 47,39 0 12 178 BNY Mellon Global Equity Fund USD A IE0004004283 15 16,55 3 31,62 1 51,59 2 9 179 LLB Aktien Dividendenperlen Global (CHF) LI0008475134 15 13,51 1 31,28 1 54,57 2 11 180 Goldman Sachs GIVI Gbl Equity - Gwth Mkts Tilt Base Acc Snap LU0754432002 15 15,26 2 32,69 2 53,49 2 9 181 Ossiam World Minimum Variance NR UCITS ETF 1C EUR LU0799656698 15 12,88 0 31,33 1 58,23 3 11 182 H & A Aktien Global B LU0328784581 15 20,98 5 28,07 0 50,21 1 9 183 Hermes Global Equity Fund R EUR Acc IE00B64C1883 15 12,79 0 31,87 1 55,71 2 12 184 Steyler Fair Invest - Equities R DE000A1JUVL8 14 17,99 4 31,71 1 45,39 0 9 185 HSBC GIF China Consumer Opportunities AC LU0654082790 14 18,10 4 42,41 4 47,44 0 6 186 GLS Bank Aktienfonds A DE000A1W2CK8 14 19,33 5 37,35 3 43,30 0 6 187 ESPA BEST OF WORLD (T) AT0000707682 14 11,44 0 31,42 1 52,21 2 11 188 JSS Thematic Equity - Global P EUR dist LU0088812606 14 16,89 3 35,17 2 43,71 0 9 189 AL Trust Global Invest DE0008471715 14 13,74 1 31,47 1 50,94 1 11 190 Stuttgarter-Aktien-Fonds LU0383026803 14 17,48 4 31,07 1 45,37 0 9 191 Fidelity Funds - Global Opportunities Fund A (USD) LU0267386448 13 15,55 2 33,28 2 46,17 0 9 192 JPM Global Focus A (dist) - EUR LU0168341575 13 15,81 2 28,51 0 52,12 2 9 193 BlackRock Global Funds - Global Dynamic Equity Fund A2 USD LU0238689110 13 14,40 1 28,70 0 47,43 0 12 194 KBC Equity Fund Global Leaders (thes.) BE0174807132 13 20,36 5 33,81 2 49,57 1 5 195 LVM Inter-Aktien-Fonds IE0000664338 13 20,03 5 33,30 2 46,83 0 6 196 Fondis DE0008471020 13 14,59 1 29,63 1 54,75 2 9 197 Sauren Global Growth A LU0095335757 13 11,70 0 34,52 2 53,02 2 9 198 SUPERIOR 4 - Ethik Aktien (A) AT0000993043 13 14,70 1 34,40 2 48,87 1 9 199 M & W Capital LU0126525004 13 46,23 5 12,71 0 53,21 2 6 200 BL-Sustainable Horizon B LU0093570173 13 14,88 2 26,51 0 52,19 2 9 201 Patriarch Classic TSI B LU0967738971 13 4,44 0 29,36 0 66,78 4 9 202 LOYS Sicav - LOYS Aktien Global P LU0861001260 13 8,07 0 25,97 0 54,86 2 11 203 Deka-Nachhaltigkeit Aktien CF (A) LU0703710904 13 13,88 1 26,20 0 44,14 0 12 204 C&P Funds QuantiX LU0357633683 13 9,09 0 30,32 1 53,90 2 10 205 Ampega Portfolio Global ETF Aktien P (a) DE000A0YAYA8 13 13,50 1 33,47 2 47,76 1 9 206 DPAM INVEST B Equities World Dividend B BE6228801435 13 13,95 1 30,90 1 52,48 2 9 207 J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Global Select Fund B EUR IE00B3DBRM10 12 14,28 1 33,24 2 44,83 0 9 208 Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund R EUR Acc IE00BKRCQJ92 12 12,92 0 29,49 1 52,39 2 9 209 Sauren Select Global Growth Focus LU0115579376 12 10,87 0 32,70 2 50,77 1 9 210 Janus Henderson US Strategic Value Fund - A USD acc. IE0001256803 12 13,88 1 27,57 0 54,91 2 9 211 Invesco Umwelt und Nachhaltigkeits Fonds DE0008470477 12 12,38 0 32,95 2 51,20 1 9 212 CONVEST 21 VL DE0009769638 12 14,20 1 28,84 0 52,90 2 9 213 ODDO BHF Algo Global CRW-EUR DE0009772988 12 12,98 0 34,76 2 53,70 2 8 214 IFM AktienfondsSelect LU0137266473 12 11,67 0 34,43 2 49,95 1 9 215 Schroder ISF Global Equity Alpha A Acc LU0225283273 12 13,70 1 31,59 1 48,28 1 9 216 Macquarie ValueInvest LUX Global A ausschüttend LU0135990504 12 9,50 0 24,64 0 60,32 3 9 217 Schroder ISF QEP Global Quality USD A Acc LU0323591593 12 15,79 2 27,30 0 49,82 1 9 218 AG Ostalb Global Fonds A DE000A0Q2SC0 12 13,56 1 29,82 1 48,36 1 9 219 Flossbach von Storch - Global Quality R LU0366178969 11 19,39 5 23,95 0 37,71 0 6 220 Swiss Rock (Lux) Sicav - Global Equity / Aktien Welt A LU0337150725 11 15,41 2 32,99 2 49,80 1 6 221 UBS (L) Key Selection - Global Equities (USD) EUR P-acc LU0161942635 11 15,49 2 33,32 2 48,58 1 6 222 AB FCP I - Global Equity Blend Portfolio A LU0175139822 11 13,73 1 31,11 1 46,94 0 9 223 Flossbach von Storch - Fundament FT DE000A0HGMH0 11 20,02 5 26,76 0 46,26 0 6 224 Schroder ISF Global Equity Yield A Acc LU0225284248 11 8,61 0 21,88 0 44,68 0 11 225 ÖkoWorld ÖkoVision Classic C LU0061928585 11 11,72 0 32,63 2 51,14 1 8 226 Davis Global Fund A LU0067889476 11 15,21 2 28,53 0 46,38 0 9 227 Sauren Global Opportunities LU0106280919 11 15,08 2 23,46 0 41,14 0 9 228 UniValueFonds: Global A LU0126315885 11 11,50 0 25,30 0 51,58 2 9 229 UniSelection: Global I DE0005326789 11 12,41 0 31,26 1 49,81 1 9 230 AXA Welt DE0008471376 11 12,89 0 29,61 1 50,36 1 9 231 KEPLER Ethik Aktienfonds (A) AT0000675657 11 11,28 0 30,27 1 50,55 1 9 232 All Trends (T) AT0000746581 11 15,43 2 27,29 0 42,39 0 9 233 FIVV-MIC-Mandat-Offensiv DE0009790865 11 9,00 0 28,34 0 51,37 1 10 234 Vector - Navigator C1 LU0172125329 11 9,03 0 30,09 1 52,62 2 8 235 Lyxor UCITS ETF SG Global Value Beta C-USD LU1081771369 11 7,10 0 23,34 0 53,95 2 9 236 Legg Mason QS MV Global Equity Growth & Income Fd GA thes. IE00B51GHT90 11 12,52 0 28,70 0 54,20 2 9 237 Investec GSF - Global Strategic Equity Fund A Inc gross USD LU0345770993 11 10,74 0 32,59 2 49,27 1 8 238 SPDR S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF IE00B9CQXS71 11 13,45 1 29,67 1 44,58 0 9 239 AGIF - Allianz Best Styles Global Equity - A - EUR LU1075359262 10 12,55 0 29,03 0 49,27 1 9 240 Uni-Global Equities World SA-USD LU0337270119 10 9,45 0 26,16 0 48,28 1 9 241 Gutmann Aktienfonds AT0000973003 10 13,97 1 28,58 0 45,81 0 9 242 Stewart Investors Worldwide Select Fund A Acc GB0030978612 10 8,25 0 22,67 0 48,29 1 9 243 DekaSpezial CF DE0008474669 10 12,36 0 29,32 0 51,39 1 9 244 GreenEffects NAI-Wertefonds IE0005895655 10 9,44 0 24,71 0 47,73 1 9 245 Barings Global Leaders Fund (USD) IE0030016244 10 10,51 0 31,33 1 46,02 0 9 246 Danske Invest SICAV - Global StockPicking A LU0117088970 10 11,35 0 27,11 0 49,87 1 9 247 Sparinvest - Global Value EUR R LU0138501191 10 6,75 0 22,96 0 47,79 1 9 248 AXA Rosenberg Global Equity Alpha Fund B IE0004318048 10 12,65 0 32,87 2 51,98 2 6 249 Portfolio Aktien Spezial ZKB Oe AT0000A00EY7 10 18,09 4 25,51 0 32,62 0 6 250 LLB Aktien Fit for Life (CHF) LI0004342155 10 7,99 0 29,94 1 57,92 3 6 251 Sparinvest - Ethical Global Value EUR R LU0362355355 10 7,75 0 23,41 0 51,50 1 9 252 KEPLER Value Aktienfonds (A) AT0000A0AGZ4 9 8,69 0 25,67 0 45,17 0 9 253 SLI Global SICAV Global Equities Fund A thes. LU0152742630 9 17,06 3 23,15 0 32,13 0 6 254 PI Global Value Fund P LI0034492384 9 7,43 0 35,32 3 30,78 0 6 255 AGIF - Allianz Total Return Asian Equity - A - USD LU0348814723 9 17,20 3 24,70 0 27,87 0 6 256 NN (L) Global Equity Impact Opportunities P Cap. LU0250158358 9 14,66 1 33,26 2 37,69 0 6 257 Swisscanto (LU) Eqty Fd System. Selection Internat. AT LU0230112046 9 7,30 0 24,55 0 44,32 0 9 258 GAP Portfolio UI DE000A0M1307 9 13,19 0 26,10 0 37,01 0 9 259 DWS Top Dividende LD DE0009848119 9 11,12 0 19,82 0 41,43 0 9 260 LUX-EQUITY GLOBAL LU0047355440 9 13,29 0 27,04 0 44,30 0 9 261 Best Global Concept LU0173001644 9 11,67 0 27,21 0 45,53 0 9 262 ACATIS Fair Value Aktien Global EUR-P LI0017502381 9 8,83 0 28,82 0 46,06 0 9 263 Janus Henderson Global Research Fund - A USD IE00B1187X13 9 14,61 1 33,79 2 45,38 0 6 264 KBC Equity Fund New Shares (thes.) BE0170533070 9 -2,77 0 14,44 0 43,54 0 9 265 JPM Global Equity A (dist) - USD LU0119067295 9 8,00 0 25,75 0 43,42 0 9 266 JSS Sustainable Equity - Global P EUR dist LU0097427784 9 16,25 3 28,15 0 39,72 0 6 267 Allianz Strategiefonds Wachstum Plus - A - EUR DE0009797274 9 12,43 0 28,32 0 47,18 0 9 268 BL-Global Equities B LU0117287580 9 15,87 2 28,44 0 47,57 1 6 269 BL Fund Selection - Equities B LU0135980968 9 13,19 0 23,80 0 34,81 0 9 270 Jupiter Global Value L USD Acc LU0425094421 9 1,23 0 28,44 0 44,82 0 9 271 DWS Invest Top Dividend LC LU0507265923 9 10,27 0 19,27 0 38,58 0 9 272 BlackRock Global Funds - Global Equity Income Fund A2 USD LU0545039389 9 11,81 0 22,28 0 41,20 0 9 273 HSBC GIF Global Equity Volatility Focused AC LU1066051225 9 15,22 2 30,80 1 40,78 0 6 274 Gutmann Global Dividends EUR (A) AT0000A0LXW3 9 10,65 0 26,13 0 43,35 0 9 275 Stewart Investors Worldwide Equity Fund A Acc GBP GB00B45T6015 9 6,56 0 18,55 0 44,53 0 9 276 T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Value Equity Fund A LU0859254822 9 13,14 0 23,62 0 46,19 0 9 277 UBS (Lux) Equity - Global Income (USD) P-acc LU1013383713 9 10,19 0 20,06 0 42,03 0 9 278 Vontobel Fund - mtx Sustainable Global Leaders A-USD LU0848325295 8 15,97 2 25,63 0 27,81 0 6 279 iShares MSCI World EUR Hedged UCITS ETF IE00B441G979 8 11,51 0 32,83 2 39,51 0 6 280 3 Banken Sachwerte-Aktienstrategie (T) AT0000A0S8Z4 8 15,11 2 11,30 0 36,57 0 6 281 BL-Equities Dividend B LU0309191657 8 13,42 1 30,61 1 32,22 0 6 282 Advisor Global DE0005547160 8 14,96 2 28,02 0 45,38 0 6 283 DWS Concept DJE Globale Aktien DE0009777003 8 6,56 0 31,08 1 48,62 1 6 284 AMUNDI TOP WORLD (C) DE0009779736 8 9,43 0 28,50 0 43,90 0 8 285 UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (USD) P-acc LU0073129545 8 12,69 0 30,31 1 51,04 1 6 286 BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Growth Fund (GBP) GB0006780984 8 15,72 2 29,19 0 41,14 0 6 287 HSBC GIF Economic Scale Global Equity AD LU0039216626 8 12,22 0 29,88 1 48,70 1 6 288 KBC Eco Fund Impact Investing (auss.) BE0175717504 8 11,67 0 32,52 2 43,94 0 6 289 AXA WF - Framlington Talents Global A (thes.) EUR LU0189847683 8 10,35 0 25,28 0 44,43 0 8 290 BS Best Strategies UL Fonds - Trend & Value EUR LU0288759672 8 2,48 0 32,61 2 32,62 0 6 291 Investec GSF - Global Dynamic Fund A Acc gross USD LU0345772692 8 14,57 1 29,70 1 43,75 0 6 292 Tweedy, Browne Global High Dividend Value Fund LU0285922489 8 9,90 0 32,36 2 35,24 0 6 293 Deka-GlobalSelect TF LU0350094933 8 14,27 1 31,16 1 44,19 0 6 294 Franklin World Perspectives Fund Class A (acc) USD LU0390134368 7 13,85 1 25,49 0 43,50 0 6 295 Jyske Invest Favourite Equities DK0060005924 7 14,63 1 19,43 0 35,00 0 6 296 RP Global Market Selection R (D) LU0293296488 7 14,26 1 23,55 0 34,39 0 6 297 Xtrackers Stoxx Global Select Dividend 100 Swap UCITS ETF 1D LU0292096186 7 13,48 1 24,16 0 39,71 0 6 298 Schoellerbank Aktienfonds währungsgesichert (A) AT0000612684 7 11,79 0 29,57 1 34,24 0 6 299 H & A Dynamik Plus B LU0090344473 7 18,73 4 25,60 0 29,24 0 3 300 Fidelity Funds - International Fund A (USD) LU0048584097 7 11,55 0 28,30 0 48,37 1 6 301 Schoellerbank Aktienfonds Value (A) AT0000913942 7 12,30 0 29,75 1 46,56 0 6 302 Siemens Weltinvest Aktien DE0009772624 7 13,90 1 29,04 0 44,31 0 6 303 ACATIS Aktien Global Fonds UI A DE0009781740 7 8,59 0 29,53 1 43,80 0 6 304 AS SICAV I - World Equity Fund A Acc USD LU0094547139 7 13,70 1 24,78 0 27,79 0 6 305 W&W Quality Select Aktien Welt DE0005326326 7 9,91 0 28,18 0 49,10 1 6 306 Harris Associates Global Equity Fund R/A (USD) LU0130103400 7 14,46 1 26,96 0 37,43 0 6 307 iShares STOXX Global Select Dividend 100 (DE) DE000A0F5UH1 7 13,61 1 24,08 0 39,89 0 6 308 Value Intelligence Fonds AMI DE000A0YAX80 7 13,60 1 17,23 0 31,54 0 6 309 smart-invest I - EQUITY PROTECT R (D) LU1022262833 7 13,55 1 22,47 0 18,60 0 6 310 Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds plc - Global Stock Fund USD Acc IE00B54PRV58 7 10,86 0 28,29 0 49,82 1 6 311 Flossbach von Storch - Dividend R LU0831568729 7 13,34 1 22,37 0 38,69 0 6 312 ACATIS Value und Dividende AT0000A146T3 7 12,55 0 30,17 1 41,38 0 6 313 M&G (Lux) Global Dividend Fund EUR A acc LU1670710075 7 11,12 0 30,32 1 40,40 0 6 314 Quoniam Funds Selection SICAV - Global Eqts MinRisk EURh A d LU0489951797 6 7,09 0 26,84 0 35,15 0 6 315 SKAGEN Vekst A NO0008000445 6 10,81 0 24,87 0 28,51 0 6 316 Deka-BasisStrategie Aktien CF (A) DE000DK2EAG7 6 6,13 0 15,42 0 33,03 0 6 317 Threadneedle Global Equity Income Fund 1 GBP acc. GB00B1YW3W13 6 12,21 0 22,00 0 40,56 0 6 318 Classic Global Equity Fund LI0008328218 6 -5,38 0 6,29 0 19,42 0 6 319 Saphir Global - BEST of EQUITY B LU0154398746 6 11,82 0 25,41 0 40,83 0 6 320 WARBURG - L - FONDS - Dividende Global Plus R LU0788130911 6 12,44 0 13,61 0 36,67 0 6 321 FFPB Dividenden Select LU0775212839 6 11,42 0 28,57 0 42,41 0 6 322 DWS TRC Global Growth DE000DWS1W80 6 11,03 0 25,24 0 30,50 0 6 323 Optinova Global Value Equities DE000A1J3117 6 3,09 0 15,66 0 23,36 0 6 324 Tareno Funds - Enhanced Index Investing Equities A LU0276761110 6 10,85 0 23,88 0 37,07 0 6 325 UBS - DJ Global Select Dividend UCITS ETF A-dis IE00BMP3HG27 6 10,02 0 23,61 0 33,31 0 6 326 JSS Thematic Equity - Global Dividend P EUR acc LU0533812276 6 12,01 0 26,67 0 46,09 0 6 327 BremenKapital Aktien DE000A1J67E0 6 6,58 0 15,14 0 21,18 0 6 328 RFINANZ Global Equity Fund (CHF) LI0033888582 6 1,12 0 17,34 0 33,81 0 6 329 Brandes Global Value Fund USD Class A IE0031573896 6 6,38 0 19,93 0 33,96 0 6 330 SQUAD - MAKRO N LU0490817821 6 8,41 0 25,44 0 41,54 0 6 331 Stuttgarter Dividendenfonds LU0506868503 6 11,48 0 24,59 0 41,49 0 6 332 HELLERICH Sachwertaktien B LU0324420727 6 1,69 0 8,83 0 29,71 0 6 333 DWS TRC Top Asien DE000DWS08Q4 6 3,46 0 11,94 0 18,06 0 6 334 World Market Fund DE000A1CS5F8 6 10,42 0 17,47 0 39,30 0 6 335 SLF (LUX) Equity Global High Dividend R Dis. CHF LU0371451146 6 10,74 0 20,52 0 25,99 0 6 336 LOYS Sicav - LOYS GLOBAL P LU0107944042 6 3,41 0 18,26 0 35,22 0 6 337 WWK Select Top Ten B LU0126856375 6 8,42 0 22,50 0 42,68 0 6 338 StarCapital Starpoint A-EUR LU0114997082 6 2,64 0 13,26 0 35,27 0 6 339 Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund (CHF) LU0076398725 6 8,48 0 17,90 0 30,87 0 6 340 DJE - Dividende & Substanz P (EUR) LU0159550150 6 7,36 0 20,73 0 37,60 0 6 341 3 Banken Global Stock-Mix AT0000950449 6 13,28 0 25,88 0 35,76 0 6 342 Aktienstrategie global AT0000817945 6 10,46 0 28,85 0 43,82 0 6 343 TBF GLOBAL VALUE EUR R DE0009781633 6 -3,78 0 13,40 0 29,81 0 6 344 WM Aktien Global UI-Fonds B DE0009790758 6 2,87 0 -3,29 0 6,51 0 6 345 LINGOHR-SYSTEMATIC-INVEST DE0009774794 6 3,92 0 9,64 0 19,00 0 6 346 RWS-AKTIENFONDS DE0009763300 6 2,92 0 10,28 0 17,52 0 6 347 Klassik Aktien Fonds A AT0000961024 6 8,58 0 25,08 0 38,01 0 6 348 KölnFondsStruktur: ChancePlus LU0117172097 6 10,58 0 25,70 0 37,31 0 6 349 Fidelity Funds - Global Industrials Fund A (EUR) LU0114722902 6 9,95 0 19,40 0 36,68 0 6 350 SEB Sustainability Fund Global C (EUR) LU0036592839 6 9,45 0 27,14 0 44,28 0 6 351 Global Advantage Funds - Major Markets High Value LU0044747169 6 9,67 0 25,40 0 36,65 0 6 352 UniSector: BasicIndustries A LU0101442050 6 12,90 0 25,64 0 37,25 0 6 353 Generali Komfort Dynamik Global LU0100847929 6 13,20 0 28,92 0 43,95 0 6 354 KEPLER Global Aktienfonds (A) AT0000799820 6 9,53 0 22,64 0 42,46 0 6 355 Allianz Global Equity Dividend A (EUR) DE0008471467 6 11,63 0 19,44 0 26,76 0 6 356 KCD-Union Nachhaltig AKTIEN MinRisk DE0005326532 6 6,22 0 22,19 0 38,31 0 6 357 UniStrategie: Offensiv DE0005314447 6 12,94 0 28,94 0 39,45 0 6 358 R + P Universal-Fonds DE0005316962 6 12,41 0 29,24 0 42,75 0 6 359 CS (Lux) Global Value Equity Fund B EUR LU0129338272 6 1,91 0 14,63 0 39,88 0 6 360 Robeco BP Global Premium Equities (EUR) D LU0203975437 6 7,58 0 20,04 0 45,15 0 6 361 NaspaFondsStrategie: Chance Plus LU0202181771 6 9,87 0 24,66 0 41,24 0 6 362 KBC Equity Fund High Dividend (thes.) BE0940704951 6 10,93 0 25,34 0 42,38 0 6 363 KBC Equity Fund Quant Global 1 (thes.) BE0057593726 6 11,58 0 27,42 0 42,59 0 6 364 BlackRock Global Funds - Global Enhanced Equity Yld A2 USD LU0265550359 6 9,70 0 22,82 0 39,55 0 6 365 WARBURG VALUE FUND A LU0208289198 6 0,65 0 6,04 0 28,39 0 6 366 Schroder ISF QEP Global Active Value A Dis LU0203347892 6 8,50 0 16,32 0 30,86 0 6 367 Keppler-Global Value-INVEST DE000A0JKNP9 6 9,95 0 28,26 0 40,16 0 6 368 AHF Global Select DE000A0NEBC7 6 9,40 0 19,93 0 31,39 0 6 369 iShares MSCI World Islamic UCITS ETF IE00B27YCN58 6 12,37 0 28,64 0 44,57 0 6 370 Nielsen - Global Value B LU0394131592 6 16,23 3 5,89 0 16,03 0 3 371 LBBW Nachhaltigkeit Aktien R DE000A0NAUP7 6 9,07 0 26,07 0 38,05 0 6 372 AGIF - Allianz Tiger - A - USD LU0348805143 6 13,13 0 20,78 0 26,50 0 6 373 Sparinvest - Equitas EUR R LU0362354549 6 8,68 0 22,19 0 41,32 0 6 374 3 Banken Nachhaltigkeitsfonds AT0000701156 5 15,71 2 29,25 0 33,57 0 3 375 Xtrackers MSCI World Value UCITS ETF 1C IE00BL25JM42 4 9,55 0 25,10 0 48,77 1 3 376 AMUNDI FUNDS GLOBAL EQUITY TARGET INCOME - A2 EUR (C) LU1883320993 4 13,88 1 21,51 0 33,32 0 3 377 Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF IE00B8GKDB10 3 12,91 0 26,61 0 43,27 0 3 378 Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF IE00B23LNQ02 3 11,21 0 27,24 0 44,79 0 3 379 Vector - Flexible C1 LU0558384458 3 -0,59 0 11,37 0 22,95 0 3 380 BBBank Konzept Dividendenwerte Union LU1093788872 3 11,86 0 25,09 0 19,80 0 3 381 HI-FBG Individual W-PT DE000A0M58D7 3 13,17 0 22,86 0 29,06 0 3 382 iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor UCITS ETF IE00BP3QZB59 3 9,63 0 25,12 0 44,48 0 3 383 Schroder ISF Global Recovery USD A Acc LU0956908155 3 11,01 0 18,37 0 31,20 0 3 384 Patriarch Classic Dividende 4 Plus A LU0967739193 3 0,33 0 9,67 0 13,04 0 3 385 Lupus alpha Structure Sustainable Emerging Markets DE000A1JDV87 3 10,45 0 13,53 0 5,76 0 3 386 Mesina-Aktienfonds-UBS (D) DE0009797118 3 7,13 0 25,56 0 31,02 0 3 387 Partners Group Listed Invest.-Multi Asset Income EUR P-Dist LU0941494444 3 10,53 0 17,75 0 24,03 0 3 388 Julius Baer Equity Fund Special Value (EUR) A LU0912199139 3 9,53 0 14,75 0 28,18 0 3 389 3 Banken Dividenden-Aktienstrategie R (A) AT0000A0XHJ8 3 11,99 0 18,74 0 27,92 0 3 390 Comgest Growth Emerging Markets Flex EUR R Cap. IE00B8J4DS78 3 5,01 0 10,56 0 8,77 0 3 391 DWS TRC Top Dividende DE000DWS08P6 3 5,02 0 7,81 0 16,50 0 3 392 Private Banking Invest 100 (T) AT0000A08RM7 3 2,75 0 14,83 0 19,90 0 3 393 Invesco Global Equity Income Fund A thes. LU0607513230 3 12,13 0 24,49 0 40,77 0 3 394 WARBURG GLOBAL WERTE STABILISIERUNGS - FONDS DE000A0HGL63 3 -2,92 0 -3,05 0 12,76 0 3 395 Schroder ISF QEP Global Blend USD A Acc LU0740768402 3 12,33 0 20,54 0 38,17 0 3 396 Moventum Plus Aktiv - Offensives Portfolio B LU0326465225 3 10,04 0 19,61 0 35,56 0 3 397 Südwestbank Vermögensmandat Aktien LU0347049883 3 8,49 0 19,71 0 10,45 0 3 398 Deka-DividendenStrategie CF (A) DE000DK2CDS0 3 12,42 0 21,84 0 37,98 0 3 399 Aramea Aktien Select DE000A0YJME6 3 -0,39 0 0,57 0 7,30 0 3 400 MPF Global Fonds-Warburg DE0005153860 3 11,36 0 19,27 0 30,89 0 3 401 MellowFund Global Equity DE000A1CZUC3 3 10,61 0 24,80 0 35,70 0 3 402 StarCapital - Priamos A-EUR LU0137341359 3 3,36 0 18,49 0 18,38 0 3 403 HI Topselect D DE0009817726 3 10,97 0 23,90 0 29,88 0 3 404 Vontobel Fund - Global Equity Income A-USD LU0129603287 3 11,32 0 21,27 0 27,27 0 3 405 KBC Equity Fund World (thes.) BE6213775529 3 11,58 0 25,30 0 37,08 0 3 406 FG&W Fund - Global Oppor2nities LU0143329109 3 8,44 0 9,46 0 21,08 0 3 407 Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund (Euro) LU0076398568 3 6,51 0 25,39 0 28,51 0 3 408 DJE - Alpha Global PA (EUR) LU0159549145 3 4,19 0 22,33 0 29,94 0 3 409 IPAM AktienSpezial DE0009781906 3 12,35 0 25,13 0 25,28 0 3 410 Deka Aktienfonds RheinEdition Global DE0009786129 3 2,42 0 9,17 0 20,77 0 3 411 UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (EUR) P-acc LU0073129206 3 7,64 0 22,64 0 27,88 0 3 412 AB FCP I - Global Value Portfolio A LU0124673897 3 9,19 0 20,20 0 35,05 0 3 413 Monega Chance DE0005321079 3 11,52 0 19,46 0 22,48 0 3 414 Inovesta Classic DE0005117493 3 7,32 0 20,02 0 31,98 0 3 415 FMM-Fonds DE0008478116 3 4,54 0 17,13 0 22,87 0 3 416 DWS Global Value LD LU0133414606 3 8,42 0 16,43 0 38,35 0 3 417 Adviser I Funds - Albrech & Cie Optiselect P LU0107901315 3 2,32 0 8,71 0 14,87 0 3 418 Uni21.Jahrhundert -net- DE0009757872 3 12,93 0 25,93 0 30,03 0 3 419 MMT Global Value B LU0346639395 3 -6,57 0 -10,17 0 -3,97 0 3 420 NDACinvest - Aktienfonds LU0369231211 3 3,46 0 13,17 0 10,34 0 3 421 Aktien Opportunity UI T DE000A0Q2SK3 3 10,45 0 22,70 0 35,30 0 3 422 EuroSwitch World Profile StarLux R LU0337539778 3 12,72 0 22,91 0 27,01 0 3 423 IAC-Aktien Global DE000A0M2JB5 3 9,85 0 19,13 0 33,08 0 3 424 VM Aktien Select (T) AT0000A09SB6 3 9,80 0 20,90 0 27,11 0 3 425 MetallRente FONDS PORTFOLIO - A - EUR LU0147989353 3 9,85 0 22,77 0 35,54 0 3 426 Investec GSF - Global Equity Fund A Inc gross USD LU0345769631 3 12,96 0 29,34 0 39,60 0 3 427 AM Fortune Fund Offensive A DE000A0M8WS9 3 3,40 0 22,01 0 24,75 0 3 428 Long Term Investment Fund (SIA) - Classic EUR LU0244071956 3 2,37 0 13,53 0 29,57 0 3 429 Schroder ISF Global Dividend Maximiser USD A Acc LU0306806265 3 7,65 0 15,34 0 33,92 0 3 430 First Class - Global Equities LU0328220883 3 13,26 0 24,62 0 33,76 0 3 431 Berenberg Systematic Approach - Global Stockpicker Fund A LU0267932464 3 12,23 0 22,86 0 39,62 0 3 432 Generali FondsStrategie Aktien Global Dynamik LU0136762910 3 12,90 0 23,12 0 36,90 0 3 433 Jyske Invest Global Equities DK0016259930 3 12,22 0 20,26 0 38,65 0 3 434 NN (L) Global High Dividend P Cap. LU0146257711 3 11,84 0 20,33 0 35,10 0 3 435 Nordea 1 - Global Stable Equity Fund - Euro Hedged BP-EUR LU0278529986 3 8,23 0 20,06 0 30,47 0 3 436 JSS Thematic Equity - Global Real Return P EUR acc LU0215909168 3 12,45 0 26,63 0 24,57 0 3 437 Candriam Quant Equities Multi-Factor Global C LU0235267860 3 9,77 0 24,39 0 44,54 0 3 438 Carmignac Profil Reactif 100 A EUR acc FR0010149211 3 3,00 0 14,98 0 12,92 0 3 439 Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund Class A (acc) USD LU0211331839 3 11,59 0 17,24 0 32,47 0 3 440 GAM Star Worldwide Equity USD inc. IE00B0HF2Z67 3 10,98 0 17,40 0 24,70 0 3 441 Invesco Global Structured Equity Fund A auss. LU0267984937 3 12,01 0 21,73 0 43,67 0 3 442 First Private Aktien Global A DE000A0KFRT0 3 6,99 0 28,24 0 39,78 0 3 443 Classic Value Equity Fund CHF LI0019077903 3 6,09 0 4,40 0 17,63 0 3 444 SEB Global Chance/Risk Fund C LU0122113094 3 4,99 0 25,04 0 39,08 0 3 445 C-QUADRAT ARTS Best Momentum (T) AT0000825393 3 -0,66 0 12,93 0 6,18 0 3 446 3 Banken Dividend Stock-Mix (A) AT0000600689 3 8,11 0 13,60 0 27,56 0 3 447 Fidelity Funds - Fidelity Sélection Internationale A (EUR) LU0103193743 3 11,09 0 24,56 0 39,77 0 3 448 Carmignac Investissement A EUR acc FR0010148981 0 11,42 0 11,27 0 14,98 0 0 449 Marathon - Aktien DividendenStars LU0162120678 0 10,27 0 23,65 0 37,46 0 0 450 Active Equity Select AT0000496294 0 8,75 0 15,53 0 14,47 0 0 451 Templeton Global Equity Income Fund Class A (acc) EUR LU0211332647 0 7,00 0 20,49 0 27,02 0 0 452 Strategie Welt Select DE000A0DPZG4 0 1,95 0 12,77 0 24,20 0 0 453 Commerzbank Aktienportfolio Covered Plus R (EUR) LU0372290675 0 12,64 0 19,63 0 24,04 0 0 454 Templeton Global Fund Class A (Ydis) LU0029864427 0 3,08 0 11,37 0 21,05 0 0 455 Templeton Growth (Euro) Fund Class A (acc) LU0114760746 0 3,96 0 10,72 0 21,73 0 0 456 CT Welt Portfolio AMI CT (a) DE000A0DNVT1 0 9,66 0 20,56 0 30,36 0 0 457 UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (CHF) P-acc LU0071007289 0 12,65 0 21,88 0 31,49 0 0 458 Deka-Global Aktien Strategie DE0009799064 0 11,55 0 22,14 0 29,47 0 0 459 PEH SICAV - PEH STRATEGIE FLEXIBEL P LU0086124129 0 4,47 0 9,72 0 5,67 0 0 460 Raiffeisen-Global-Aktien (A) AT0000859525 0 9,73 0 24,60 0 35,50 0 0 461 ALL-IN-ONE DE0009789727 0 8,81 0 14,86 0 19,51 0 0 462 Bankhaus Neelmeyer Aktienstrategie LU0134853133 0 4,28 0 4,46 0 5,16 0 0 463 3 Banken Value-Aktienstrategie AT0000VALUE6 0 1,75 0 5,33 0 10,81 0 0 464 Vermögensverwaltungsfonds F LU0362406281 0 11,72 0 24,16 0 34,40 0 0 465 Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF D EUR LU0832436512 0 11,75 0 21,73 0 31,29 0 0 466 UniKonzept: Dividenden -net- A LU1073949403 0 5,81 0 8,90 0 -0,31 0 0 467 HANSAdividende DE000A1J67V4 0 9,18 0 16,07 0 23,93 0 0 468 Carmignac Portfolio Investissement F EUR acc LU0992625839 0 12,28 0 13,68 0 18,30 0 0 469 Carmignac Portfolio Investissement Latitude A EUR acc LU1046327000 0 -0,35 0 -4,43 0 -10,26 0 0 470 Threadneedle (Lux) Global Equity Income 8UP LU1864954380 0 12,57 0 16,93 0 24,81 0 0

Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 15. November 2019), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.