Performance Die besten Fonds für globale Aktien
Fonds-Crashtest
DAS INVESTMENT kürt gemeinsam mit der Münchner Analysegesellschaft FWW Fundservices GmbH in jeder Ausgabe die besten Angebote einer Anlagekategorie (Aktien Global, Aktien Europa, Hochzinsanleihen etc.). Dabei berücksichtigt die Redaktion nur Fonds, die mindestens fünf Jahre alt sind und mindestens 10 Millionen Euro Volumen auf die Waage bringen. Punkten können die Testteilnehmer in drei Bereichen: Performance, Stressverhalten, Aktives Management. Die dort erzielten Ergebnisse fließen im Verhältnis 40/30/30 in das Endergebnis ein. Mehr Infos zum Testverfahren.
Gesamtbewertung Performance Stresstest Aktives Management
|Rang
|Fondsname
|ISIN
|Punkte Performance
|Performance 1 Jahr
|Punkte Performance 1 Jahr
|Performance 3 Jahre
|Punkte Performance 3 Jahre
|Performance 5 Jahre
|Punkte Performance 5 Jahre
|Punkte Outperformance
|1
|T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Focused Growth Equity A
|LU0143551892
|40
|20,96
|5
|54,66
|5
|93,32
|5
|25
|2
|LO Funds - Generation Global (EUR) P D
|LU0428704554
|40
|20,94
|5
|58,30
|5
|105,72
|5
|25
|3
|Fundsmith Equity
|LU0690374615
|40
|19,47
|5
|59,72
|5
|109,19
|5
|25
|4
|Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity
|LU0552385295
|38
|23,36
|5
|73,06
|5
|130,33
|5
|23
|5
|Seilern World Growth
|IE00B2NXKV01
|36
|21,83
|5
|62,70
|5
|111,10
|5
|21
|6
|Morgan Stanley Global Advantage
|LU0868753731
|35
|20,49
|5
|58,64
|5
|84,82
|5
|20
|7
|Threadneedle Global Focus
|LU0042999655
|35
|24,44
|5
|58,08
|5
|85,99
|5
|20
|8
|AGIF - Allianz Global Equity Unconstrained - A - EUR
|LU0342677829
|34
|19,28
|5
|49,69
|5
|77,34
|5
|19
|9
|iShares Dow Jones Global Titans 50 (DE)
|DE0006289382
|34
|19,61
|5
|47,92
|5
|76,44
|5
|19
|10
|T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Growth Equity Fund A
|LU0382932902
|34
|19,28
|5
|49,65
|5
|72,12
|5
|19
|11
|WMF (Lux) - Wellington Global Quality Growth D USD Unh. Acc
|LU1084869962
|33
|19,57
|5
|54,23
|5
|97,74
|5
|18
|12
|Threadneedle (Lux) Global Select 1U
|LU1864957219
|33
|20,78
|5
|47,35
|5
|73,17
|5
|18
|13
|WI Global Challenges Index-Fonds P
|DE000A1T7561
|33
|21,51
|5
|50,92
|5
|74,33
|5
|18
|14
|Allianz Interglobal A (EUR)
|DE0008475070
|33
|19,20
|4
|49,43
|5
|74,45
|5
|19
|15
|Morgan Stanley Global Quality
|LU0955010870
|32
|18,63
|4
|45,78
|5
|74,07
|5
|18
|16
|Nordea 1 - Global Portfolio Fund BP-EUR
|LU0476541221
|32
|18,24
|4
|49,27
|5
|74,86
|5
|18
|17
|Schroder ISF Global Sustainable Growth A Acc
|LU0557290698
|31
|21,22
|5
|51,03
|5
|76,07
|5
|16
|18
|Threadneedle Global Select Fund 1 GBP acc.
|GB0001444701
|31
|21,74
|5
|47,04
|5
|74,37
|5
|16
|19
|Nordea 1 - Global Opportunity Fund BP-EUR
|LU0975280552
|31
|22,48
|5
|53,72
|5
|76,72
|5
|16
|20
|DPAM INVEST B Equities NewGems Sustainable W
|BE6246061376
|31
|17,64
|4
|54,10
|5
|76,80
|5
|17
|21
|iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF
|IE00BP3QZ825
|31
|17,20
|3
|60,19
|5
|95,13
|5
|18
|22
|BlackRock Global Funds - Global Long-Horizon Equity A2 USD
|LU0011850046
|31
|22,88
|5
|50,60
|5
|71,80
|5
|16
|23
|Vontobel Fund - Global Equity A-USD
|LU0218910023
|31
|18,63
|4
|44,56
|5
|73,62
|5
|17
|24
|Comgest Growth World
|IE0033535075
|30
|15,79
|2
|57,10
|5
|83,39
|5
|18
|25
|SUPERIOR 6 - Global Challenges (A)
|AT0000A0AA60
|30
|21,71
|5
|46,79
|5
|62,62
|4
|16
|26
|BNY Mellon Long-Term Global Equity Fund USD A
|IE00B29M2J34
|30
|19,25
|4
|45,75
|5
|67,13
|5
|16
|27
|BMO Responsible Global Equity A Inc EUR
|LU0234759529
|30
|18,59
|4
|45,94
|5
|70,83
|5
|16
|28
|iShares Edge MSCI World Quality Factor UCITS ETF
|IE00BP3QZ601
|30
|18,44
|4
|43,83
|5
|71,08
|5
|16
|29
|LGT Sustainable Quality Equity Fund Hedged (USD) B
|LI0183907802
|30
|24,96
|5
|47,38
|5
|81,81
|5
|15
|30
|Robeco Global Growth Trends Equities (EUR) D
|LU0974293671
|30
|19,08
|4
|50,81
|5
|71,17
|5
|16
|31
|iShares Edge MSCI World Minimum Volatility ETF
|IE00B8FHGS14
|29
|17,75
|4
|39,56
|4
|76,71
|5
|16
|32
|Xtrackers MSCI World Momentum UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BL25JP72
|29
|17,32
|3
|61,17
|5
|87,85
|5
|16
|33
|UBS - MSCI World Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (USD) A-dis
|LU0629459743
|28
|19,07
|4
|44,39
|5
|67,91
|5
|14
|34
|Deka-GlobalChampions CF
|DE000DK0ECU8
|28
|18,36
|4
|41,06
|4
|64,73
|4
|16
|35
|Comgest Monde C
|FR0000284689
|28
|14,87
|2
|52,95
|5
|77,33
|5
|16
|36
|Raiffeisen-MegaTrends-Aktien T
|AT0000820147
|28
|18,61
|4
|42,47
|4
|63,94
|4
|16
|37
|AGIF - Allianz Global Sustainability - A - EUR
|LU0158827195
|28
|18,87
|4
|38,57
|3
|61,22
|4
|17
|38
|DNB Fund - Global ESG Retail A
|LU0029375739
|27
|19,73
|5
|44,01
|5
|62,55
|4
|13
|39
|Robeco Global Stars Equities Fund
|NL0000289783
|27
|18,09
|4
|45,39
|5
|62,97
|4
|14
|40
|DWS Smart Industrial Technologies LD
|DE0005152482
|27
|18,39
|4
|33,52
|2
|70,08
|5
|16
|41
|Pictet - Security-P USD
|LU0256846139
|27
|20,65
|5
|42,64
|4
|74,86
|5
|13
|42
|CS (Lux) Security Equity Fund B USD
|LU0909471251
|27
|17,39
|3
|52,35
|5
|81,02
|5
|14
|43
|Xtrackers MSCI World Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BL25JN58
|27
|17,72
|4
|39,51
|4
|72,52
|5
|14
|44
|Xtrackers MSCI World Quality UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BL25JL35
|27
|18,54
|4
|44,18
|5
|71,21
|5
|13
|45
|ECHIQUIER WORLD EQUITY GROWTH A
|FR0010859769
|27
|14,72
|1
|49,56
|5
|79,26
|5
|16
|46
|Russell World Equity Fund B USD
|IE0034343834
|27
|16,67
|3
|39,15
|4
|68,24
|5
|15
|47
|iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF USD (Acc)
|IE00B4L5Y983
|26
|16,90
|3
|40,55
|4
|65,65
|4
|15
|48
|UBS - MSCI World UCITS ETF A
|LU0340285161
|26
|16,60
|3
|39,52
|4
|63,05
|4
|15
|49
|Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF
|IE00B60SX394
|26
|17,04
|3
|40,67
|4
|64,95
|4
|15
|50
|C WorldWide - C WorldWide Equities Ethical 1A
|LU0122292328
|26
|25,24
|5
|47,62
|5
|63,75
|4
|12
|51
|Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF Acc EUR
|LU0533032008
|26
|16,25
|3
|44,70
|5
|79,50
|5
|13
|52
|HSBC MSCI WORLD ETF
|IE00B4X9L533
|26
|17,16
|3
|41,49
|4
|64,63
|4
|15
|53
|UBS - MSCI World UCITS ETF A-dist
|IE00B7KQ7B66
|26
|16,84
|3
|40,16
|4
|64,38
|4
|15
|54
|Xtrackers MSCI World UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BJ0KDQ92
|26
|16,88
|3
|40,62
|4
|65,10
|4
|15
|55
|AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD - AU (C)
|LU0996182308
|26
|16,56
|3
|39,43
|4
|63,62
|4
|15
|56
|Vanguard FTSE Developed World UCITS ETF
|IE00BKX55T58
|26
|16,60
|3
|40,26
|4
|65,07
|4
|15
|57
|iShares MSCI World UCITS ETF (Dist)
|IE00B0M62Q58
|26
|16,57
|3
|39,52
|4
|63,61
|4
|15
|58
|Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist
|FR0010315770
|26
|16,99
|3
|39,68
|4
|65,23
|4
|15
|59
|DWS Global Growth LD
|DE0005152441
|26
|19,89
|5
|42,66
|4
|63,05
|4
|13
|60
|AB SICAV I - Sustainable Global Thematic Portfolio Axx
|LU0034955152
|26
|19,06
|4
|46,01
|5
|65,59
|4
|13
|61
|Metzler International Growth
|IE0003723560
|26
|20,43
|5
|43,52
|5
|63,18
|4
|12
|62
|Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF 1C
|LU0274208692
|26
|17,00
|3
|40,70
|4
|65,14
|4
|15
|63
|ComStage MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF I
|LU0392494562
|26
|17,04
|3
|40,20
|4
|65,41
|4
|15
|64
|Raiffeisen-Nachhaltigkeit-Aktien (A)
|AT0000677901
|26
|20,69
|5
|41,83
|4
|60,61
|3
|14
|65
|UniDynamicFonds: Global A
|LU0089558679
|25
|18,39
|4
|41,22
|4
|60,94
|3
|14
|66
|DWS Top World
|DE0009769794
|25
|19,33
|5
|37,58
|3
|60,12
|3
|14
|67
|DWS Akkumula LC
|DE0008474024
|25
|18,26
|4
|36,60
|3
|62,11
|4
|14
|68
|Deka-MegaTrends CF
|DE0005152706
|25
|18,14
|4
|38,93
|4
|59,99
|3
|14
|69
|MFS Meridian Funds - Global Concentrated Fund B1 USD
|LU0219482337
|25
|19,88
|5
|37,43
|3
|63,53
|4
|13
|70
|Invesco Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF
|IE00BLSNMW37
|25
|16,71
|3
|36,04
|3
|71,53
|5
|14
|71
|AB SICAV I - Low Volatility Equity Portfolio A
|LU0861579265
|25
|16,33
|3
|38,83
|4
|67,09
|4
|14
|72
|Fidelity Funds - Global Demographics Fund A Acc (USD)
|LU0528227936
|25
|17,40
|4
|43,52
|5
|63,38
|4
|12
|73
|AB SICAV I - Global Core Equity Portfolio RX
|LU0616502885
|25
|18,14
|4
|41,55
|4
|62,64
|4
|13
|74
|Janus Henderson Global Equity Fund R EUR Acc
|LU0200076213
|25
|13,17
|0
|41,73
|4
|73,59
|5
|16
|75
|SPDR MSCI ACWI IMI UCITS ETF
|IE00B3YLTY66
|24
|15,10
|2
|35,92
|3
|61,54
|4
|15
|76
|Robeco Global Stars Equities (EUR) D
|LU0387754996
|24
|17,82
|4
|40,48
|4
|62,39
|4
|12
|77
|Wagner & Florack Unternehmerfonds AMI I (a)
|DE000A1C4D48
|24
|19,01
|4
|46,37
|5
|55,03
|2
|13
|78
|Metzler Wachstum International
|DE0009752253
|24
|19,40
|5
|41,65
|4
|58,12
|3
|12
|79
|Fidelity Funds - Global Focus Fund A (EUR)
|LU0157922724
|24
|15,83
|2
|39,51
|4
|64,72
|4
|14
|80
|Fidelity Funds - World Fund A (EUR)
|LU0069449576
|23
|14,46
|1
|36,88
|3
|67,50
|5
|14
|81
|SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF
|IE00B44Z5B48
|23
|16,33
|3
|38,59
|4
|61,91
|4
|12
|82
|AXA WF - Framlington Evolving Trends A (thes.) USD
|LU0503938796
|23
|19,96
|5
|42,10
|4
|58,11
|3
|11
|83
|BNY Mellon Global Opportunities (GBP) (Inc)
|GB00B0C3H830
|23
|19,41
|5
|32,09
|2
|61,63
|4
|12
|84
|DPAM INVEST B Equities World Sustainable A
|BE0058651630
|23
|23,54
|5
|54,04
|5
|63,34
|4
|9
|85
|AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD EX EMU
|FR0010756114
|23
|16,75
|3
|38,89
|4
|65,75
|4
|12
|86
|Xtrackers MSCI World Index Fund 1D - Core
|IE00BP268518
|23
|17,09
|3
|39,98
|4
|66,10
|4
|12
|87
|Guinness Global Innovators Fund C EUR Acc
|IE00BQXX3D17
|22
|26,20
|5
|43,32
|4
|63,99
|4
|9
|88
|LGT Sustainable Equity Fund Global (EUR) B
|LI0106892966
|22
|16,33
|3
|32,55
|2
|80,63
|5
|12
|89
|iShares Dow Jones Global Sustainability Screened UCITS
|IE00B57X3V84
|22
|16,59
|3
|38,58
|4
|56,15
|3
|12
|90
|Quantex Global Value Fund CHF R
|LI0042267281
|22
|12,16
|0
|41,40
|4
|63,61
|4
|14
|91
|Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF
|IE00B3RBWM25
|22
|16,34
|3
|38,75
|4
|61,13
|3
|12
|92
|KEPLER Risk Select Aktienfonds (A)
|AT0000A0NUV7
|22
|15,12
|2
|33,35
|2
|64,89
|4
|14
|93
|DWS Invest II Global Equity High Conviction Fund LC
|LU0826452848
|22
|20,29
|5
|42,04
|4
|60,02
|3
|10
|94
|Ampega Global Aktienfonds
|DE0009847301
|22
|17,54
|4
|37,67
|3
|60,67
|3
|12
|95
|AGIF - Allianz Global Equity - AT - EUR
|LU0101257581
|22
|15,10
|2
|34,42
|2
|56,97
|3
|15
|96
|MFS Meridian Funds - Global Research Fund A1 EUR
|LU0219417861
|22
|20,60
|5
|35,86
|3
|56,95
|3
|11
|97
|UniFavorit: Aktien
|DE0008477076
|21
|10,42
|0
|35,55
|3
|61,14
|4
|14
|98
|JPM Global Dividend A (acc) - USD
|LU0329201957
|21
|16,95
|3
|35,44
|3
|56,67
|3
|12
|99
|DWS Vermögensbildungsfonds I LD
|DE0008476524
|21
|17,27
|3
|36,17
|3
|60,06
|3
|12
|100
|iShares MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF
|IE00B6R52259
|21
|16,25
|3
|38,42
|3
|59,45
|3
|12
|101
|Xtrackers MSCI AC World UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BGHQ0G80
|21
|16,48
|3
|37,98
|3
|59,03
|3
|12
|102
|Wells Fargo (L) Worldwide - Global Equity A (USD)
|LU0353188872
|21
|14,89
|2
|39,05
|4
|57,99
|3
|12
|103
|Goldman Sachs Global Equity Partners Portfolio EUR Cl. Acc.
|LU0244549597
|21
|20,77
|5
|38,52
|3
|54,09
|2
|11
|104
|Candriam Equities L Global Demography C
|LU0654531184
|21
|18,93
|4
|38,88
|4
|55,28
|2
|11
|105
|VanEck Vectors (TM) Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|NL0009690221
|21
|16,73
|3
|35,81
|3
|57,37
|3
|12
|106
|Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc USD
|LU1829220133
|21
|16,17
|3
|38,33
|3
|59,65
|3
|12
|107
|Eurizon Fund - Equity World Smart Volatility R EUR Acc
|LU0114064917
|20
|14,65
|1
|39,82
|4
|59,04
|3
|12
|108
|VanEck Vectors (TM) Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|NL0010408704
|20
|14,91
|2
|36,36
|3
|58,27
|3
|12
|109
|iShares World Equity Index Fund (LU) A2 USD
|LU0836512615
|20
|15,96
|2
|37,17
|3
|60,88
|3
|12
|110
|BNY Mellon Global Income Fund (GBP) (Inc)
|GB00B0MY6T00
|20
|16,35
|3
|32,08
|1
|63,76
|4
|12
|111
|Pictet - Quality Global Equities-P USD
|LU0845339638
|20
|17,94
|4
|37,16
|3
|64,45
|4
|9
|112
|Kames Global Equity Income Fund A EUR Inc.
|IE00BF5SW189
|20
|19,00
|4
|32,38
|2
|57,63
|3
|11
|113
|Deka-Globale Aktien LowRisk CF (A)
|LU0851806900
|20
|15,01
|2
|31,49
|1
|58,36
|3
|14
|114
|Allianz Global Insights - A - EUR
|IE0008479408
|20
|15,27
|2
|29,70
|1
|59,88
|3
|14
|115
|UniMarktführer A
|LU0103244595
|20
|15,97
|3
|38,48
|3
|56,28
|3
|11
|116
|UBS (D) Equity Fund - Global Opportunity
|DE0008488214
|20
|14,65
|1
|40,21
|4
|57,71
|3
|12
|117
|UniGlobal
|DE0008491051
|20
|15,69
|2
|36,81
|3
|58,21
|3
|12
|118
|Pictet - Global Megatrend Selection-P CHF
|LU0386891260
|20
|17,50
|4
|38,86
|4
|56,55
|3
|9
|119
|Schroder ISF Global Equity A Acc
|LU0215105999
|20
|15,17
|2
|37,66
|3
|58,74
|3
|12
|120
|Capital Group Global Equity Fund (LUX) B EUR
|LU0114999021
|20
|18,52
|4
|36,81
|3
|54,30
|2
|11
|121
|Goldman Sachs Global CORE® Equity Port. Base Dist. Snap
|LU0203365449
|20
|9,42
|0
|33,92
|2
|63,28
|4
|14
|122
|MFS Meridian Funds - Global Equity Fund B1 USD
|LU0219480638
|19
|19,26
|4
|34,32
|2
|55,48
|2
|11
|123
|KBC Equity Fund Trends (auss.)
|BE0167244160
|19
|17,77
|4
|40,23
|4
|55,70
|2
|9
|124
|Naspa-Aktienfonds Global CF
|DE0009771956
|19
|15,43
|2
|32,74
|2
|56,93
|3
|12
|125
|JPM Global Socially Responsible A (dist) - USD
|LU0111753769
|19
|15,76
|2
|37,81
|3
|56,49
|3
|11
|126
|All World (T)
|AT0000801170
|19
|15,10
|2
|36,26
|3
|54,19
|2
|12
|127
|UBS (Lux) Equity Fund - Global Sustainable (USD) P-acc
|LU0076532638
|19
|14,61
|1
|39,98
|4
|55,42
|2
|12
|128
|Deka-bAV Fonds
|DE0009786228
|19
|16,10
|3
|33,73
|2
|54,04
|2
|12
|129
|E.ON Aktienfonds DWS
|DE0009848036
|19
|16,62
|3
|35,83
|3
|49,45
|1
|12
|130
|BNY Mellon Global Equity Income Fund GBP B Inc
|IE00B3X34P90
|19
|15,72
|2
|30,99
|1
|61,31
|4
|12
|131
|KCM Aktien Global SRI (R)
|AT0000A0V6J7
|19
|17,66
|4
|38,50
|3
|58,23
|3
|9
|132
|SSgA Global Managed Volatility Equity Fund P
|LU0450104905
|19
|13,61
|1
|32,38
|2
|62,58
|4
|12
|133
|J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Global Opportunities Fd B EUR
|IE00B80FZF09
|18
|13,76
|1
|29,52
|1
|66,35
|4
|12
|134
|Triodos Global Equities Impact Fund R ausschüttend
|LU0278272413
|18
|18,23
|4
|36,43
|3
|52,62
|2
|9
|135
|JPM Global Select Equity A (acc) - USD
|LU0070217475
|18
|15,50
|2
|37,71
|3
|61,17
|4
|9
|136
|ESPA STOCK GLOBAL EUR R01 (A)
|AT0000989645
|18
|19,76
|5
|37,45
|3
|51,15
|1
|9
|137
|terrAssisi Aktien I AMI
|DE0009847343
|18
|16,90
|3
|36,22
|3
|57,74
|3
|9
|138
|Löwen-Aktienfonds
|DE0009769802
|18
|16,10
|3
|31,05
|1
|56,73
|3
|11
|139
|KBC Eco Fund World (thes.)
|BE0133741752
|18
|15,77
|2
|32,98
|2
|53,72
|2
|12
|140
|ADVANTAGE STOCK (T)
|AT0000703285
|18
|6,42
|0
|36,49
|3
|60,03
|3
|12
|141
|MEAG Nachhaltigkeit A
|DE0001619997
|18
|15,80
|2
|35,70
|3
|56,00
|2
|11
|142
|Merian World Equity Fund A USD
|IE0005263466
|18
|9,91
|0
|30,91
|1
|60,45
|3
|14
|143
|Invest Global
|DE0009757922
|17
|15,76
|2
|35,99
|3
|56,59
|3
|9
|144
|NN (L) Global Sustainable Equity P Cap.
|LU0119216553
|17
|17,64
|4
|34,79
|2
|52,38
|2
|9
|145
|Goldman Sachs Global Eqty Partners ESG Portf. Base Acc
|LU0377748123
|17
|20,03
|5
|38,58
|3
|48,37
|1
|8
|146
|BNY Mellon Global Equity Fund (GBP)
|GB0006779986
|17
|15,97
|2
|32,94
|2
|54,01
|2
|11
|147
|Swisscanto (LU) Equity Fund Global Innovation Leaders AT
|LU0102842878
|17
|15,27
|2
|33,94
|2
|51,02
|1
|12
|148
|Deutsche Postbank Global Player
|DE0009797753
|17
|17,12
|3
|36,78
|3
|55,31
|2
|9
|149
|M&G Global Themes Fund A
|GB0030932676
|17
|21,30
|5
|34,62
|2
|49,62
|1
|9
|150
|AMUNDI FUNDS GLOBAL EQUITY CONSERVATIVE - A USD (C)
|LU0801842559
|17
|15,26
|2
|30,66
|1
|52,73
|2
|12
|151
|Jyske Invest Equities Low Volatility
|DK0060512358
|17
|14,35
|1
|31,06
|1
|58,44
|3
|12
|152
|Robeco QI Global Conservative Equities (EUR) D
|LU0705782398
|17
|15,95
|2
|29,49
|1
|53,40
|2
|12
|153
|Fidelity Funds - Global Dividend Fund A QIncome (EUR)
|LU0731782404
|17
|17,63
|4
|32,29
|2
|53,50
|2
|9
|154
|Rothschild & Co WM - Aktien P
|LU0329325095
|17
|14,49
|1
|35,37
|3
|49,56
|1
|12
|155
|ACATIS Global Value Total Return UI
|DE000A1JGBX4
|17
|14,94
|2
|41,18
|4
|56,49
|3
|8
|156
|Gutmann Aktien Nachhaltigkeitsfonds
|AT0000A15M75
|17
|14,21
|1
|38,16
|3
|49,00
|1
|12
|157
|WMF (Lux) - Wellington Gbl Opportunities Equity N USD Unh. A
|LU1032306836
|16
|14,77
|2
|30,13
|1
|53,61
|2
|11
|158
|Guinness Global Equity Income Fund B
|IE00B42XCP33
|16
|18,24
|4
|32,49
|2
|50,93
|1
|9
|159
|UBS (Lux) Equity - Global High Dividend (USD) P-acc
|LU0611173427
|16
|14,14
|1
|27,30
|0
|56,17
|3
|12
|160
|UniNachhaltig Aktien Global
|DE000A0M80G4
|16
|12,04
|0
|34,16
|2
|56,53
|3
|11
|161
|Invesco Goldman Sachs Equity Factor Idx World ETF Acc (DE)
|DE000A1XES75
|16
|11,34
|0
|35,01
|2
|57,40
|3
|11
|162
|iShares MSCI World GBP Hedged UCITS ETF
|IE00B42YS929
|16
|13,85
|1
|36,46
|3
|32,56
|0
|12
|163
|MainFirst Global Equities A
|LU0864709349
|16
|6,44
|0
|47,53
|5
|76,06
|5
|6
|164
|UniGlobal II A
|LU0718610743
|16
|15,42
|2
|35,74
|3
|54,92
|2
|9
|165
|Swisscanto (LU) Portf. Fd Green Invest Equity AT
|LU0136171559
|16
|14,74
|2
|36,98
|3
|53,39
|2
|9
|166
|Oyster World Opportunities USD
|LU0069163508
|16
|22,85
|5
|27,37
|0
|67,36
|5
|6
|167
|JPM Global Unconstrained Equity (USD) A (dist) - USD
|LU0089639750
|16
|16,99
|3
|27,92
|0
|49,05
|1
|12
|168
|Gottlieb Daimler Aktienfonds DWS
|DE0009769901
|16
|14,44
|1
|31,92
|1
|56,40
|3
|11
|169
|UniGlobal -net-
|DE0009750273
|16
|15,35
|2
|35,29
|3
|55,53
|2
|9
|170
|Noris-Fonds
|DE0008492356
|16
|16,71
|3
|33,47
|2
|52,96
|2
|9
|171
|JSS Sustainable Equity - Global Thematic P EUR dist
|LU0229773345
|16
|18,69
|4
|45,06
|5
|50,47
|1
|6
|172
|KEPLER Growth Aktienfonds (T)
|AT0000607387
|15
|13,34
|1
|30,65
|1
|51,79
|2
|11
|173
|HSBC GIF Emerging Wealth AC
|LU0309123817
|15
|18,13
|4
|40,01
|4
|51,33
|1
|6
|174
|ERSTE RESPONSIBLE STOCK GLOBAL (T)
|AT0000646799
|15
|17,07
|3
|34,06
|2
|47,47
|1
|9
|175
|AXA WF II - Evolving Trends Equities A Distribution USD
|LU0011972584
|15
|19,74
|5
|35,22
|3
|54,91
|2
|5
|176
|DWS ESG European Equities LC
|LU0130393993
|15
|18,86
|4
|34,52
|2
|40,72
|0
|9
|177
|3 Banken Aktien-Dachfonds
|AT0000784830
|15
|13,08
|0
|36,29
|3
|47,39
|0
|12
|178
|BNY Mellon Global Equity Fund USD A
|IE0004004283
|15
|16,55
|3
|31,62
|1
|51,59
|2
|9
|179
|LLB Aktien Dividendenperlen Global (CHF)
|LI0008475134
|15
|13,51
|1
|31,28
|1
|54,57
|2
|11
|180
|Goldman Sachs GIVI Gbl Equity - Gwth Mkts Tilt Base Acc Snap
|LU0754432002
|15
|15,26
|2
|32,69
|2
|53,49
|2
|9
|181
|Ossiam World Minimum Variance NR UCITS ETF 1C EUR
|LU0799656698
|15
|12,88
|0
|31,33
|1
|58,23
|3
|11
|182
|H & A Aktien Global B
|LU0328784581
|15
|20,98
|5
|28,07
|0
|50,21
|1
|9
|183
|Hermes Global Equity Fund R EUR Acc
|IE00B64C1883
|15
|12,79
|0
|31,87
|1
|55,71
|2
|12
|184
|Steyler Fair Invest - Equities R
|DE000A1JUVL8
|14
|17,99
|4
|31,71
|1
|45,39
|0
|9
|185
|HSBC GIF China Consumer Opportunities AC
|LU0654082790
|14
|18,10
|4
|42,41
|4
|47,44
|0
|6
|186
|GLS Bank Aktienfonds A
|DE000A1W2CK8
|14
|19,33
|5
|37,35
|3
|43,30
|0
|6
|187
|ESPA BEST OF WORLD (T)
|AT0000707682
|14
|11,44
|0
|31,42
|1
|52,21
|2
|11
|188
|JSS Thematic Equity - Global P EUR dist
|LU0088812606
|14
|16,89
|3
|35,17
|2
|43,71
|0
|9
|189
|AL Trust Global Invest
|DE0008471715
|14
|13,74
|1
|31,47
|1
|50,94
|1
|11
|190
|Stuttgarter-Aktien-Fonds
|LU0383026803
|14
|17,48
|4
|31,07
|1
|45,37
|0
|9
|191
|Fidelity Funds - Global Opportunities Fund A (USD)
|LU0267386448
|13
|15,55
|2
|33,28
|2
|46,17
|0
|9
|192
|JPM Global Focus A (dist) - EUR
|LU0168341575
|13
|15,81
|2
|28,51
|0
|52,12
|2
|9
|193
|BlackRock Global Funds - Global Dynamic Equity Fund A2 USD
|LU0238689110
|13
|14,40
|1
|28,70
|0
|47,43
|0
|12
|194
|KBC Equity Fund Global Leaders (thes.)
|BE0174807132
|13
|20,36
|5
|33,81
|2
|49,57
|1
|5
|195
|LVM Inter-Aktien-Fonds
|IE0000664338
|13
|20,03
|5
|33,30
|2
|46,83
|0
|6
|196
|Fondis
|DE0008471020
|13
|14,59
|1
|29,63
|1
|54,75
|2
|9
|197
|Sauren Global Growth A
|LU0095335757
|13
|11,70
|0
|34,52
|2
|53,02
|2
|9
|198
|SUPERIOR 4 - Ethik Aktien (A)
|AT0000993043
|13
|14,70
|1
|34,40
|2
|48,87
|1
|9
|199
|M & W Capital
|LU0126525004
|13
|46,23
|5
|12,71
|0
|53,21
|2
|6
|200
|BL-Sustainable Horizon B
|LU0093570173
|13
|14,88
|2
|26,51
|0
|52,19
|2
|9
|201
|Patriarch Classic TSI B
|LU0967738971
|13
|4,44
|0
|29,36
|0
|66,78
|4
|9
|202
|LOYS Sicav - LOYS Aktien Global P
|LU0861001260
|13
|8,07
|0
|25,97
|0
|54,86
|2
|11
|203
|Deka-Nachhaltigkeit Aktien CF (A)
|LU0703710904
|13
|13,88
|1
|26,20
|0
|44,14
|0
|12
|204
|C&P Funds QuantiX
|LU0357633683
|13
|9,09
|0
|30,32
|1
|53,90
|2
|10
|205
|Ampega Portfolio Global ETF Aktien P (a)
|DE000A0YAYA8
|13
|13,50
|1
|33,47
|2
|47,76
|1
|9
|206
|DPAM INVEST B Equities World Dividend B
|BE6228801435
|13
|13,95
|1
|30,90
|1
|52,48
|2
|9
|207
|J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Global Select Fund B EUR
|IE00B3DBRM10
|12
|14,28
|1
|33,24
|2
|44,83
|0
|9
|208
|Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund R EUR Acc
|IE00BKRCQJ92
|12
|12,92
|0
|29,49
|1
|52,39
|2
|9
|209
|Sauren Select Global Growth Focus
|LU0115579376
|12
|10,87
|0
|32,70
|2
|50,77
|1
|9
|210
|Janus Henderson US Strategic Value Fund - A USD acc.
|IE0001256803
|12
|13,88
|1
|27,57
|0
|54,91
|2
|9
|211
|Invesco Umwelt und Nachhaltigkeits Fonds
|DE0008470477
|12
|12,38
|0
|32,95
|2
|51,20
|1
|9
|212
|CONVEST 21 VL
|DE0009769638
|12
|14,20
|1
|28,84
|0
|52,90
|2
|9
|213
|ODDO BHF Algo Global CRW-EUR
|DE0009772988
|12
|12,98
|0
|34,76
|2
|53,70
|2
|8
|214
|IFM AktienfondsSelect
|LU0137266473
|12
|11,67
|0
|34,43
|2
|49,95
|1
|9
|215
|Schroder ISF Global Equity Alpha A Acc
|LU0225283273
|12
|13,70
|1
|31,59
|1
|48,28
|1
|9
|216
|Macquarie ValueInvest LUX Global A ausschüttend
|LU0135990504
|12
|9,50
|0
|24,64
|0
|60,32
|3
|9
|217
|Schroder ISF QEP Global Quality USD A Acc
|LU0323591593
|12
|15,79
|2
|27,30
|0
|49,82
|1
|9
|218
|AG Ostalb Global Fonds A
|DE000A0Q2SC0
|12
|13,56
|1
|29,82
|1
|48,36
|1
|9
|219
|Flossbach von Storch - Global Quality R
|LU0366178969
|11
|19,39
|5
|23,95
|0
|37,71
|0
|6
|220
|Swiss Rock (Lux) Sicav - Global Equity / Aktien Welt A
|LU0337150725
|11
|15,41
|2
|32,99
|2
|49,80
|1
|6
|221
|UBS (L) Key Selection - Global Equities (USD) EUR P-acc
|LU0161942635
|11
|15,49
|2
|33,32
|2
|48,58
|1
|6
|222
|AB FCP I - Global Equity Blend Portfolio A
|LU0175139822
|11
|13,73
|1
|31,11
|1
|46,94
|0
|9
|223
|Flossbach von Storch - Fundament FT
|DE000A0HGMH0
|11
|20,02
|5
|26,76
|0
|46,26
|0
|6
|224
|Schroder ISF Global Equity Yield A Acc
|LU0225284248
|11
|8,61
|0
|21,88
|0
|44,68
|0
|11
|225
|ÖkoWorld ÖkoVision Classic C
|LU0061928585
|11
|11,72
|0
|32,63
|2
|51,14
|1
|8
|226
|Davis Global Fund A
|LU0067889476
|11
|15,21
|2
|28,53
|0
|46,38
|0
|9
|227
|Sauren Global Opportunities
|LU0106280919
|11
|15,08
|2
|23,46
|0
|41,14
|0
|9
|228
|UniValueFonds: Global A
|LU0126315885
|11
|11,50
|0
|25,30
|0
|51,58
|2
|9
|229
|UniSelection: Global I
|DE0005326789
|11
|12,41
|0
|31,26
|1
|49,81
|1
|9
|230
|AXA Welt
|DE0008471376
|11
|12,89
|0
|29,61
|1
|50,36
|1
|9
|231
|KEPLER Ethik Aktienfonds (A)
|AT0000675657
|11
|11,28
|0
|30,27
|1
|50,55
|1
|9
|232
|All Trends (T)
|AT0000746581
|11
|15,43
|2
|27,29
|0
|42,39
|0
|9
|233
|FIVV-MIC-Mandat-Offensiv
|DE0009790865
|11
|9,00
|0
|28,34
|0
|51,37
|1
|10
|234
|Vector - Navigator C1
|LU0172125329
|11
|9,03
|0
|30,09
|1
|52,62
|2
|8
|235
|Lyxor UCITS ETF SG Global Value Beta C-USD
|LU1081771369
|11
|7,10
|0
|23,34
|0
|53,95
|2
|9
|236
|Legg Mason QS MV Global Equity Growth & Income Fd GA thes.
|IE00B51GHT90
|11
|12,52
|0
|28,70
|0
|54,20
|2
|9
|237
|Investec GSF - Global Strategic Equity Fund A Inc gross USD
|LU0345770993
|11
|10,74
|0
|32,59
|2
|49,27
|1
|8
|238
|SPDR S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF
|IE00B9CQXS71
|11
|13,45
|1
|29,67
|1
|44,58
|0
|9
|239
|AGIF - Allianz Best Styles Global Equity - A - EUR
|LU1075359262
|10
|12,55
|0
|29,03
|0
|49,27
|1
|9
|240
|Uni-Global Equities World SA-USD
|LU0337270119
|10
|9,45
|0
|26,16
|0
|48,28
|1
|9
|241
|Gutmann Aktienfonds
|AT0000973003
|10
|13,97
|1
|28,58
|0
|45,81
|0
|9
|242
|Stewart Investors Worldwide Select Fund A Acc
|GB0030978612
|10
|8,25
|0
|22,67
|0
|48,29
|1
|9
|243
|DekaSpezial CF
|DE0008474669
|10
|12,36
|0
|29,32
|0
|51,39
|1
|9
|244
|GreenEffects NAI-Wertefonds
|IE0005895655
|10
|9,44
|0
|24,71
|0
|47,73
|1
|9
|245
|Barings Global Leaders Fund (USD)
|IE0030016244
|10
|10,51
|0
|31,33
|1
|46,02
|0
|9
|246
|Danske Invest SICAV - Global StockPicking A
|LU0117088970
|10
|11,35
|0
|27,11
|0
|49,87
|1
|9
|247
|Sparinvest - Global Value EUR R
|LU0138501191
|10
|6,75
|0
|22,96
|0
|47,79
|1
|9
|248
|AXA Rosenberg Global Equity Alpha Fund B
|IE0004318048
|10
|12,65
|0
|32,87
|2
|51,98
|2
|6
|249
|Portfolio Aktien Spezial ZKB Oe
|AT0000A00EY7
|10
|18,09
|4
|25,51
|0
|32,62
|0
|6
|250
|LLB Aktien Fit for Life (CHF)
|LI0004342155
|10
|7,99
|0
|29,94
|1
|57,92
|3
|6
|251
|Sparinvest - Ethical Global Value EUR R
|LU0362355355
|10
|7,75
|0
|23,41
|0
|51,50
|1
|9
|252
|KEPLER Value Aktienfonds (A)
|AT0000A0AGZ4
|9
|8,69
|0
|25,67
|0
|45,17
|0
|9
|253
|SLI Global SICAV Global Equities Fund A thes.
|LU0152742630
|9
|17,06
|3
|23,15
|0
|32,13
|0
|6
|254
|PI Global Value Fund P
|LI0034492384
|9
|7,43
|0
|35,32
|3
|30,78
|0
|6
|255
|AGIF - Allianz Total Return Asian Equity - A - USD
|LU0348814723
|9
|17,20
|3
|24,70
|0
|27,87
|0
|6
|256
|NN (L) Global Equity Impact Opportunities P Cap.
|LU0250158358
|9
|14,66
|1
|33,26
|2
|37,69
|0
|6
|257
|Swisscanto (LU) Eqty Fd System. Selection Internat. AT
|LU0230112046
|9
|7,30
|0
|24,55
|0
|44,32
|0
|9
|258
|GAP Portfolio UI
|DE000A0M1307
|9
|13,19
|0
|26,10
|0
|37,01
|0
|9
|259
|DWS Top Dividende LD
|DE0009848119
|9
|11,12
|0
|19,82
|0
|41,43
|0
|9
|260
|LUX-EQUITY GLOBAL
|LU0047355440
|9
|13,29
|0
|27,04
|0
|44,30
|0
|9
|261
|Best Global Concept
|LU0173001644
|9
|11,67
|0
|27,21
|0
|45,53
|0
|9
|262
|ACATIS Fair Value Aktien Global EUR-P
|LI0017502381
|9
|8,83
|0
|28,82
|0
|46,06
|0
|9
|263
|Janus Henderson Global Research Fund - A USD
|IE00B1187X13
|9
|14,61
|1
|33,79
|2
|45,38
|0
|6
|264
|KBC Equity Fund New Shares (thes.)
|BE0170533070
|9
|-2,77
|0
|14,44
|0
|43,54
|0
|9
|265
|JPM Global Equity A (dist) - USD
|LU0119067295
|9
|8,00
|0
|25,75
|0
|43,42
|0
|9
|266
|JSS Sustainable Equity - Global P EUR dist
|LU0097427784
|9
|16,25
|3
|28,15
|0
|39,72
|0
|6
|267
|Allianz Strategiefonds Wachstum Plus - A - EUR
|DE0009797274
|9
|12,43
|0
|28,32
|0
|47,18
|0
|9
|268
|BL-Global Equities B
|LU0117287580
|9
|15,87
|2
|28,44
|0
|47,57
|1
|6
|269
|BL Fund Selection - Equities B
|LU0135980968
|9
|13,19
|0
|23,80
|0
|34,81
|0
|9
|270
|Jupiter Global Value L USD Acc
|LU0425094421
|9
|1,23
|0
|28,44
|0
|44,82
|0
|9
|271
|DWS Invest Top Dividend LC
|LU0507265923
|9
|10,27
|0
|19,27
|0
|38,58
|0
|9
|272
|BlackRock Global Funds - Global Equity Income Fund A2 USD
|LU0545039389
|9
|11,81
|0
|22,28
|0
|41,20
|0
|9
|273
|HSBC GIF Global Equity Volatility Focused AC
|LU1066051225
|9
|15,22
|2
|30,80
|1
|40,78
|0
|6
|274
|Gutmann Global Dividends EUR (A)
|AT0000A0LXW3
|9
|10,65
|0
|26,13
|0
|43,35
|0
|9
|275
|Stewart Investors Worldwide Equity Fund A Acc GBP
|GB00B45T6015
|9
|6,56
|0
|18,55
|0
|44,53
|0
|9
|276
|T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Value Equity Fund A
|LU0859254822
|9
|13,14
|0
|23,62
|0
|46,19
|0
|9
|277
|UBS (Lux) Equity - Global Income (USD) P-acc
|LU1013383713
|9
|10,19
|0
|20,06
|0
|42,03
|0
|9
|278
|Vontobel Fund - mtx Sustainable Global Leaders A-USD
|LU0848325295
|8
|15,97
|2
|25,63
|0
|27,81
|0
|6
|279
|iShares MSCI World EUR Hedged UCITS ETF
|IE00B441G979
|8
|11,51
|0
|32,83
|2
|39,51
|0
|6
|280
|3 Banken Sachwerte-Aktienstrategie (T)
|AT0000A0S8Z4
|8
|15,11
|2
|11,30
|0
|36,57
|0
|6
|281
|BL-Equities Dividend B
|LU0309191657
|8
|13,42
|1
|30,61
|1
|32,22
|0
|6
|282
|Advisor Global
|DE0005547160
|8
|14,96
|2
|28,02
|0
|45,38
|0
|6
|283
|DWS Concept DJE Globale Aktien
|DE0009777003
|8
|6,56
|0
|31,08
|1
|48,62
|1
|6
|284
|AMUNDI TOP WORLD (C)
|DE0009779736
|8
|9,43
|0
|28,50
|0
|43,90
|0
|8
|285
|UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (USD) P-acc
|LU0073129545
|8
|12,69
|0
|30,31
|1
|51,04
|1
|6
|286
|BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Growth Fund (GBP)
|GB0006780984
|8
|15,72
|2
|29,19
|0
|41,14
|0
|6
|287
|HSBC GIF Economic Scale Global Equity AD
|LU0039216626
|8
|12,22
|0
|29,88
|1
|48,70
|1
|6
|288
|KBC Eco Fund Impact Investing (auss.)
|BE0175717504
|8
|11,67
|0
|32,52
|2
|43,94
|0
|6
|289
|AXA WF - Framlington Talents Global A (thes.) EUR
|LU0189847683
|8
|10,35
|0
|25,28
|0
|44,43
|0
|8
|290
|BS Best Strategies UL Fonds - Trend & Value EUR
|LU0288759672
|8
|2,48
|0
|32,61
|2
|32,62
|0
|6
|291
|Investec GSF - Global Dynamic Fund A Acc gross USD
|LU0345772692
|8
|14,57
|1
|29,70
|1
|43,75
|0
|6
|292
|Tweedy, Browne Global High Dividend Value Fund
|LU0285922489
|8
|9,90
|0
|32,36
|2
|35,24
|0
|6
|293
|Deka-GlobalSelect TF
|LU0350094933
|8
|14,27
|1
|31,16
|1
|44,19
|0
|6
|294
|Franklin World Perspectives Fund Class A (acc) USD
|LU0390134368
|7
|13,85
|1
|25,49
|0
|43,50
|0
|6
|295
|Jyske Invest Favourite Equities
|DK0060005924
|7
|14,63
|1
|19,43
|0
|35,00
|0
|6
|296
|RP Global Market Selection R (D)
|LU0293296488
|7
|14,26
|1
|23,55
|0
|34,39
|0
|6
|297
|Xtrackers Stoxx Global Select Dividend 100 Swap UCITS ETF 1D
|LU0292096186
|7
|13,48
|1
|24,16
|0
|39,71
|0
|6
|298
|Schoellerbank Aktienfonds währungsgesichert (A)
|AT0000612684
|7
|11,79
|0
|29,57
|1
|34,24
|0
|6
|299
|H & A Dynamik Plus B
|LU0090344473
|7
|18,73
|4
|25,60
|0
|29,24
|0
|3
|300
|Fidelity Funds - International Fund A (USD)
|LU0048584097
|7
|11,55
|0
|28,30
|0
|48,37
|1
|6
|301
|Schoellerbank Aktienfonds Value (A)
|AT0000913942
|7
|12,30
|0
|29,75
|1
|46,56
|0
|6
|302
|Siemens Weltinvest Aktien
|DE0009772624
|7
|13,90
|1
|29,04
|0
|44,31
|0
|6
|303
|ACATIS Aktien Global Fonds UI A
|DE0009781740
|7
|8,59
|0
|29,53
|1
|43,80
|0
|6
|304
|AS SICAV I - World Equity Fund A Acc USD
|LU0094547139
|7
|13,70
|1
|24,78
|0
|27,79
|0
|6
|305
|W&W Quality Select Aktien Welt
|DE0005326326
|7
|9,91
|0
|28,18
|0
|49,10
|1
|6
|306
|Harris Associates Global Equity Fund R/A (USD)
|LU0130103400
|7
|14,46
|1
|26,96
|0
|37,43
|0
|6
|307
|iShares STOXX Global Select Dividend 100 (DE)
|DE000A0F5UH1
|7
|13,61
|1
|24,08
|0
|39,89
|0
|6
|308
|Value Intelligence Fonds AMI
|DE000A0YAX80
|7
|13,60
|1
|17,23
|0
|31,54
|0
|6
|309
|smart-invest I - EQUITY PROTECT R (D)
|LU1022262833
|7
|13,55
|1
|22,47
|0
|18,60
|0
|6
|310
|Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds plc - Global Stock Fund USD Acc
|IE00B54PRV58
|7
|10,86
|0
|28,29
|0
|49,82
|1
|6
|311
|Flossbach von Storch - Dividend R
|LU0831568729
|7
|13,34
|1
|22,37
|0
|38,69
|0
|6
|312
|ACATIS Value und Dividende
|AT0000A146T3
|7
|12,55
|0
|30,17
|1
|41,38
|0
|6
|313
|M&G (Lux) Global Dividend Fund EUR A acc
|LU1670710075
|7
|11,12
|0
|30,32
|1
|40,40
|0
|6
|314
|Quoniam Funds Selection SICAV - Global Eqts MinRisk EURh A d
|LU0489951797
|6
|7,09
|0
|26,84
|0
|35,15
|0
|6
|315
|SKAGEN Vekst A
|NO0008000445
|6
|10,81
|0
|24,87
|0
|28,51
|0
|6
|316
|Deka-BasisStrategie Aktien CF (A)
|DE000DK2EAG7
|6
|6,13
|0
|15,42
|0
|33,03
|0
|6
|317
|Threadneedle Global Equity Income Fund 1 GBP acc.
|GB00B1YW3W13
|6
|12,21
|0
|22,00
|0
|40,56
|0
|6
|318
|Classic Global Equity Fund
|LI0008328218
|6
|-5,38
|0
|6,29
|0
|19,42
|0
|6
|319
|Saphir Global - BEST of EQUITY B
|LU0154398746
|6
|11,82
|0
|25,41
|0
|40,83
|0
|6
|320
|WARBURG - L - FONDS - Dividende Global Plus R
|LU0788130911
|6
|12,44
|0
|13,61
|0
|36,67
|0
|6
|321
|FFPB Dividenden Select
|LU0775212839
|6
|11,42
|0
|28,57
|0
|42,41
|0
|6
|322
|DWS TRC Global Growth
|DE000DWS1W80
|6
|11,03
|0
|25,24
|0
|30,50
|0
|6
|323
|Optinova Global Value Equities
|DE000A1J3117
|6
|3,09
|0
|15,66
|0
|23,36
|0
|6
|324
|Tareno Funds - Enhanced Index Investing Equities A
|LU0276761110
|6
|10,85
|0
|23,88
|0
|37,07
|0
|6
|325
|UBS - DJ Global Select Dividend UCITS ETF A-dis
|IE00BMP3HG27
|6
|10,02
|0
|23,61
|0
|33,31
|0
|6
|326
|JSS Thematic Equity - Global Dividend P EUR acc
|LU0533812276
|6
|12,01
|0
|26,67
|0
|46,09
|0
|6
|327
|BremenKapital Aktien
|DE000A1J67E0
|6
|6,58
|0
|15,14
|0
|21,18
|0
|6
|328
|RFINANZ Global Equity Fund (CHF)
|LI0033888582
|6
|1,12
|0
|17,34
|0
|33,81
|0
|6
|329
|Brandes Global Value Fund USD Class A
|IE0031573896
|6
|6,38
|0
|19,93
|0
|33,96
|0
|6
|330
|SQUAD - MAKRO N
|LU0490817821
|6
|8,41
|0
|25,44
|0
|41,54
|0
|6
|331
|Stuttgarter Dividendenfonds
|LU0506868503
|6
|11,48
|0
|24,59
|0
|41,49
|0
|6
|332
|HELLERICH Sachwertaktien B
|LU0324420727
|6
|1,69
|0
|8,83
|0
|29,71
|0
|6
|333
|DWS TRC Top Asien
|DE000DWS08Q4
|6
|3,46
|0
|11,94
|0
|18,06
|0
|6
|334
|World Market Fund
|DE000A1CS5F8
|6
|10,42
|0
|17,47
|0
|39,30
|0
|6
|335
|SLF (LUX) Equity Global High Dividend R Dis. CHF
|LU0371451146
|6
|10,74
|0
|20,52
|0
|25,99
|0
|6
|336
|LOYS Sicav - LOYS GLOBAL P
|LU0107944042
|6
|3,41
|0
|18,26
|0
|35,22
|0
|6
|337
|WWK Select Top Ten B
|LU0126856375
|6
|8,42
|0
|22,50
|0
|42,68
|0
|6
|338
|StarCapital Starpoint A-EUR
|LU0114997082
|6
|2,64
|0
|13,26
|0
|35,27
|0
|6
|339
|Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund (CHF)
|LU0076398725
|6
|8,48
|0
|17,90
|0
|30,87
|0
|6
|340
|DJE - Dividende & Substanz P (EUR)
|LU0159550150
|6
|7,36
|0
|20,73
|0
|37,60
|0
|6
|341
|3 Banken Global Stock-Mix
|AT0000950449
|6
|13,28
|0
|25,88
|0
|35,76
|0
|6
|342
|Aktienstrategie global
|AT0000817945
|6
|10,46
|0
|28,85
|0
|43,82
|0
|6
|343
|TBF GLOBAL VALUE EUR R
|DE0009781633
|6
|-3,78
|0
|13,40
|0
|29,81
|0
|6
|344
|WM Aktien Global UI-Fonds B
|DE0009790758
|6
|2,87
|0
|-3,29
|0
|6,51
|0
|6
|345
|LINGOHR-SYSTEMATIC-INVEST
|DE0009774794
|6
|3,92
|0
|9,64
|0
|19,00
|0
|6
|346
|RWS-AKTIENFONDS
|DE0009763300
|6
|2,92
|0
|10,28
|0
|17,52
|0
|6
|347
|Klassik Aktien Fonds A
|AT0000961024
|6
|8,58
|0
|25,08
|0
|38,01
|0
|6
|348
|KölnFondsStruktur: ChancePlus
|LU0117172097
|6
|10,58
|0
|25,70
|0
|37,31
|0
|6
|349
|Fidelity Funds - Global Industrials Fund A (EUR)
|LU0114722902
|6
|9,95
|0
|19,40
|0
|36,68
|0
|6
|350
|SEB Sustainability Fund Global C (EUR)
|LU0036592839
|6
|9,45
|0
|27,14
|0
|44,28
|0
|6
|351
|Global Advantage Funds - Major Markets High Value
|LU0044747169
|6
|9,67
|0
|25,40
|0
|36,65
|0
|6
|352
|UniSector: BasicIndustries A
|LU0101442050
|6
|12,90
|0
|25,64
|0
|37,25
|0
|6
|353
|Generali Komfort Dynamik Global
|LU0100847929
|6
|13,20
|0
|28,92
|0
|43,95
|0
|6
|354
|KEPLER Global Aktienfonds (A)
|AT0000799820
|6
|9,53
|0
|22,64
|0
|42,46
|0
|6
|355
|Allianz Global Equity Dividend A (EUR)
|DE0008471467
|6
|11,63
|0
|19,44
|0
|26,76
|0
|6
|356
|KCD-Union Nachhaltig AKTIEN MinRisk
|DE0005326532
|6
|6,22
|0
|22,19
|0
|38,31
|0
|6
|357
|UniStrategie: Offensiv
|DE0005314447
|6
|12,94
|0
|28,94
|0
|39,45
|0
|6
|358
|R + P Universal-Fonds
|DE0005316962
|6
|12,41
|0
|29,24
|0
|42,75
|0
|6
|359
|CS (Lux) Global Value Equity Fund B EUR
|LU0129338272
|6
|1,91
|0
|14,63
|0
|39,88
|0
|6
|360
|Robeco BP Global Premium Equities (EUR) D
|LU0203975437
|6
|7,58
|0
|20,04
|0
|45,15
|0
|6
|361
|NaspaFondsStrategie: Chance Plus
|LU0202181771
|6
|9,87
|0
|24,66
|0
|41,24
|0
|6
|362
|KBC Equity Fund High Dividend (thes.)
|BE0940704951
|6
|10,93
|0
|25,34
|0
|42,38
|0
|6
|363
|KBC Equity Fund Quant Global 1 (thes.)
|BE0057593726
|6
|11,58
|0
|27,42
|0
|42,59
|0
|6
|364
|BlackRock Global Funds - Global Enhanced Equity Yld A2 USD
|LU0265550359
|6
|9,70
|0
|22,82
|0
|39,55
|0
|6
|365
|WARBURG VALUE FUND A
|LU0208289198
|6
|0,65
|0
|6,04
|0
|28,39
|0
|6
|366
|Schroder ISF QEP Global Active Value A Dis
|LU0203347892
|6
|8,50
|0
|16,32
|0
|30,86
|0
|6
|367
|Keppler-Global Value-INVEST
|DE000A0JKNP9
|6
|9,95
|0
|28,26
|0
|40,16
|0
|6
|368
|AHF Global Select
|DE000A0NEBC7
|6
|9,40
|0
|19,93
|0
|31,39
|0
|6
|369
|iShares MSCI World Islamic UCITS ETF
|IE00B27YCN58
|6
|12,37
|0
|28,64
|0
|44,57
|0
|6
|370
|Nielsen - Global Value B
|LU0394131592
|6
|16,23
|3
|5,89
|0
|16,03
|0
|3
|371
|LBBW Nachhaltigkeit Aktien R
|DE000A0NAUP7
|6
|9,07
|0
|26,07
|0
|38,05
|0
|6
|372
|AGIF - Allianz Tiger - A - USD
|LU0348805143
|6
|13,13
|0
|20,78
|0
|26,50
|0
|6
|373
|Sparinvest - Equitas EUR R
|LU0362354549
|6
|8,68
|0
|22,19
|0
|41,32
|0
|6
|374
|3 Banken Nachhaltigkeitsfonds
|AT0000701156
|5
|15,71
|2
|29,25
|0
|33,57
|0
|3
|375
|Xtrackers MSCI World Value UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BL25JM42
|4
|9,55
|0
|25,10
|0
|48,77
|1
|3
|376
|AMUNDI FUNDS GLOBAL EQUITY TARGET INCOME - A2 EUR (C)
|LU1883320993
|4
|13,88
|1
|21,51
|0
|33,32
|0
|3
|377
|Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF
|IE00B8GKDB10
|3
|12,91
|0
|26,61
|0
|43,27
|0
|3
|378
|Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF
|IE00B23LNQ02
|3
|11,21
|0
|27,24
|0
|44,79
|0
|3
|379
|Vector - Flexible C1
|LU0558384458
|3
|-0,59
|0
|11,37
|0
|22,95
|0
|3
|380
|BBBank Konzept Dividendenwerte Union
|LU1093788872
|3
|11,86
|0
|25,09
|0
|19,80
|0
|3
|381
|HI-FBG Individual W-PT
|DE000A0M58D7
|3
|13,17
|0
|22,86
|0
|29,06
|0
|3
|382
|iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor UCITS ETF
|IE00BP3QZB59
|3
|9,63
|0
|25,12
|0
|44,48
|0
|3
|383
|Schroder ISF Global Recovery USD A Acc
|LU0956908155
|3
|11,01
|0
|18,37
|0
|31,20
|0
|3
|384
|Patriarch Classic Dividende 4 Plus A
|LU0967739193
|3
|0,33
|0
|9,67
|0
|13,04
|0
|3
|385
|Lupus alpha Structure Sustainable Emerging Markets
|DE000A1JDV87
|3
|10,45
|0
|13,53
|0
|5,76
|0
|3
|386
|Mesina-Aktienfonds-UBS (D)
|DE0009797118
|3
|7,13
|0
|25,56
|0
|31,02
|0
|3
|387
|Partners Group Listed Invest.-Multi Asset Income EUR P-Dist
|LU0941494444
|3
|10,53
|0
|17,75
|0
|24,03
|0
|3
|388
|Julius Baer Equity Fund Special Value (EUR) A
|LU0912199139
|3
|9,53
|0
|14,75
|0
|28,18
|0
|3
|389
|3 Banken Dividenden-Aktienstrategie R (A)
|AT0000A0XHJ8
|3
|11,99
|0
|18,74
|0
|27,92
|0
|3
|390
|Comgest Growth Emerging Markets Flex EUR R Cap.
|IE00B8J4DS78
|3
|5,01
|0
|10,56
|0
|8,77
|0
|3
|391
|DWS TRC Top Dividende
|DE000DWS08P6
|3
|5,02
|0
|7,81
|0
|16,50
|0
|3
|392
|Private Banking Invest 100 (T)
|AT0000A08RM7
|3
|2,75
|0
|14,83
|0
|19,90
|0
|3
|393
|Invesco Global Equity Income Fund A thes.
|LU0607513230
|3
|12,13
|0
|24,49
|0
|40,77
|0
|3
|394
|WARBURG GLOBAL WERTE STABILISIERUNGS - FONDS
|DE000A0HGL63
|3
|-2,92
|0
|-3,05
|0
|12,76
|0
|3
|395
|Schroder ISF QEP Global Blend USD A Acc
|LU0740768402
|3
|12,33
|0
|20,54
|0
|38,17
|0
|3
|396
|Moventum Plus Aktiv - Offensives Portfolio B
|LU0326465225
|3
|10,04
|0
|19,61
|0
|35,56
|0
|3
|397
|Südwestbank Vermögensmandat Aktien
|LU0347049883
|3
|8,49
|0
|19,71
|0
|10,45
|0
|3
|398
|Deka-DividendenStrategie CF (A)
|DE000DK2CDS0
|3
|12,42
|0
|21,84
|0
|37,98
|0
|3
|399
|Aramea Aktien Select
|DE000A0YJME6
|3
|-0,39
|0
|0,57
|0
|7,30
|0
|3
|400
|MPF Global Fonds-Warburg
|DE0005153860
|3
|11,36
|0
|19,27
|0
|30,89
|0
|3
|401
|MellowFund Global Equity
|DE000A1CZUC3
|3
|10,61
|0
|24,80
|0
|35,70
|0
|3
|402
|StarCapital - Priamos A-EUR
|LU0137341359
|3
|3,36
|0
|18,49
|0
|18,38
|0
|3
|403
|HI Topselect D
|DE0009817726
|3
|10,97
|0
|23,90
|0
|29,88
|0
|3
|404
|Vontobel Fund - Global Equity Income A-USD
|LU0129603287
|3
|11,32
|0
|21,27
|0
|27,27
|0
|3
|405
|KBC Equity Fund World (thes.)
|BE6213775529
|3
|11,58
|0
|25,30
|0
|37,08
|0
|3
|406
|FG&W Fund - Global Oppor2nities
|LU0143329109
|3
|8,44
|0
|9,46
|0
|21,08
|0
|3
|407
|Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund (Euro)
|LU0076398568
|3
|6,51
|0
|25,39
|0
|28,51
|0
|3
|408
|DJE - Alpha Global PA (EUR)
|LU0159549145
|3
|4,19
|0
|22,33
|0
|29,94
|0
|3
|409
|IPAM AktienSpezial
|DE0009781906
|3
|12,35
|0
|25,13
|0
|25,28
|0
|3
|410
|Deka Aktienfonds RheinEdition Global
|DE0009786129
|3
|2,42
|0
|9,17
|0
|20,77
|0
|3
|411
|UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (EUR) P-acc
|LU0073129206
|3
|7,64
|0
|22,64
|0
|27,88
|0
|3
|412
|AB FCP I - Global Value Portfolio A
|LU0124673897
|3
|9,19
|0
|20,20
|0
|35,05
|0
|3
|413
|Monega Chance
|DE0005321079
|3
|11,52
|0
|19,46
|0
|22,48
|0
|3
|414
|Inovesta Classic
|DE0005117493
|3
|7,32
|0
|20,02
|0
|31,98
|0
|3
|415
|FMM-Fonds
|DE0008478116
|3
|4,54
|0
|17,13
|0
|22,87
|0
|3
|416
|DWS Global Value LD
|LU0133414606
|3
|8,42
|0
|16,43
|0
|38,35
|0
|3
|417
|Adviser I Funds - Albrech & Cie Optiselect P
|LU0107901315
|3
|2,32
|0
|8,71
|0
|14,87
|0
|3
|418
|Uni21.Jahrhundert -net-
|DE0009757872
|3
|12,93
|0
|25,93
|0
|30,03
|0
|3
|419
|MMT Global Value B
|LU0346639395
|3
|-6,57
|0
|-10,17
|0
|-3,97
|0
|3
|420
|NDACinvest - Aktienfonds
|LU0369231211
|3
|3,46
|0
|13,17
|0
|10,34
|0
|3
|421
|Aktien Opportunity UI T
|DE000A0Q2SK3
|3
|10,45
|0
|22,70
|0
|35,30
|0
|3
|422
|EuroSwitch World Profile StarLux R
|LU0337539778
|3
|12,72
|0
|22,91
|0
|27,01
|0
|3
|423
|IAC-Aktien Global
|DE000A0M2JB5
|3
|9,85
|0
|19,13
|0
|33,08
|0
|3
|424
|VM Aktien Select (T)
|AT0000A09SB6
|3
|9,80
|0
|20,90
|0
|27,11
|0
|3
|425
|MetallRente FONDS PORTFOLIO - A - EUR
|LU0147989353
|3
|9,85
|0
|22,77
|0
|35,54
|0
|3
|426
|Investec GSF - Global Equity Fund A Inc gross USD
|LU0345769631
|3
|12,96
|0
|29,34
|0
|39,60
|0
|3
|427
|AM Fortune Fund Offensive A
|DE000A0M8WS9
|3
|3,40
|0
|22,01
|0
|24,75
|0
|3
|428
|Long Term Investment Fund (SIA) - Classic EUR
|LU0244071956
|3
|2,37
|0
|13,53
|0
|29,57
|0
|3
|429
|Schroder ISF Global Dividend Maximiser USD A Acc
|LU0306806265
|3
|7,65
|0
|15,34
|0
|33,92
|0
|3
|430
|First Class - Global Equities
|LU0328220883
|3
|13,26
|0
|24,62
|0
|33,76
|0
|3
|431
|Berenberg Systematic Approach - Global Stockpicker Fund A
|LU0267932464
|3
|12,23
|0
|22,86
|0
|39,62
|0
|3
|432
|Generali FondsStrategie Aktien Global Dynamik
|LU0136762910
|3
|12,90
|0
|23,12
|0
|36,90
|0
|3
|433
|Jyske Invest Global Equities
|DK0016259930
|3
|12,22
|0
|20,26
|0
|38,65
|0
|3
|434
|NN (L) Global High Dividend P Cap.
|LU0146257711
|3
|11,84
|0
|20,33
|0
|35,10
|0
|3
|435
|Nordea 1 - Global Stable Equity Fund - Euro Hedged BP-EUR
|LU0278529986
|3
|8,23
|0
|20,06
|0
|30,47
|0
|3
|436
|JSS Thematic Equity - Global Real Return P EUR acc
|LU0215909168
|3
|12,45
|0
|26,63
|0
|24,57
|0
|3
|437
|Candriam Quant Equities Multi-Factor Global C
|LU0235267860
|3
|9,77
|0
|24,39
|0
|44,54
|0
|3
|438
|Carmignac Profil Reactif 100 A EUR acc
|FR0010149211
|3
|3,00
|0
|14,98
|0
|12,92
|0
|3
|439
|Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund Class A (acc) USD
|LU0211331839
|3
|11,59
|0
|17,24
|0
|32,47
|0
|3
|440
|GAM Star Worldwide Equity USD inc.
|IE00B0HF2Z67
|3
|10,98
|0
|17,40
|0
|24,70
|0
|3
|441
|Invesco Global Structured Equity Fund A auss.
|LU0267984937
|3
|12,01
|0
|21,73
|0
|43,67
|0
|3
|442
|First Private Aktien Global A
|DE000A0KFRT0
|3
|6,99
|0
|28,24
|0
|39,78
|0
|3
|443
|Classic Value Equity Fund CHF
|LI0019077903
|3
|6,09
|0
|4,40
|0
|17,63
|0
|3
|444
|SEB Global Chance/Risk Fund C
|LU0122113094
|3
|4,99
|0
|25,04
|0
|39,08
|0
|3
|445
|C-QUADRAT ARTS Best Momentum (T)
|AT0000825393
|3
|-0,66
|0
|12,93
|0
|6,18
|0
|3
|446
|3 Banken Dividend Stock-Mix (A)
|AT0000600689
|3
|8,11
|0
|13,60
|0
|27,56
|0
|3
|447
|Fidelity Funds - Fidelity Sélection Internationale A (EUR)
|LU0103193743
|3
|11,09
|0
|24,56
|0
|39,77
|0
|3
|448
|Carmignac Investissement A EUR acc
|FR0010148981
|0
|11,42
|0
|11,27
|0
|14,98
|0
|0
|449
|Marathon - Aktien DividendenStars
|LU0162120678
|0
|10,27
|0
|23,65
|0
|37,46
|0
|0
|450
|Active Equity Select
|AT0000496294
|0
|8,75
|0
|15,53
|0
|14,47
|0
|0
|451
|Templeton Global Equity Income Fund Class A (acc) EUR
|LU0211332647
|0
|7,00
|0
|20,49
|0
|27,02
|0
|0
|452
|Strategie Welt Select
|DE000A0DPZG4
|0
|1,95
|0
|12,77
|0
|24,20
|0
|0
|453
|Commerzbank Aktienportfolio Covered Plus R (EUR)
|LU0372290675
|0
|12,64
|0
|19,63
|0
|24,04
|0
|0
|454
|Templeton Global Fund Class A (Ydis)
|LU0029864427
|0
|3,08
|0
|11,37
|0
|21,05
|0
|0
|455
|Templeton Growth (Euro) Fund Class A (acc)
|LU0114760746
|0
|3,96
|0
|10,72
|0
|21,73
|0
|0
|456
|CT Welt Portfolio AMI CT (a)
|DE000A0DNVT1
|0
|9,66
|0
|20,56
|0
|30,36
|0
|0
|457
|UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (CHF) P-acc
|LU0071007289
|0
|12,65
|0
|21,88
|0
|31,49
|0
|0
|458
|Deka-Global Aktien Strategie
|DE0009799064
|0
|11,55
|0
|22,14
|0
|29,47
|0
|0
|459
|PEH SICAV - PEH STRATEGIE FLEXIBEL P
|LU0086124129
|0
|4,47
|0
|9,72
|0
|5,67
|0
|0
|460
|Raiffeisen-Global-Aktien (A)
|AT0000859525
|0
|9,73
|0
|24,60
|0
|35,50
|0
|0
|461
|ALL-IN-ONE
|DE0009789727
|0
|8,81
|0
|14,86
|0
|19,51
|0
|0
|462
|Bankhaus Neelmeyer Aktienstrategie
|LU0134853133
|0
|4,28
|0
|4,46
|0
|5,16
|0
|0
|463
|3 Banken Value-Aktienstrategie
|AT0000VALUE6
|0
|1,75
|0
|5,33
|0
|10,81
|0
|0
|464
|Vermögensverwaltungsfonds F
|LU0362406281
|0
|11,72
|0
|24,16
|0
|34,40
|0
|0
|465
|Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF D EUR
|LU0832436512
|0
|11,75
|0
|21,73
|0
|31,29
|0
|0
|466
|UniKonzept: Dividenden -net- A
|LU1073949403
|0
|5,81
|0
|8,90
|0
|-0,31
|0
|0
|467
|HANSAdividende
|DE000A1J67V4
|0
|9,18
|0
|16,07
|0
|23,93
|0
|0
|468
|Carmignac Portfolio Investissement F EUR acc
|LU0992625839
|0
|12,28
|0
|13,68
|0
|18,30
|0
|0
|469
|Carmignac Portfolio Investissement Latitude A EUR acc
|LU1046327000
|0
|-0,35
|0
|-4,43
|0
|-10,26
|0
|0
|470
|Threadneedle (Lux) Global Equity Income 8UP
|LU1864954380
|0
|12,57
|0
|16,93
|0
|24,81
|0
|0
Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 15. November 2019), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.