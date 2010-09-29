LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
Lesedauer: 1 Minute

Neue Lyxor-ETFs auf globale Branchen

Der Anbieter von börsennotierten Indexfonds (ETF) Lyxor platziert zehn neue Produkte auf dem deutschen Markt.

Neue Lyxor-ETFs auf globale Branchen
Die neuen ETFs bilden die Wertentwicklung der weltweit größten Unternehmen der folgenden Sektoren aus der MSCI World Indexfamilie ab: Consumer Discretionary (hochwertige Konsumgüter), Consumer Staples (Massenkonsumgüter), Energy, Financials, Health Care (Gesundheit), Industrials, Information Technology, Materials, Utilities (Energieversorger) und Telecommunication Services.

Die genaue Aufstellung; in Klammern: ISIN:

  • Lyxor ETF MSCI World Consumer Discretionary (LU0533032008)
  • Lyxor ETF MSCI World Consumer Staples (LU0533032263)
  • Lyxor ETF MSCI World Energy (LU0533032420)
  • Lyxor ETF MSCI World Financials (LU0533032859)
  • Lyxor ETF MSCI World Health Care (LU0533033238)
  • Lyxor ETF MSCI World Industrials (LU0533033402)
  • Lyxor ETF MSCI World Information Technology (LU0533033667)
  • Lyxor ETF MSCI World Materials (LU0533033824)
  • Lyxor ETF MSCI World Telecommunication Services (LU0533034129)
  • Lyxor ETF MSCI World Utilities (LU0533034558)
