Neue Lyxor-ETFs auf globale Branchen
Die neuen ETFs bilden die Wertentwicklung der weltweit größten Unternehmen der folgenden Sektoren aus der MSCI World Indexfamilie ab: Consumer Discretionary (hochwertige Konsumgüter), Consumer Staples (Massenkonsumgüter), Energy, Financials, Health Care (Gesundheit), Industrials, Information Technology, Materials, Utilities (Energieversorger) und Telecommunication Services.
Die genaue Aufstellung; in Klammern: ISIN:
- Lyxor ETF MSCI World Consumer Discretionary (LU0533032008)
- Lyxor ETF MSCI World Consumer Staples (LU0533032263)
- Lyxor ETF MSCI World Energy (LU0533032420)
- Lyxor ETF MSCI World Financials (LU0533032859)
- Lyxor ETF MSCI World Health Care (LU0533033238)
- Lyxor ETF MSCI World Industrials (LU0533033402)
- Lyxor ETF MSCI World Information Technology (LU0533033667)
- Lyxor ETF MSCI World Materials (LU0533033824)
- Lyxor ETF MSCI World Telecommunication Services (LU0533034129)
- Lyxor ETF MSCI World Utilities (LU0533034558)