Performance Die besten Fonds für globale Nebenwerte
Fonds-Crashtest
Gesamtbewertung Performance Stresstest Aktives Management
|Rang
|Fondsname
|ISIN
|Punkte Performance
|Performance 1 Jahr
|Punkte Performance 1 Jahr
|Performance 3 Jahre
|Punkte Performance 3 Jahre
|Performance 5 Jahre
|Punkte Performance 5 Jahre
|Punkte Outperformance
|1
|Threadneedle Global Smaller Companies
|LU0570870567
|34
|8,72
|4
|57,6
|5
|99,01
|5
|20
|2
|AS World Smaller Companies
|LU0728928796
|23
|12,71
|5
|37,17
|5
|67,01
|4
|9
|3
|Kepler Small Cap Aktienfonds
|AT0000653662
|20
|4,04
|3
|17,19
|0
|66,75
|4
|13
|4
|DWS Global Small/Mid Cap
|DE0008476508
|19
|4,06
|3
|29,2
|3
|50,9
|1
|12
|5
|SPDR MSCI World Small Cap ETF
|IE00BCBJG560
|18
|1,78
|1
|27,94
|3
|62,95
|2
|12
|6
|Goldman Sachs Global Small Cap CORE Equity Por. Base Dis Cl
|LU0245329841
|18
|1,16
|0
|29,55
|4
|63,56
|3
|11
|7
|Axa Framlington Global Small Cap
|LU0868490383
|16
|-0,55
|0
|27,16
|2
|63,1
|3
|11
|8
|Invesco Global Small Cap Equity Fund A (USD) auss.
|LU1775975201
|11
|1,5
|1
|21,92
|1
|44,85
|0
|9
|9
|Invesco Developed Small and Mid-Cap Equity A thes.
|LU0607512778
|10
|-3,09
|0
|15,74
|0
|45,77
|1
|9
|10
|BlackRock Global Funds - Global SmallCap Fund A2 USD
|LU0054578231
|8
|2,01
|2
|18,84
|0
|35,31
|0
|6
|11
|Schroder ISF Global Smaller Companies A Acc
|LU0240877869
|8
|-0,7
|0
|20,02
|0
|52,51
|2
|6
|12
|Triodos Sustainable Pioneer Fund R thesaurierend
|LU0278272843
|8
|7,62
|4
|20,62
|1
|37,56
|0
|3
|13
|RIV Aktieninvest Global
|DE000A0YFQ76
|6
|-6,26
|0
|11,51
|0
|33,78
|0
|6
|14
|Nordea 1 - Global Small Cap Fund BP-USD
|LU1029332142
|6
|-2,46
|0
|8,4
|0
|36,96
|0
|6
|15
|AGIF - Allianz Global Small Cap Equity - AT - USD
|LU0963586101
|6
|-4,16
|0
|18,7
|0
|39,58
|0
|6
|16
|AXA Rosenberg Global Small Cap Alpha Fund B
|IE0004324657
|3
|-2,9
|0
|13,11
|0
|30,55
|0
|3
|17
|Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund Class A (Ydis)
|LU0029874061
|3
|-1,37
|0
|17,1
|0
|30,81
|0
|3
|18
|Franklin Global Small-Mid Cap Fund Class A (acc) USD
|LU0144644332
|3
|-4,11
|0
|7,78
|0
|18,98
|0
|3
Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 15. Oktober 2019), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.