Performance Die besten Fonds für globale Nebenwerte

Fonds-Crashtest

DAS INVESTMENT kürt gemeinsam mit der Münchner Analysegesellschaft FWW Fundservices GmbH in jeder Ausgabe die besten Angebote einer Anlagekategorie (Aktien Global, Aktien Europa, Hochzinsanleihen etc.). Dabei berücksichtigt die Redaktion nur Fonds, die mindestens fünf Jahre alt sind und mindestens 10 Millionen Euro Volumen auf die Waage bringen. Punkten können die Testteilnehmer in drei Bereichen: Performance, Stressverhalten, Aktives Management. Die dort erzielten Ergebnisse fließen im Verhältnis 40/30/30 in das Endergebnis ein. Mehr Infos zum Testverfahren.

Gesamtbewertung Performance Stresstest Aktives Management



Rang Fondsname ISIN Punkte Performance Performance 1 Jahr Punkte Performance 1 Jahr Performance 3 Jahre Punkte Performance 3 Jahre Performance 5 Jahre Punkte Performance 5 Jahre Punkte Outperformance 1 Threadneedle Global Smaller Companies LU0570870567 34 8,72 4 57,6 5 99,01 5 20 2 AS World Smaller Companies LU0728928796 23 12,71 5 37,17 5 67,01 4 9 3 Kepler Small Cap Aktienfonds AT0000653662 20 4,04 3 17,19 0 66,75 4 13 4 DWS Global Small/Mid Cap DE0008476508 19 4,06 3 29,2 3 50,9 1 12 5 SPDR MSCI World Small Cap ETF IE00BCBJG560 18 1,78 1 27,94 3 62,95 2 12 6 Goldman Sachs Global Small Cap CORE Equity Por. Base Dis Cl LU0245329841 18 1,16 0 29,55 4 63,56 3 11 7 Axa Framlington Global Small Cap LU0868490383 16 -0,55 0 27,16 2 63,1 3 11 8 Invesco Global Small Cap Equity Fund A (USD) auss. LU1775975201 11 1,5 1 21,92 1 44,85 0 9 9 Invesco Developed Small and Mid-Cap Equity A thes. LU0607512778 10 -3,09 0 15,74 0 45,77 1 9 10 BlackRock Global Funds - Global SmallCap Fund A2 USD LU0054578231 8 2,01 2 18,84 0 35,31 0 6 11 Schroder ISF Global Smaller Companies A Acc LU0240877869 8 -0,7 0 20,02 0 52,51 2 6 12 Triodos Sustainable Pioneer Fund R thesaurierend LU0278272843 8 7,62 4 20,62 1 37,56 0 3 13 RIV Aktieninvest Global DE000A0YFQ76 6 -6,26 0 11,51 0 33,78 0 6 14 Nordea 1 - Global Small Cap Fund BP-USD LU1029332142 6 -2,46 0 8,4 0 36,96 0 6 15 AGIF - Allianz Global Small Cap Equity - AT - USD LU0963586101 6 -4,16 0 18,7 0 39,58 0 6 16 AXA Rosenberg Global Small Cap Alpha Fund B IE0004324657 3 -2,9 0 13,11 0 30,55 0 3 17 Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund Class A (Ydis) LU0029874061 3 -1,37 0 17,1 0 30,81 0 3 18 Franklin Global Small-Mid Cap Fund Class A (acc) USD LU0144644332 3 -4,11 0 7,78 0 18,98 0 3

Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 15. Oktober 2019), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.