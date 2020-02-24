Sternstunde mit Morningstar Diese Fonds von Legg Mason haben ein Top-Rating
Legg Mason Clearbridge US Large Cap Growth
Morningstar-Rating: ****
ISIN: IE00B19Z9612
Wertentwicklung 1 Jahr: 31,3%
Wertentwicklung 3 Jahre: 59,9%
Wertentwicklung 5 Jahre: 100,6%
Volatilität 5 Jahre: 13,7%
Maximalverlust 5 Jahre: -13,0%
Auflegung: 18.02.1999
Fondsvolumen in Mio. Euro: 1.550
Morningstar-Vergleichsgruppe: Aktienfonds USA Standardwerte Wachstum
Quelle: Morningstar, Stichtag: 19. Februar 2020
Fonds für institutionelle Anleger sind ausgeschlossen.