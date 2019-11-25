Stresstest Die besten Fonds für globale Nebenwerte
Fonds-Crashtest
Gesamtbewertung Performance Stresstest Aktives Management
|Rang
|Fondsname
|ISIN
|Punkte Stresstest
|Volatilität 5 Jahre
|Punkte Volatilität 5 Jahre
|Maximum Drawdown 5 Jahre
|Punkte Maximum Drawdown 5 Jahre
|Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre
|Punkte Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre
|1
|Kepler Small Cap Aktienfonds
|AT0000653662
|24
|11,23
|7
|14,63
|10
|0,93
|7
|2
|AS World Smaller Companies
|LU0728928796
|19
|11,62
|7
|21,09
|7
|0,88
|5
|3
|RIV Aktieninvest Global
|DE000A0YFQ76
|17
|10,95
|10
|19,63
|7
|0,5
|0
|4
|Axa Framlington Global Small Cap
|LU0868490383
|15
|12,36
|5
|21,84
|5
|0,83
|5
|5
|Threadneedle Global Smaller Companies
|LU0570870567
|14
|13,21
|3
|22,94
|1
|1,08
|10
|6
|Goldman Sachs Global Small Cap CORE Equity Por. Base Dis Cl
|LU0245329841
|6
|14,49
|0
|22,59
|3
|0,66
|3
|7
|SPDR MSCI World Small Cap ETF
|IE00BCBJG560
|6
|13,91
|0
|22,59
|3
|0,67
|3
|8
|Franklin Global Small-Mid Cap Fund Class A (acc) USD
|LU0144644332
|5
|12,25
|5
|26,27
|0
|0,21
|0
|9
|Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund Class A (Ydis)
|LU0029874061
|3
|12,99
|3
|26,05
|0
|0,35
|0
|10
|Nordea 1 - Global Small Cap Fund BP-USD
|LU1029332142
|2
|13,4
|1
|22,92
|1
|0,41
|0
|11
|DWS Global Small/Mid Cap
|DE0008476508
|1
|14,6
|0
|26,15
|0
|0,56
|1
|12
|Schroder ISF Global Smaller Companies A Acc
|LU0240877869
|1
|14,34
|0
|23,24
|0
|0,57
|1
|13
|Invesco Global Small Cap Equity Fund A (USD) auss.
|LU1775975201
|1
|13,28
|1
|25,45
|0
|0,54
|0
|14
|Triodos Sustainable Pioneer Fund R thesaurierend
|LU0278272843
|0
|13,84
|0
|25,66
|0
|0,4
|0
|15
|AXA Rosenberg Global Small Cap Alpha Fund B
|IE0004324657
|0
|14,06
|0
|28
|0
|0,35
|0
|16
|BlackRock Global Funds - Global SmallCap Fund A2 USD
|LU0054578231
|0
|14,21
|0
|27,84
|0
|0,38
|0
|17
|AGIF - Allianz Global Small Cap Equity - AT - USD
|LU0963586101
|0
|15,23
|0
|24,38
|0
|0,44
|0
|18
|Invesco Developed Small and Mid-Cap Equity A thes.
|LU0607512778
|0
|15,7
|0
|30,42
|0
|0,44
|0
Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 15. Oktober 2019), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.