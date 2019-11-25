Stresstest Die besten Fonds für globale Nebenwerte

Fonds-Crashtest

DAS INVESTMENT kürt gemeinsam mit der Münchner Analysegesellschaft FWW Fundservices GmbH in jeder Ausgabe die besten Angebote einer Anlagekategorie (Aktien Global, Aktien Europa, Hochzinsanleihen etc.). Dabei berücksichtigt die Redaktion nur Fonds, die mindestens fünf Jahre alt sind und mindestens 10 Millionen Euro Volumen auf die Waage bringen. Punkten können die Testteilnehmer in drei Bereichen: Performance, Stressverhalten, Aktives Management. Die dort erzielten Ergebnisse fließen im Verhältnis 40/30/30 in das Endergebnis ein. Mehr Infos zum Testverfahren.

Gesamtbewertung Performance Stresstest Aktives Management



Rang Fondsname ISIN Punkte Stresstest Volatilität 5 Jahre Punkte Volatilität 5 Jahre Maximum Drawdown 5 Jahre Punkte Maximum Drawdown 5 Jahre Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre Punkte Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre 1 Kepler Small Cap Aktienfonds AT0000653662 24 11,23 7 14,63 10 0,93 7 2 AS World Smaller Companies LU0728928796 19 11,62 7 21,09 7 0,88 5 3 RIV Aktieninvest Global DE000A0YFQ76 17 10,95 10 19,63 7 0,5 0 4 Axa Framlington Global Small Cap LU0868490383 15 12,36 5 21,84 5 0,83 5 5 Threadneedle Global Smaller Companies LU0570870567 14 13,21 3 22,94 1 1,08 10 6 Goldman Sachs Global Small Cap CORE Equity Por. Base Dis Cl LU0245329841 6 14,49 0 22,59 3 0,66 3 7 SPDR MSCI World Small Cap ETF IE00BCBJG560 6 13,91 0 22,59 3 0,67 3 8 Franklin Global Small-Mid Cap Fund Class A (acc) USD LU0144644332 5 12,25 5 26,27 0 0,21 0 9 Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund Class A (Ydis) LU0029874061 3 12,99 3 26,05 0 0,35 0 10 Nordea 1 - Global Small Cap Fund BP-USD LU1029332142 2 13,4 1 22,92 1 0,41 0 11 DWS Global Small/Mid Cap DE0008476508 1 14,6 0 26,15 0 0,56 1 12 Schroder ISF Global Smaller Companies A Acc LU0240877869 1 14,34 0 23,24 0 0,57 1 13 Invesco Global Small Cap Equity Fund A (USD) auss. LU1775975201 1 13,28 1 25,45 0 0,54 0 14 Triodos Sustainable Pioneer Fund R thesaurierend LU0278272843 0 13,84 0 25,66 0 0,4 0 15 AXA Rosenberg Global Small Cap Alpha Fund B IE0004324657 0 14,06 0 28 0 0,35 0 16 BlackRock Global Funds - Global SmallCap Fund A2 USD LU0054578231 0 14,21 0 27,84 0 0,38 0 17 AGIF - Allianz Global Small Cap Equity - AT - USD LU0963586101 0 15,23 0 24,38 0 0,44 0 18 Invesco Developed Small and Mid-Cap Equity A thes. LU0607512778 0 15,7 0 30,42 0 0,44 0

Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 15. Oktober 2019), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.