Lesedauer: 10 Minuten

Tabelle Praxisfall DAS INVESTMENT 04-2023

Produktkategorie

Betrag 

Anteil 

Produkt

ESG-konform
         
Anleihen-Investments        
Inflation Linked Bonds-ETF 60.000 € 3% iShares Euro Inflation Linked Govt Bond UCITS ETF EUR (Acc)  
ESG-Wandelanleihen-Fonds 60.000 € 3% Lupus alpha Sustainable Convertible Bonds C Art. 8
ESG-Nachranganleihen-Fonds 60.000 € 3% Lloyd Fonds - Sustainable Yield Opportunities I Art. 8
Währungsanleihen-Fonds 60.000 € 3% Capitulum Weltzins-Invest Universal I Art. 8
Staatsanleihen-ETF kurz 60.000 € 3% iShares $ Treasury Bond 1-3yr UCITS ETF  
Anleihen global 100.000 € 5% Flossbach von Storch - Bond Opportunities I  
  100.000 € 5% Vanguard Global Credit Bond Fund Institutional EUR Hdg Acc  
  500.000 € 25%    
         
Aktien-Investments        
Aktien global 180.000 € 3% AB SICAV I - Concentrated Global Eqty Port. AR EUR Art. 8
    2% Hansen & Heinrich Universal Fonds  
    2% KBI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund D EUR Dist Art. 8
    2% The Digital Leaders Fund R Art. 8
Aktien USA 100.000 € 2% SPDR S&P U.S. Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF (Dist)  
    1% Microsoft Corp.  
    1% Procter & Gamble  
    1% Berkshire Hathaway  
Aktien Europa 140.000 € 2% DWS Concept Platow IC5  
    1% Linde PLC  
    1% SAP SE  
    1% Nestlé S.A.  
    1% Allianz SE  
    1% BASF SE  
Aktien Asien 80.000 € 2% iShares MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF USD (Acc)  
    2% ÖkoWorld Growing Markets 2.0 T Art. 9
Aktien Japan 20.000 € 1% Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF 4C - EUR Hedged  
  520.000 € 26%    
         
Mischfonds-Investments        
Mischfonds defensiv Euroland 60.000 € 3% BKC Treuhand Portfolio I Art. 8
Mischfonds defensiv Welt 60.000 € 3% H&H Stiftungsfonds Art. 8
Mischfonds defensiv Welt 60.000 € 3% Bethmann Stiftungsfonds I Art. 8
Mischfonds ausgewogen Welt 60.000 € 3% Stiftungsfonds ESG Global S Art. 8
Mischfonds ausgewogen Welt 60.000 € 3% ACATIS GANÉ VALUE EVENT FONDS C  
Mischfonds flexibel Welt 60.000 € 3% ACATIS Fair Value Modulor Vermögensverwaltungsfonds Nr.1 S Art. 9
Mischfonds flexibel Welt 60.000 € 3% ACATIS Datini Valueflex Fonds B  
Mischfonds dynamisch Welt 60.000 € 3% Flossbach von Storch - Foundation Growth I Art. 8
  480.000 € 24%    
         
Alternative Investments        
Mikrofinanz-Fonds 120.000 € 2% responsAbility SICAV (Lux) Micro and SME Fina. Debt I-II EUR  
    2% IIV Mikrofinanzfonds Class I  
    2% DUAL RETURN FUND - Vision Microfinance I-EUR (T)  
CAT-Bond-Fonds 80.000 € 2% GAM Star Cat Bond EUR I acc.  
    2% Schroder GAIA Cat Bond F Acc EUR Hedged  
Listed Private Equity 40.000 € 2% Xtrackers LPX Private Equity Swap UCITS ETF 1C  
Gold 60.000 € 3% Xetra-Gold  
  300.000 € 15%    
         
Liquidität        
Kontoguthaben  100.000 € 5% ungebunden  
Short Put-Deckung 20.000 € 1% Linde PLC SP  
  20.000 € 1% SAP SE SP  
  20.000 € 1% Nestle S.A. SP  
  20.000 € 1% Microsoft SP  
  20.000 € 1% BASF SP  
  200.000 € 10%    

