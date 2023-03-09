Tabelle Praxisfall DAS INVESTMENT 04-2023

Produktkategorie

Betrag 

Anteil 

Produkt
Inflation Linked Bonds-ETF 60.000 € 3% iShares Euro Inflation Linked Govt Bond UCITS ETF EUR (Acc)
ESG-Wandelanleihen-Fonds 60.000 € 3% Lupus alpha Sustainable Convertible Bonds C *
ESG-Nachranganleihen-Fonds 60.000 € 3% Lloyd Fonds - Sustainable Yield Opportunities I *
Währungsanleihen-Fonds 60.000 € 3% Capitulum Weltzins-Invest Universal I *
Staatsanleihen-ETF kurz 60.000 € 3% iShares $ Treasury Bond 1-3yr UCITS ETF
Anleihen global 100.000 € 5% Flossbach von Storch - Bond Opportunities I
  100.000 € 5% Vanguard Global Credit Bond Fund Institutional EUR Hdg Acc
Anleihen-Investments 500.000 € 25%  
       
       
Aktien global 180.000 € 3% AB SICAV I - Concentrated Global Eqty Port. AR EUR *
    2% Hansen & Heinrich Universal Fonds
    2% KBI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund D EUR Dist *
    2% The Digital Leaders Fund R *
Aktien USA 100.000 € 2% SPDR S&P U.S. Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF (Dist)
    1% Microsoft Corp.
    1% Procter & Gamble
    1% Berkshire Hathaway
Aktien Europa 140.000 € 2% DWS Concept Platow IC5
    1% Linde PLC
    1% SAP SE
    1% Nestlé S.A.
    1% Allianz SE
    1% BASF SE
Aktien Asien 80.000 € 2% iShares MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF USD (Acc)
    2% ÖkoWorld Growing Markets 2.0 T **
Aktien Japan 20.000 € 1% Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF 4C - EUR Hedged
Aktien-Investments 520.000 € 26%  
       
       
Mischfonds defensiv Euroland 60.000 € 3% BKC Treuhand Portfolio I *
Mischfonds defensiv Welt 60.000 € 3% H&H Stiftungsfonds *
Mischfonds defensiv Welt 60.000 € 3% Bethmann Stiftungsfonds I *
Mischfonds ausgewogen Welt 60.000 € 3% Stiftungsfonds ESG Global S *
Mischfonds ausgewogen Welt 60.000 € 3% ACATIS GANÉ VALUE EVENT FONDS C
Mischfonds flexibel Welt 60.000 € 3% ACATIS Fair Value Modulor Vermögensverwaltungsfonds Nr.1 S **
Mischfonds flexibel Welt 60.000 € 3% ACATIS Datini Valueflex Fonds B
Mischfonds dynamisch Welt 60.000 € 3% Flossbach von Storch - Foundation Growth I *
Mischfonds-Investments 480.000 € 24%  
       
       
Mikrofinanz-Fonds 120.000 € 2% responsAbility SICAV (Lux) Micro and SME Fina. Debt I-II EUR
    2% IIV Mikrofinanzfonds Class I
    2% DUAL RETURN FUND - Vision Microfinance I-EUR (T)
CAT-Bond-Fonds 80.000 € 2% GAM Star Cat Bond EUR I acc.
    2% Schroder GAIA Cat Bond F Acc EUR Hedged
Listed Private Equity 40.000 € 2% Xtrackers LPX Private Equity Swap UCITS ETF 1C
Gold 60.000 € 3% Xetra-Gold
Alternative Investments 300.000 € 15%  
       
       
Kontoguthaben  100.000 € 5% ungebunden
Short Put-Deckung 20.000 € 1% Linde PLC SP
  20.000 € 1% SAP SE SP
  20.000 € 1% Nestle S.A. SP
  20.000 € 1% Microsoft SP
  20.000 € 1% BASF SP
Liquidität 200.000 € 10%  
ESG: Environmental, Social, Governance (deutsch: Umwelt, Soziales, Unternehmensführung; 
als Kriterien für die Nachhaltigkeit von Unternehmen und Investitionen)
*: nachhaltig gemäß Artikel 8 EU-Offenlegungsverordnung
**: nachhaltig gemäß Artikel 9 EU-Offenlegungsverordnung
Quelle: Hansen & Heinrich