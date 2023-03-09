Tabelle Praxisfall DAS INVESTMENT 04-2023
|
Produktkategorie
|
Betrag
|
Anteil
|
Produkt
|
ESG-konform
|Anleihen-Investments
|Inflation Linked Bonds-ETF
|60.000 €
|3%
|iShares Euro Inflation Linked Govt Bond UCITS ETF EUR (Acc)
|ESG-Wandelanleihen-Fonds
|60.000 €
|3%
|Lupus alpha Sustainable Convertible Bonds C
|Art. 8
|ESG-Nachranganleihen-Fonds
|60.000 €
|3%
|Lloyd Fonds - Sustainable Yield Opportunities I
|Art. 8
|Währungsanleihen-Fonds
|60.000 €
|3%
|Capitulum Weltzins-Invest Universal I
|Art. 8
|Staatsanleihen-ETF kurz
|60.000 €
|3%
|iShares $ Treasury Bond 1-3yr UCITS ETF
|Anleihen global
|100.000 €
|5%
|Flossbach von Storch - Bond Opportunities I
|100.000 €
|5%
|Vanguard Global Credit Bond Fund Institutional EUR Hdg Acc
|500.000 €
|25%
|Aktien-Investments
|Aktien global
|180.000 €
|3%
|AB SICAV I - Concentrated Global Eqty Port. AR EUR
|Art. 8
|2%
|Hansen & Heinrich Universal Fonds
|2%
|KBI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund D EUR Dist
|Art. 8
|2%
|The Digital Leaders Fund R
|Art. 8
|Aktien USA
|100.000 €
|2%
|SPDR S&P U.S. Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF (Dist)
|1%
|Microsoft Corp.
|1%
|Procter & Gamble
|1%
|Berkshire Hathaway
|Aktien Europa
|140.000 €
|2%
|DWS Concept Platow IC5
|1%
|Linde PLC
|1%
|SAP SE
|1%
|Nestlé S.A.
|1%
|Allianz SE
|1%
|BASF SE
|Aktien Asien
|80.000 €
|2%
|iShares MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF USD (Acc)
|2%
|ÖkoWorld Growing Markets 2.0 T
|Art. 9
|Aktien Japan
|20.000 €
|1%
|Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF 4C - EUR Hedged
|520.000 €
|26%
|Mischfonds-Investments
|Mischfonds defensiv Euroland
|60.000 €
|3%
|BKC Treuhand Portfolio I
|Art. 8
|Mischfonds defensiv Welt
|60.000 €
|3%
|H&H Stiftungsfonds
|Art. 8
|Mischfonds defensiv Welt
|60.000 €
|3%
|Bethmann Stiftungsfonds I
|Art. 8
|Mischfonds ausgewogen Welt
|60.000 €
|3%
|Stiftungsfonds ESG Global S
|Art. 8
|Mischfonds ausgewogen Welt
|60.000 €
|3%
|ACATIS GANÉ VALUE EVENT FONDS C
|Mischfonds flexibel Welt
|60.000 €
|3%
|ACATIS Fair Value Modulor Vermögensverwaltungsfonds Nr.1 S
|Art. 9
|Mischfonds flexibel Welt
|60.000 €
|3%
|ACATIS Datini Valueflex Fonds B
|Mischfonds dynamisch Welt
|60.000 €
|3%
|Flossbach von Storch - Foundation Growth I
|Art. 8
|480.000 €
|24%
|Alternative Investments
|Mikrofinanz-Fonds
|120.000 €
|2%
|responsAbility SICAV (Lux) Micro and SME Fina. Debt I-II EUR
|2%
|IIV Mikrofinanzfonds Class I
|2%
|DUAL RETURN FUND - Vision Microfinance I-EUR (T)
|CAT-Bond-Fonds
|80.000 €
|2%
|GAM Star Cat Bond EUR I acc.
|2%
|Schroder GAIA Cat Bond F Acc EUR Hedged
|Listed Private Equity
|40.000 €
|2%
|Xtrackers LPX Private Equity Swap UCITS ETF 1C
|Gold
|60.000 €
|3%
|Xetra-Gold
|300.000 €
|15%
|Liquidität
|Kontoguthaben
|100.000 €
|5%
|ungebunden
|Short Put-Deckung
|20.000 €
|1%
|Linde PLC SP
|20.000 €
|1%
|SAP SE SP
|20.000 €
|1%
|Nestle S.A. SP
|20.000 €
|1%
|Microsoft SP
|20.000 €
|1%
|BASF SP
|200.000 €
|10%