Union: Institutionelles Geschäft mit neuem Kopf
Thomas Fleck ist ab 1. April neuer Geschäftsführer der Union Investment Institutional. Bei dem Tochterunternehmen der Union Asset Management Holding akquiriert und betreut der 46-Jährige ab sofort institutionelle Anleger außerhalb des genossenschaftlichen Sektors. Darüber hinaus ist er für die Kontaktpflege mit nationalen und internationalen Investment Consultants verantwortlich.
Zuvor leitete Fleck bei Janus Capital International in London den Bereich European Financial Institutions und war unter anderem für die Investmentplattform Advisor Tech tätig.
