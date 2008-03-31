LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
Lesedauer: 1 Minute

Union: Institutionelles Geschäft mit neuem Kopf

Thomas Fleck ist neuer Geschäftsführer der Union Investment Institutional. Bei dem Tochterunternehmen der Union Asset Management Holding akquiriert und betreut der 46-Jährige ab sofort institutionelle Anleger außerhalb des genossenschaftlichen Sektors. Darüber hinaus ist er für die Kontaktpflege mit nationalen und internationalen Investment Consultants verantwortlich.

Thomas Fleck ist ab 1. April neuer Geschäftsführer der Union Investment Institutional. Bei dem Tochterunternehmen der Union Asset Management Holding akquiriert und betreut der 46-Jährige ab sofort institutionelle Anleger außerhalb des genossenschaftlichen Sektors. Darüber hinaus ist er für die Kontaktpflege mit nationalen und internationalen Investment Consultants verantwortlich.

Zuvor leitete Fleck bei Janus Capital International in London den Bereich European Financial Institutions und war unter anderem für die Investmentplattform Advisor Tech tätig.
