Key Messages

1. End of a volatile first half reminds of the need to fortify

portfolios.

Most equity investors are unlikely to look back on the first half of 2018

with great fondness. First half returns across all major asset classes,

with the exception of US large-cap growth and small-cap equities, were

either low-single-digits or negative. The ratio of returns to volatility for

global equities was just 0.15. As we look ahead to the second half we

believe it is important for investors to stay invested, but also to prepare for

continued volatility. This includes looking to alternatives (including impact investments), hedging equities, improving credit quality, diversifying, and investing in longer term themes.

Takeaway: We believe the strength of global growth should allow markets

to grind higher in the second half. But it’s a good time to reinforce

portfolios against higher volatility. Read more on preparing for choppier

markets in our report: Volatility is back. Are you prepared?



2. Flatter curve needn't signal a recession.

The gap between yields on US 2-year and those on 10-year government

bonds narrowed to just 30 basis points last week, the slimmest margin

since August 2007. Such yield-curve flattening is traditionally thought to

herald restrictive monetary policy and weaker growth ahead. But a flatter

curve isn't an inverted curve, and we don't see this as a cause for concern.

Since 1988, an inverted two-year/10-year yield curve has preceded the start

of US recessions by as few as 150 and as many as 750 days – making it a

poor predictor. And Fed policy is not yet restrictive and growth signals are

positive.

Takeaway: We do not expect the Fed to bring an end to the economic

upswing any time soon. Rate rises should remain gradual and we are

overweight the 10-year US Treasury.

2. Flatter curve needn't signal a recession.

The gap between yields on US 2-year and those on 10-year government

bonds narrowed to just 30 basis points last week, the slimmest margin

since August 2007. Such yield-curve flattening is traditionally thought to

herald restrictive monetary policy and weaker growth ahead. But a flatter

curve isn't an inverted curve, and we don't see this as a cause for concern.

Since 1988, an inverted two-year/10-year yield curve has preceded the start

of US recessions by as few as 150 and as many as 750 days – making it a

poor predictor. And Fed policy is not yet restrictive and growth signals are

positive.

Takeaway: We do not expect the Fed to bring an end to the economic

upswing any time soon. Rate rises should remain gradual and we are

overweight the 10-year US Treasury.