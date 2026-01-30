Wellington manages over a trillion dollars. Now the US giant is conquering the German wealth market. And in doing so, it is bucking the trend and attracting inflows.

Interview with Roy Smale and Marco Näder “We don't want to be the first – we want to get it right.”

Marco Näder (left) is Head of Wholesale Germany and Austria at Wellington Management. Next to him is Roy Smale, Head of Wealth Management EMEA and APAC.

Wellington is one of the most traditional firms in the industry – it will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2028. And yet, developments in Germany over the past four years seem almost like a new beginning. A conversation with Roy Smale, who is responsible for the wealth business from EMEA to APAC, and Marco Näder, Managing Director and Head of Wholesale Germany/Austria, shows how much the company has changed.

DAS INVESTMENT: Mr. Smale, Mr. Näder, let's start with the obvious question: While many active managers struggled with outflows in 2025, you recorded nine-figure inflows. What makes the difference?

Roy Smale: I don't think it's one single thing. The industry is undergoing major changes: ETFs are gaining relevance, but at the same time we see that good active management continues to be valued. For us, that means we have to deliver. We do that – consistently. At the same time, Marco's team and our local colleagues here have done a lot to raise Wellington's profile in the market. People now have a better understanding of who we are and what we can do.

Marco Näder: And I would add that demand is broad. There are various strategies that are in demand at the same time—liquid infrastructure equities, fixed income Euro High Yield and Euro IG as well as core equity European equities. We have always been strong as active managers, but for a long time we were not visible enough in Germany. In recent 4 to 5 years, we have created structures that allow us to bring these strengths to bear in many more client meetings and cooperations, and that has given us a completely different perception in the market.

Mr. Näder, you joined Wellington in 2021. Be honest: did you expect things to move this quickly?

Näder: I had a clear idea of what we needed to do, and I was confident that we would be successful. But to be honest, no, I didn't expect it to happen so quickly. We had to make a lot of changes, which was sometimes painful and took time. Looking back, the decisions were the right ones, as reflected in the many new customer relationships and inflows. However, market movements helped us— our strong European investment expertise benefitted at a time when we saw a retreat from Asian and US equities.

“ Germany is a market where you can only be relevant if you are part of it it. Roy Smale Head of Wealth Management EMEA and APAC at Wellington Management

So, it was also good timing.

Näder: Absolutely. But you also need to have the local knowledge, investment expertise and products to be able to take advantage of it. When the market turned, we were well positioned. You need the right people on the ground.

Smale: And that shows quite clearly why we started our wealth business in the first place. We used to be a US-headquartered, institutionally oriented company. Very strong, but not always visible. When we committed to grow globally in the wealth segment, it was clear success requires a local approach. And Germany is a market where you can only be relevant if you are part of it it.

So in the past, the approach was: to replicate US practices in Europe?

Smale: Ten years ago, that was indeed the mentality. But it doesn't work that way. Every market is different. I rely heavily on Marco and his team to tell me what is needed in Germany. And then it's my job to make that happen internally.

Näder: I feel this support every day. Many companies have a five-year plan, and after two years, there is often no longer a five-year plan. It's different with us.

„We are not the ones who push the boundaries of what fits into an ELTIF just so that people can buy it. That's not how we operate“, says Roy Smale. | Bildquelle: Martin Joppen

Every asset manager claims to think long term. What specifically is different about you?

Smale: We are a private partnership, not publicly traded which allows us to prioritize long-term thinking over short term market pressures. We don't have to present quarterly figures. That creates a completely different mindset and gives us the freedom to think long term. We are committed to one thing: we manage money for clients. And we try to make decisions that are in the best interests of our clients—not in the short-term interests of some quarterly results.

Sounds like a luxury not everyone can afford.

Smale: It's a conscious decision. We see ourselves as stewards of the company. It's about passing Wellington on to the next generation. We observe competitors who try something for three years, then it doesn't deliver the expected results, and then they say, “Okay, let's do something else.” That's not our approach. Germany is a core market for us, and we are sticking to our long term strategy.

The sub-advisory business has long been Wellington's core competence. What role does it still play today?

Smale: A very important one. We are the world’s largest subadvisor, and this remains a key pillar of our business, especially in the US. Interestingly, we are seeing a renaissance in Europe: more and more clients are changing their business model towards sub-advisory – either because of margin pressure or because they don't want to build certain strategies internally.

And in Germany? For a long time, the attitude was: we can do that ourselves.

Näder: That was one of my biggest surprises. Ten or fifteen years ago, there was virtually no demand for sub-advisory services in Germany. Everyone thought they could do everything internally. That is changing now. However, I see it more in satellite strategies—no German asset manager would currently outsource core asset classes. But we are having many discussions about niche topics. It is an early market, a change in mentality that is just beginning.

You just said that Wellington was once primarily anchored in the institutional segment. What specifically has changed?

Näder: On the one hand, we have increased our presence—through team members withs 10 to 20 years wholesale experience, through content, through more regular interactions with exclusively German investment specialists. And on the other hand, we have shown that we speak the language of the wealth segment. through our Portfolio Advisers. The Portfolio Adviser team acts as a key interface between portfolio management and clients, supporting our clients in their local language throughout the lifecycle of their investment. Many advisors and banks were surprised at how strong our portfolio advisor group is, how deep we go in terms of content, but at the same time remain understandable.

Smale: We have also built the right products for Europe. When I joined Wellington in 2010, we had European equities, but on a very small scale. Today, we have strong teams in Europe with people like Dirk Enderlein, and high-yield expert Konstantin Leidman and credit expert Derek Hynes. And that changes how clients see us.

Let's talk about products. What is selling best right now?

Näder: Liquid infrastructure, clearly. Then European equities and euro high yield. That's perhaps 80 percent of our focus in Germany and Austria for the next few months.

„Yes, we have celebrated successes. But now it's all about service excellence. We have to meet expectations and nurture our partnerships. For me, that is the central task“, says Marco Näder. | Bildquelle: Martin Joppen

Infrastructure – because the federal government is practically advertising it?

Näder (laughs): Infrastructure is the topic of the moment for many investors. And they feel it every day: modernization, energy, networks, digitalization – all of this is visible to the public. At the same time, infrastructure exposure in most portfolios is close to zero. This combination is generating interest.

Smale: Infrastructure is a topic that has long been overshadowed by tech. It was never unattractive, but it wasn't the focus. Now many are realizing that there is hardly any area that is as economically inevitable as infrastructure. And it offers characteristics that many are currently looking for—stability, cash flows, diversification.

And high yield? That was long considered too risky for German investors.

Näder: Euro high yield is typically an off-benchmark business, so by definition it is tactical. It is not included in most client benchmarks. But there are still decent returns, despite tight spreads. We have seen a lot of inflows this year also because Konstantin Leidman has had an outstanding track record for more than 15 years.

Smale: I would even say that European credit as a whole could become an important theme for us. In addition to high yield, we also have a strong investment grade strategy managed by Derek Hynes.

What surprises me is that Wellington is conspicuously cautious when it comes to active ETFs and Is. Aren't you missing a trick there?

Smale: We have already started to manage active ETFs as a sub-advisor in the US. So it's not that we don't know what we're talking about. But we are watching the market closely. There is currently a wave of launches everywhere. We don't always have to be number one in everything.

That sounds like caution.

Smale: It's conviction and thoughtfulness. We want to make sure we understand everything before we act.

Näder: It's even more obvious with ELTIFs. We're not like others who launch a dozen ELTIF strategies and then sell them widely. That's not in line with our investment culture.

What does that mean specifically?

Näder: The narrative for this is simple: we don't want to be the first – we want to do it right. When you see how many ELTIFs are currently coming onto the market, it's quite remarkable. We are very careful about which product we launch and making sure they are suitable for the right target group.

Smale: We are not the ones who push the boundaries of what fits into an ELTIF just so that people can buy it. That's not how we operate.

You have announced an alliance with Blackstone and Vanguard in the US. Three giants working together – what is the goal?

Smale: For me, product innovation is the main focus. How can we create new products with private markets components that don't yet exist on the market? We are still in the early stages, but the idea is to fundamentally transform to give different customers access to institutional quality – across the entire spectrum from public to private, active to passive.

Will this also become relevant in Germany?

Näder: This should definitely become an issue for Europe. We are already in talks with potential partners—whether insurance companies or distribution banks. But I would also like to add that we already have private market products for certain segments, such as late-stage private equity for high-net-worth private clients. We are also building our venture growth evergreen platform with new hires.

1.3 Trillion US-Dollar Assets under management

What will be the focus for Wellington in the coming years?

Näder: We now have to prove that we are a reliable partner. Yes, we have celebrated successes. But now it's all about service excellence. We have to meet expectations and nurture our partnerships. For me, that is the central task.

Smale: At the same time, we want to remain relevant. New platforms are emerging, new competitors are entering the market, and the industry is changing. We need to be flexible without losing sight of our core business.

Speaking of new platforms, every asset manager is talking about neo-brokers such as Scalable Capital and Trade Republic. Are you too?

Smale: Absolutely, internally even a lot. In Germany, the big banks still dominate, but the neo-brokers are rising fast. We have to make sure we're in conversation with them.

How important is Germany in your regional map?

Smale: Very important. Germany is one of our most significant European growth markets. The size, professionalism, and diversity of customer groups make the market very attractive. We have been serving German clients for about 30 years and we are investing consistently here since we opened our office almost 15 years ago —and we can see that it is paying off.

Näder: The market is demanding. Banks, asset managers, pools, independent advisors—each group operates differently. That makes it complex, but it's also what makes it exciting. We want to address all segments seriously, and that can only be achieved with focus, continuity, and a strong team.

Almost 100 years old – and still evolving: Marco Näder and Roy Smale explain in the interview how Wellington Management went from being an insider tip to an established player in the wealth management business in just four years. | Bildquelle: Martin Joppen

Mr. Smale, you've been with Wellington since 2010. What gives you more pleasure today than it did back then?

Smale: Ten years ago, I had this dream—we want to expand our wealth business in Italy, Germany, and the UK. And it's incredibly satisfying to see that it's working. Because you never know in advance whether it will work out. So much can go wrong. Now, to be listed with major German banks and see the progress—it's fantastic.

Last question: If Wellington were a car, what model would it be today, and what would it have been ten years ago?

Smale: That's a difficult question. I think in the past we perhaps were seen by clients a bit like Rolls Royce among managers—very high quality, exclusive, for connoisseurs. But the industry is changing. Today, I think more of different models, united by one thing: very high quality, but more accessible and better known.

Näder: But under the hood, it still has the same high-performance engine. We've learned that we can't just use this engine in one discipline. We want to make ourselves heard in the German market, but in our own way: well-founded and quality-driven.