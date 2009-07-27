ETF-Breitseite von Source
Die ETF-Plattform Source hat 18 neue Branchen-ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) aufgelegt. Sie bilden die Dow Jones Stoxx 600 Optimised Supersector Indizes ab, die Dow Jones vor knapp zwei Wochen gestartet hat. Darin optimiert Stoxx seine herkömmlichen europäischen Branchenindizes, indem es die illiquidesten Aktien sowie die Länder Island und Griechenland ausschließt. Sinn der Übung ist es, ETFs zu erhalten, die für Short-Geschäfte besonders einfach ge- und verliehen werden können. 19 solcher Indizes berechnet Stoxx, nur den Real-Estate-Index (Immobilienaktien) setzt Source nicht in einen ETF um. Die neuen Fonds kosten einheitlich 0,3 Prozent im Jahr. Hier sind sie (WKN in Klammern): Autos Sector ETF (A0RPR0)
Banks Sector ETF (A0RPR1)
Basic Resources Sector ETF (A0RPR2)
Chemicals Sector ETF (A0RPR3)
Construction Sector ETF (A0RPR4)
Financials Sector ETF (A0RPR5)
Food & Bev Sector ETF (A0RPR6)
Health Care Sector ETF (A0RPR7)
Household Sector ETF (A0RPSC)
Industrials Sector ETF (A0RPR8)
Insurance Sector ETF (A0RPR9)
Media Sector ETF (A0RPSA)
Oil & Gas Sector ETF (A0RPSB)
Retail Sector ETF (A0RPSD)
Technology Sector ETF (A0RPSE)
Telecoms Sector ETF (A0RPSF)
Travel Sector ETF (A0RPSG)
Utilities Sector ETF (A0RPSH)
