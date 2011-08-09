Die 18 Staaten der Welt mit 'AAA' Rating
Deutschland
Fläche in km² (Platz weltweit): 357.022 (63)
Einwohnerzahl (Platz weltweit): 81.471.834 (16)
Hauptstadt: Berlin
Arbeitslosenquote: 7,4%
Pro-Kopf-BIP in US-Dollar: 35.700
BIP-Wachstum: 3,5%
Staatsverschuldung in % des BIP: 78,8 Bild:Getty Images
Fläche in km² (Platz weltweit): 357.022 (63)
Einwohnerzahl (Platz weltweit): 81.471.834 (16)
Hauptstadt: Berlin
Arbeitslosenquote: 7,4%
Pro-Kopf-BIP in US-Dollar: 35.700
BIP-Wachstum: 3,5%
Staatsverschuldung in % des BIP: 78,8 Bild:Getty Images