Absatzstatistik Juni 2021 Diese 11 Fonds sind aktuell die Lieblinge im Finanzvertrieb
Platz 11 (4 Punkte): Vision Wertefonds
Wertentwicklung nach BVI-Methode in Euro | Foto: FWW
Der Vision Wertefonds belegt in der gemeinsamen Top-Seller-Liste von Netfonds, Jung, DMS & Cie., Apella, MLP, BCA, Fondskonzept, DAB BNP Paribas und Fonds Finanz aktuell Platz 11 von 11.
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QJKZ7
|Auflegung:
|01.06.2021
|Fondsvermögen:
|-
|Wertentwicklung 1 Jahr in Prozent:
|-
|Volatilität 1 Jahr in Prozent:
|-
DAS INVESTMENT fragt monatlich bei Apella, BCA, Fondskonzept, MLP, Netfonds und Jung, DMS & Cie., DAB BNP Paribas und Fonds Finanz, welche Fonds sich besonders gut verkaufen. Die Absatzliste aggregiert die Ergebnisse der Umfrage und zeigt die 11 Top-Fonds sortiert nach Punkten und Alphabet. Um weitere Informationen zu erhalten, klicken Sie bitte auf den Fondsnamen.