Scope-Analyse Diese 27 Fonds schaffen Upgrade auf Spitzen-Rating
Threadneedle UK 1 Income
| Foto: Scope
ISIN der Haupttranche: GB0001529782
Kategorie: Aktien Großbritannien
Fondsvolumen (in Mio. EUR): 2.498
Infos zum Scope-Rating
Das Fonds-Rating der Rating-Agentur Scope umfasst fünf Rating-Stufen – von A bis E. Als Top-Rating gelten dabei allerdings nur Ratings mit den Noten A und B. Von den 5.613 bewerten Produkten haben aktuell 456 Fonds ein A-Rating (8,1 Prozent) und 1.435 Fonds ein B-Rating (25,6 Prozent).