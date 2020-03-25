Gesamtbewertung Aktienfonds Großbritannien
Fonds-Crashtest
DAS INVESTMENT kürt gemeinsam mit der Münchner Analysegesellschaft FWW Fundservices GmbH in jeder Ausgabe die besten Angebote einer Anlagekategorie (Aktien Global, Aktien Europa, Hochzinsanleihen etc.).
Dabei berücksichtigt die Redaktion nur Fonds, die mindestens fünf Jahre alt sind und mindestens 10 Millionen Euro Volumen auf die Waage bringen.
Punkten können die Testteilnehmer in drei Bereichen: Performance, Stressverhalten, Aktives Management. Die dort erzielten Ergebnisse fließen im Verhältnis 40/30/30 in das Endergebnis ein.
Gesamtbewertung Performance Stresstest Aktives Management
|Rang
|Fondsname
|ISIN
|Punkte Gesamt
|Punkte Performance
|Punkte Stresstest
|Punkte Aktives Management
|Performance 5 Jahre
|Maximaler Verlust 5 Jahre
|Fondsvolumen in Mio EUR
|1
|BNY Mellon UK Opportunities
|GB0031189888
|76
|24
|30
|22
|26,02
|15,24
|363
|2
|BNY Mellon UK Income
|GB0006779218
|64
|19
|27
|18
|20,68
|12,30
|1513
|3
|BNY Mellon UK Equity
|GB0006779549
|63
|24
|24
|15
|22,56
|12,53
|930
|4
|UBS - MSCI UK IMI Social Responsibility ETF
|IE00BMP3HN93
|61
|29
|15
|17
|26,94
|17,26
|280
|5
|Blackrock United Kingdom
|LU0011847091
|60
|24
|11
|25
|31,44
|20,07
|199
|6
|SPDR FTSE UK All Share UCITS ETF
|IE00B7452L46
|57
|25
|15
|17
|24,83
|18,81
|699
|7
|UBS - MSCI United Kingdom hdg to EUR UCITS ETF EUR A-acc
|LU0950671239
|52
|11
|20
|21
|25,21
|20,61
|465
|8
|Threadneedle UK Extended Alpha Fund 1 GBP acc.
|GB00B02QB917
|52
|21
|14
|17
|23,11
|15,62
|188
|9
|Xtrackers FTSE All-Share UCITS ETF 1D
|LU0292097747
|51
|25
|11
|15
|24,32
|18,97
|62
|10
|J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK Opportunities Fd A acc.
|GB00B0LLB641
|50
|6
|30
|14
|18,81
|9,90
|505
|11
|J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK Dynamic Fund B acc GBP
|GB00B4T7JX59
|49
|19
|10
|20
|25,78
|22,49
|2252
|12
|iShares FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (Acc)
|IE00B53HP851
|45
|22
|13
|10
|23,03
|20,05
|719
|13
|iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (Dist)
|IE0005042456
|45
|22
|11
|12
|23,10
|20,07
|9684
|14
|AS SICAV I - UK Equity Fund A Acc GBP
|LU0011963757
|41
|21
|3
|17
|21,47
|24,53
|37
|15
|Threadneedle UK Growth & Income Fund 1
|GB0001529675
|39
|14
|13
|12
|19,14
|15,78
|324
|16
|Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF
|IE00B810Q511
|35
|21
|8
|6
|22,82
|20,08
|3078
|17
|Xtrackers FTSE 100 UCITS ETF 1C
|LU0838780707
|34
|20
|6
|8
|22,84
|20,08
|82
|18
|HSBC FTSE 100 ETF
|IE00B42TW061
|32
|20
|6
|6
|22,42
|20,29
|250
|19
|Investec GSF - U.K. Alpha Fund A Inc GBP
|LU0345775364
|31
|16
|14
|1
|20,10
|16,68
|27
|20
|UBS - FTSE 100 UCITS ETF A
|LU0136242590
|30
|18
|8
|4
|22,15
|20,19
|76
|21
|Xtrackers FTSE 100 Income UCITS ETF 1D
|LU0292097234
|29
|19
|6
|4
|22,32
|20,20
|97
|22
|Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc
|LU1650492173
|29
|14
|9
|6
|24,47
|20,06
|377
|23
|J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK Equity Income Fd A acc.
|GB00B03KR500
|26
|15
|1
|10
|23,25
|22,65
|3894
|24
|Threadneedle UK Fund 1
|GB0001529782
|25
|12
|6
|7
|18,14
|17,67
|2430
|25
|Threadneedle (Lux) UK Equities AG
|LU0713318490
|25
|15
|5
|5
|20,82
|17,99
|299
|26
|iShares MSCI UK UCITS ETF B
|IE00B539F030
|21
|12
|7
|2
|19,33
|20,65
|133
|27
|Threadneedle UK Equity Alpha Income Fund 1 GBP inc.
|GB00B12WJY78
|20
|6
|7
|7
|9,08
|15,87
|419
|28
|Threadneedle UK Monthly Income Fund 1
|GB0001529568
|20
|10
|10
|0
|7,69
|15,42
|498
|29
|AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF
|FR0010655761
|19
|9
|7
|3
|18,17
|27,91
|49
|30
|SPDR S&P UK Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF
|IE00B6S2Z822
|18
|8
|0
|10
|10,55
|22,78
|126
|31
|MFS Meridian Funds - UK Equity Fund A1 GBP
|LU0219431854
|18
|3
|15
|0
|14,08
|17,09
|28
|32
|Threadneedle UK Equity Income Fund 1
|GB0001448900
|17
|7
|8
|2
|16,89
|15,43
|4989
|33
|Threadneedle UK Institutional Fund 1 GBP acc.
|GB0031833394
|17
|9
|5
|3
|15,33
|17,47
|1442
|34
|M&G UK Select Fund A EUR
|GB00B23X9910
|15
|10
|0
|5
|13,51
|31,29
|581
|35
|HSBC GIF UK Equity AD
|LU0156331158
|14
|8
|6
|0
|8,69
|17,45
|24
|36
|J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK Growth Fund B GBP
|IE0031005543
|13
|3
|0
|10
|2,68
|22,34
|284
|37
|M&G Recovery Fund A
|GB0032139684
|13
|3
|0
|10
|0,11
|34,64
|2414
|38
|Merian UK Alpha Fund (IRL) A USD Acc
|IE00BFWH6509
|13
|8
|0
|5
|11,19
|33,77
|67
|39
|Threadneedle UK Select Fund 1 GBP inc.
|GB0001530236
|12
|6
|3
|3
|10,10
|18,81
|401
|40
|Schroder ISF UK Opportunities A Dis
|LU0995122701
|10
|9
|0
|1
|5,90
|20,77
|25
|41
|Schroder ISF UK Equity A Dis
|LU0045667853
|9
|6
|3
|0
|6,70
|18,75
|140
|42
|iShares UK Dividend UCITS ETF
|IE00B0M63060
|7
|0
|0
|7
|1,89
|22,35
|900
|43
|Invesco UK Equity Fund A (GBP) auss.
|LU1775979708
|7
|0
|0
|7
|-7,15
|25,83
|107
|44
|Fidelity Funds - United Kingdom Fund A (GBP)
|LU0048621717
|6
|3
|0
|3
|7,52
|21,19
|68
Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 24. Januar 2020), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.