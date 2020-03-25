LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
Lesedauer: 10 Minuten

Gesamtbewertung Aktienfonds Großbritannien

Aktienfonds Großbritannien

Fonds-Crashtest

DAS INVESTMENT kürt gemeinsam mit der Münchner Analysegesellschaft FWW Fundservices GmbH in jeder Ausgabe die besten Angebote einer Anlagekategorie (Aktien Global, Aktien Europa, Hochzinsanleihen etc.).

Dabei berücksichtigt die Redaktion nur Fonds, die mindestens fünf Jahre alt sind und mindestens 10 Millionen Euro Volumen auf die Waage bringen.

Punkten können die Testteilnehmer in drei Bereichen: Performance, Stressverhalten, Aktives Management. Die dort erzielten Ergebnisse fließen im Verhältnis 40/30/30 in das Endergebnis ein.

Mehr Infos zum Testverfahren.

Gesamtbewertung    Performance     Stresstest     Aktives Management

Rang Fondsname ISIN Punkte Gesamt Punkte Performance Punkte Stresstest Punkte Aktives Management Performance 5 Jahre Maximaler Verlust 5 Jahre Fondsvolumen in Mio EUR
1 BNY Mellon UK Opportunities GB0031189888 76 24 30 22 26,02 15,24 363
2 BNY Mellon UK Income GB0006779218 64 19 27 18 20,68 12,30 1513
3 BNY Mellon UK Equity GB0006779549 63 24 24 15 22,56 12,53 930
4 UBS - MSCI UK IMI Social Responsibility ETF IE00BMP3HN93 61 29 15 17 26,94 17,26 280
5 Blackrock United Kingdom LU0011847091 60 24 11 25 31,44 20,07 199
6 SPDR FTSE UK All Share UCITS ETF IE00B7452L46 57 25 15 17 24,83 18,81 699
7 UBS - MSCI United Kingdom hdg to EUR UCITS ETF EUR A-acc LU0950671239 52 11 20 21 25,21 20,61 465
8 Threadneedle UK Extended Alpha Fund 1 GBP acc. GB00B02QB917 52 21 14 17 23,11 15,62 188
9 Xtrackers FTSE All-Share UCITS ETF 1D LU0292097747 51 25 11 15 24,32 18,97 62
10 J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK Opportunities Fd A acc. GB00B0LLB641 50 6 30 14 18,81 9,90 505
11 J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK Dynamic Fund B acc GBP GB00B4T7JX59 49 19 10 20 25,78 22,49 2252
12 iShares FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (Acc) IE00B53HP851 45 22 13 10 23,03 20,05 719
13 iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (Dist) IE0005042456 45 22 11 12 23,10 20,07 9684
14 AS SICAV I - UK Equity Fund A Acc GBP LU0011963757 41 21 3 17 21,47 24,53 37
15 Threadneedle UK Growth & Income Fund 1 GB0001529675 39 14 13 12 19,14 15,78 324
16 Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF IE00B810Q511 35 21 8 6 22,82 20,08 3078
17 Xtrackers FTSE 100 UCITS ETF 1C LU0838780707 34 20 6 8 22,84 20,08 82
18 HSBC FTSE 100 ETF IE00B42TW061 32 20 6 6 22,42 20,29 250
19 Investec GSF - U.K. Alpha Fund A Inc GBP LU0345775364 31 16 14 1 20,10 16,68 27
20 UBS - FTSE 100 UCITS ETF A LU0136242590 30 18 8 4 22,15 20,19 76
21 Xtrackers FTSE 100 Income UCITS ETF 1D LU0292097234 29 19 6 4 22,32 20,20 97
22 Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc LU1650492173 29 14 9 6 24,47 20,06 377
23 J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK Equity Income Fd A acc. GB00B03KR500 26 15 1 10 23,25 22,65 3894
24 Threadneedle UK Fund 1 GB0001529782 25 12 6 7 18,14 17,67 2430
25 Threadneedle (Lux) UK Equities AG LU0713318490 25 15 5 5 20,82 17,99 299
26 iShares MSCI UK UCITS ETF B IE00B539F030 21 12 7 2 19,33 20,65 133
27 Threadneedle UK Equity Alpha Income Fund 1 GBP inc. GB00B12WJY78 20 6 7 7 9,08 15,87 419
28 Threadneedle UK Monthly Income Fund 1 GB0001529568 20 10 10 0 7,69 15,42 498
29 AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF FR0010655761 19 9 7 3 18,17 27,91 49
30 SPDR S&P UK Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF IE00B6S2Z822 18 8 0 10 10,55 22,78 126
31 MFS Meridian Funds - UK Equity Fund A1 GBP LU0219431854 18 3 15 0 14,08 17,09 28
32 Threadneedle UK Equity Income Fund 1 GB0001448900 17 7 8 2 16,89 15,43 4989
33 Threadneedle UK Institutional Fund 1 GBP acc. GB0031833394 17 9 5 3 15,33 17,47 1442
34 M&G UK Select Fund A EUR GB00B23X9910 15 10 0 5 13,51 31,29 581
35 HSBC GIF UK Equity AD LU0156331158 14 8 6 0 8,69 17,45 24
36 J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK Growth Fund B GBP IE0031005543 13 3 0 10 2,68 22,34 284
37 M&G Recovery Fund A GB0032139684 13 3 0 10 0,11 34,64 2414
38 Merian UK Alpha Fund (IRL) A USD Acc IE00BFWH6509 13 8 0 5 11,19 33,77 67
39 Threadneedle UK Select Fund 1 GBP inc. GB0001530236 12 6 3 3 10,10 18,81 401
40 Schroder ISF UK Opportunities A Dis LU0995122701 10 9 0 1 5,90 20,77 25
41 Schroder ISF UK Equity A Dis LU0045667853 9 6 3 0 6,70 18,75 140
42 iShares UK Dividend UCITS ETF IE00B0M63060 7 0 0 7 1,89 22,35 900
43 Invesco UK Equity Fund A (GBP) auss. LU1775979708 7 0 0 7 -7,15 25,83 107
44 Fidelity Funds - United Kingdom Fund A (GBP) LU0048621717 6 3 0 3 7,52 21,19 68

Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 24. Januar 2020), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.
