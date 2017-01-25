LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
Lesedauer: 5 Minuten

Top-Seller Dezember 2016 Die meistverkauften Fonds des Maklerpools Argentos

DAS INVESTMENT fragt monatlich bei Maklerpools und Direktbanken, welche Fonds im Vormonat besonders gut verkauft haben, und listet die jeweils zehn absatzstärksten Produkte auf.

Die meistverkauften Fonds des Maklerpools Argentos

Dezember 2016
Rang Rang
Vormonat		 Fonds Kategorie Jahreschart Perf. 1
Jahre		 Perf. 3
Jahre		 Perf. 5
Jahre
1 4 Meritum Capital - Accumulator R Mischfonds ausgewogen Welt 7,8% 21,8% 23,3%
2 7 Flossbach von Storch SICAV - Multiple Opportunities R Mischfonds flexibel Welt 8,6% 27,7% 40,9%
3 5 DWS Top Dividende LD Aktienfonds All Cap Welt 14,5% 18,5% 27,0%
4 - Deutsche Concept Kaldemorgen LD Strategiefonds Multi-Asset-Strategie Makro dynamisch Welt 8,1% 14,8% 17,2%
5 1 Boss Concept IPC Sicav - Boss Concept 2 Mischfonds defensiv Welt 6,9% 15,2% 15,3%
6 - LOYS Sicav - LOYS GLOBAL P Aktienfonds All Cap Welt 16,6% 9,2% 20,9%
7 - Franklin Global Fundamental Strategies Fund A acc EUR-H1 Mischfonds flexibel Welt 5,7% 2,6% 5,0%
8 - AGIF - Allianz Europe Equity Growth - A - EUR Aktienfonds All Cap Europa 32,2% 79,9% 98,4%
9 - Pictet - Robotics-P dy EUR Aktienfonds Industrie Welt 27,1% 113,5% 178,1%
10 - Value Opportunity Fund P Mischfonds dynamisch Euroland 10,7% 30,3% 36,5%

