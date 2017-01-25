Top-Seller Dezember 2016 Die meistverkauften Fonds des Maklerpools Argentos
Dezember 2016
|Rang
|Rang
Vormonat
|Fonds
|Kategorie
|Jahreschart
|Perf. 1
Jahre
|Perf. 3
Jahre
|Perf. 5
Jahre
|1
|4
|Meritum Capital - Accumulator R
|Mischfonds ausgewogen Welt
|7,8%
|21,8%
|23,3%
|2
|7
|Flossbach von Storch SICAV - Multiple Opportunities R
|Mischfonds flexibel Welt
|8,6%
|27,7%
|40,9%
|3
|5
|DWS Top Dividende LD
|Aktienfonds All Cap Welt
|14,5%
|18,5%
|27,0%
|4
|-
|Deutsche Concept Kaldemorgen LD
|Strategiefonds Multi-Asset-Strategie Makro dynamisch Welt
|8,1%
|14,8%
|17,2%
|5
|1
|Boss Concept IPC Sicav - Boss Concept 2
|Mischfonds defensiv Welt
|6,9%
|15,2%
|15,3%
|6
|-
|LOYS Sicav - LOYS GLOBAL P
|Aktienfonds All Cap Welt
|16,6%
|9,2%
|20,9%
|7
|-
|Franklin Global Fundamental Strategies Fund A acc EUR-H1
|Mischfonds flexibel Welt
|5,7%
|2,6%
|5,0%
|8
|-
|AGIF - Allianz Europe Equity Growth - A - EUR
|Aktienfonds All Cap Europa
|32,2%
|79,9%
|98,4%
|9
|-
|Pictet - Robotics-P dy EUR
|Aktienfonds Industrie Welt
|27,1%
|113,5%
|178,1%
|10
|-
|Value Opportunity Fund P
|Mischfonds dynamisch Euroland
|10,7%
|30,3%
|36,5%