Lesedauer: 5 Minuten

Top-Seller Dezember 2016 Die meistverkauften Fonds der DAB Bank

DAS INVESTMENT fragt monatlich bei Maklerpools und Direktbanken, welche Fonds im Vormonat besonders gut verkauft haben, und listet die jeweils zehn absatzstärksten Produkte auf.

Die meistverkauften Fonds der DAB Bank

Dezember 2016
Rang Rang
Vormonat		 Fonds Kategorie Jahreschart Perf. 1
Jahre		 Perf. 3
Jahre		 Perf. 5
Jahre
1 - IAC-Aktien Global Aktienfonds All Cap Welt 12,1% 17,7% 25,7%
2 - DJE - InterCash Rentenfonds allgemein kurze Laufzeiten Welt Euro 0,7% 3,1% 2,7%
3 - DWS Dynamic Opportunities Mischfonds primär Aktien/Welt 17,0% 36,0% 53,5%
4 1 Flossb.v.Storch-Mult.Opport. Mischfonds flexibel Welt 8,9% 27,6% 41,2%
5 6 WHC - Global Discovery Mischfonds flexibel Welt 6,5% 32,1% 43,1%
6 - DWS Deutschland Aktienfonds All Cap Deutschland 18,1% 27,9% 42,7%
7 4 Dim.Fds-Gl Short Fixed Income Rentenfonds gemischt Investment Grade Welt Hartwährungen (Welt) -1,9% -0,4% -1,8%
8 7 DWS Top Dividende Aktienfonds All Cap Welt 15,6% 17,9% 28,1%
9 - Saphir Mischfonds flexibel Welt n.v. n.v. n.v.
10 - Frankf.Aktienfond.f.Stiftungen Strategiefonds Aktien-Strategie Equity Active Market Timing Europa 19,3% 20,6% 31,2%

