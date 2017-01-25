Top-Seller Dezember 2016 Die meistverkauften Fonds der DAB Bank
Dezember 2016
|Rang
|Rang
Vormonat
|Fonds
|Kategorie
|Jahreschart
|Perf. 1
Jahre
|Perf. 3
Jahre
|Perf. 5
Jahre
|1
|-
|IAC-Aktien Global
|Aktienfonds All Cap Welt
|12,1%
|17,7%
|25,7%
|2
|-
|DJE - InterCash
|Rentenfonds allgemein kurze Laufzeiten Welt Euro
|0,7%
|3,1%
|2,7%
|3
|-
|DWS Dynamic Opportunities
|Mischfonds primär Aktien/Welt
|17,0%
|36,0%
|53,5%
|4
|1
|Flossb.v.Storch-Mult.Opport.
|Mischfonds flexibel Welt
|8,9%
|27,6%
|41,2%
|5
|6
|WHC - Global Discovery
|Mischfonds flexibel Welt
|6,5%
|32,1%
|43,1%
|6
|-
|DWS Deutschland
|Aktienfonds All Cap Deutschland
|18,1%
|27,9%
|42,7%
|7
|4
|Dim.Fds-Gl Short Fixed Income
|Rentenfonds gemischt Investment Grade Welt Hartwährungen (Welt)
|-1,9%
|-0,4%
|-1,8%
|8
|7
|DWS Top Dividende
|Aktienfonds All Cap Welt
|15,6%
|17,9%
|28,1%
|9
|-
|Saphir
|Mischfonds flexibel Welt
|n.v.
|n.v.
|n.v.
|10
|-
|Frankf.Aktienfond.f.Stiftungen
|Strategiefonds Aktien-Strategie Equity Active Market Timing Europa
|19,3%
|20,6%
|31,2%