Stresstest Die besten Aktienfonds Südostasien
Fonds-Crashtest
DAS INVESTMENT kürt gemeinsam mit der Münchner Analysegesellschaft FWW Fundservices GmbH in jeder Ausgabe die besten Angebote einer Anlagekategorie (Aktien Global, Aktien Europa, Hochzinsanleihen etc.).
Dabei berücksichtigt die Redaktion nur Fonds, die mindestens fünf Jahre alt sind und mindestens 10 Millionen Euro Volumen auf die Waage bringen.
Punkten können die Testteilnehmer in drei Bereichen: Performance, Stressverhalten, Aktives Management. Die dort erzielten Ergebnisse fließen im Verhältnis 40/30/30 in das Endergebnis ein.
Gesamtbewertung Performance Stresstest Aktives Management
|Rang
|Fondsname
|ISIN
|Punkte Stresstest
|Volatilität 5 Jahre
|Punkte Volatilität 5 Jahre
|Maximum Drawdown 5 Jahre
|Punkte Maximum Drawdown 5 Jahre
|Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre
|Punkte Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre
|1
|BNY Mellon UK Opportunities
|GB0031189888
|30
|12,83
|10
|15,24
|10
|0,49
|10
|2
|J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK Opportunities Fd A acc.
|GB00B0LLB641
|30
|11,45
|10
|9,90
|10
|0,48
|10
|3
|BNY Mellon UK Income Fund
|GB0006779218
|27
|12,34
|10
|12,30
|10
|0,45
|7
|4
|BNY Mellon UK Equity Fund
|GB0006779549
|24
|13,03
|7
|12,53
|10
|0,44
|7
|5
|UBS - MSCI United Kingdom hdg to EUR UCITS ETF EUR A-acc
|LU0950671239
|20
|10,37
|10
|20,61
|0
|0,54
|10
|6
|UBS MSCI UK IMI Social Responsibility ETF
|IE00BMP3HN93
|15
|13,65
|3
|17,26
|5
|0,46
|7
|7
|MFS Meridian Funds - UK Equity Fund A1 GBP
|LU0219431854
|15
|12,46
|10
|17,09
|5
|0,34
|0
|8
|SPDR FTSE UK All Share UCITS ETF
|IE00B7452L46
|15
|13,19
|5
|18,81
|3
|0,43
|7
|9
|Investec GSF - U.K. Alpha Fund A Inc GBP
|LU0345775364
|14
|13,07
|7
|16,68
|7
|0,37
|0
|10
|Threadneedle UK Extended Alpha Fund 1 GBP acc.
|GB00B02QB917
|14
|14,36
|0
|15,62
|7
|0,45
|7
|11
|iShares FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (Acc)
|IE00B53HP851
|13
|13,19
|7
|20,05
|1
|0,41
|5
|12
|Threadneedle UK Growth & Income Fund 1
|GB0001529675
|13
|13,95
|1
|15,78
|7
|0,41
|5
|13
|iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (Dist)
|IE0005042456
|11
|13,19
|5
|20,07
|1
|0,41
|5
|14
|Blackrock United Kingdom
|LU0011847091
|11
|15,02
|0
|20,07
|1
|0,46
|10
|15
|Xtrackers FTSE All-Share UCITS ETF 1D
|LU0292097747
|11
|13,31
|3
|18,97
|3
|0,42
|5
|16
|Threadneedle UK Monthly Income Fund 1
|GB0001529568
|10
|14,00
|0
|15,42
|10
|0,23
|0
|17
|J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK Dynamic Fund B acc GBP
|GB00B4T7JX59
|10
|14,65
|0
|22,49
|0
|0,46
|10
|18
|Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc
|LU1650492173
|9
|13,25
|3
|20,06
|1
|0,41
|5
|19
|Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF
|IE00B810Q511
|8
|13,24
|5
|20,08
|0
|0,41
|3
|20
|Threadneedle UK Equity Income Fund 1
|GB0001448900
|8
|13,91
|1
|15,43
|7
|0,37
|0
|21
|UBS - FTSE 100 UCITS ETF A
|LU0136242590
|8
|13,20
|5
|20,19
|0
|0,40
|3
|22
|Threadneedle UK Equity Alpha Income Fund 1 GBP inc.
|GB00B12WJY78
|7
|14,25
|0
|15,87
|7
|0,28
|0
|23
|iShares MSCI UK UCITS ETF B
|IE00B539F030
|7
|13,17
|7
|20,65
|0
|0,36
|0
|24
|AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF
|FR0010655761
|7
|12,92
|7
|27,91
|0
|0,37
|0
|25
|HSBC FTSE 100 ETF
|IE00B42TW061
|6
|13,24
|5
|20,29
|0
|0,40
|1
|26
|Xtrackers FTSE 100 UCITS ETF 1C
|LU0838780707
|6
|13,31
|3
|20,08
|0
|0,41
|3
|27
|Xtrackers FTSE 100 Income UCITS ETF 1D
|LU0292097234
|6
|13,32
|3
|20,20
|0
|0,40
|3
|28
|Threadneedle UK Fund 1
|GB0001529782
|6
|14,37
|0
|17,67
|5
|0,38
|1
|29
|HSBC GIF UK Equity AD
|LU0156331158
|6
|13,90
|1
|17,45
|5
|0,22
|0
|30
|Threadneedle UK Institutional Fund 1 GBP acc.
|GB0031833394
|5
|14,01
|0
|17,47
|5
|0,35
|0
|31
|Threadneedle (Lux) UK Equities AG
|LU0713318490
|5
|13,83
|1
|17,99
|3
|0,38
|1
|32
|AS SICAV I - UK Equity Fund A Acc GBP
|LU0011963757
|3
|13,96
|0
|24,53
|0
|0,40
|3
|33
|Threadneedle UK Select Fund 1 GBP inc.
|GB0001530236
|3
|14,62
|0
|18,81
|3
|0,27
|0
|34
|Schroder ISF UK Equity A Dis
|LU0045667853
|3
|14,08
|0
|18,75
|3
|0,23
|0
|35
|J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK Equity Income Fd A acc.
|GB00B03KR500
|1
|15,94
|0
|22,65
|0
|0,39
|1
|36
|M&G UK Select Fund A EUR
|GB00B23X9910
|0
|15,10
|0
|31,29
|0
|0,26
|0
|37
|SPDR S&P UK Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF
|IE00B6S2Z822
|0
|15,42
|0
|22,78
|0
|0,23
|0
|38
|Fidelity Funds - United Kingdom Fund A (GBP)
|LU0048621717
|0
|14,80
|0
|21,19
|0
|0,19
|0
|39
|M&G Recovery Fund A
|GB0032139684
|0
|15,56
|0
|34,64
|0
|0,07
|0
|40
|J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK Growth Fund B GBP
|IE0031005543
|0
|15,27
|0
|22,34
|0
|0,11
|0
|41
|iShares UK Dividend UCITS ETF
|IE00B0M63060
|0
|15,21
|0
|22,35
|0
|0,13
|0
|42
|Invesco UK Equity Fund A (GBP) auss.
|LU1775979708
|0
|15,78
|0
|25,83
|0
|0,03
|0
|43
|Merian UK Alpha Fund (IRL) A USD Acc
|IE00BFWH6509
|0
|14,77
|0
|33,77
|0
|0,26
|0
|44
|Schroder ISF UK Opportunities A Dis
|LU0995122701
|0
|14,50
|0
|20,77
|0
|0,20
|0
Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 20. Dezember 2019), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.