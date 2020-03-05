LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
Aktualisiert am 25.03.2020 - 17:36 Uhr

Stresstest Die besten Aktienfonds Südostasien

Fonds-Crashtest

DAS INVESTMENT kürt gemeinsam mit der Münchner Analysegesellschaft FWW Fundservices GmbH in jeder Ausgabe die besten Angebote einer Anlagekategorie (Aktien Global, Aktien Europa, Hochzinsanleihen etc.).

Dabei berücksichtigt die Redaktion nur Fonds, die mindestens fünf Jahre alt sind und mindestens 10 Millionen Euro Volumen auf die Waage bringen.

Punkten können die Testteilnehmer in drei Bereichen: Performance, Stressverhalten, Aktives Management. Die dort erzielten Ergebnisse fließen im Verhältnis 40/30/30 in das Endergebnis ein.

Mehr Infos zum Testverfahren.

Gesamtbewertung   Performance    Stresstest     Aktives Management

Rang Fondsname ISIN Punkte Stresstest Volatilität 5 Jahre Punkte Volatilität 5 Jahre Maximum Drawdown 5 Jahre Punkte Maximum Drawdown 5 Jahre Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre Punkte Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre
1 BNY Mellon UK Opportunities GB0031189888 30 12,83 10 15,24 10 0,49 10
2 J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK Opportunities Fd A acc. GB00B0LLB641 30 11,45 10 9,90 10 0,48 10
3 BNY Mellon UK Income Fund GB0006779218 27 12,34 10 12,30 10 0,45 7
4 BNY Mellon UK Equity Fund GB0006779549 24 13,03 7 12,53 10 0,44 7
5 UBS - MSCI United Kingdom hdg to EUR UCITS ETF EUR A-acc LU0950671239 20 10,37 10 20,61 0 0,54 10
6 UBS MSCI UK IMI Social Responsibility ETF IE00BMP3HN93 15 13,65 3 17,26 5 0,46 7
7 MFS Meridian Funds - UK Equity Fund A1 GBP LU0219431854 15 12,46 10 17,09 5 0,34 0
8 SPDR FTSE UK All Share UCITS ETF IE00B7452L46 15 13,19 5 18,81 3 0,43 7
9 Investec GSF - U.K. Alpha Fund A Inc GBP LU0345775364 14 13,07 7 16,68 7 0,37 0
10 Threadneedle UK Extended Alpha Fund 1 GBP acc. GB00B02QB917 14 14,36 0 15,62 7 0,45 7
11 iShares FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (Acc) IE00B53HP851 13 13,19 7 20,05 1 0,41 5
12 Threadneedle UK Growth & Income Fund 1 GB0001529675 13 13,95 1 15,78 7 0,41 5
13 iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (Dist) IE0005042456 11 13,19 5 20,07 1 0,41 5
14 Blackrock United Kingdom LU0011847091 11 15,02 0 20,07 1 0,46 10
15 Xtrackers FTSE All-Share UCITS ETF 1D LU0292097747 11 13,31 3 18,97 3 0,42 5
16 Threadneedle UK Monthly Income Fund 1 GB0001529568 10 14,00 0 15,42 10 0,23 0
17 J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK Dynamic Fund B acc GBP GB00B4T7JX59 10 14,65 0 22,49 0 0,46 10
18 Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc LU1650492173 9 13,25 3 20,06 1 0,41 5
19 Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF IE00B810Q511 8 13,24 5 20,08 0 0,41 3
20 Threadneedle UK Equity Income Fund 1 GB0001448900 8 13,91 1 15,43 7 0,37 0
21 UBS - FTSE 100 UCITS ETF A LU0136242590 8 13,20 5 20,19 0 0,40 3
22 Threadneedle UK Equity Alpha Income Fund 1 GBP inc. GB00B12WJY78 7 14,25 0 15,87 7 0,28 0
23 iShares MSCI UK UCITS ETF B IE00B539F030 7 13,17 7 20,65 0 0,36 0
24 AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF FR0010655761 7 12,92 7 27,91 0 0,37 0
25 HSBC FTSE 100 ETF IE00B42TW061 6 13,24 5 20,29 0 0,40 1
26 Xtrackers FTSE 100 UCITS ETF 1C LU0838780707 6 13,31 3 20,08 0 0,41 3
27 Xtrackers FTSE 100 Income UCITS ETF 1D LU0292097234 6 13,32 3 20,20 0 0,40 3
28 Threadneedle UK Fund 1 GB0001529782 6 14,37 0 17,67 5 0,38 1
29 HSBC GIF UK Equity AD LU0156331158 6 13,90 1 17,45 5 0,22 0
30 Threadneedle UK Institutional Fund 1 GBP acc. GB0031833394 5 14,01 0 17,47 5 0,35 0
31 Threadneedle (Lux) UK Equities AG LU0713318490 5 13,83 1 17,99 3 0,38 1
32 AS SICAV I - UK Equity Fund A Acc GBP LU0011963757 3 13,96 0 24,53 0 0,40 3
33 Threadneedle UK Select Fund 1 GBP inc. GB0001530236 3 14,62 0 18,81 3 0,27 0
34 Schroder ISF UK Equity A Dis LU0045667853 3 14,08 0 18,75 3 0,23 0
35 J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK Equity Income Fd A acc. GB00B03KR500 1 15,94 0 22,65 0 0,39 1
36 M&G UK Select Fund A EUR GB00B23X9910 0 15,10 0 31,29 0 0,26 0
37 SPDR S&P UK Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF IE00B6S2Z822 0 15,42 0 22,78 0 0,23 0
38 Fidelity Funds - United Kingdom Fund A (GBP) LU0048621717 0 14,80 0 21,19 0 0,19 0
39 M&G Recovery Fund A GB0032139684 0 15,56 0 34,64 0 0,07 0
40 J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK Growth Fund B GBP IE0031005543 0 15,27 0 22,34 0 0,11 0
41 iShares UK Dividend UCITS ETF IE00B0M63060 0 15,21 0 22,35 0 0,13 0
42 Invesco UK Equity Fund A (GBP) auss. LU1775979708 0 15,78 0 25,83 0 0,03 0
43 Merian UK Alpha Fund (IRL) A USD Acc IE00BFWH6509 0 14,77 0 33,77 0 0,26 0
44 Schroder ISF UK Opportunities A Dis LU0995122701 0 14,50 0 20,77 0 0,20 0

Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 20. Dezember 2019), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.
