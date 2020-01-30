Stresstest Die besten Fonds für globale Aktien

Fonds-Crashtest

DAS INVESTMENT kürt gemeinsam mit der Münchner Analysegesellschaft FWW Fundservices GmbH in jeder Ausgabe die besten Angebote einer Anlagekategorie (Aktien Global, Aktien Europa, Hochzinsanleihen etc.). Dabei berücksichtigt die Redaktion nur Fonds, die mindestens fünf Jahre alt sind und mindestens 10 Millionen Euro Volumen auf die Waage bringen. Punkten können die Testteilnehmer in drei Bereichen: Performance, Stressverhalten, Aktives Management. Die dort erzielten Ergebnisse fließen im Verhältnis 40/30/30 in das Endergebnis ein. Mehr Infos zum Testverfahren.

Gesamtbewertung Performance Stresstest Aktives Management

Rang Fondsname ISIN Punkte Stresstest Volatilität 5 Jahre Punkte Volatilität 5 Jahre Maximum Drawdown 5 Jahre Punkte Maximum Drawdown 5 Jahre Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre Punkte Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre 1 BL-Sustainable Horizon B LU0093570173 30 9,77 10 13,52 10 0,93 10 2 Macquarie ValueInvest LUX Global A ausschüttend LU0135990504 30 9,99 10 12,48 10 1,01 10 3 Fidelity Funds - Global Dividend Fund A QIncome (EUR) LU0731782404 30 10,10 10 14,85 10 0,91 10 4 Robeco QI Global Conservative Equities (EUR) D LU0705782398 30 10,43 10 15,17 10 0,89 10 5 KEPLER Risk Select Aktienfonds (A) AT0000A0NUV7 30 10,35 10 14,04 10 1,07 10 6 Ossiam World Minimum Variance NR UCITS ETF 1C EUR LU0799656698 30 10,03 10 15,36 10 1,01 10 7 iShares Edge MSCI World Minimum Volatility ETF IE00B8FHGS14 30 10,17 10 10,86 10 1,23 10 8 Deka-Globale Aktien LowRisk CF (A) LU0851806900 30 10,31 10 12,29 10 0,97 10 9 SSgA Global Managed Volatility Equity Fund P LU0450104905 30 10,21 10 9,55 10 1,06 10 10 AB SICAV I - Low Volatility Equity Portfolio A LU0861579265 27 10,65 7 15,53 10 1,03 10 11 Xtrackers MSCI World Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF 1C IE00BL25JN58 27 10,59 7 11,99 10 1,13 10 12 Jyske Invest Equities Low Volatility DK0060512358 27 10,86 7 13,38 10 0,91 10 13 BNY Mellon Global Equity Income Fund GBP B Inc IE00B3X34P90 27 11,25 7 12,47 10 0,91 10 14 J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Global Opportunities Fd B EUR IE00B80FZF09 27 10,74 7 13,76 10 1,03 10 15 Uni-Global Equities World SA-USD LU0337270119 27 9,94 10 13,59 10 0,85 7 16 Legg Mason QS MV Global Equity Growth & Income Fd GA thes. IE00B51GHT90 27 9,56 10 16,24 7 0,93 10 17 BNY Mellon Global Income Fund (GBP) (Inc) GB00B0MY6T00 27 11,25 7 12,31 10 0,95 10 18 BNY Mellon Long-Term Global Equity Fund USD A IE00B29M2J34 25 11,44 5 15,56 10 0,95 10 19 Vontobel Fund - Global Equity A-USD LU0218910023 25 11,46 5 15,77 10 1,04 10 20 DWS Top Dividende LD DE0009848119 25 9,46 10 13,64 10 0,79 5 21 DWS Invest Top Dividend LC LU0507265923 25 9,16 10 15,02 10 0,76 5 22 LGT Sustainable Equity Fund Global (EUR) B LI0106892966 24 10,93 7 16,29 7 1,16 10 23 AMUNDI FUNDS GLOBAL EQUITY CONSERVATIVE - A USD (C) LU0801842559 24 10,68 7 13,31 10 0,86 7 24 Pictet - Quality Global Equities-P USD LU0845339638 24 11,20 7 15,95 7 0,96 10 25 Stewart Investors Worldwide Select Fund A Acc GB0030978612 24 10,56 7 12,11 10 0,82 7 26 BL-Global Equities B LU0117287580 24 9,57 10 16,42 7 0,86 7 27 Morgan Stanley Global Quality LU0955010870 23 12,18 3 12,88 10 0,97 10 28 Seilern World Growth Fund IE00B2NXKV01 23 12,24 3 15,11 10 1,36 10 29 LGT Sustainable Quality Equity Fund Hedged (USD) B LI0183907802 23 12,08 3 10,87 10 1,06 10 30 Quoniam Funds Selection SICAV - Global Eqts MinRisk EURh A d LU0489951797 23 9,09 10 14,66 10 0,72 3 31 FFPB Dividenden Select LU0775212839 22 10,46 10 16,30 7 0,75 5 32 UBS (Lux) Equity - Global High Dividend (USD) P-acc LU0611173427 22 11,71 5 14,78 10 0,80 7 33 Stewart Investors Worldwide Equity Fund A Acc GBP GB00B45T6015 22 10,57 7 13,09 10 0,78 5 34 Comgest Growth World IE0033535075 22 11,72 5 17,32 7 1,12 10 35 Threadneedle Global Focus LU0042999655 21 12,49 1 14,83 10 1,06 10 36 Strategie Welt Select DE000A0DPZG4 21 7,26 10 13,34 10 0,65 1 37 Invesco Goldman Sachs Equity Factor Idx World ETF Acc (DE) DE000A1XES75 21 11,35 7 16,48 7 0,84 7 38 WMF (Lux) - Wellington Global Quality Growth D USD Unh. Acc LU1084869962 21 12,58 1 15,71 10 1,17 10 39 Xtrackers MSCI World Quality UCITS ETF 1C IE00BL25JL35 20 12,31 3 16,29 7 0,91 10 40 Vector - Flexible C1 LU0558384458 20 7,53 10 13,45 10 0,61 0 41 Fundsmith Equity LU0690374615 20 12,67 0 13,27 10 1,33 10 42 iShares Edge MSCI World Quality Factor UCITS ETF IE00BP3QZ601 20 12,26 3 17,02 7 0,92 10 43 3 Banken Dividenden-Aktienstrategie R (A) AT0000A0XHJ8 20 10,15 10 14,53 10 0,55 0 44 DWS TRC Top Dividende DE000DWS08P6 20 6,48 10 11,72 10 0,52 0 45 UBS - MSCI World Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (USD) A-dis LU0629459743 20 12,10 3 17,93 7 0,89 10 46 Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF D EUR LU0832436512 20 9,82 10 14,04 10 0,57 0 47 HELLERICH Sachwertaktien B LU0324420727 20 9,53 10 11,64 10 0,61 0 48 Nordea 1 - Global Stable Equity Fund - Euro Hedged BP-EUR LU0278529986 20 9,50 10 14,34 10 0,59 0 49 Sauren Global Opportunities LU0106280919 20 10,31 10 16,10 7 0,72 3 50 Löwen-Aktienfonds DE0009769802 19 11,73 5 17,44 7 0,81 7 51 LLB Aktien Fit for Life (CHF) LI0004342155 19 11,86 5 17,52 7 0,81 7 52 BlackRock Global Funds - Global Enhanced Equity Yld A2 USD LU0265550359 18 10,40 10 17,49 7 0,65 1 53 GreenEffects NAI-Wertefonds IE0005895655 18 11,43 5 14,54 10 0,69 3 54 UBS (Lux) Equity - Global Income (USD) P-acc LU1013383713 18 10,97 7 12,61 10 0,67 1 55 Wagner & Florack Unternehmerfonds AMI I (a) DE000A1C4D48 17 11,26 7 20,86 3 0,85 7 56 Value Intelligence Fonds AMI DE000A0YAX80 17 10,40 10 17,70 7 0,60 0 57 Stuttgarter Dividendenfonds LU0506868503 17 11,13 7 16,47 7 0,69 3 58 DWS TRC Global Growth DE000DWS1W80 17 8,10 10 16,25 7 0,63 0 59 Gutmann Global Dividends EUR (A) AT0000A0LXW3 17 11,28 7 16,96 7 0,70 3 60 Partners Group Listed Invest.-Multi Asset Income EUR P-Dist LU0941494444 17 9,25 10 17,56 7 0,53 0 61 Guinness Global Equity Income Fund B IE00B42XCP33 17 11,13 7 18,66 5 0,75 5 62 Comgest Monde C FR0000284689 17 11,23 7 22,08 0 1,10 10 63 Bankhaus Neelmeyer Aktienstrategie LU0134853133 17 9,58 10 16,78 7 0,13 0 64 UniFavorit: Aktien DE0008477076 17 11,87 5 18,20 5 0,86 7 65 JPM Global Dividend A (acc) - USD LU0329201957 17 11,90 5 17,06 7 0,78 5 66 BNY Mellon Global Opportunities (GBP) (Inc) GB00B0C3H830 17 12,63 0 12,66 10 0,80 7 67 DPAM INVEST B Equities World Sustainable A BE0058651630 17 11,15 7 25,91 0 0,93 10 68 LO Funds - Generation Global (EUR) P D LU0428704554 17 12,73 0 17,20 7 1,22 10 69 Nielsen - Global Value B LU0394131592 17 8,00 10 17,86 7 0,35 0 70 Flossbach von Storch - Fundament FT DE000A0HGMH0 16 11,82 5 15,28 10 0,68 1 71 SQUAD - MAKRO N LU0490817821 16 11,86 5 15,74 10 0,66 1 72 Deka-DividendenStrategie CF (A) DE000DK2CDS0 15 10,74 7 16,90 7 0,64 1 73 Schroder ISF Global Sustainable Growth A Acc LU0557290698 15 12,93 0 18,40 5 0,91 10 74 BlackRock Global Funds - Global Equity Income Fund A2 USD LU0545039389 15 11,37 7 17,73 7 0,64 1 75 DPAM INVEST B Equities World Dividend B BE6228801435 15 11,27 7 21,34 1 0,80 7 76 Fidelity Funds - Global Demographics Fund A Acc (USD) LU0528227936 15 12,39 1 16,71 7 0,83 7 77 AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD - AU (C) LU0996182308 15 12,60 1 17,94 7 0,81 7 78 Vanguard FTSE Developed World UCITS ETF IE00BKX55T58 15 12,34 3 18,54 5 0,84 7 79 Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF IE00B3RBWM25 15 12,12 3 19,13 5 0,82 7 80 Xtrackers MSCI World Momentum UCITS ETF 1C IE00BL25JP72 15 13,08 0 18,85 5 1,03 10 81 JSS Thematic Equity - Global Dividend P EUR acc LU0533812276 15 10,86 7 20,58 3 0,74 5 82 Goldman Sachs GIVI Gbl Equity - Gwth Mkts Tilt Base Acc Snap LU0754432002 15 11,28 7 20,46 3 0,77 5 83 SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF IE00B44Z5B48 15 12,10 3 19,12 5 0,83 7 84 Xtrackers MSCI World UCITS ETF 1C IE00BJ0KDQ92 15 12,54 1 17,87 7 0,83 7 85 Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc USD LU1829220133 15 12,15 3 19,34 5 0,80 7 86 JSS Thematic Equity - Global Real Return P EUR acc LU0215909168 15 8,12 10 18,35 5 0,56 0 87 Schoellerbank Aktienfonds währungsgesichert (A) AT0000612684 15 11,53 5 14,41 10 0,56 0 88 iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF USD (Acc) IE00B4L5Y983 15 12,33 3 18,30 5 0,85 7 89 Schroder ISF QEP Global Quality USD A Acc LU0323591593 15 11,87 5 16,50 7 0,71 3 90 LLB Aktien Dividendenperlen Global (CHF) LI0008475134 15 12,10 3 17,83 7 0,76 5 91 Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund (Euro) LU0076398568 15 8,86 10 19,63 5 0,61 0 92 R + P Universal-Fonds DE0005316962 15 11,36 7 17,14 7 0,67 1 93 iShares Dow Jones Global Titans 50 (DE) DE0006289382 15 12,65 0 18,36 5 0,93 10 94 Vontobel Fund - Global Equity Income A-USD LU0129603287 14 11,10 7 17,70 7 0,48 0 95 iShares STOXX Global Select Dividend 100 (DE) DE000A0F5UH1 14 10,40 10 19,73 3 0,65 1 96 ComStage MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF I LU0392494562 14 12,69 0 16,94 7 0,82 7 97 Tweedy, Browne Global High Dividend Value Fund LU0285922489 14 9,30 10 21,72 1 0,70 3 98 Janus Henderson Global Equity Fund R EUR Acc LU0200076213 14 12,38 1 20,53 3 0,95 10 99 Threadneedle Global Select Fund 1 GBP acc. GB0001444701 14 14,68 0 16,76 7 0,80 7 100 iShares MSCI World EUR Hedged UCITS ETF IE00B441G979 14 11,11 7 17,68 7 0,63 0 101 World Market Fund DE000A1CS5F8 14 10,72 7 17,71 7 0,61 0 102 HSBC MSCI WORLD ETF IE00B4X9L533 13 12,37 1 18,40 5 0,84 7 103 UniNachhaltig Aktien Global DE000A0M80G4 13 11,66 5 21,66 1 0,81 7 104 T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Focused Growth Equity A LU0143551892 13 15,01 0 20,19 3 0,93 10 105 Nordea 1 - Global Portfolio Fund BP-EUR LU0476541221 13 13,37 0 20,77 3 0,88 10 106 UBS - MSCI World UCITS ETF A-dist IE00B7KQ7B66 13 12,37 1 18,38 5 0,84 7 107 SPDR MSCI ACWI IMI UCITS ETF IE00B3YLTY66 13 12,26 3 19,72 3 0,81 7 108 Kames Global Equity Income Fund A EUR Inc. IE00BF5SW189 13 12,38 1 16,31 7 0,78 5 109 smart-invest I - EQUITY PROTECT R (D) LU1022262833 13 9,49 10 20,04 3 0,38 0 110 GLS Bank Aktienfonds A DE000A1W2CK8 13 10,19 10 23,32 0 0,69 3 111 Morgan Stanley Global Advantage LU0868753731 13 14,91 0 20,79 3 0,89 10 112 iShares MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF IE00B6R52259 13 12,12 3 19,22 5 0,80 5 113 iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF IE00BP3QZ825 13 12,89 0 20,64 3 1,11 10 114 AGIF - Allianz Global Equity Unconstrained - A - EUR LU0342677829 13 12,94 0 20,34 3 0,92 10 115 Stuttgarter-Aktien-Fonds LU0383026803 13 12,03 5 17,41 7 0,68 1 116 UBS - MSCI World UCITS ETF A LU0340285161 13 12,39 1 18,52 5 0,82 7 117 Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF IE00B60SX394 13 12,38 1 18,29 5 0,84 7 118 Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF 1C LU0274208692 13 12,58 1 18,01 5 0,83 7 119 iShares MSCI World UCITS ETF (Dist) IE00B0M62Q58 13 12,39 1 18,51 5 0,83 7 120 Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010315770 13 12,05 5 21,74 1 0,87 7 121 BNY Mellon Global Equity Fund USD A IE0004004283 13 12,22 3 16,41 7 0,72 3 122 FMM-Fonds DE0008478116 13 10,10 10 19,91 3 0,48 0 123 BNY Mellon Global Equity Fund (GBP) GB0006779986 13 12,62 0 13,32 10 0,73 3 124 Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund (CHF) LU0076398725 12 11,17 7 18,67 5 0,52 0 125 DJE - Alpha Global PA (EUR) LU0159549145 12 10,52 7 17,96 5 0,53 0 126 DJE - Dividende & Substanz P (EUR) LU0159550150 12 11,00 7 19,02 5 0,60 0 127 Pictet - Security-P USD LU0256846139 12 13,84 0 19,20 5 0,87 7 128 ADVANTAGE STOCK (T) AT0000703285 12 13,18 0 17,01 7 0,80 5 129 Active Equity Select AT0000496294 12 10,51 7 19,42 5 0,29 0 130 BL-Equities Dividend B LU0309191657 12 9,51 10 21,46 1 0,64 1 131 HSBC GIF Global Equity Volatility Focused AC LU1066051225 12 11,97 5 17,94 7 0,60 0 132 HI-FBG Individual W-PT DE000A0M58D7 12 10,65 7 19,59 5 0,51 0 133 WARBURG - L - FONDS - Dividende Global Plus R LU0788130911 12 11,82 5 17,02 7 0,57 0 134 KCM Aktien Global SRI (R) AT0000A0V6J7 12 11,82 5 23,04 0 0,81 7 135 iShares World Equity Index Fund (LU) A2 USD LU0836512615 12 12,81 0 17,88 7 0,77 5 136 BBBank Konzept Dividendenwerte Union LU1093788872 11 9,82 10 21,10 1 0,35 0 137 Threadneedle Global Equity Income Fund 1 GBP acc. GB00B1YW3W13 11 12,43 1 15,80 10 0,57 0 138 AB SICAV I - Global Core Equity Portfolio RX LU0616502885 11 12,15 3 21,72 1 0,80 7 139 Südwestbank Vermögensmandat Aktien LU0347049883 11 8,85 10 21,66 1 0,24 0 140 AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD EX EMU FR0010756114 11 12,10 3 21,18 1 0,87 7 141 Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF Acc EUR LU0533032008 11 13,68 0 21,50 1 0,93 10 142 Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity LU0552385295 11 15,21 0 21,54 1 1,19 10 143 Xtrackers MSCI World Index Fund 1D - Core IE00BP268518 11 12,13 3 21,33 1 0,87 7 144 Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF IE00B8GKDB10 11 11,33 7 20,65 3 0,64 1 145 Quantex Global Value Fund CHF R LI0042267281 11 12,23 3 21,72 1 0,84 7 146 Russell World Equity Fund B USD IE0034343834 11 12,56 1 20,06 3 0,87 7 147 Xtrackers Stoxx Global Select Dividend 100 Swap UCITS ETF 1D LU0292096186 11 10,56 7 20,02 3 0,65 1 148 MFS Meridian Funds - Global Equity Fund B1 USD LU0219480638 11 12,26 3 20,20 3 0,74 5 149 BMO Responsible Global Equity A Inc EUR LU0234759529 11 12,66 0 21,35 1 0,88 10 150 Deutsche Postbank Global Player DE0009797753 11 11,96 5 20,96 1 0,76 5 151 UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (USD) P-acc LU0073129545 11 12,22 3 19,24 5 0,69 3 152 BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Growth Fund (GBP) GB0006780984 11 12,55 1 12,65 10 0,57 0 153 BlackRock Global Funds - Global Long-Horizon Equity A2 USD LU0011850046 11 12,92 0 21,59 1 0,89 10 154 UBS (D) Equity Fund - Global Opportunity DE0008488214 11 12,08 3 20,76 3 0,78 5 155 UniValueFonds: Global A LU0126315885 11 11,51 5 20,25 3 0,72 3 156 KCD-Union Nachhaltig AKTIEN MinRisk DE0005326532 10 11,34 7 20,05 3 0,63 0 157 UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (CHF) P-acc LU0071007289 10 11,50 5 19,53 5 0,50 0 158 UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (EUR) P-acc LU0073129206 10 10,66 7 20,76 3 0,46 0 159 Ampega Global Aktienfonds DE0009847301 10 13,40 0 19,10 5 0,77 5 160 UniDynamicFonds: Global A LU0089558679 10 12,87 0 19,37 5 0,77 5 161 Fidelity Funds - Global Focus Fund A (EUR) LU0157922724 10 12,16 3 23,34 0 0,84 7 162 JSS Sustainable Equity - Global Thematic P EUR dist LU0229773345 10 12,03 5 24,01 0 0,74 5 163 Carmignac Profil Reactif 100 A EUR acc FR0010149211 10 8,08 10 25,82 0 0,31 0 164 Marathon - Aktien DividendenStars LU0162120678 10 12,15 3 17,54 7 0,59 0 165 Schroder ISF Global Dividend Maximiser USD A Acc LU0306806265 10 11,88 5 19,49 5 0,50 0 166 AG Ostalb Global Fonds A DE000A0Q2SC0 10 11,03 7 21,80 0 0,73 3 167 Xtrackers MSCI AC World UCITS ETF 1C IE00BGHQ0G80 10 11,97 5 23,44 0 0,80 5 168 Lupus alpha Structure Sustainable Emerging Markets DE000A1JDV87 10 8,72 10 26,01 0 0,08 0 169 UniKonzept: Dividenden -net- A LU1073949403 10 8,73 10 26,87 0 0,01 0 170 Patriarch Classic TSI B LU0967738971 10 14,70 0 18,99 5 0,79 5 171 SPDR S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF IE00B9CQXS71 10 10,87 7 22,60 0 0,72 3 172 Carmignac Portfolio Investissement Latitude A EUR acc LU1046327000 10 10,28 10 31,34 0 -0,20 0 173 MPF Global Fonds-Warburg DE0005153860 10 11,30 7 19,80 3 0,51 0 174 Comgest Growth Emerging Markets Flex EUR R Cap. IE00B8J4DS78 10 9,67 10 21,76 0 0,13 0 175 Private Banking Invest 100 (T) AT0000A08RM7 10 10,70 7 20,02 3 0,42 0 176 DWS TRC Top Asien DE000DWS08Q4 10 9,40 10 22,94 0 0,37 0 177 SLF (LUX) Equity Global High Dividend R Dis. CHF LU0371451146 10 9,66 10 22,66 0 0,49 0 178 Triodos Global Equities Impact Fund R ausschüttend LU0278272413 10 11,68 5 23,53 0 0,76 5 179 Threadneedle (Lux) Global Select 1U LU1864957219 10 14,31 0 20,54 3 0,81 7 180 AMUNDI FUNDS GLOBAL EQUITY TARGET INCOME - A2 EUR (C) LU1883320993 10 10,50 7 20,35 3 0,54 0 181 DPAM INVEST B Equities NewGems Sustainable W BE6246061376 10 13,06 0 25,98 0 0,93 10 182 T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Growth Equity Fund A LU0382932902 10 13,68 0 20,61 3 0,83 7 183 iShares Dow Jones Global Sustainability Screened UCITS IE00B57X3V84 9 12,07 3 21,17 1 0,75 5 184 Rothschild & Co WM - Aktien P LU0329325095 9 12,61 1 19,52 5 0,70 3 185 UniGlobal II A LU0718610743 9 12,27 3 21,13 1 0,74 5 186 Swiss Rock (Lux) Sicav - Global Equity / Aktien Welt A LU0337150725 9 11,79 5 21,17 1 0,70 3 187 Invest Global DE0009757922 9 12,35 3 21,41 1 0,75 5 188 UniGlobal DE0008491051 9 12,36 3 21,21 1 0,77 5 189 Naspa-Aktienfonds Global CF DE0009771956 9 12,29 3 21,51 1 0,80 5 190 Gottlieb Daimler Aktienfonds DWS DE0009769901 8 12,77 0 19,61 5 0,73 3 191 UniMarktführer A LU0103244595 8 12,32 3 24,91 0 0,75 5 192 DWS Akkumula LC DE0008474024 8 13,06 0 19,88 3 0,77 5 193 Janus Henderson US Strategic Value Fund - A USD acc. IE0001256803 8 12,97 0 18,52 5 0,71 3 194 iShares MSCI World Islamic UCITS ETF IE00B27YCN58 8 12,18 3 19,13 5 0,62 0 195 H & A Dynamik Plus B LU0090344473 8 11,48 5 20,85 3 0,52 0 196 Capital Group Global Equity Fund (LUX) B EUR LU0114999021 8 12,35 3 24,45 0 0,74 5 197 AGIF - Allianz Global Sustainability - A - EUR LU0158827195 8 12,88 0 20,48 3 0,78 5 198 Goldman Sachs Global CORE® Equity Port. Base Dist. Snap LU0203365449 8 13,61 0 19,89 3 0,76 5 199 MFS Meridian Funds - Global Concentrated Fund B1 USD LU0219482337 8 12,82 0 20,41 3 0,79 5 200 MFS Meridian Funds - Global Research Fund A1 EUR LU0219417861 8 12,32 3 23,38 0 0,75 5 201 Schroder ISF Global Equity A Acc LU0215105999 8 13,04 0 18,29 5 0,74 3 202 MainFirst Global Equities A LU0864709349 8 14,69 0 20,29 3 0,80 5 203 ACATIS Value und Dividende AT0000A146T3 8 10,87 7 21,81 0 0,66 1 204 WI Global Challenges Index-Fonds P DE000A1T7561 8 16,10 0 19,22 5 0,73 3 205 ECHIQUIER WORLD EQUITY GROWTH A FR0010859769 8 15,21 0 20,86 1 0,84 7 206 C WorldWide - C WorldWide Equities Ethical 1A LU0122292328 8 12,38 1 22,52 0 0,85 7 207 Candriam Equities L Global Demography C LU0654531184 8 12,33 3 22,27 0 0,74 5 208 VanEck Vectors (TM) Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF NL0009690221 8 12,16 3 23,13 0 0,77 5 209 SKAGEN Vekst A NO0008000445 7 13,65 0 16,41 7 0,35 0 210 Nordea 1 - Global Opportunity Fund BP-EUR LU0975280552 7 13,98 0 22,31 0 0,86 7 211 MellowFund Global Equity DE000A1CZUC3 7 10,73 7 22,33 0 0,55 0 212 iShares MSCI World GBP Hedged UCITS ETF IE00B42YS929 7 16,04 0 17,95 7 0,35 0 213 Invesco Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF IE00BLSNMW37 7 13,72 0 22,55 0 0,80 7 214 CS (Lux) Security Equity Fund B USD LU0909471251 7 14,61 0 21,84 0 0,85 7 215 Julius Baer Equity Fund Special Value (EUR) A LU0912199139 7 11,06 7 22,41 0 0,46 0 216 Invesco Global Structured Equity Fund A auss. LU0267984937 7 12,75 0 16,44 7 0,62 0 217 C-QUADRAT ARTS Best Momentum (T) AT0000825393 7 10,59 7 23,22 0 0,17 0 218 MetallRente FONDS PORTFOLIO - A - EUR LU0147989353 7 10,79 7 22,43 0 0,62 0 219 Allianz Interglobal A (EUR) DE0008475070 7 14,19 0 22,65 0 0,84 7 220 ÖkoWorld ÖkoVision Classic C LU0061928585 7 12,47 1 19,75 3 0,71 3 221 Fidelity Funds - International Fund A (USD) LU0048584097 7 12,39 1 19,13 5 0,65 1 222 FIVV-MIC-Mandat-Offensiv DE0009790865 7 12,20 3 21,55 1 0,70 3 223 terrAssisi Aktien I AMI DE0009847343 6 14,76 0 19,05 5 0,67 1 224 JPM Global Select Equity A (acc) - USD LU0070217475 6 13,52 0 20,72 3 0,72 3 225 3 Banken Aktien-Dachfonds AT0000784830 6 13,76 0 18,59 5 0,64 1 226 Merian World Equity Fund A USD IE0005263466 6 14,25 0 20,50 3 0,71 3 227 BL Fund Selection - Equities B LU0135980968 6 11,54 5 21,46 1 0,59 0 228 SEB Sustainability Fund Global C (EUR) LU0036592839 6 11,78 5 22,25 0 0,64 1 229 AXA WF II - Evolving Trends Equities A Distribution USD LU0011972584 6 13,51 0 18,65 5 0,68 1 230 DWS Top World DE0009769794 6 12,82 0 21,34 1 0,76 5 231 Commerzbank Aktienportfolio Covered Plus R (EUR) LU0372290675 6 11,66 5 21,02 1 0,38 0 232 Jupiter Global Value L USD Acc LU0425094421 6 12,26 3 20,38 3 0,63 0 233 Wells Fargo (L) Worldwide - Global Equity A (USD) LU0353188872 6 12,76 0 21,61 1 0,74 5 234 Flossbach von Storch - Global Quality R LU0366178969 6 12,42 1 18,81 5 0,57 0 235 Swisscanto (LU) Eqty Fd System. Selection Internat. AT LU0230112046 6 12,41 1 18,22 5 0,62 0 236 NN (L) Global Sustainable Equity P Cap. LU0119216553 6 12,33 3 22,43 0 0,72 3 237 ACATIS Fair Value Aktien Global EUR-P LI0017502381 6 11,65 5 23,29 0 0,66 1 238 AXA Rosenberg Global Equity Alpha Fund B IE0004318048 6 12,96 0 19,50 5 0,66 1 239 DWS Invest II Global Equity High Conviction Fund LC LU0826452848 6 12,40 1 22,40 0 0,79 5 240 Patriarch Classic Dividende 4 Plus A LU0967739193 6 11,85 5 21,51 1 0,27 0 241 Vector - Navigator C1 LU0172125329 6 12,36 3 22,07 0 0,71 3 242 Schroder ISF QEP Global Blend USD A Acc LU0740768402 6 12,16 3 20,52 3 0,54 0 243 VanEck Vectors (TM) Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF NL0010408704 6 12,38 1 25,12 0 0,77 5 244 Threadneedle (Lux) Global Equity Income 8UP LU1864954380 6 12,00 5 21,21 1 0,37 0 245 Carmignac Portfolio Investissement F EUR acc LU0992625839 5 11,84 5 25,89 0 0,28 0 246 3 Banken Sachwerte-Aktienstrategie (T) AT0000A0S8Z4 5 13,65 0 18,38 5 0,51 0 247 Steyler Fair Invest - Equities R DE000A1JUVL8 5 13,43 0 18,41 5 0,56 0 248 Robeco Global Stars Equities (EUR) D LU0387754996 5 13,98 0 22,55 0 0,74 5 249 UBS - DJ Global Select Dividend UCITS ETF A-dis IE00BMP3HG27 5 11,71 5 24,38 0 0,48 0 250 Optinova Global Value Equities DE000A1J3117 5 11,55 5 27,79 0 0,36 0 251 RFINANZ Global Equity Fund (CHF) LI0033888582 5 11,76 5 22,41 0 0,54 0 252 Robeco Global Growth Trends Equities (EUR) D LU0974293671 5 14,55 0 24,87 0 0,79 5 253 Carmignac Investissement A EUR acc FR0010148981 5 11,81 5 27,03 0 0,24 0 254 DWS Global Growth LD DE0005152441 5 12,73 0 22,37 0 0,78 5 255 Deka-GlobalChampions CF DE000DK0ECU8 5 13,54 0 23,16 0 0,77 5 256 Schroder ISF Global Equity Alpha A Acc LU0225283273 5 13,51 0 19,60 5 0,60 0 257 AM Fortune Fund Offensive A DE000A0M8WS9 5 11,59 5 25,05 0 0,37 0 258 AHF Global Select DE000A0NEBC7 5 11,57 5 24,77 0 0,47 0 259 NDACinvest - Aktienfonds LU0369231211 5 11,53 5 22,36 0 0,23 0 260 UniGlobal -net- DE0009750273 5 12,37 1 21,49 1 0,74 3 261 DWS Concept DJE Globale Aktien DE0009777003 5 12,58 1 20,52 3 0,66 1 262 Global Advantage Funds - Major Markets High Value LU0044747169 5 12,00 5 26,80 0 0,52 0 263 DWS Global Value LD LU0133414606 5 13,52 0 19,63 5 0,48 0 264 StarCapital - Priamos A-EUR LU0137341359 5 11,89 5 26,60 0 0,29 0 265 ALL-IN-ONE DE0009789727 5 11,74 5 23,08 0 0,36 0 266 AB SICAV I - Sustainable Global Thematic Portfolio Axx LU0034955152 5 13,42 0 23,44 0 0,77 5 267 AS SICAV I - World Equity Fund A Acc USD LU0094547139 5 12,04 5 25,16 0 0,41 0 268 Fidelity Funds - World Fund A (EUR) LU0069449576 5 13,69 0 23,66 0 0,78 5 269 PEH SICAV - PEH STRATEGIE FLEXIBEL P LU0086124129 5 11,39 5 24,30 0 0,13 0 270 Sauren Global Growth A LU0095335757 4 12,94 0 20,99 1 0,72 3 271 E.ON Aktienfonds DWS DE0009848036 4 12,24 3 22,34 0 0,68 1 272 ESPA BEST OF WORLD (T) AT0000707682 4 13,46 0 21,62 1 0,70 3 273 DWS Vermögensbildungsfonds I LD DE0008476524 4 13,46 0 21,33 1 0,72 3 274 Fondis DE0008471020 4 13,34 0 21,15 1 0,69 3 275 Pictet - Global Megatrend Selection-P CHF LU0386891260 4 12,87 0 20,98 1 0,73 3 276 SUPERIOR 6 - Global Challenges (A) AT0000A0AA60 4 15,51 0 20,40 3 0,66 1 277 Fidelity Funds - Global Opportunities Fund A (USD) LU0267386448 4 12,58 1 20,54 3 0,62 0 278 KBC Eco Fund World (thes.) BE0133741752 4 12,53 1 23,06 0 0,70 3 279 AXA WF - Framlington Evolving Trends A (thes.) USD LU0503938796 4 13,73 0 21,44 1 0,70 3 280 WMF (Lux) - Wellington Gbl Opportunities Equity N USD Unh. A LU1032306836 4 13,63 0 21,44 1 0,68 3 281 Eurizon Fund - Equity World Smart Volatility R EUR Acc LU0114064917 3 13,33 0 29,53 0 0,72 3 282 Flossbach von Storch - Dividend R LU0831568729 3 13,09 0 20,02 3 0,55 0 283 LOYS Sicav - LOYS Aktien Global P LU0861001260 3 14,49 0 20,41 3 0,60 0 284 ACATIS Global Value Total Return UI DE000A1JGBX4 3 13,04 0 25,07 0 0,69 3 285 C&P Funds QuantiX LU0357633683 3 13,24 0 21,92 0 0,71 3 286 Deka-BasisStrategie Aktien CF (A) DE000DK2EAG7 3 12,79 0 20,73 3 0,46 0 287 NN (L) Global High Dividend P Cap. LU0146257711 3 12,27 3 25,46 0 0,48 0 288 Fidelity Funds - Fidelity Sélection Internationale A (EUR) LU0103193743 3 12,12 3 24,46 0 0,55 0 289 MEAG Nachhaltigkeit A DE0001619997 3 13,97 0 25,53 0 0,69 3 290 Goldman Sachs Global Equity Partners Portfolio EUR Cl. Acc. LU0244549597 3 12,69 0 24,37 0 0,72 3 291 GAP Portfolio UI DE000A0M1307 3 12,36 3 28,34 0 0,52 0 292 Generali FondsStrategie Aktien Global Dynamik LU0136762910 3 12,36 3 26,09 0 0,56 0 293 Raiffeisen-MegaTrends-Aktien T AT0000820147 3 14,78 0 24,27 0 0,72 3 294 JSS Sustainable Equity - Global P EUR dist LU0097427784 3 12,30 3 24,55 0 0,56 0 295 JPM Global Equity A (dist) - USD LU0119067295 3 13,21 0 20,55 3 0,55 0 296 Deka-MegaTrends CF DE0005152706 3 13,81 0 23,59 0 0,73 3 297 Robeco Global Stars Equities Fund NL0000289783 3 14,33 0 24,49 0 0,72 3 298 HSBC GIF Economic Scale Global Equity AD LU0039216626 3 13,16 0 20,79 3 0,62 0 299 AGIF - Allianz Global Equity - AT - EUR LU0101257581 3 13,48 0 23,02 0 0,71 3 300 ODDO BHF Algo Global CRW-EUR DE0009772988 3 13,34 0 24,69 0 0,69 3 301 Metzler International Growth IE0003723560 3 14,39 0 22,55 0 0,70 3 302 Raiffeisen-Nachhaltigkeit-Aktien (A) AT0000677901 3 13,93 0 22,47 0 0,74 3 303 HI Topselect D DE0009817726 3 12,17 3 22,60 0 0,47 0 304 W&W Quality Select Aktien Welt DE0005326326 3 13,08 0 20,64 3 0,63 0 305 M&G Global Themes Fund A GB0030932676 2 12,50 1 25,46 0 0,66 1 306 ESPA STOCK GLOBAL EUR R01 (A) AT0000989645 2 13,99 0 21,11 1 0,64 1 307 Sauren Select Global Growth Focus LU0115579376 2 13,10 0 21,09 1 0,68 1 308 CONVEST 21 VL DE0009769638 2 13,28 0 21,32 1 0,67 1 309 Klassik Aktien Fonds A AT0000961024 1 12,47 1 23,47 0 0,56 0 310 Metzler Wachstum International DE0009752253 1 13,85 0 22,12 0 0,68 1 311 Uni21.Jahrhundert -net- DE0009757872 1 12,37 1 29,62 0 0,42 0 312 Siemens Weltinvest Aktien DE0009772624 1 12,47 1 24,30 0 0,60 0 313 Allianz Global Insights - A - EUR IE0008479408 1 15,08 0 24,65 0 0,66 1 314 Schoellerbank Aktienfonds Value (A) AT0000913942 1 13,04 0 21,49 1 0,63 0 315 Adviser I Funds - Albrech & Cie Optiselect P LU0107901315 1 12,51 1 23,60 0 0,23 0 316 Barings Global Leaders Fund (USD) IE0030016244 1 13,40 0 21,57 1 0,59 0 317 Inovesta Classic DE0005117493 1 12,59 1 22,17 0 0,49 0 318 Invesco Umwelt und Nachhaltigkeits Fonds DE0008470477 1 12,98 0 24,10 0 0,67 1 319 Allianz Global Equity Dividend A (EUR) DE0008471467 1 12,52 1 25,51 0 0,40 0 320 DekaSpezial CF DE0008474669 1 13,66 0 21,98 0 0,65 1 321 Advisor Global DE0005547160 1 13,03 0 24,26 0 0,64 1 322 Swisscanto (LU) Portf. Fd Green Invest Equity AT LU0136171559 1 12,99 0 26,06 0 0,67 1 323 Deka-bAV Fonds DE0009786228 1 13,53 0 23,38 0 0,67 1 324 DNB Fund - Global ESG Retail A LU0029375739 1 15,62 0 27,97 0 0,64 1 325 JSS Thematic Equity - Global P EUR dist LU0088812606 1 12,43 1 26,98 0 0,60 0 326 UBS (Lux) Equity Fund - Global Sustainable (USD) P-acc LU0076532638 1 13,69 0 26,45 0 0,66 1 327 Aktienstrategie global AT0000817945 1 13,46 0 21,62 1 0,58 0 328 KBC Equity Fund World (thes.) BE6213775529 1 12,55 1 26,57 0 0,50 0 329 All World (T) AT0000801170 1 14,15 0 21,83 0 0,67 1 330 NN (L) Global Equity Impact Opportunities P Cap. LU0250158358 1 12,62 1 26,19 0 0,53 0 331 Moventum Plus Aktiv - Offensives Portfolio B LU0326465225 1 13,37 0 21,75 1 0,49 0 332 H & A Aktien Global B LU0328784581 1 14,12 0 22,04 0 0,64 1 333 IAC-Aktien Global DE000A0M2JB5 1 12,41 1 21,83 0 0,49 0 334 LBBW Nachhaltigkeit Aktien R DE000A0NAUP7 1 12,55 1 22,34 0 0,50 0 335 Goldman Sachs Global Eqty Partners ESG Portf. Base Acc LU0377748123 1 13,04 0 23,75 0 0,64 1 336 Franklin World Perspectives Fund Class A (acc) USD LU0390134368 1 12,61 1 22,56 0 0,58 0 337 KEPLER Growth Aktienfonds (T) AT0000607387 1 14,44 0 25,49 0 0,64 1 338 BS Best Strategies UL Fonds - Trend & Value EUR LU0288759672 1 12,45 1 29,09 0 0,49 0 339 Candriam Quant Equities Multi-Factor Global C LU0235267860 1 12,39 1 23,11 0 0,59 0 340 KBC Equity Fund Trends (auss.) BE0167244160 1 13,42 0 26,31 0 0,67 1 341 Danske Invest SICAV - Global StockPicking A LU0117088970 1 13,13 0 23,98 0 0,67 1 342 KBC Equity Fund Global Leaders (thes.) BE0174807132 1 12,68 0 25,50 0 0,65 1 343 Schroder ISF Global Equity Yield A Acc LU0225284248 1 12,99 0 21,32 1 0,59 0 344 DWS Smart Industrial Technologies LD DE0005152482 1 16,84 0 26,69 0 0,65 1 345 Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF IE00B23LNQ02 1 12,51 1 22,63 0 0,59 0 346 Xtrackers MSCI World Value UCITS ETF 1C IE00BL25JM42 1 13,52 0 21,57 1 0,59 0 347 Brandes Global Value Fund USD Class A IE0031573896 1 12,50 1 22,94 0 0,45 0 348 Saphir Global - BEST of EQUITY B LU0154398746 1 12,49 1 24,37 0 0,56 0 349 T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Value Equity Fund A LU0859254822 1 12,48 1 21,85 0 0,60 0 350 Hermes Global Equity Fund R EUR Acc IE00B64C1883 1 13,86 0 23,18 0 0,68 1 351 Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund R EUR Acc IE00BKRCQJ92 1 14,03 0 23,15 0 0,64 1 352 Gutmann Aktien Nachhaltigkeitsfonds AT0000A15M75 0 13,71 0 25,63 0 0,63 0 353 M&G (Lux) Global Dividend Fund EUR A acc LU1670710075 0 14,04 0 29,10 0 0,48 0 354 WARBURG GLOBAL WERTE STABILISIERUNGS - FONDS DE000A0HGL63 0 13,21 0 23,86 0 0,22 0 355 Vontobel Fund - mtx Sustainable Global Leaders A-USD LU0848325295 0 13,84 0 24,65 0 0,34 0 356 Deka-Nachhaltigkeit Aktien CF (A) LU0703710904 0 13,72 0 23,31 0 0,56 0 357 HSBC GIF China Consumer Opportunities AC LU0654082790 0 14,13 0 24,84 0 0,55 0 358 Classic Global Equity Fund LI0008328218 0 18,43 0 28,75 0 0,26 0 359 Aramea Aktien Select DE000A0YJME6 0 15,49 0 27,11 0 0,11 0 360 3 Banken Value-Aktienstrategie AT0000VALUE6 0 13,46 0 21,82 0 0,19 0 361 Invesco Global Equity Income Fund A thes. LU0607513230 0 13,18 0 22,32 0 0,50 0 362 Vermögensverwaltungsfonds F LU0362406281 0 13,59 0 24,67 0 0,45 0 363 Investec GSF - Global Strategic Equity Fund A Inc gross USD LU0345770993 0 13,55 0 25,19 0 0,61 0 364 Ampega Portfolio Global ETF Aktien P (a) DE000A0YAYA8 0 13,58 0 25,48 0 0,63 0 365 J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Global Select Fund B EUR IE00B3DBRM10 0 14,16 0 28,30 0 0,57 0 366 Schroder ISF Global Recovery USD A Acc LU0956908155 0 13,29 0 28,68 0 0,40 0 367 Tareno Funds - Enhanced Index Investing Equities A LU0276761110 0 13,75 0 26,33 0 0,49 0 368 HANSAdividende DE000A1J67V4 0 13,26 0 25,44 0 0,34 0 369 Mesina-Aktienfonds-UBS (D) DE0009797118 0 12,65 0 25,86 0 0,41 0 370 AGIF - Allianz Best Styles Global Equity - A - EUR LU1075359262 0 13,16 0 22,77 0 0,63 0 371 BremenKapital Aktien DE000A1J67E0 0 12,78 0 22,04 0 0,32 0 372 Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds plc - Global Stock Fund USD Acc IE00B54PRV58 0 13,94 0 27,30 0 0,57 0 373 iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor UCITS ETF IE00BP3QZB59 0 13,88 0 24,07 0 0,53 0 374 Lyxor UCITS ETF SG Global Value Beta C-USD LU1081771369 0 15,66 0 27,18 0 0,56 0 375 Guinness Global Innovators Fund C EUR Acc IE00BQXX3D17 0 15,66 0 24,54 0 0,62 0 376 Classic Value Equity Fund CHF LI0019077903 0 17,13 0 29,58 0 0,23 0 377 Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund Class A (acc) USD LU0211331839 0 12,87 0 24,85 0 0,40 0 378 BlackRock Global Funds - Global Dynamic Equity Fund A2 USD LU0238689110 0 13,33 0 22,68 0 0,61 0 379 GAM Star Worldwide Equity USD inc. IE00B0HF2Z67 0 14,18 0 28,45 0 0,29 0 380 KBC Equity Fund High Dividend (thes.) BE0940704951 0 12,68 0 22,79 0 0,56 0 381 KBC Eco Fund Impact Investing (auss.) BE0175717504 0 12,64 0 30,96 0 0,56 0 382 Janus Henderson Global Research Fund - A USD IE00B1187X13 0 13,01 0 25,18 0 0,60 0 383 KBC Equity Fund New Shares (thes.) BE0170533070 0 15,31 0 26,21 0 0,48 0 384 KBC Equity Fund Quant Global 1 (thes.) BE0057593726 0 13,48 0 25,18 0 0,52 0 385 First Private Aktien Global A DE000A0KFRT0 0 13,31 0 25,44 0 0,49 0 386 Jyske Invest Favourite Equities DK0060005924 0 13,64 0 23,82 0 0,43 0 387 Jyske Invest Global Equities DK0016259930 0 13,33 0 24,06 0 0,49 0 388 Sparinvest - Global Value EUR R LU0138501191 0 13,67 0 24,38 0 0,57 0 389 NaspaFondsStrategie: Chance Plus LU0202181771 0 14,16 0 22,54 0 0,54 0 390 AB FCP I - Global Equity Blend Portfolio A LU0175139822 0 12,89 0 23,64 0 0,60 0 391 Schroder ISF QEP Global Active Value A Dis LU0203347892 0 12,92 0 22,20 0 0,42 0 392 Templeton Global Equity Income Fund Class A (acc) EUR LU0211332647 0 13,64 0 29,75 0 0,31 0 393 WARBURG VALUE FUND A LU0208289198 0 15,10 0 26,65 0 0,37 0 394 LUX-EQUITY GLOBAL LU0047355440 0 14,32 0 23,20 0 0,56 0 395 IFM AktienfondsSelect LU0137266473 0 13,98 0 26,32 0 0,63 0 396 SEB Global Chance/Risk Fund C LU0122113094 0 13,53 0 25,69 0 0,50 0 397 Noris-Fonds DE0008492356 0 15,29 0 25,46 0 0,58 0 398 Robeco BP Global Premium Equities (EUR) D LU0203975437 0 13,92 0 22,88 0 0,58 0 399 Best Global Concept LU0173001644 0 13,66 0 22,16 0 0,61 0 400 3 Banken Dividend Stock-Mix (A) AT0000600689 0 14,75 0 24,33 0 0,36 0 401 AXA WF - Framlington Talents Global A (thes.) EUR LU0189847683 0 13,49 0 22,25 0 0,60 0 402 PI Global Value Fund P LI0034492384 0 12,75 0 30,54 0 0,41 0 403 VM Aktien Select (T) AT0000A09SB6 0 15,15 0 26,49 0 0,34 0 404 Deka-GlobalSelect TF LU0350094933 0 15,12 0 27,04 0 0,50 0 405 AGIF - Allianz Tiger - A - USD LU0348805143 0 14,85 0 30,45 0 0,31 0 406 AGIF - Allianz Total Return Asian Equity - A - USD LU0348814723 0 15,38 0 30,36 0 0,33 0 407 Investec GSF - Global Dynamic Fund A Acc gross USD LU0345772692 0 13,48 0 24,40 0 0,55 0 408 Investec GSF - Global Equity Fund A Inc gross USD LU0345769631 0 12,75 0 23,92 0 0,53 0 409 Long Term Investment Fund (SIA) - Classic EUR LU0244071956 0 15,79 0 29,20 0 0,34 0 410 SLI Global SICAV Global Equities Fund A thes. LU0152742630 0 13,34 0 22,65 0 0,44 0 411 Portfolio Aktien Spezial ZKB Oe AT0000A00EY7 0 13,97 0 24,20 0 0,43 0 412 RP Global Market Selection R (D) LU0293296488 0 12,69 0 24,64 0 0,49 0 413 ERSTE RESPONSIBLE STOCK GLOBAL (T) AT0000646799 0 13,58 0 22,31 0 0,62 0 414 Berenberg Systematic Approach - Global Stockpicker Fund A LU0267932464 0 13,08 0 23,77 0 0,49 0 415 Keppler-Global Value-INVEST DE000A0JKNP9 0 12,83 0 25,57 0 0,53 0 416 First Class - Global Equities LU0328220883 0 13,56 0 27,57 0 0,46 0 417 EuroSwitch World Profile StarLux R LU0337539778 0 13,36 0 28,31 0 0,38 0 418 Sparinvest - Equitas EUR R LU0362354549 0 12,71 0 24,78 0 0,53 0 419 Sparinvest - Ethical Global Value EUR R LU0362355355 0 13,73 0 22,85 0 0,62 0 420 Aktien Opportunity UI T DE000A0Q2SK3 0 12,94 0 23,58 0 0,46 0 421 HSBC GIF Emerging Wealth AC LU0309123817 0 13,48 0 21,76 0 0,62 0 422 MMT Global Value B LU0346639395 0 19,32 0 33,18 0 -0,02 0 423 KEPLER Value Aktienfonds (A) AT0000A0AGZ4 0 15,66 0 25,99 0 0,52 0 424 All Trends (T) AT0000746581 0 14,06 0 25,43 0 0,54 0 425 Raiffeisen-Global-Aktien (A) AT0000859525 0 14,68 0 26,60 0 0,45 0 426 SUPERIOR 4 - Ethik Aktien (A) AT0000993043 0 14,50 0 25,23 0 0,59 0 427 Gutmann Aktienfonds AT0000973003 0 13,65 0 22,30 0 0,60 0 428 WWK Select Top Ten B LU0126856375 0 14,34 0 25,72 0 0,54 0 429 3 Banken Global Stock-Mix AT0000950449 0 16,88 0 27,42 0 0,37 0 430 Oyster World Opportunities USD LU0069163508 0 16,55 0 22,77 0 0,63 0 431 LINGOHR-SYSTEMATIC-INVEST DE0009774794 0 16,23 0 30,99 0 0,20 0 432 Deka-Global Aktien Strategie DE0009799064 0 15,76 0 29,00 0 0,32 0 433 JPM Global Focus A (dist) - EUR LU0168341575 0 13,90 0 28,73 0 0,61 0 434 UBS (L) Key Selection - Global Equities (USD) EUR P-acc LU0161942635 0 13,73 0 25,04 0 0,57 0 435 FG&W Fund - Global Oppor2nities LU0143329109 0 13,18 0 25,24 0 0,31 0 436 Harris Associates Global Equity Fund R/A (USD) LU0130103400 0 16,31 0 27,79 0 0,40 0 437 LOYS Sicav - LOYS GLOBAL P LU0107944042 0 13,12 0 22,26 0 0,45 0 438 3 Banken Nachhaltigkeitsfonds AT0000701156 0 13,75 0 23,16 0 0,46 0 439 StarCapital Starpoint A-EUR LU0114997082 0 13,92 0 27,42 0 0,47 0 440 Allianz Strategiefonds Wachstum Plus - A - EUR DE0009797274 0 13,42 0 22,45 0 0,61 0 441 M & W Capital LU0126525004 0 28,86 0 44,54 0 0,35 0 442 KEPLER Ethik Aktienfonds (A) AT0000675657 0 15,11 0 25,17 0 0,59 0 443 AL Trust Global Invest DE0008471715 0 14,32 0 22,05 0 0,63 0 444 AXA Welt DE0008471376 0 13,82 0 22,59 0 0,62 0 445 UniSector: BasicIndustries A LU0101442050 0 14,07 0 29,71 0 0,46 0 446 Generali Komfort Dynamik Global LU0100847929 0 13,68 0 24,12 0 0,58 0 447 KEPLER Global Aktienfonds (A) AT0000799820 0 15,52 0 25,28 0 0,49 0 448 LVM Inter-Aktien-Fonds IE0000664338 0 13,76 0 26,33 0 0,53 0 449 CT Welt Portfolio AMI CT (a) DE000A0DNVT1 0 12,97 0 24,49 0 0,44 0 450 AB FCP I - Global Value Portfolio A LU0124673897 0 13,21 0 25,63 0 0,46 0 451 CS (Lux) Global Value Equity Fund B EUR LU0129338272 0 13,75 0 27,76 0 0,51 0 452 DWS ESG European Equities LC LU0130393993 0 13,49 0 25,23 0 0,50 0 453 UniStrategie: Offensiv DE0005314447 0 12,97 0 25,35 0 0,53 0 454 Monega Chance DE0005321079 0 14,83 0 30,79 0 0,28 0 455 UniSelection: Global I DE0005326789 0 14,28 0 24,57 0 0,60 0 456 KölnFondsStruktur: ChancePlus LU0117172097 0 13,99 0 23,57 0 0,50 0 457 Swisscanto (LU) Equity Fund Global Innovation Leaders AT LU0102842878 0 13,47 0 25,15 0 0,62 0 458 JPM Global Socially Responsible A (dist) - USD LU0111753769 0 14,69 0 23,11 0 0,63 0 459 Templeton Growth (Euro) Fund Class A (acc) LU0114760746 0 13,54 0 28,78 0 0,25 0 460 Fidelity Funds - Global Industrials Fund A (EUR) LU0114722902 0 15,30 0 27,98 0 0,37 0 461 Davis Global Fund A LU0067889476 0 16,06 0 32,75 0 0,47 0 462 JPM Global Unconstrained Equity (USD) A (dist) - USD LU0089639750 0 14,66 0 23,31 0 0,56 0 463 Templeton Global Fund Class A (Ydis) LU0029864427 0 13,70 0 27,05 0 0,25 0 464 AMUNDI TOP WORLD (C) DE0009779736 0 14,90 0 23,63 0 0,50 0 465 TBF GLOBAL VALUE EUR R DE0009781633 0 13,40 0 23,42 0 0,41 0 466 ACATIS Aktien Global Fonds UI A DE0009781740 0 13,06 0 27,92 0 0,56 0 467 IPAM AktienSpezial DE0009781906 0 12,87 0 27,24 0 0,35 0 468 Deka Aktienfonds RheinEdition Global DE0009786129 0 14,10 0 27,50 0 0,25 0 469 WM Aktien Global UI-Fonds B DE0009790758 0 14,56 0 35,03 0 0,07 0 470 RWS-AKTIENFONDS DE0009763300 0 14,27 0 30,73 0 0,19 0

Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 15. November 2019), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.