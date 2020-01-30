Stresstest Die besten Fonds für globale Aktien
DAS INVESTMENT kürt gemeinsam mit der Münchner Analysegesellschaft FWW Fundservices GmbH in jeder Ausgabe die besten Angebote einer Anlagekategorie (Aktien Global, Aktien Europa, Hochzinsanleihen etc.). Dabei berücksichtigt die Redaktion nur Fonds, die mindestens fünf Jahre alt sind und mindestens 10 Millionen Euro Volumen auf die Waage bringen. Punkten können die Testteilnehmer in drei Bereichen: Performance, Stressverhalten, Aktives Management. Die dort erzielten Ergebnisse fließen im Verhältnis 40/30/30 in das Endergebnis ein. Mehr Infos zum Testverfahren.
Gesamtbewertung Performance Stresstest Aktives Management
|Rang
|Fondsname
|ISIN
|Punkte Stresstest
|Volatilität 5 Jahre
|Punkte Volatilität 5 Jahre
|Maximum Drawdown 5 Jahre
|Punkte Maximum Drawdown 5 Jahre
|Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre
|Punkte Sharpe Ratio 5 Jahre
|1
|BL-Sustainable Horizon B
|LU0093570173
|30
|9,77
|10
|13,52
|10
|0,93
|10
|2
|Macquarie ValueInvest LUX Global A ausschüttend
|LU0135990504
|30
|9,99
|10
|12,48
|10
|1,01
|10
|3
|Fidelity Funds - Global Dividend Fund A QIncome (EUR)
|LU0731782404
|30
|10,10
|10
|14,85
|10
|0,91
|10
|4
|Robeco QI Global Conservative Equities (EUR) D
|LU0705782398
|30
|10,43
|10
|15,17
|10
|0,89
|10
|5
|KEPLER Risk Select Aktienfonds (A)
|AT0000A0NUV7
|30
|10,35
|10
|14,04
|10
|1,07
|10
|6
|Ossiam World Minimum Variance NR UCITS ETF 1C EUR
|LU0799656698
|30
|10,03
|10
|15,36
|10
|1,01
|10
|7
|iShares Edge MSCI World Minimum Volatility ETF
|IE00B8FHGS14
|30
|10,17
|10
|10,86
|10
|1,23
|10
|8
|Deka-Globale Aktien LowRisk CF (A)
|LU0851806900
|30
|10,31
|10
|12,29
|10
|0,97
|10
|9
|SSgA Global Managed Volatility Equity Fund P
|LU0450104905
|30
|10,21
|10
|9,55
|10
|1,06
|10
|10
|AB SICAV I - Low Volatility Equity Portfolio A
|LU0861579265
|27
|10,65
|7
|15,53
|10
|1,03
|10
|11
|Xtrackers MSCI World Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BL25JN58
|27
|10,59
|7
|11,99
|10
|1,13
|10
|12
|Jyske Invest Equities Low Volatility
|DK0060512358
|27
|10,86
|7
|13,38
|10
|0,91
|10
|13
|BNY Mellon Global Equity Income Fund GBP B Inc
|IE00B3X34P90
|27
|11,25
|7
|12,47
|10
|0,91
|10
|14
|J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Global Opportunities Fd B EUR
|IE00B80FZF09
|27
|10,74
|7
|13,76
|10
|1,03
|10
|15
|Uni-Global Equities World SA-USD
|LU0337270119
|27
|9,94
|10
|13,59
|10
|0,85
|7
|16
|Legg Mason QS MV Global Equity Growth & Income Fd GA thes.
|IE00B51GHT90
|27
|9,56
|10
|16,24
|7
|0,93
|10
|17
|BNY Mellon Global Income Fund (GBP) (Inc)
|GB00B0MY6T00
|27
|11,25
|7
|12,31
|10
|0,95
|10
|18
|BNY Mellon Long-Term Global Equity Fund USD A
|IE00B29M2J34
|25
|11,44
|5
|15,56
|10
|0,95
|10
|19
|Vontobel Fund - Global Equity A-USD
|LU0218910023
|25
|11,46
|5
|15,77
|10
|1,04
|10
|20
|DWS Top Dividende LD
|DE0009848119
|25
|9,46
|10
|13,64
|10
|0,79
|5
|21
|DWS Invest Top Dividend LC
|LU0507265923
|25
|9,16
|10
|15,02
|10
|0,76
|5
|22
|LGT Sustainable Equity Fund Global (EUR) B
|LI0106892966
|24
|10,93
|7
|16,29
|7
|1,16
|10
|23
|AMUNDI FUNDS GLOBAL EQUITY CONSERVATIVE - A USD (C)
|LU0801842559
|24
|10,68
|7
|13,31
|10
|0,86
|7
|24
|Pictet - Quality Global Equities-P USD
|LU0845339638
|24
|11,20
|7
|15,95
|7
|0,96
|10
|25
|Stewart Investors Worldwide Select Fund A Acc
|GB0030978612
|24
|10,56
|7
|12,11
|10
|0,82
|7
|26
|BL-Global Equities B
|LU0117287580
|24
|9,57
|10
|16,42
|7
|0,86
|7
|27
|Morgan Stanley Global Quality
|LU0955010870
|23
|12,18
|3
|12,88
|10
|0,97
|10
|28
|Seilern World Growth Fund
|IE00B2NXKV01
|23
|12,24
|3
|15,11
|10
|1,36
|10
|29
|LGT Sustainable Quality Equity Fund Hedged (USD) B
|LI0183907802
|23
|12,08
|3
|10,87
|10
|1,06
|10
|30
|Quoniam Funds Selection SICAV - Global Eqts MinRisk EURh A d
|LU0489951797
|23
|9,09
|10
|14,66
|10
|0,72
|3
|31
|FFPB Dividenden Select
|LU0775212839
|22
|10,46
|10
|16,30
|7
|0,75
|5
|32
|UBS (Lux) Equity - Global High Dividend (USD) P-acc
|LU0611173427
|22
|11,71
|5
|14,78
|10
|0,80
|7
|33
|Stewart Investors Worldwide Equity Fund A Acc GBP
|GB00B45T6015
|22
|10,57
|7
|13,09
|10
|0,78
|5
|34
|Comgest Growth World
|IE0033535075
|22
|11,72
|5
|17,32
|7
|1,12
|10
|35
|Threadneedle Global Focus
|LU0042999655
|21
|12,49
|1
|14,83
|10
|1,06
|10
|36
|Strategie Welt Select
|DE000A0DPZG4
|21
|7,26
|10
|13,34
|10
|0,65
|1
|37
|Invesco Goldman Sachs Equity Factor Idx World ETF Acc (DE)
|DE000A1XES75
|21
|11,35
|7
|16,48
|7
|0,84
|7
|38
|WMF (Lux) - Wellington Global Quality Growth D USD Unh. Acc
|LU1084869962
|21
|12,58
|1
|15,71
|10
|1,17
|10
|39
|Xtrackers MSCI World Quality UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BL25JL35
|20
|12,31
|3
|16,29
|7
|0,91
|10
|40
|Vector - Flexible C1
|LU0558384458
|20
|7,53
|10
|13,45
|10
|0,61
|0
|41
|Fundsmith Equity
|LU0690374615
|20
|12,67
|0
|13,27
|10
|1,33
|10
|42
|iShares Edge MSCI World Quality Factor UCITS ETF
|IE00BP3QZ601
|20
|12,26
|3
|17,02
|7
|0,92
|10
|43
|3 Banken Dividenden-Aktienstrategie R (A)
|AT0000A0XHJ8
|20
|10,15
|10
|14,53
|10
|0,55
|0
|44
|DWS TRC Top Dividende
|DE000DWS08P6
|20
|6,48
|10
|11,72
|10
|0,52
|0
|45
|UBS - MSCI World Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (USD) A-dis
|LU0629459743
|20
|12,10
|3
|17,93
|7
|0,89
|10
|46
|Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF D EUR
|LU0832436512
|20
|9,82
|10
|14,04
|10
|0,57
|0
|47
|HELLERICH Sachwertaktien B
|LU0324420727
|20
|9,53
|10
|11,64
|10
|0,61
|0
|48
|Nordea 1 - Global Stable Equity Fund - Euro Hedged BP-EUR
|LU0278529986
|20
|9,50
|10
|14,34
|10
|0,59
|0
|49
|Sauren Global Opportunities
|LU0106280919
|20
|10,31
|10
|16,10
|7
|0,72
|3
|50
|Löwen-Aktienfonds
|DE0009769802
|19
|11,73
|5
|17,44
|7
|0,81
|7
|51
|LLB Aktien Fit for Life (CHF)
|LI0004342155
|19
|11,86
|5
|17,52
|7
|0,81
|7
|52
|BlackRock Global Funds - Global Enhanced Equity Yld A2 USD
|LU0265550359
|18
|10,40
|10
|17,49
|7
|0,65
|1
|53
|GreenEffects NAI-Wertefonds
|IE0005895655
|18
|11,43
|5
|14,54
|10
|0,69
|3
|54
|UBS (Lux) Equity - Global Income (USD) P-acc
|LU1013383713
|18
|10,97
|7
|12,61
|10
|0,67
|1
|55
|Wagner & Florack Unternehmerfonds AMI I (a)
|DE000A1C4D48
|17
|11,26
|7
|20,86
|3
|0,85
|7
|56
|Value Intelligence Fonds AMI
|DE000A0YAX80
|17
|10,40
|10
|17,70
|7
|0,60
|0
|57
|Stuttgarter Dividendenfonds
|LU0506868503
|17
|11,13
|7
|16,47
|7
|0,69
|3
|58
|DWS TRC Global Growth
|DE000DWS1W80
|17
|8,10
|10
|16,25
|7
|0,63
|0
|59
|Gutmann Global Dividends EUR (A)
|AT0000A0LXW3
|17
|11,28
|7
|16,96
|7
|0,70
|3
|60
|Partners Group Listed Invest.-Multi Asset Income EUR P-Dist
|LU0941494444
|17
|9,25
|10
|17,56
|7
|0,53
|0
|61
|Guinness Global Equity Income Fund B
|IE00B42XCP33
|17
|11,13
|7
|18,66
|5
|0,75
|5
|62
|Comgest Monde C
|FR0000284689
|17
|11,23
|7
|22,08
|0
|1,10
|10
|63
|Bankhaus Neelmeyer Aktienstrategie
|LU0134853133
|17
|9,58
|10
|16,78
|7
|0,13
|0
|64
|UniFavorit: Aktien
|DE0008477076
|17
|11,87
|5
|18,20
|5
|0,86
|7
|65
|JPM Global Dividend A (acc) - USD
|LU0329201957
|17
|11,90
|5
|17,06
|7
|0,78
|5
|66
|BNY Mellon Global Opportunities (GBP) (Inc)
|GB00B0C3H830
|17
|12,63
|0
|12,66
|10
|0,80
|7
|67
|DPAM INVEST B Equities World Sustainable A
|BE0058651630
|17
|11,15
|7
|25,91
|0
|0,93
|10
|68
|LO Funds - Generation Global (EUR) P D
|LU0428704554
|17
|12,73
|0
|17,20
|7
|1,22
|10
|69
|Nielsen - Global Value B
|LU0394131592
|17
|8,00
|10
|17,86
|7
|0,35
|0
|70
|Flossbach von Storch - Fundament FT
|DE000A0HGMH0
|16
|11,82
|5
|15,28
|10
|0,68
|1
|71
|SQUAD - MAKRO N
|LU0490817821
|16
|11,86
|5
|15,74
|10
|0,66
|1
|72
|Deka-DividendenStrategie CF (A)
|DE000DK2CDS0
|15
|10,74
|7
|16,90
|7
|0,64
|1
|73
|Schroder ISF Global Sustainable Growth A Acc
|LU0557290698
|15
|12,93
|0
|18,40
|5
|0,91
|10
|74
|BlackRock Global Funds - Global Equity Income Fund A2 USD
|LU0545039389
|15
|11,37
|7
|17,73
|7
|0,64
|1
|75
|DPAM INVEST B Equities World Dividend B
|BE6228801435
|15
|11,27
|7
|21,34
|1
|0,80
|7
|76
|Fidelity Funds - Global Demographics Fund A Acc (USD)
|LU0528227936
|15
|12,39
|1
|16,71
|7
|0,83
|7
|77
|AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD - AU (C)
|LU0996182308
|15
|12,60
|1
|17,94
|7
|0,81
|7
|78
|Vanguard FTSE Developed World UCITS ETF
|IE00BKX55T58
|15
|12,34
|3
|18,54
|5
|0,84
|7
|79
|Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF
|IE00B3RBWM25
|15
|12,12
|3
|19,13
|5
|0,82
|7
|80
|Xtrackers MSCI World Momentum UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BL25JP72
|15
|13,08
|0
|18,85
|5
|1,03
|10
|81
|JSS Thematic Equity - Global Dividend P EUR acc
|LU0533812276
|15
|10,86
|7
|20,58
|3
|0,74
|5
|82
|Goldman Sachs GIVI Gbl Equity - Gwth Mkts Tilt Base Acc Snap
|LU0754432002
|15
|11,28
|7
|20,46
|3
|0,77
|5
|83
|SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF
|IE00B44Z5B48
|15
|12,10
|3
|19,12
|5
|0,83
|7
|84
|Xtrackers MSCI World UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BJ0KDQ92
|15
|12,54
|1
|17,87
|7
|0,83
|7
|85
|Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc USD
|LU1829220133
|15
|12,15
|3
|19,34
|5
|0,80
|7
|86
|JSS Thematic Equity - Global Real Return P EUR acc
|LU0215909168
|15
|8,12
|10
|18,35
|5
|0,56
|0
|87
|Schoellerbank Aktienfonds währungsgesichert (A)
|AT0000612684
|15
|11,53
|5
|14,41
|10
|0,56
|0
|88
|iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF USD (Acc)
|IE00B4L5Y983
|15
|12,33
|3
|18,30
|5
|0,85
|7
|89
|Schroder ISF QEP Global Quality USD A Acc
|LU0323591593
|15
|11,87
|5
|16,50
|7
|0,71
|3
|90
|LLB Aktien Dividendenperlen Global (CHF)
|LI0008475134
|15
|12,10
|3
|17,83
|7
|0,76
|5
|91
|Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund (Euro)
|LU0076398568
|15
|8,86
|10
|19,63
|5
|0,61
|0
|92
|R + P Universal-Fonds
|DE0005316962
|15
|11,36
|7
|17,14
|7
|0,67
|1
|93
|iShares Dow Jones Global Titans 50 (DE)
|DE0006289382
|15
|12,65
|0
|18,36
|5
|0,93
|10
|94
|Vontobel Fund - Global Equity Income A-USD
|LU0129603287
|14
|11,10
|7
|17,70
|7
|0,48
|0
|95
|iShares STOXX Global Select Dividend 100 (DE)
|DE000A0F5UH1
|14
|10,40
|10
|19,73
|3
|0,65
|1
|96
|ComStage MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF I
|LU0392494562
|14
|12,69
|0
|16,94
|7
|0,82
|7
|97
|Tweedy, Browne Global High Dividend Value Fund
|LU0285922489
|14
|9,30
|10
|21,72
|1
|0,70
|3
|98
|Janus Henderson Global Equity Fund R EUR Acc
|LU0200076213
|14
|12,38
|1
|20,53
|3
|0,95
|10
|99
|Threadneedle Global Select Fund 1 GBP acc.
|GB0001444701
|14
|14,68
|0
|16,76
|7
|0,80
|7
|100
|iShares MSCI World EUR Hedged UCITS ETF
|IE00B441G979
|14
|11,11
|7
|17,68
|7
|0,63
|0
|101
|World Market Fund
|DE000A1CS5F8
|14
|10,72
|7
|17,71
|7
|0,61
|0
|102
|HSBC MSCI WORLD ETF
|IE00B4X9L533
|13
|12,37
|1
|18,40
|5
|0,84
|7
|103
|UniNachhaltig Aktien Global
|DE000A0M80G4
|13
|11,66
|5
|21,66
|1
|0,81
|7
|104
|T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Focused Growth Equity A
|LU0143551892
|13
|15,01
|0
|20,19
|3
|0,93
|10
|105
|Nordea 1 - Global Portfolio Fund BP-EUR
|LU0476541221
|13
|13,37
|0
|20,77
|3
|0,88
|10
|106
|UBS - MSCI World UCITS ETF A-dist
|IE00B7KQ7B66
|13
|12,37
|1
|18,38
|5
|0,84
|7
|107
|SPDR MSCI ACWI IMI UCITS ETF
|IE00B3YLTY66
|13
|12,26
|3
|19,72
|3
|0,81
|7
|108
|Kames Global Equity Income Fund A EUR Inc.
|IE00BF5SW189
|13
|12,38
|1
|16,31
|7
|0,78
|5
|109
|smart-invest I - EQUITY PROTECT R (D)
|LU1022262833
|13
|9,49
|10
|20,04
|3
|0,38
|0
|110
|GLS Bank Aktienfonds A
|DE000A1W2CK8
|13
|10,19
|10
|23,32
|0
|0,69
|3
|111
|Morgan Stanley Global Advantage
|LU0868753731
|13
|14,91
|0
|20,79
|3
|0,89
|10
|112
|iShares MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF
|IE00B6R52259
|13
|12,12
|3
|19,22
|5
|0,80
|5
|113
|iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF
|IE00BP3QZ825
|13
|12,89
|0
|20,64
|3
|1,11
|10
|114
|AGIF - Allianz Global Equity Unconstrained - A - EUR
|LU0342677829
|13
|12,94
|0
|20,34
|3
|0,92
|10
|115
|Stuttgarter-Aktien-Fonds
|LU0383026803
|13
|12,03
|5
|17,41
|7
|0,68
|1
|116
|UBS - MSCI World UCITS ETF A
|LU0340285161
|13
|12,39
|1
|18,52
|5
|0,82
|7
|117
|Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF
|IE00B60SX394
|13
|12,38
|1
|18,29
|5
|0,84
|7
|118
|Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF 1C
|LU0274208692
|13
|12,58
|1
|18,01
|5
|0,83
|7
|119
|iShares MSCI World UCITS ETF (Dist)
|IE00B0M62Q58
|13
|12,39
|1
|18,51
|5
|0,83
|7
|120
|Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist
|FR0010315770
|13
|12,05
|5
|21,74
|1
|0,87
|7
|121
|BNY Mellon Global Equity Fund USD A
|IE0004004283
|13
|12,22
|3
|16,41
|7
|0,72
|3
|122
|FMM-Fonds
|DE0008478116
|13
|10,10
|10
|19,91
|3
|0,48
|0
|123
|BNY Mellon Global Equity Fund (GBP)
|GB0006779986
|13
|12,62
|0
|13,32
|10
|0,73
|3
|124
|Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund (CHF)
|LU0076398725
|12
|11,17
|7
|18,67
|5
|0,52
|0
|125
|DJE - Alpha Global PA (EUR)
|LU0159549145
|12
|10,52
|7
|17,96
|5
|0,53
|0
|126
|DJE - Dividende & Substanz P (EUR)
|LU0159550150
|12
|11,00
|7
|19,02
|5
|0,60
|0
|127
|Pictet - Security-P USD
|LU0256846139
|12
|13,84
|0
|19,20
|5
|0,87
|7
|128
|ADVANTAGE STOCK (T)
|AT0000703285
|12
|13,18
|0
|17,01
|7
|0,80
|5
|129
|Active Equity Select
|AT0000496294
|12
|10,51
|7
|19,42
|5
|0,29
|0
|130
|BL-Equities Dividend B
|LU0309191657
|12
|9,51
|10
|21,46
|1
|0,64
|1
|131
|HSBC GIF Global Equity Volatility Focused AC
|LU1066051225
|12
|11,97
|5
|17,94
|7
|0,60
|0
|132
|HI-FBG Individual W-PT
|DE000A0M58D7
|12
|10,65
|7
|19,59
|5
|0,51
|0
|133
|WARBURG - L - FONDS - Dividende Global Plus R
|LU0788130911
|12
|11,82
|5
|17,02
|7
|0,57
|0
|134
|KCM Aktien Global SRI (R)
|AT0000A0V6J7
|12
|11,82
|5
|23,04
|0
|0,81
|7
|135
|iShares World Equity Index Fund (LU) A2 USD
|LU0836512615
|12
|12,81
|0
|17,88
|7
|0,77
|5
|136
|BBBank Konzept Dividendenwerte Union
|LU1093788872
|11
|9,82
|10
|21,10
|1
|0,35
|0
|137
|Threadneedle Global Equity Income Fund 1 GBP acc.
|GB00B1YW3W13
|11
|12,43
|1
|15,80
|10
|0,57
|0
|138
|AB SICAV I - Global Core Equity Portfolio RX
|LU0616502885
|11
|12,15
|3
|21,72
|1
|0,80
|7
|139
|Südwestbank Vermögensmandat Aktien
|LU0347049883
|11
|8,85
|10
|21,66
|1
|0,24
|0
|140
|AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD EX EMU
|FR0010756114
|11
|12,10
|3
|21,18
|1
|0,87
|7
|141
|Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF Acc EUR
|LU0533032008
|11
|13,68
|0
|21,50
|1
|0,93
|10
|142
|Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity
|LU0552385295
|11
|15,21
|0
|21,54
|1
|1,19
|10
|143
|Xtrackers MSCI World Index Fund 1D - Core
|IE00BP268518
|11
|12,13
|3
|21,33
|1
|0,87
|7
|144
|Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF
|IE00B8GKDB10
|11
|11,33
|7
|20,65
|3
|0,64
|1
|145
|Quantex Global Value Fund CHF R
|LI0042267281
|11
|12,23
|3
|21,72
|1
|0,84
|7
|146
|Russell World Equity Fund B USD
|IE0034343834
|11
|12,56
|1
|20,06
|3
|0,87
|7
|147
|Xtrackers Stoxx Global Select Dividend 100 Swap UCITS ETF 1D
|LU0292096186
|11
|10,56
|7
|20,02
|3
|0,65
|1
|148
|MFS Meridian Funds - Global Equity Fund B1 USD
|LU0219480638
|11
|12,26
|3
|20,20
|3
|0,74
|5
|149
|BMO Responsible Global Equity A Inc EUR
|LU0234759529
|11
|12,66
|0
|21,35
|1
|0,88
|10
|150
|Deutsche Postbank Global Player
|DE0009797753
|11
|11,96
|5
|20,96
|1
|0,76
|5
|151
|UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (USD) P-acc
|LU0073129545
|11
|12,22
|3
|19,24
|5
|0,69
|3
|152
|BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Growth Fund (GBP)
|GB0006780984
|11
|12,55
|1
|12,65
|10
|0,57
|0
|153
|BlackRock Global Funds - Global Long-Horizon Equity A2 USD
|LU0011850046
|11
|12,92
|0
|21,59
|1
|0,89
|10
|154
|UBS (D) Equity Fund - Global Opportunity
|DE0008488214
|11
|12,08
|3
|20,76
|3
|0,78
|5
|155
|UniValueFonds: Global A
|LU0126315885
|11
|11,51
|5
|20,25
|3
|0,72
|3
|156
|KCD-Union Nachhaltig AKTIEN MinRisk
|DE0005326532
|10
|11,34
|7
|20,05
|3
|0,63
|0
|157
|UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (CHF) P-acc
|LU0071007289
|10
|11,50
|5
|19,53
|5
|0,50
|0
|158
|UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (EUR) P-acc
|LU0073129206
|10
|10,66
|7
|20,76
|3
|0,46
|0
|159
|Ampega Global Aktienfonds
|DE0009847301
|10
|13,40
|0
|19,10
|5
|0,77
|5
|160
|UniDynamicFonds: Global A
|LU0089558679
|10
|12,87
|0
|19,37
|5
|0,77
|5
|161
|Fidelity Funds - Global Focus Fund A (EUR)
|LU0157922724
|10
|12,16
|3
|23,34
|0
|0,84
|7
|162
|JSS Sustainable Equity - Global Thematic P EUR dist
|LU0229773345
|10
|12,03
|5
|24,01
|0
|0,74
|5
|163
|Carmignac Profil Reactif 100 A EUR acc
|FR0010149211
|10
|8,08
|10
|25,82
|0
|0,31
|0
|164
|Marathon - Aktien DividendenStars
|LU0162120678
|10
|12,15
|3
|17,54
|7
|0,59
|0
|165
|Schroder ISF Global Dividend Maximiser USD A Acc
|LU0306806265
|10
|11,88
|5
|19,49
|5
|0,50
|0
|166
|AG Ostalb Global Fonds A
|DE000A0Q2SC0
|10
|11,03
|7
|21,80
|0
|0,73
|3
|167
|Xtrackers MSCI AC World UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BGHQ0G80
|10
|11,97
|5
|23,44
|0
|0,80
|5
|168
|Lupus alpha Structure Sustainable Emerging Markets
|DE000A1JDV87
|10
|8,72
|10
|26,01
|0
|0,08
|0
|169
|UniKonzept: Dividenden -net- A
|LU1073949403
|10
|8,73
|10
|26,87
|0
|0,01
|0
|170
|Patriarch Classic TSI B
|LU0967738971
|10
|14,70
|0
|18,99
|5
|0,79
|5
|171
|SPDR S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF
|IE00B9CQXS71
|10
|10,87
|7
|22,60
|0
|0,72
|3
|172
|Carmignac Portfolio Investissement Latitude A EUR acc
|LU1046327000
|10
|10,28
|10
|31,34
|0
|-0,20
|0
|173
|MPF Global Fonds-Warburg
|DE0005153860
|10
|11,30
|7
|19,80
|3
|0,51
|0
|174
|Comgest Growth Emerging Markets Flex EUR R Cap.
|IE00B8J4DS78
|10
|9,67
|10
|21,76
|0
|0,13
|0
|175
|Private Banking Invest 100 (T)
|AT0000A08RM7
|10
|10,70
|7
|20,02
|3
|0,42
|0
|176
|DWS TRC Top Asien
|DE000DWS08Q4
|10
|9,40
|10
|22,94
|0
|0,37
|0
|177
|SLF (LUX) Equity Global High Dividend R Dis. CHF
|LU0371451146
|10
|9,66
|10
|22,66
|0
|0,49
|0
|178
|Triodos Global Equities Impact Fund R ausschüttend
|LU0278272413
|10
|11,68
|5
|23,53
|0
|0,76
|5
|179
|Threadneedle (Lux) Global Select 1U
|LU1864957219
|10
|14,31
|0
|20,54
|3
|0,81
|7
|180
|AMUNDI FUNDS GLOBAL EQUITY TARGET INCOME - A2 EUR (C)
|LU1883320993
|10
|10,50
|7
|20,35
|3
|0,54
|0
|181
|DPAM INVEST B Equities NewGems Sustainable W
|BE6246061376
|10
|13,06
|0
|25,98
|0
|0,93
|10
|182
|T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Growth Equity Fund A
|LU0382932902
|10
|13,68
|0
|20,61
|3
|0,83
|7
|183
|iShares Dow Jones Global Sustainability Screened UCITS
|IE00B57X3V84
|9
|12,07
|3
|21,17
|1
|0,75
|5
|184
|Rothschild & Co WM - Aktien P
|LU0329325095
|9
|12,61
|1
|19,52
|5
|0,70
|3
|185
|UniGlobal II A
|LU0718610743
|9
|12,27
|3
|21,13
|1
|0,74
|5
|186
|Swiss Rock (Lux) Sicav - Global Equity / Aktien Welt A
|LU0337150725
|9
|11,79
|5
|21,17
|1
|0,70
|3
|187
|Invest Global
|DE0009757922
|9
|12,35
|3
|21,41
|1
|0,75
|5
|188
|UniGlobal
|DE0008491051
|9
|12,36
|3
|21,21
|1
|0,77
|5
|189
|Naspa-Aktienfonds Global CF
|DE0009771956
|9
|12,29
|3
|21,51
|1
|0,80
|5
|190
|Gottlieb Daimler Aktienfonds DWS
|DE0009769901
|8
|12,77
|0
|19,61
|5
|0,73
|3
|191
|UniMarktführer A
|LU0103244595
|8
|12,32
|3
|24,91
|0
|0,75
|5
|192
|DWS Akkumula LC
|DE0008474024
|8
|13,06
|0
|19,88
|3
|0,77
|5
|193
|Janus Henderson US Strategic Value Fund - A USD acc.
|IE0001256803
|8
|12,97
|0
|18,52
|5
|0,71
|3
|194
|iShares MSCI World Islamic UCITS ETF
|IE00B27YCN58
|8
|12,18
|3
|19,13
|5
|0,62
|0
|195
|H & A Dynamik Plus B
|LU0090344473
|8
|11,48
|5
|20,85
|3
|0,52
|0
|196
|Capital Group Global Equity Fund (LUX) B EUR
|LU0114999021
|8
|12,35
|3
|24,45
|0
|0,74
|5
|197
|AGIF - Allianz Global Sustainability - A - EUR
|LU0158827195
|8
|12,88
|0
|20,48
|3
|0,78
|5
|198
|Goldman Sachs Global CORE® Equity Port. Base Dist. Snap
|LU0203365449
|8
|13,61
|0
|19,89
|3
|0,76
|5
|199
|MFS Meridian Funds - Global Concentrated Fund B1 USD
|LU0219482337
|8
|12,82
|0
|20,41
|3
|0,79
|5
|200
|MFS Meridian Funds - Global Research Fund A1 EUR
|LU0219417861
|8
|12,32
|3
|23,38
|0
|0,75
|5
|201
|Schroder ISF Global Equity A Acc
|LU0215105999
|8
|13,04
|0
|18,29
|5
|0,74
|3
|202
|MainFirst Global Equities A
|LU0864709349
|8
|14,69
|0
|20,29
|3
|0,80
|5
|203
|ACATIS Value und Dividende
|AT0000A146T3
|8
|10,87
|7
|21,81
|0
|0,66
|1
|204
|WI Global Challenges Index-Fonds P
|DE000A1T7561
|8
|16,10
|0
|19,22
|5
|0,73
|3
|205
|ECHIQUIER WORLD EQUITY GROWTH A
|FR0010859769
|8
|15,21
|0
|20,86
|1
|0,84
|7
|206
|C WorldWide - C WorldWide Equities Ethical 1A
|LU0122292328
|8
|12,38
|1
|22,52
|0
|0,85
|7
|207
|Candriam Equities L Global Demography C
|LU0654531184
|8
|12,33
|3
|22,27
|0
|0,74
|5
|208
|VanEck Vectors (TM) Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|NL0009690221
|8
|12,16
|3
|23,13
|0
|0,77
|5
|209
|SKAGEN Vekst A
|NO0008000445
|7
|13,65
|0
|16,41
|7
|0,35
|0
|210
|Nordea 1 - Global Opportunity Fund BP-EUR
|LU0975280552
|7
|13,98
|0
|22,31
|0
|0,86
|7
|211
|MellowFund Global Equity
|DE000A1CZUC3
|7
|10,73
|7
|22,33
|0
|0,55
|0
|212
|iShares MSCI World GBP Hedged UCITS ETF
|IE00B42YS929
|7
|16,04
|0
|17,95
|7
|0,35
|0
|213
|Invesco Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF
|IE00BLSNMW37
|7
|13,72
|0
|22,55
|0
|0,80
|7
|214
|CS (Lux) Security Equity Fund B USD
|LU0909471251
|7
|14,61
|0
|21,84
|0
|0,85
|7
|215
|Julius Baer Equity Fund Special Value (EUR) A
|LU0912199139
|7
|11,06
|7
|22,41
|0
|0,46
|0
|216
|Invesco Global Structured Equity Fund A auss.
|LU0267984937
|7
|12,75
|0
|16,44
|7
|0,62
|0
|217
|C-QUADRAT ARTS Best Momentum (T)
|AT0000825393
|7
|10,59
|7
|23,22
|0
|0,17
|0
|218
|MetallRente FONDS PORTFOLIO - A - EUR
|LU0147989353
|7
|10,79
|7
|22,43
|0
|0,62
|0
|219
|Allianz Interglobal A (EUR)
|DE0008475070
|7
|14,19
|0
|22,65
|0
|0,84
|7
|220
|ÖkoWorld ÖkoVision Classic C
|LU0061928585
|7
|12,47
|1
|19,75
|3
|0,71
|3
|221
|Fidelity Funds - International Fund A (USD)
|LU0048584097
|7
|12,39
|1
|19,13
|5
|0,65
|1
|222
|FIVV-MIC-Mandat-Offensiv
|DE0009790865
|7
|12,20
|3
|21,55
|1
|0,70
|3
|223
|terrAssisi Aktien I AMI
|DE0009847343
|6
|14,76
|0
|19,05
|5
|0,67
|1
|224
|JPM Global Select Equity A (acc) - USD
|LU0070217475
|6
|13,52
|0
|20,72
|3
|0,72
|3
|225
|3 Banken Aktien-Dachfonds
|AT0000784830
|6
|13,76
|0
|18,59
|5
|0,64
|1
|226
|Merian World Equity Fund A USD
|IE0005263466
|6
|14,25
|0
|20,50
|3
|0,71
|3
|227
|BL Fund Selection - Equities B
|LU0135980968
|6
|11,54
|5
|21,46
|1
|0,59
|0
|228
|SEB Sustainability Fund Global C (EUR)
|LU0036592839
|6
|11,78
|5
|22,25
|0
|0,64
|1
|229
|AXA WF II - Evolving Trends Equities A Distribution USD
|LU0011972584
|6
|13,51
|0
|18,65
|5
|0,68
|1
|230
|DWS Top World
|DE0009769794
|6
|12,82
|0
|21,34
|1
|0,76
|5
|231
|Commerzbank Aktienportfolio Covered Plus R (EUR)
|LU0372290675
|6
|11,66
|5
|21,02
|1
|0,38
|0
|232
|Jupiter Global Value L USD Acc
|LU0425094421
|6
|12,26
|3
|20,38
|3
|0,63
|0
|233
|Wells Fargo (L) Worldwide - Global Equity A (USD)
|LU0353188872
|6
|12,76
|0
|21,61
|1
|0,74
|5
|234
|Flossbach von Storch - Global Quality R
|LU0366178969
|6
|12,42
|1
|18,81
|5
|0,57
|0
|235
|Swisscanto (LU) Eqty Fd System. Selection Internat. AT
|LU0230112046
|6
|12,41
|1
|18,22
|5
|0,62
|0
|236
|NN (L) Global Sustainable Equity P Cap.
|LU0119216553
|6
|12,33
|3
|22,43
|0
|0,72
|3
|237
|ACATIS Fair Value Aktien Global EUR-P
|LI0017502381
|6
|11,65
|5
|23,29
|0
|0,66
|1
|238
|AXA Rosenberg Global Equity Alpha Fund B
|IE0004318048
|6
|12,96
|0
|19,50
|5
|0,66
|1
|239
|DWS Invest II Global Equity High Conviction Fund LC
|LU0826452848
|6
|12,40
|1
|22,40
|0
|0,79
|5
|240
|Patriarch Classic Dividende 4 Plus A
|LU0967739193
|6
|11,85
|5
|21,51
|1
|0,27
|0
|241
|Vector - Navigator C1
|LU0172125329
|6
|12,36
|3
|22,07
|0
|0,71
|3
|242
|Schroder ISF QEP Global Blend USD A Acc
|LU0740768402
|6
|12,16
|3
|20,52
|3
|0,54
|0
|243
|VanEck Vectors (TM) Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|NL0010408704
|6
|12,38
|1
|25,12
|0
|0,77
|5
|244
|Threadneedle (Lux) Global Equity Income 8UP
|LU1864954380
|6
|12,00
|5
|21,21
|1
|0,37
|0
|245
|Carmignac Portfolio Investissement F EUR acc
|LU0992625839
|5
|11,84
|5
|25,89
|0
|0,28
|0
|246
|3 Banken Sachwerte-Aktienstrategie (T)
|AT0000A0S8Z4
|5
|13,65
|0
|18,38
|5
|0,51
|0
|247
|Steyler Fair Invest - Equities R
|DE000A1JUVL8
|5
|13,43
|0
|18,41
|5
|0,56
|0
|248
|Robeco Global Stars Equities (EUR) D
|LU0387754996
|5
|13,98
|0
|22,55
|0
|0,74
|5
|249
|UBS - DJ Global Select Dividend UCITS ETF A-dis
|IE00BMP3HG27
|5
|11,71
|5
|24,38
|0
|0,48
|0
|250
|Optinova Global Value Equities
|DE000A1J3117
|5
|11,55
|5
|27,79
|0
|0,36
|0
|251
|RFINANZ Global Equity Fund (CHF)
|LI0033888582
|5
|11,76
|5
|22,41
|0
|0,54
|0
|252
|Robeco Global Growth Trends Equities (EUR) D
|LU0974293671
|5
|14,55
|0
|24,87
|0
|0,79
|5
|253
|Carmignac Investissement A EUR acc
|FR0010148981
|5
|11,81
|5
|27,03
|0
|0,24
|0
|254
|DWS Global Growth LD
|DE0005152441
|5
|12,73
|0
|22,37
|0
|0,78
|5
|255
|Deka-GlobalChampions CF
|DE000DK0ECU8
|5
|13,54
|0
|23,16
|0
|0,77
|5
|256
|Schroder ISF Global Equity Alpha A Acc
|LU0225283273
|5
|13,51
|0
|19,60
|5
|0,60
|0
|257
|AM Fortune Fund Offensive A
|DE000A0M8WS9
|5
|11,59
|5
|25,05
|0
|0,37
|0
|258
|AHF Global Select
|DE000A0NEBC7
|5
|11,57
|5
|24,77
|0
|0,47
|0
|259
|NDACinvest - Aktienfonds
|LU0369231211
|5
|11,53
|5
|22,36
|0
|0,23
|0
|260
|UniGlobal -net-
|DE0009750273
|5
|12,37
|1
|21,49
|1
|0,74
|3
|261
|DWS Concept DJE Globale Aktien
|DE0009777003
|5
|12,58
|1
|20,52
|3
|0,66
|1
|262
|Global Advantage Funds - Major Markets High Value
|LU0044747169
|5
|12,00
|5
|26,80
|0
|0,52
|0
|263
|DWS Global Value LD
|LU0133414606
|5
|13,52
|0
|19,63
|5
|0,48
|0
|264
|StarCapital - Priamos A-EUR
|LU0137341359
|5
|11,89
|5
|26,60
|0
|0,29
|0
|265
|ALL-IN-ONE
|DE0009789727
|5
|11,74
|5
|23,08
|0
|0,36
|0
|266
|AB SICAV I - Sustainable Global Thematic Portfolio Axx
|LU0034955152
|5
|13,42
|0
|23,44
|0
|0,77
|5
|267
|AS SICAV I - World Equity Fund A Acc USD
|LU0094547139
|5
|12,04
|5
|25,16
|0
|0,41
|0
|268
|Fidelity Funds - World Fund A (EUR)
|LU0069449576
|5
|13,69
|0
|23,66
|0
|0,78
|5
|269
|PEH SICAV - PEH STRATEGIE FLEXIBEL P
|LU0086124129
|5
|11,39
|5
|24,30
|0
|0,13
|0
|270
|Sauren Global Growth A
|LU0095335757
|4
|12,94
|0
|20,99
|1
|0,72
|3
|271
|E.ON Aktienfonds DWS
|DE0009848036
|4
|12,24
|3
|22,34
|0
|0,68
|1
|272
|ESPA BEST OF WORLD (T)
|AT0000707682
|4
|13,46
|0
|21,62
|1
|0,70
|3
|273
|DWS Vermögensbildungsfonds I LD
|DE0008476524
|4
|13,46
|0
|21,33
|1
|0,72
|3
|274
|Fondis
|DE0008471020
|4
|13,34
|0
|21,15
|1
|0,69
|3
|275
|Pictet - Global Megatrend Selection-P CHF
|LU0386891260
|4
|12,87
|0
|20,98
|1
|0,73
|3
|276
|SUPERIOR 6 - Global Challenges (A)
|AT0000A0AA60
|4
|15,51
|0
|20,40
|3
|0,66
|1
|277
|Fidelity Funds - Global Opportunities Fund A (USD)
|LU0267386448
|4
|12,58
|1
|20,54
|3
|0,62
|0
|278
|KBC Eco Fund World (thes.)
|BE0133741752
|4
|12,53
|1
|23,06
|0
|0,70
|3
|279
|AXA WF - Framlington Evolving Trends A (thes.) USD
|LU0503938796
|4
|13,73
|0
|21,44
|1
|0,70
|3
|280
|WMF (Lux) - Wellington Gbl Opportunities Equity N USD Unh. A
|LU1032306836
|4
|13,63
|0
|21,44
|1
|0,68
|3
|281
|Eurizon Fund - Equity World Smart Volatility R EUR Acc
|LU0114064917
|3
|13,33
|0
|29,53
|0
|0,72
|3
|282
|Flossbach von Storch - Dividend R
|LU0831568729
|3
|13,09
|0
|20,02
|3
|0,55
|0
|283
|LOYS Sicav - LOYS Aktien Global P
|LU0861001260
|3
|14,49
|0
|20,41
|3
|0,60
|0
|284
|ACATIS Global Value Total Return UI
|DE000A1JGBX4
|3
|13,04
|0
|25,07
|0
|0,69
|3
|285
|C&P Funds QuantiX
|LU0357633683
|3
|13,24
|0
|21,92
|0
|0,71
|3
|286
|Deka-BasisStrategie Aktien CF (A)
|DE000DK2EAG7
|3
|12,79
|0
|20,73
|3
|0,46
|0
|287
|NN (L) Global High Dividend P Cap.
|LU0146257711
|3
|12,27
|3
|25,46
|0
|0,48
|0
|288
|Fidelity Funds - Fidelity Sélection Internationale A (EUR)
|LU0103193743
|3
|12,12
|3
|24,46
|0
|0,55
|0
|289
|MEAG Nachhaltigkeit A
|DE0001619997
|3
|13,97
|0
|25,53
|0
|0,69
|3
|290
|Goldman Sachs Global Equity Partners Portfolio EUR Cl. Acc.
|LU0244549597
|3
|12,69
|0
|24,37
|0
|0,72
|3
|291
|GAP Portfolio UI
|DE000A0M1307
|3
|12,36
|3
|28,34
|0
|0,52
|0
|292
|Generali FondsStrategie Aktien Global Dynamik
|LU0136762910
|3
|12,36
|3
|26,09
|0
|0,56
|0
|293
|Raiffeisen-MegaTrends-Aktien T
|AT0000820147
|3
|14,78
|0
|24,27
|0
|0,72
|3
|294
|JSS Sustainable Equity - Global P EUR dist
|LU0097427784
|3
|12,30
|3
|24,55
|0
|0,56
|0
|295
|JPM Global Equity A (dist) - USD
|LU0119067295
|3
|13,21
|0
|20,55
|3
|0,55
|0
|296
|Deka-MegaTrends CF
|DE0005152706
|3
|13,81
|0
|23,59
|0
|0,73
|3
|297
|Robeco Global Stars Equities Fund
|NL0000289783
|3
|14,33
|0
|24,49
|0
|0,72
|3
|298
|HSBC GIF Economic Scale Global Equity AD
|LU0039216626
|3
|13,16
|0
|20,79
|3
|0,62
|0
|299
|AGIF - Allianz Global Equity - AT - EUR
|LU0101257581
|3
|13,48
|0
|23,02
|0
|0,71
|3
|300
|ODDO BHF Algo Global CRW-EUR
|DE0009772988
|3
|13,34
|0
|24,69
|0
|0,69
|3
|301
|Metzler International Growth
|IE0003723560
|3
|14,39
|0
|22,55
|0
|0,70
|3
|302
|Raiffeisen-Nachhaltigkeit-Aktien (A)
|AT0000677901
|3
|13,93
|0
|22,47
|0
|0,74
|3
|303
|HI Topselect D
|DE0009817726
|3
|12,17
|3
|22,60
|0
|0,47
|0
|304
|W&W Quality Select Aktien Welt
|DE0005326326
|3
|13,08
|0
|20,64
|3
|0,63
|0
|305
|M&G Global Themes Fund A
|GB0030932676
|2
|12,50
|1
|25,46
|0
|0,66
|1
|306
|ESPA STOCK GLOBAL EUR R01 (A)
|AT0000989645
|2
|13,99
|0
|21,11
|1
|0,64
|1
|307
|Sauren Select Global Growth Focus
|LU0115579376
|2
|13,10
|0
|21,09
|1
|0,68
|1
|308
|CONVEST 21 VL
|DE0009769638
|2
|13,28
|0
|21,32
|1
|0,67
|1
|309
|Klassik Aktien Fonds A
|AT0000961024
|1
|12,47
|1
|23,47
|0
|0,56
|0
|310
|Metzler Wachstum International
|DE0009752253
|1
|13,85
|0
|22,12
|0
|0,68
|1
|311
|Uni21.Jahrhundert -net-
|DE0009757872
|1
|12,37
|1
|29,62
|0
|0,42
|0
|312
|Siemens Weltinvest Aktien
|DE0009772624
|1
|12,47
|1
|24,30
|0
|0,60
|0
|313
|Allianz Global Insights - A - EUR
|IE0008479408
|1
|15,08
|0
|24,65
|0
|0,66
|1
|314
|Schoellerbank Aktienfonds Value (A)
|AT0000913942
|1
|13,04
|0
|21,49
|1
|0,63
|0
|315
|Adviser I Funds - Albrech & Cie Optiselect P
|LU0107901315
|1
|12,51
|1
|23,60
|0
|0,23
|0
|316
|Barings Global Leaders Fund (USD)
|IE0030016244
|1
|13,40
|0
|21,57
|1
|0,59
|0
|317
|Inovesta Classic
|DE0005117493
|1
|12,59
|1
|22,17
|0
|0,49
|0
|318
|Invesco Umwelt und Nachhaltigkeits Fonds
|DE0008470477
|1
|12,98
|0
|24,10
|0
|0,67
|1
|319
|Allianz Global Equity Dividend A (EUR)
|DE0008471467
|1
|12,52
|1
|25,51
|0
|0,40
|0
|320
|DekaSpezial CF
|DE0008474669
|1
|13,66
|0
|21,98
|0
|0,65
|1
|321
|Advisor Global
|DE0005547160
|1
|13,03
|0
|24,26
|0
|0,64
|1
|322
|Swisscanto (LU) Portf. Fd Green Invest Equity AT
|LU0136171559
|1
|12,99
|0
|26,06
|0
|0,67
|1
|323
|Deka-bAV Fonds
|DE0009786228
|1
|13,53
|0
|23,38
|0
|0,67
|1
|324
|DNB Fund - Global ESG Retail A
|LU0029375739
|1
|15,62
|0
|27,97
|0
|0,64
|1
|325
|JSS Thematic Equity - Global P EUR dist
|LU0088812606
|1
|12,43
|1
|26,98
|0
|0,60
|0
|326
|UBS (Lux) Equity Fund - Global Sustainable (USD) P-acc
|LU0076532638
|1
|13,69
|0
|26,45
|0
|0,66
|1
|327
|Aktienstrategie global
|AT0000817945
|1
|13,46
|0
|21,62
|1
|0,58
|0
|328
|KBC Equity Fund World (thes.)
|BE6213775529
|1
|12,55
|1
|26,57
|0
|0,50
|0
|329
|All World (T)
|AT0000801170
|1
|14,15
|0
|21,83
|0
|0,67
|1
|330
|NN (L) Global Equity Impact Opportunities P Cap.
|LU0250158358
|1
|12,62
|1
|26,19
|0
|0,53
|0
|331
|Moventum Plus Aktiv - Offensives Portfolio B
|LU0326465225
|1
|13,37
|0
|21,75
|1
|0,49
|0
|332
|H & A Aktien Global B
|LU0328784581
|1
|14,12
|0
|22,04
|0
|0,64
|1
|333
|IAC-Aktien Global
|DE000A0M2JB5
|1
|12,41
|1
|21,83
|0
|0,49
|0
|334
|LBBW Nachhaltigkeit Aktien R
|DE000A0NAUP7
|1
|12,55
|1
|22,34
|0
|0,50
|0
|335
|Goldman Sachs Global Eqty Partners ESG Portf. Base Acc
|LU0377748123
|1
|13,04
|0
|23,75
|0
|0,64
|1
|336
|Franklin World Perspectives Fund Class A (acc) USD
|LU0390134368
|1
|12,61
|1
|22,56
|0
|0,58
|0
|337
|KEPLER Growth Aktienfonds (T)
|AT0000607387
|1
|14,44
|0
|25,49
|0
|0,64
|1
|338
|BS Best Strategies UL Fonds - Trend & Value EUR
|LU0288759672
|1
|12,45
|1
|29,09
|0
|0,49
|0
|339
|Candriam Quant Equities Multi-Factor Global C
|LU0235267860
|1
|12,39
|1
|23,11
|0
|0,59
|0
|340
|KBC Equity Fund Trends (auss.)
|BE0167244160
|1
|13,42
|0
|26,31
|0
|0,67
|1
|341
|Danske Invest SICAV - Global StockPicking A
|LU0117088970
|1
|13,13
|0
|23,98
|0
|0,67
|1
|342
|KBC Equity Fund Global Leaders (thes.)
|BE0174807132
|1
|12,68
|0
|25,50
|0
|0,65
|1
|343
|Schroder ISF Global Equity Yield A Acc
|LU0225284248
|1
|12,99
|0
|21,32
|1
|0,59
|0
|344
|DWS Smart Industrial Technologies LD
|DE0005152482
|1
|16,84
|0
|26,69
|0
|0,65
|1
|345
|Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF
|IE00B23LNQ02
|1
|12,51
|1
|22,63
|0
|0,59
|0
|346
|Xtrackers MSCI World Value UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BL25JM42
|1
|13,52
|0
|21,57
|1
|0,59
|0
|347
|Brandes Global Value Fund USD Class A
|IE0031573896
|1
|12,50
|1
|22,94
|0
|0,45
|0
|348
|Saphir Global - BEST of EQUITY B
|LU0154398746
|1
|12,49
|1
|24,37
|0
|0,56
|0
|349
|T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Value Equity Fund A
|LU0859254822
|1
|12,48
|1
|21,85
|0
|0,60
|0
|350
|Hermes Global Equity Fund R EUR Acc
|IE00B64C1883
|1
|13,86
|0
|23,18
|0
|0,68
|1
|351
|Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund R EUR Acc
|IE00BKRCQJ92
|1
|14,03
|0
|23,15
|0
|0,64
|1
|352
|Gutmann Aktien Nachhaltigkeitsfonds
|AT0000A15M75
|0
|13,71
|0
|25,63
|0
|0,63
|0
|353
|M&G (Lux) Global Dividend Fund EUR A acc
|LU1670710075
|0
|14,04
|0
|29,10
|0
|0,48
|0
|354
|WARBURG GLOBAL WERTE STABILISIERUNGS - FONDS
|DE000A0HGL63
|0
|13,21
|0
|23,86
|0
|0,22
|0
|355
|Vontobel Fund - mtx Sustainable Global Leaders A-USD
|LU0848325295
|0
|13,84
|0
|24,65
|0
|0,34
|0
|356
|Deka-Nachhaltigkeit Aktien CF (A)
|LU0703710904
|0
|13,72
|0
|23,31
|0
|0,56
|0
|357
|HSBC GIF China Consumer Opportunities AC
|LU0654082790
|0
|14,13
|0
|24,84
|0
|0,55
|0
|358
|Classic Global Equity Fund
|LI0008328218
|0
|18,43
|0
|28,75
|0
|0,26
|0
|359
|Aramea Aktien Select
|DE000A0YJME6
|0
|15,49
|0
|27,11
|0
|0,11
|0
|360
|3 Banken Value-Aktienstrategie
|AT0000VALUE6
|0
|13,46
|0
|21,82
|0
|0,19
|0
|361
|Invesco Global Equity Income Fund A thes.
|LU0607513230
|0
|13,18
|0
|22,32
|0
|0,50
|0
|362
|Vermögensverwaltungsfonds F
|LU0362406281
|0
|13,59
|0
|24,67
|0
|0,45
|0
|363
|Investec GSF - Global Strategic Equity Fund A Inc gross USD
|LU0345770993
|0
|13,55
|0
|25,19
|0
|0,61
|0
|364
|Ampega Portfolio Global ETF Aktien P (a)
|DE000A0YAYA8
|0
|13,58
|0
|25,48
|0
|0,63
|0
|365
|J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Global Select Fund B EUR
|IE00B3DBRM10
|0
|14,16
|0
|28,30
|0
|0,57
|0
|366
|Schroder ISF Global Recovery USD A Acc
|LU0956908155
|0
|13,29
|0
|28,68
|0
|0,40
|0
|367
|Tareno Funds - Enhanced Index Investing Equities A
|LU0276761110
|0
|13,75
|0
|26,33
|0
|0,49
|0
|368
|HANSAdividende
|DE000A1J67V4
|0
|13,26
|0
|25,44
|0
|0,34
|0
|369
|Mesina-Aktienfonds-UBS (D)
|DE0009797118
|0
|12,65
|0
|25,86
|0
|0,41
|0
|370
|AGIF - Allianz Best Styles Global Equity - A - EUR
|LU1075359262
|0
|13,16
|0
|22,77
|0
|0,63
|0
|371
|BremenKapital Aktien
|DE000A1J67E0
|0
|12,78
|0
|22,04
|0
|0,32
|0
|372
|Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds plc - Global Stock Fund USD Acc
|IE00B54PRV58
|0
|13,94
|0
|27,30
|0
|0,57
|0
|373
|iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor UCITS ETF
|IE00BP3QZB59
|0
|13,88
|0
|24,07
|0
|0,53
|0
|374
|Lyxor UCITS ETF SG Global Value Beta C-USD
|LU1081771369
|0
|15,66
|0
|27,18
|0
|0,56
|0
|375
|Guinness Global Innovators Fund C EUR Acc
|IE00BQXX3D17
|0
|15,66
|0
|24,54
|0
|0,62
|0
|376
|Classic Value Equity Fund CHF
|LI0019077903
|0
|17,13
|0
|29,58
|0
|0,23
|0
|377
|Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund Class A (acc) USD
|LU0211331839
|0
|12,87
|0
|24,85
|0
|0,40
|0
|378
|BlackRock Global Funds - Global Dynamic Equity Fund A2 USD
|LU0238689110
|0
|13,33
|0
|22,68
|0
|0,61
|0
|379
|GAM Star Worldwide Equity USD inc.
|IE00B0HF2Z67
|0
|14,18
|0
|28,45
|0
|0,29
|0
|380
|KBC Equity Fund High Dividend (thes.)
|BE0940704951
|0
|12,68
|0
|22,79
|0
|0,56
|0
|381
|KBC Eco Fund Impact Investing (auss.)
|BE0175717504
|0
|12,64
|0
|30,96
|0
|0,56
|0
|382
|Janus Henderson Global Research Fund - A USD
|IE00B1187X13
|0
|13,01
|0
|25,18
|0
|0,60
|0
|383
|KBC Equity Fund New Shares (thes.)
|BE0170533070
|0
|15,31
|0
|26,21
|0
|0,48
|0
|384
|KBC Equity Fund Quant Global 1 (thes.)
|BE0057593726
|0
|13,48
|0
|25,18
|0
|0,52
|0
|385
|First Private Aktien Global A
|DE000A0KFRT0
|0
|13,31
|0
|25,44
|0
|0,49
|0
|386
|Jyske Invest Favourite Equities
|DK0060005924
|0
|13,64
|0
|23,82
|0
|0,43
|0
|387
|Jyske Invest Global Equities
|DK0016259930
|0
|13,33
|0
|24,06
|0
|0,49
|0
|388
|Sparinvest - Global Value EUR R
|LU0138501191
|0
|13,67
|0
|24,38
|0
|0,57
|0
|389
|NaspaFondsStrategie: Chance Plus
|LU0202181771
|0
|14,16
|0
|22,54
|0
|0,54
|0
|390
|AB FCP I - Global Equity Blend Portfolio A
|LU0175139822
|0
|12,89
|0
|23,64
|0
|0,60
|0
|391
|Schroder ISF QEP Global Active Value A Dis
|LU0203347892
|0
|12,92
|0
|22,20
|0
|0,42
|0
|392
|Templeton Global Equity Income Fund Class A (acc) EUR
|LU0211332647
|0
|13,64
|0
|29,75
|0
|0,31
|0
|393
|WARBURG VALUE FUND A
|LU0208289198
|0
|15,10
|0
|26,65
|0
|0,37
|0
|394
|LUX-EQUITY GLOBAL
|LU0047355440
|0
|14,32
|0
|23,20
|0
|0,56
|0
|395
|IFM AktienfondsSelect
|LU0137266473
|0
|13,98
|0
|26,32
|0
|0,63
|0
|396
|SEB Global Chance/Risk Fund C
|LU0122113094
|0
|13,53
|0
|25,69
|0
|0,50
|0
|397
|Noris-Fonds
|DE0008492356
|0
|15,29
|0
|25,46
|0
|0,58
|0
|398
|Robeco BP Global Premium Equities (EUR) D
|LU0203975437
|0
|13,92
|0
|22,88
|0
|0,58
|0
|399
|Best Global Concept
|LU0173001644
|0
|13,66
|0
|22,16
|0
|0,61
|0
|400
|3 Banken Dividend Stock-Mix (A)
|AT0000600689
|0
|14,75
|0
|24,33
|0
|0,36
|0
|401
|AXA WF - Framlington Talents Global A (thes.) EUR
|LU0189847683
|0
|13,49
|0
|22,25
|0
|0,60
|0
|402
|PI Global Value Fund P
|LI0034492384
|0
|12,75
|0
|30,54
|0
|0,41
|0
|403
|VM Aktien Select (T)
|AT0000A09SB6
|0
|15,15
|0
|26,49
|0
|0,34
|0
|404
|Deka-GlobalSelect TF
|LU0350094933
|0
|15,12
|0
|27,04
|0
|0,50
|0
|405
|AGIF - Allianz Tiger - A - USD
|LU0348805143
|0
|14,85
|0
|30,45
|0
|0,31
|0
|406
|AGIF - Allianz Total Return Asian Equity - A - USD
|LU0348814723
|0
|15,38
|0
|30,36
|0
|0,33
|0
|407
|Investec GSF - Global Dynamic Fund A Acc gross USD
|LU0345772692
|0
|13,48
|0
|24,40
|0
|0,55
|0
|408
|Investec GSF - Global Equity Fund A Inc gross USD
|LU0345769631
|0
|12,75
|0
|23,92
|0
|0,53
|0
|409
|Long Term Investment Fund (SIA) - Classic EUR
|LU0244071956
|0
|15,79
|0
|29,20
|0
|0,34
|0
|410
|SLI Global SICAV Global Equities Fund A thes.
|LU0152742630
|0
|13,34
|0
|22,65
|0
|0,44
|0
|411
|Portfolio Aktien Spezial ZKB Oe
|AT0000A00EY7
|0
|13,97
|0
|24,20
|0
|0,43
|0
|412
|RP Global Market Selection R (D)
|LU0293296488
|0
|12,69
|0
|24,64
|0
|0,49
|0
|413
|ERSTE RESPONSIBLE STOCK GLOBAL (T)
|AT0000646799
|0
|13,58
|0
|22,31
|0
|0,62
|0
|414
|Berenberg Systematic Approach - Global Stockpicker Fund A
|LU0267932464
|0
|13,08
|0
|23,77
|0
|0,49
|0
|415
|Keppler-Global Value-INVEST
|DE000A0JKNP9
|0
|12,83
|0
|25,57
|0
|0,53
|0
|416
|First Class - Global Equities
|LU0328220883
|0
|13,56
|0
|27,57
|0
|0,46
|0
|417
|EuroSwitch World Profile StarLux R
|LU0337539778
|0
|13,36
|0
|28,31
|0
|0,38
|0
|418
|Sparinvest - Equitas EUR R
|LU0362354549
|0
|12,71
|0
|24,78
|0
|0,53
|0
|419
|Sparinvest - Ethical Global Value EUR R
|LU0362355355
|0
|13,73
|0
|22,85
|0
|0,62
|0
|420
|Aktien Opportunity UI T
|DE000A0Q2SK3
|0
|12,94
|0
|23,58
|0
|0,46
|0
|421
|HSBC GIF Emerging Wealth AC
|LU0309123817
|0
|13,48
|0
|21,76
|0
|0,62
|0
|422
|MMT Global Value B
|LU0346639395
|0
|19,32
|0
|33,18
|0
|-0,02
|0
|423
|KEPLER Value Aktienfonds (A)
|AT0000A0AGZ4
|0
|15,66
|0
|25,99
|0
|0,52
|0
|424
|All Trends (T)
|AT0000746581
|0
|14,06
|0
|25,43
|0
|0,54
|0
|425
|Raiffeisen-Global-Aktien (A)
|AT0000859525
|0
|14,68
|0
|26,60
|0
|0,45
|0
|426
|SUPERIOR 4 - Ethik Aktien (A)
|AT0000993043
|0
|14,50
|0
|25,23
|0
|0,59
|0
|427
|Gutmann Aktienfonds
|AT0000973003
|0
|13,65
|0
|22,30
|0
|0,60
|0
|428
|WWK Select Top Ten B
|LU0126856375
|0
|14,34
|0
|25,72
|0
|0,54
|0
|429
|3 Banken Global Stock-Mix
|AT0000950449
|0
|16,88
|0
|27,42
|0
|0,37
|0
|430
|Oyster World Opportunities USD
|LU0069163508
|0
|16,55
|0
|22,77
|0
|0,63
|0
|431
|LINGOHR-SYSTEMATIC-INVEST
|DE0009774794
|0
|16,23
|0
|30,99
|0
|0,20
|0
|432
|Deka-Global Aktien Strategie
|DE0009799064
|0
|15,76
|0
|29,00
|0
|0,32
|0
|433
|JPM Global Focus A (dist) - EUR
|LU0168341575
|0
|13,90
|0
|28,73
|0
|0,61
|0
|434
|UBS (L) Key Selection - Global Equities (USD) EUR P-acc
|LU0161942635
|0
|13,73
|0
|25,04
|0
|0,57
|0
|435
|FG&W Fund - Global Oppor2nities
|LU0143329109
|0
|13,18
|0
|25,24
|0
|0,31
|0
|436
|Harris Associates Global Equity Fund R/A (USD)
|LU0130103400
|0
|16,31
|0
|27,79
|0
|0,40
|0
|437
|LOYS Sicav - LOYS GLOBAL P
|LU0107944042
|0
|13,12
|0
|22,26
|0
|0,45
|0
|438
|3 Banken Nachhaltigkeitsfonds
|AT0000701156
|0
|13,75
|0
|23,16
|0
|0,46
|0
|439
|StarCapital Starpoint A-EUR
|LU0114997082
|0
|13,92
|0
|27,42
|0
|0,47
|0
|440
|Allianz Strategiefonds Wachstum Plus - A - EUR
|DE0009797274
|0
|13,42
|0
|22,45
|0
|0,61
|0
|441
|M & W Capital
|LU0126525004
|0
|28,86
|0
|44,54
|0
|0,35
|0
|442
|KEPLER Ethik Aktienfonds (A)
|AT0000675657
|0
|15,11
|0
|25,17
|0
|0,59
|0
|443
|AL Trust Global Invest
|DE0008471715
|0
|14,32
|0
|22,05
|0
|0,63
|0
|444
|AXA Welt
|DE0008471376
|0
|13,82
|0
|22,59
|0
|0,62
|0
|445
|UniSector: BasicIndustries A
|LU0101442050
|0
|14,07
|0
|29,71
|0
|0,46
|0
|446
|Generali Komfort Dynamik Global
|LU0100847929
|0
|13,68
|0
|24,12
|0
|0,58
|0
|447
|KEPLER Global Aktienfonds (A)
|AT0000799820
|0
|15,52
|0
|25,28
|0
|0,49
|0
|448
|LVM Inter-Aktien-Fonds
|IE0000664338
|0
|13,76
|0
|26,33
|0
|0,53
|0
|449
|CT Welt Portfolio AMI CT (a)
|DE000A0DNVT1
|0
|12,97
|0
|24,49
|0
|0,44
|0
|450
|AB FCP I - Global Value Portfolio A
|LU0124673897
|0
|13,21
|0
|25,63
|0
|0,46
|0
|451
|CS (Lux) Global Value Equity Fund B EUR
|LU0129338272
|0
|13,75
|0
|27,76
|0
|0,51
|0
|452
|DWS ESG European Equities LC
|LU0130393993
|0
|13,49
|0
|25,23
|0
|0,50
|0
|453
|UniStrategie: Offensiv
|DE0005314447
|0
|12,97
|0
|25,35
|0
|0,53
|0
|454
|Monega Chance
|DE0005321079
|0
|14,83
|0
|30,79
|0
|0,28
|0
|455
|UniSelection: Global I
|DE0005326789
|0
|14,28
|0
|24,57
|0
|0,60
|0
|456
|KölnFondsStruktur: ChancePlus
|LU0117172097
|0
|13,99
|0
|23,57
|0
|0,50
|0
|457
|Swisscanto (LU) Equity Fund Global Innovation Leaders AT
|LU0102842878
|0
|13,47
|0
|25,15
|0
|0,62
|0
|458
|JPM Global Socially Responsible A (dist) - USD
|LU0111753769
|0
|14,69
|0
|23,11
|0
|0,63
|0
|459
|Templeton Growth (Euro) Fund Class A (acc)
|LU0114760746
|0
|13,54
|0
|28,78
|0
|0,25
|0
|460
|Fidelity Funds - Global Industrials Fund A (EUR)
|LU0114722902
|0
|15,30
|0
|27,98
|0
|0,37
|0
|461
|Davis Global Fund A
|LU0067889476
|0
|16,06
|0
|32,75
|0
|0,47
|0
|462
|JPM Global Unconstrained Equity (USD) A (dist) - USD
|LU0089639750
|0
|14,66
|0
|23,31
|0
|0,56
|0
|463
|Templeton Global Fund Class A (Ydis)
|LU0029864427
|0
|13,70
|0
|27,05
|0
|0,25
|0
|464
|AMUNDI TOP WORLD (C)
|DE0009779736
|0
|14,90
|0
|23,63
|0
|0,50
|0
|465
|TBF GLOBAL VALUE EUR R
|DE0009781633
|0
|13,40
|0
|23,42
|0
|0,41
|0
|466
|ACATIS Aktien Global Fonds UI A
|DE0009781740
|0
|13,06
|0
|27,92
|0
|0,56
|0
|467
|IPAM AktienSpezial
|DE0009781906
|0
|12,87
|0
|27,24
|0
|0,35
|0
|468
|Deka Aktienfonds RheinEdition Global
|DE0009786129
|0
|14,10
|0
|27,50
|0
|0,25
|0
|469
|WM Aktien Global UI-Fonds B
|DE0009790758
|0
|14,56
|0
|35,03
|0
|0,07
|0
|470
|RWS-AKTIENFONDS
|DE0009763300
|0
|14,27
|0
|30,73
|0
|0,19
|0
Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 15. November 2019), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.