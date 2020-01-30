Gesamtbewertung Die besten Fonds für globale Aktien

Fonds-Crashtest

DAS INVESTMENT kürt gemeinsam mit der Münchner Analysegesellschaft FWW Fundservices GmbH in jeder Ausgabe die besten Angebote einer Anlagekategorie (Aktien Global, Aktien Europa, Hochzinsanleihen etc.). Dabei berücksichtigt die Redaktion nur Fonds, die mindestens fünf Jahre alt sind und mindestens 10 Millionen Euro Volumen auf die Waage bringen. Punkten können die Testteilnehmer in drei Bereichen: Performance, Stressverhalten, Aktives Management. Die dort erzielten Ergebnisse fließen im Verhältnis 40/30/30 in das Endergebnis ein. Mehr Infos zum Testverfahren.

Gesamtbewertung Performance Stresstest Aktives Management

Rang Fondsname ISIN Punkte Gesamt Punkte Performance Punkte Stresstest Punkte Aktives Management Performance 5 Jahre Maximaler Verlust 5 Jahre Fondsvolumen in Mio EUR 1 Fundsmith Equity LU0690374615 87 40 20 27 109,19 13,27 3.800 2 iShares Edge MSCI World Minimum Volatility ETF IE00B8FHGS14 86 29 30 27 76,71 10,86 3.902 3 Seilern World Growth IE00B2NXKV01 84 36 23 25 111,10 15,11 1.077 4 Threadneedle Global Focus LU0042999655 81 35 21 25 85,99 14,83 705 5 Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity LU0552385295 79 38 11 30 130,33 21,54 7.347 6 Morgan Stanley Global Quality LU0955010870 79 32 23 24 74,07 12,88 1.837 7 LGT Sustainable Quality Equity Fund Hedged (USD) B LI0183907802 78 30 23 25 81,81 10,87 381 8 Xtrackers MSCI World Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF 1C IE00BL25JN58 78 27 27 24 72,52 11,99 659 9 Vontobel Fund - Global Equity A-USD LU0218910023 78 31 25 22 73,62 15,77 2.663 10 T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Focused Growth Equity A LU0143551892 78 40 13 25 93,32 20,19 1.628 11 Comgest Growth World IE0033535075 77 30 22 25 83,39 17,32 705 12 LO Funds - Generation Global (EUR) P D LU0428704554 77 40 17 20 105,72 17,20 1.600 13 WMF (Lux) - Wellington Global Quality Growth D USD Unh. Acc LU1084869962 75 33 21 21 97,74 15,71 5.014 14 BNY Mellon Long-Term Global Equity Fund USD A IE00B29M2J34 75 30 25 20 67,13 15,56 2.034 15 AB SICAV I - Low Volatility Equity Portfolio A LU0861579265 72 25 27 20 67,09 15,53 2.854 16 SSgA Global Managed Volatility Equity Fund P LU0450104905 72 19 30 23 62,58 9,55 384 17 Morgan Stanley Global Advantage LU0868753731 72 35 13 24 84,82 20,79 253 18 LGT Sustainable Equity Fund Global (EUR) B LI0106892966 70 22 24 24 80,63 16,29 737 19 KEPLER Risk Select Aktienfonds (A) AT0000A0NUV7 70 22 30 18 64,89 14,04 264 20 iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF IE00BP3QZ825 69 31 13 25 95,13 20,64 1.072 21 iShares Dow Jones Global Titans 50 (DE) DE0006289382 69 34 15 20 76,44 18,36 349 22 Comgest Monde C FR0000284689 67 28 17 22 77,33 22,08 1.317 23 BNY Mellon Global Income Fund (GBP) (Inc) GB00B0MY6T00 67 20 27 20 63,76 12,31 6.501 24 AGIF - Allianz Global Equity Unconstrained - A - EUR LU0342677829 67 34 13 20 77,34 20,34 166 25 iShares Edge MSCI World Quality Factor UCITS ETF IE00BP3QZ601 67 30 20 17 71,08 17,02 1.468 26 Deka-Globale Aktien LowRisk CF (A) LU0851806900 66 20 30 16 58,36 12,29 1.527 27 Schroder ISF Global Sustainable Growth A Acc LU0557290698 66 31 15 20 76,07 18,40 209 28 BL-Sustainable Horizon B LU0093570173 66 13 30 23 52,19 13,52 43 29 Macquarie ValueInvest LUX Global A ausschüttend LU0135990504 65 12 30 23 60,32 12,48 746 30 Fidelity Funds - Global Dividend Fund A QIncome (EUR) LU0731782404 65 17 30 18 53,50 14,85 6.036 31 Ossiam World Minimum Variance NR UCITS ETF 1C EUR LU0799656698 65 15 30 20 58,23 15,36 21 32 UBS - MSCI World Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (USD) A-dis LU0629459743 65 28 20 17 67,91 17,93 1.421 33 BNY Mellon Global Equity Income Fund GBP B Inc IE00B3X34P90 64 19 27 18 61,31 12,47 1.490 34 Xtrackers MSCI World Quality UCITS ETF 1C IE00BL25JL35 64 27 20 17 71,21 16,29 208 35 Xtrackers MSCI World Momentum UCITS ETF 1C IE00BL25JP72 64 29 15 20 87,85 18,85 153 36 Robeco QI Global Conservative Equities (EUR) D LU0705782398 63 17 30 16 53,40 15,17 863 37 J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Global Opportunities Fd B EUR IE00B80FZF09 63 18 27 18 66,35 13,76 507 38 Nordea 1 - Global Portfolio Fund BP-EUR LU0476541221 62 32 13 17 74,86 20,77 145 39 Wagner & Florack Unternehmerfonds AMI I (a) DE000A1C4D48 61 24 17 20 55,03 20,86 27 40 DPAM INVEST B Equities NewGems Sustainable W BE6246061376 61 31 10 20 76,80 25,98 293 41 Threadneedle Global Select Fund 1 GBP acc. GB0001444701 61 31 14 16 74,37 16,76 1.233 42 Jyske Invest Equities Low Volatility DK0060512358 60 17 27 16 58,44 13,38 29 43 Pictet - Quality Global Equities-P USD LU0845339638 60 20 24 16 64,45 15,95 1.088 44 Pictet - Security-P USD LU0256846139 60 27 12 21 74,86 19,20 4.451 45 Janus Henderson Global Equity Fund R EUR Acc LU0200076213 59 25 14 20 73,59 20,53 542 46 BlackRock Global Funds - Global Long-Horizon Equity A2 USD LU0011850046 59 31 11 17 71,80 21,59 373 47 T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Growth Equity Fund A LU0382932902 59 34 10 15 72,12 20,61 419 48 Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF Acc EUR LU0533032008 58 26 11 21 79,50 21,50 49 49 DPAM INVEST B Equities World Sustainable A BE0058651630 58 23 17 18 63,34 25,91 841 50 iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF USD (Acc) IE00B4L5Y983 58 26 15 17 65,65 18,30 19.279 51 BMO Responsible Global Equity A Inc EUR LU0234759529 58 30 11 17 70,83 21,35 644 52 Allianz Interglobal A (EUR) DE0008475070 57 33 7 17 74,45 22,65 1.522 53 Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010315770 56 26 13 17 65,23 21,74 2.798 54 Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF IE00B60SX394 56 26 13 17 64,95 18,29 1.126 55 UBS - MSCI World UCITS ETF A-dist IE00B7KQ7B66 56 26 13 17 64,38 18,38 93 56 ECHIQUIER WORLD EQUITY GROWTH A FR0010859769 56 27 8 21 79,26 20,86 565 57 Quantex Global Value Fund CHF R LI0042267281 56 22 11 23 63,61 21,72 213 58 WI Global Challenges Index-Fonds P DE000A1T7561 56 33 8 15 74,33 19,22 148 59 Xtrackers MSCI World UCITS ETF 1C IE00BJ0KDQ92 56 26 15 15 65,10 17,87 4.924 60 AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD - AU (C) LU0996182308 56 26 15 15 63,62 17,94 924 61 Vanguard FTSE Developed World UCITS ETF IE00BKX55T58 56 26 15 15 65,07 18,54 326 62 Threadneedle (Lux) Global Select 1U LU1864957219 55 33 10 12 73,17 20,54 426 63 CS (Lux) Security Equity Fund B USD LU0909471251 55 27 7 21 81,02 21,84 1.015 64 Fidelity Funds - Global Demographics Fund A Acc (USD) LU0528227936 55 25 15 15 63,38 16,71 519 65 Russell World Equity Fund B USD IE0034343834 55 27 11 17 68,24 20,06 1.848 66 ComStage MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF I LU0392494562 55 26 14 15 65,41 16,94 1.916 67 Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF 1C LU0274208692 54 26 13 15 65,14 18,01 2.996 68 iShares MSCI World UCITS ETF (Dist) IE00B0M62Q58 54 26 13 15 63,61 18,51 4.958 69 UBS - MSCI World UCITS ETF A LU0340285161 54 26 13 15 63,05 18,52 1.002 70 HSBC MSCI WORLD ETF IE00B4X9L533 54 26 13 15 64,63 18,40 1.113 71 Legg Mason QS MV Global Equity Growth & Income Fd GA thes. IE00B51GHT90 54 11 27 16 54,20 16,24 12 72 UBS (Lux) Equity - Global High Dividend (USD) P-acc LU0611173427 53 16 22 15 56,17 14,78 537 73 SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF IE00B44Z5B48 53 23 15 15 61,91 19,12 1.427 74 Nordea 1 - Global Opportunity Fund BP-EUR LU0975280552 53 31 7 15 76,72 22,31 236 75 AMUNDI FUNDS GLOBAL EQUITY CONSERVATIVE - A USD (C) LU0801842559 52 17 24 11 52,73 13,31 193 76 Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF IE00B3RBWM25 52 22 15 15 61,13 19,13 3.394 77 SPDR MSCI ACWI IMI UCITS ETF IE00B3YLTY66 52 24 13 15 61,54 19,72 135 78 UniFavorit: Aktien DE0008477076 52 21 17 14 61,14 18,20 1.057 79 BNY Mellon Global Opportunities (GBP) (Inc) GB00B0C3H830 52 23 17 12 61,63 12,66 151 80 Fidelity Funds - Global Focus Fund A (EUR) LU0157922724 51 24 10 17 64,72 23,34 504 81 AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD EX EMU FR0010756114 51 23 11 17 65,75 21,18 266 82 Invesco Goldman Sachs Equity Factor Idx World ETF Acc (DE) DE000A1XES75 51 16 21 14 57,40 16,48 595 83 Xtrackers MSCI World Index Fund 1D - Core IE00BP268518 51 23 11 17 66,10 21,33 43 84 Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc USD LU1829220133 51 21 15 15 59,65 19,34 340 85 Robeco Global Growth Trends Equities (EUR) D LU0974293671 50 30 5 15 71,17 24,87 58 86 Uni-Global Equities World SA-USD LU0337270119 50 10 27 13 48,28 13,59 698 87 C WorldWide - C WorldWide Equities Ethical 1A LU0122292328 49 26 8 15 63,75 22,52 603 88 iShares MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF IE00B6R52259 49 21 13 15 59,45 19,22 659 89 Löwen-Aktienfonds DE0009769802 49 18 19 12 56,73 17,44 53 90 ADVANTAGE STOCK (T) AT0000703285 49 18 12 19 60,03 17,01 12 91 MFS Meridian Funds - Global Concentrated Fund B1 USD LU0219482337 48 25 8 15 63,53 20,41 1.026 92 JPM Global Dividend A (acc) - USD LU0329201957 48 21 17 10 56,67 17,06 186 93 Sauren Global Opportunities LU0106280919 48 11 20 17 41,14 16,10 218 94 AGIF - Allianz Global Sustainability - A - EUR LU0158827195 48 28 8 12 61,22 20,48 453 95 DWS Invest Top Dividend LC LU0507265923 48 9 25 14 38,58 15,02 3.809 96 ACATIS Global Value Total Return UI DE000A1JGBX4 47 17 3 27 56,49 25,07 40 97 MainFirst Global Equities A LU0864709349 47 16 8 23 76,06 20,29 205 98 AB SICAV I - Global Core Equity Portfolio RX LU0616502885 46 25 11 10 62,64 21,72 1.750 99 Stewart Investors Worldwide Select Fund A Acc GB0030978612 46 10 24 12 48,29 12,11 42 100 UniDynamicFonds: Global A LU0089558679 46 25 10 11 60,94 19,37 291 101 DWS Top Dividende LD DE0009848119 46 9 25 12 41,43 13,64 20.118 102 Patriarch Classic TSI B LU0967738971 45 13 10 22 66,78 18,99 70 103 Invesco Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF IE00BLSNMW37 44 25 7 12 71,53 22,55 83 104 AB SICAV I - Sustainable Global Thematic Portfolio Axx LU0034955152 44 26 5 13 65,59 23,44 713 105 SUPERIOR 6 - Global Challenges (A) AT0000A0AA60 44 30 4 10 62,62 20,40 30 106 HELLERICH Sachwertaktien B LU0324420727 43 6 20 17 29,71 11,64 51 107 DWS Global Growth LD DE0005152441 43 26 5 12 63,05 22,37 523 108 Deka-GlobalChampions CF DE000DK0ECU8 43 28 5 10 64,73 23,16 872 109 BL-Global Equities B LU0117287580 43 9 24 10 47,57 16,42 291 110 DWS Akkumula LC DE0008474024 43 25 8 10 62,11 19,88 4.977 111 Xtrackers MSCI AC World UCITS ETF 1C IE00BGHQ0G80 43 21 10 12 59,03 23,44 290 112 Kames Global Equity Income Fund A EUR Inc. IE00BF5SW189 43 20 13 10 57,63 16,31 441 113 Stewart Investors Worldwide Equity Fund A Acc GBP GB00B45T6015 43 9 22 12 44,53 13,09 41 114 KCM Aktien Global SRI (R) AT0000A0V6J7 43 19 12 12 58,23 23,04 64 115 iShares World Equity Index Fund (LU) A2 USD LU0836512615 42 20 12 10 60,88 17,88 1.207 116 UBS (D) Equity Fund - Global Opportunity DE0008488214 42 20 11 11 57,71 20,76 164 117 Ampega Global Aktienfonds DE0009847301 42 22 10 10 60,67 19,10 95 118 DWS Top World DE0009769794 41 25 6 10 60,12 21,34 2.020 119 LLB Aktien Fit for Life (CHF) LI0004342155 41 10 19 12 57,92 17,52 20 120 Quoniam Funds Selection SICAV - Global Eqts MinRisk EURh A d LU0489951797 41 6 23 12 35,15 14,66 391 121 SQUAD - MAKRO N LU0490817821 41 6 16 19 41,54 15,74 97 122 UniNachhaltig Aktien Global DE000A0M80G4 41 16 13 12 56,53 21,66 432 123 FFPB Dividenden Select LU0775212839 40 6 22 12 42,41 16,30 86 124 DWS Smart Industrial Technologies LD DE0005152482 40 27 1 12 70,08 26,69 776 125 Raiffeisen-MegaTrends-Aktien T AT0000820147 40 28 3 9 63,94 24,27 92 126 UniGlobal DE0008491051 39 20 9 10 58,21 21,21 6.844 127 LLB Aktien Dividendenperlen Global (CHF) LI0008475134 39 15 15 9 54,57 17,83 105 128 iShares Dow Jones Global Sustainability Screened UCITS IE00B57X3V84 39 22 9 8 56,15 21,17 200 129 Guinness Global Equity Income Fund B IE00B42XCP33 39 16 17 6 50,93 18,66 905 130 VanEck Vectors (TM) Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF NL0009690221 39 21 8 10 57,37 23,13 902 131 UBS (Lux) Equity - Global Income (USD) P-acc LU1013383713 39 9 18 12 42,03 12,61 860 132 Eurizon Fund - Equity World Smart Volatility R EUR Acc LU0114064917 38 20 3 15 59,04 29,53 595 133 Robeco Global Stars Equities (EUR) D LU0387754996 38 24 5 9 62,39 22,55 154 134 Goldman Sachs GIVI Gbl Equity - Gwth Mkts Tilt Base Acc Snap LU0754432002 38 15 15 8 53,49 20,46 16 135 DWS Invest II Global Equity High Conviction Fund LC LU0826452848 38 22 6 10 60,02 22,40 162 136 Naspa-Aktienfonds Global CF DE0009771956 38 19 9 10 56,93 21,51 64 137 Deutsche Postbank Global Player DE0009797753 38 17 11 10 55,31 20,96 70 138 Fidelity Funds - World Fund A (EUR) LU0069449576 38 23 5 10 67,50 23,66 3.028 139 GreenEffects NAI-Wertefonds IE0005895655 38 10 18 10 47,73 14,54 70 140 UniMarktführer A LU0103244595 38 20 8 10 56,28 24,91 159 141 Robeco Global Stars Equities Fund NL0000289783 38 27 3 8 62,97 24,49 2.691 142 MFS Meridian Funds - Global Research Fund A1 EUR LU0219417861 38 22 8 8 56,95 23,38 150 143 Goldman Sachs Global CORE® Equity Port. Base Dist. Snap LU0203365449 38 20 8 10 63,28 19,89 4.993 144 MFS Meridian Funds - Global Equity Fund B1 USD LU0219480638 38 19 11 8 55,48 20,20 4.153 145 Raiffeisen-Nachhaltigkeit-Aktien (A) AT0000677901 37 26 3 8 60,61 22,47 236 146 World Market Fund DE000A1CS5F8 37 6 14 17 39,30 17,71 13 147 DWS TRC Top Dividende DE000DWS08P6 37 3 20 14 16,50 11,72 190 148 Candriam Equities L Global Demography C LU0654531184 37 21 8 8 55,28 22,27 576 149 VanEck Vectors (TM) Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF NL0010408704 36 20 6 10 58,27 25,12 295 150 DPAM INVEST B Equities World Dividend B BE6228801435 36 13 15 8 52,48 21,34 53 151 Triodos Global Equities Impact Fund R ausschüttend LU0278272413 36 18 10 8 52,62 23,53 835 152 DWS TRC Global Growth DE000DWS1W80 36 6 17 13 30,50 16,25 25 153 DNB Fund - Global ESG Retail A LU0029375739 36 27 1 8 62,55 27,97 15 154 BNY Mellon Global Equity Fund (GBP) GB0006779986 36 17 13 6 54,01 13,32 2.037 155 Deka-MegaTrends CF DE0005152706 36 25 3 8 59,99 23,59 219 156 Metzler International Growth IE0003723560 36 26 3 7 63,18 22,55 69 157 Capital Group Global Equity Fund (LUX) B EUR LU0114999021 36 20 8 8 54,30 24,45 521 158 Schroder ISF Global Equity A Acc LU0215105999 36 20 8 8 58,74 18,29 281 159 Strategie Welt Select DE000A0DPZG4 35 0 21 14 24,20 13,34 22 160 SPDR S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF IE00B9CQXS71 35 11 10 14 44,58 22,60 548 161 GLS Bank Aktienfonds A DE000A1W2CK8 35 14 13 8 43,30 23,32 214 162 Wells Fargo (L) Worldwide - Global Equity A (USD) LU0353188872 35 21 6 8 57,99 21,61 153 163 Guinness Global Innovators Fund C EUR Acc IE00BQXX3D17 35 22 0 13 63,99 24,54 209 164 Vector - Flexible C1 LU0558384458 35 3 20 12 22,95 13,45 74 165 Invest Global DE0009757922 34 17 9 8 56,59 21,41 330 166 BNY Mellon Global Equity Fund USD A IE0004004283 34 15 13 6 51,59 16,41 317 167 M & W Capital LU0126525004 34 13 0 21 53,21 44,54 15 168 DWS Vermögensbildungsfonds I LD DE0008476524 33 21 4 8 60,06 21,33 8.529 169 Nordea 1 - Global Stable Equity Fund - Euro Hedged BP-EUR LU0278529986 33 3 20 10 30,47 14,34 995 170 Nielsen - Global Value B LU0394131592 33 6 17 10 16,03 17,86 31 171 iShares MSCI World GBP Hedged UCITS ETF IE00B42YS929 33 16 7 10 32,56 17,95 266 172 UniGlobal II A LU0718610743 33 16 9 8 54,92 21,13 208 173 Partners Group Listed Invest.-Multi Asset Income EUR P-Dist LU0941494444 33 3 17 13 24,03 17,56 18 174 AXA WF - Framlington Evolving Trends A (thes.) USD LU0503938796 32 23 4 5 58,11 21,44 105 175 Rothschild & Co WM - Aktien P LU0329325095 32 17 9 6 49,56 19,52 290 176 Tweedy, Browne Global High Dividend Value Fund LU0285922489 32 8 14 10 35,24 21,72 32 177 Pictet - Global Megatrend Selection-P CHF LU0386891260 32 20 4 8 56,55 20,98 7.786 178 Merian World Equity Fund A USD IE0005263466 32 18 6 8 60,45 20,50 284 179 JSS Sustainable Equity - Global Thematic P EUR dist LU0229773345 32 16 10 6 50,47 24,01 318 180 Flossbach von Storch - Fundament FT DE000A0HGMH0 32 11 16 5 46,26 15,28 157 181 Gottlieb Daimler Aktienfonds DWS DE0009769901 32 16 8 8 56,40 19,61 267 182 terrAssisi Aktien I AMI DE0009847343 32 18 6 8 57,74 19,05 127 183 JPM Global Select Equity A (acc) - USD LU0070217475 32 18 6 8 61,17 20,72 357 184 AGIF - Allianz Global Equity - AT - EUR LU0101257581 31 22 3 6 56,97 23,02 217 185 R + P Universal-Fonds DE0005316962 31 6 15 10 42,75 17,14 45 186 Schoellerbank Aktienfonds währungsgesichert (A) AT0000612684 30 7 15 8 34,24 14,41 114 187 Goldman Sachs Global Equity Partners Portfolio EUR Cl. Acc. LU0244549597 30 21 3 6 54,09 24,37 646 188 3 Banken Sachwerte-Aktienstrategie (T) AT0000A0S8Z4 30 8 5 17 36,57 18,38 59 189 BL-Equities Dividend B LU0309191657 30 8 12 10 32,22 21,46 412 190 BlackRock Global Funds - Global Equity Income Fund A2 USD LU0545039389 30 9 15 6 41,20 17,73 1.195 191 Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF D EUR LU0832436512 30 0 20 10 31,29 14,04 1.422 192 Gutmann Global Dividends EUR (A) AT0000A0LXW3 29 9 17 3 43,35 16,96 280 193 Schroder ISF QEP Global Quality USD A Acc LU0323591593 29 12 15 2 49,82 16,50 716 194 Stuttgarter-Aktien-Fonds LU0383026803 29 14 13 2 45,37 17,41 197 195 NN (L) Global Sustainable Equity P Cap. LU0119216553 29 17 6 6 52,38 22,43 1.894 196 Janus Henderson US Strategic Value Fund - A USD acc. IE0001256803 29 12 8 9 54,91 18,52 109 197 Allianz Global Insights - A - EUR IE0008479408 29 20 1 8 59,88 24,65 184 198 UniGlobal -net- DE0009750273 29 16 5 8 55,53 21,49 1.878 199 3 Banken Aktien-Dachfonds AT0000784830 29 15 6 8 47,39 18,59 39 200 Oyster World Opportunities USD LU0069163508 28 16 0 12 67,36 22,77 52 201 Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund (Euro) LU0076398568 28 3 15 10 28,51 19,63 96 202 Metzler Wachstum International DE0009752253 28 24 1 3 58,12 22,12 560 203 MEAG Nachhaltigkeit A DE0001619997 28 18 3 7 56,00 25,53 142 204 KBC Eco Fund World (thes.) BE0133741752 28 18 4 6 53,72 23,06 64 205 BlackRock Global Funds - Global Enhanced Equity Yld A2 USD LU0265550359 27 6 18 3 39,55 17,49 1.358 206 E.ON Aktienfonds DWS DE0009848036 27 19 4 4 49,45 22,34 73 207 smart-invest I - EQUITY PROTECT R (D) LU1022262833 27 7 13 7 18,60 20,04 21 208 iShares STOXX Global Select Dividend 100 (DE) DE000A0F5UH1 27 7 14 6 39,89 19,73 1.288 209 Stuttgarter Dividendenfonds LU0506868503 26 6 17 3 41,49 16,47 195 210 JSS Thematic Equity - Global Dividend P EUR acc LU0533812276 26 6 15 5 46,09 20,58 27 211 iShares MSCI World EUR Hedged UCITS ETF IE00B441G979 26 8 14 4 39,51 17,68 1.686 212 Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund (CHF) LU0076398725 26 6 12 8 30,87 18,67 197 213 AXA WF II - Evolving Trends Equities A Distribution USD LU0011972584 26 15 6 5 54,91 18,65 13 214 UniValueFonds: Global A LU0126315885 26 11 11 4 51,58 20,25 659 215 Carmignac Profil Reactif 100 A EUR acc FR0010149211 26 3 10 13 12,92 25,82 87 216 AG Ostalb Global Fonds A DE000A0Q2SC0 26 12 10 4 48,36 21,80 29 217 KBC Equity Fund Trends (auss.) BE0167244160 25 19 1 5 55,70 26,31 69 218 JPM Global Socially Responsible A (dist) - USD LU0111753769 25 19 0 6 56,49 23,11 76 219 Deka-bAV Fonds DE0009786228 25 19 1 5 54,04 23,38 300 220 Value Intelligence Fonds AMI DE000A0YAX80 25 7 17 1 31,54 17,70 186 221 BBBank Konzept Dividendenwerte Union LU1093788872 25 3 11 11 19,80 21,10 43 222 WMF (Lux) - Wellington Gbl Opportunities Equity N USD Unh. A LU1032306836 25 16 4 5 53,61 21,44 202 223 3 Banken Dividenden-Aktienstrategie R (A) AT0000A0XHJ8 24 3 20 1 27,92 14,53 135 224 Vontobel Fund - Global Equity Income A-USD LU0129603287 24 3 14 7 27,27 17,70 26 225 Swiss Rock (Lux) Sicav - Global Equity / Aktien Welt A LU0337150725 24 11 9 4 49,80 21,17 79 226 JSS Thematic Equity - Global Real Return P EUR acc LU0215909168 24 3 15 6 24,57 18,35 116 227 Xtrackers Stoxx Global Select Dividend 100 Swap UCITS ETF 1D LU0292096186 24 7 11 6 39,71 20,02 433 228 All World (T) AT0000801170 23 19 1 3 54,19 21,83 21 229 ESPA BEST OF WORLD (T) AT0000707682 23 14 4 5 52,21 21,62 132 230 Sauren Global Growth A LU0095335757 23 13 4 6 53,02 20,99 235 231 Fondis DE0008471020 23 13 4 6 54,75 21,15 174 232 LOYS Sicav - LOYS Aktien Global P LU0861001260 23 13 3 7 54,86 20,41 118 233 C&P Funds QuantiX LU0357633683 22 13 3 6 53,90 21,92 177 234 H & A Aktien Global B LU0328784581 22 15 1 6 50,21 22,04 16 235 JPM Global Unconstrained Equity (USD) A (dist) - USD LU0089639750 22 16 0 6 49,05 23,31 375 236 BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Growth Fund (GBP) GB0006780984 22 8 11 3 41,14 12,65 1.794 237 ÖkoWorld ÖkoVision Classic C LU0061928585 22 11 7 4 51,14 19,75 1.093 238 UBS (Lux) Equity Fund - Global Sustainable (USD) P-acc LU0076532638 22 19 1 2 55,42 26,45 664 239 ESPA STOCK GLOBAL EUR R01 (A) AT0000989645 22 18 2 2 51,15 21,11 267 240 UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (USD) P-acc LU0073129545 21 8 11 2 51,04 19,24 48 241 Davis Global Fund A LU0067889476 21 11 0 10 46,38 32,75 18 242 Jupiter Global Value L USD Acc LU0425094421 21 9 6 6 44,82 20,38 313 243 Südwestbank Vermögensmandat Aktien LU0347049883 21 3 11 7 10,45 21,66 178 244 SLF (LUX) Equity Global High Dividend R Dis. CHF LU0371451146 21 6 10 5 25,99 22,66 203 245 WARBURG - L - FONDS - Dividende Global Plus R LU0788130911 21 6 12 3 36,67 17,02 18 246 Optinova Global Value Equities DE000A1J3117 21 6 5 10 23,36 27,79 10 247 HSBC GIF Global Equity Volatility Focused AC LU1066051225 21 9 12 0 40,78 17,94 123 248 Vector - Navigator C1 LU0172125329 21 11 6 4 52,62 22,07 2.187 249 Lyxor UCITS ETF SG Global Value Beta C-USD LU1081771369 21 11 0 10 53,95 27,18 18 250 Hermes Global Equity Fund R EUR Acc IE00B64C1883 21 15 1 5 55,71 23,18 25 251 SKAGEN Vekst A NO0008000445 20 6 7 7 28,51 16,41 715 252 Gutmann Aktien Nachhaltigkeitsfonds AT0000A15M75 20 17 0 3 49,00 25,63 20 253 UniKonzept: Dividenden -net- A LU1073949403 20 0 10 10 -0,31 26,87 655 254 Carmignac Portfolio Investissement Latitude A EUR acc LU1046327000 20 0 10 10 -10,26 31,34 35 255 Steyler Fair Invest - Equities R DE000A1JUVL8 20 14 5 1 45,39 18,41 42 256 Comgest Growth Emerging Markets Flex EUR R Cap. IE00B8J4DS78 20 3 10 7 8,77 21,76 58 257 DWS ESG European Equities LC LU0130393993 20 15 0 5 40,72 25,23 144 258 FIVV-MIC-Mandat-Offensiv DE0009790865 20 11 7 2 51,37 21,55 25 259 Bankhaus Neelmeyer Aktienstrategie LU0134853133 20 0 17 3 5,16 16,78 22 260 Swisscanto (LU) Portf. Fd Green Invest Equity AT LU0136171559 20 16 1 3 53,39 26,06 243 261 M&G Global Themes Fund A GB0030932676 20 17 2 1 49,62 25,46 2.434 262 BS Best Strategies UL Fonds - Trend & Value EUR LU0288759672 20 8 1 11 32,62 29,09 28 263 AGIF - Allianz Total Return Asian Equity - A - USD LU0348814723 20 9 0 11 27,87 30,36 216 264 Noris-Fonds DE0008492356 20 16 0 4 52,96 25,46 107 265 KEPLER Growth Aktienfonds (T) AT0000607387 20 15 1 4 51,79 25,49 68 266 KBC Equity Fund New Shares (thes.) BE0170533070 19 9 0 10 43,54 26,21 17 267 Goldman Sachs Global Eqty Partners ESG Portf. Base Acc LU0377748123 19 17 1 1 48,37 23,75 11 268 FMM-Fonds DE0008478116 19 3 13 3 22,87 19,91 452 269 ODDO BHF Algo Global CRW-EUR DE0009772988 19 12 3 4 53,70 24,69 260 270 J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Global Select Fund B EUR IE00B3DBRM10 19 12 0 7 44,83 28,30 1.525 271 Deka-DividendenStrategie CF (A) DE000DK2CDS0 19 3 15 1 37,98 16,90 7.759 272 DWS TRC Top Asien DE000DWS08Q4 18 6 10 2 18,06 22,94 37 273 Lupus alpha Structure Sustainable Emerging Markets DE000A1JDV87 18 3 10 5 5,76 26,01 20 274 Swisscanto (LU) Equity Fund Global Innovation Leaders AT LU0102842878 18 17 0 1 51,02 25,15 43 275 StarCapital - Priamos A-EUR LU0137341359 18 3 5 10 18,38 26,60 25 276 DJE - Dividende & Substanz P (EUR) LU0159550150 18 6 12 0 37,60 19,02 1.140 277 Flossbach von Storch - Global Quality R LU0366178969 18 11 6 1 37,71 18,81 397 278 Invesco Global Structured Equity Fund A auss. LU0267984937 18 3 7 8 43,67 16,44 306 279 Schroder ISF Global Equity Alpha A Acc LU0225283273 18 12 5 1 48,28 19,60 1.098 280 Fidelity Funds - Global Opportunities Fund A (USD) LU0267386448 17 13 4 0 46,17 20,54 135 281 Schroder ISF Global Equity Yield A Acc LU0225284248 17 11 1 5 44,68 21,32 405 282 AXA Rosenberg Global Equity Alpha Fund B IE0004318048 17 10 6 1 51,98 19,50 373 283 ACATIS Fair Value Aktien Global EUR-P LI0017502381 17 9 6 2 46,06 23,29 76 284 KEPLER Value Aktienfonds (A) AT0000A0AGZ4 17 9 0 8 45,17 25,99 92 285 AGIF - Allianz Tiger - A - USD LU0348805143 17 6 0 11 26,50 30,45 64 286 KEPLER Ethik Aktienfonds (A) AT0000675657 17 11 0 6 50,55 25,17 140 287 TBF GLOBAL VALUE EUR R DE0009781633 17 6 0 11 29,81 23,42 25 288 CONVEST 21 VL DE0009769638 17 12 2 3 52,90 21,32 249 289 AL Trust Global Invest DE0008471715 17 14 0 3 50,94 22,05 56 290 CS (Lux) Global Value Equity Fund B EUR LU0129338272 17 6 0 11 39,88 27,76 186 291 KCD-Union Nachhaltig AKTIEN MinRisk DE0005326532 17 6 10 1 38,31 20,05 80 292 HSBC GIF China Consumer Opportunities AC LU0654082790 17 14 0 3 47,44 24,84 31 293 Threadneedle Global Equity Income Fund 1 GBP acc. GB00B1YW3W13 17 6 11 0 40,56 15,80 460 294 Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund R EUR Acc IE00BKRCQJ92 16 12 1 3 52,39 23,15 429 295 ACATIS Value und Dividende AT0000A146T3 16 7 8 1 41,38 21,81 47 296 Classic Global Equity Fund LI0008328218 16 6 0 10 19,42 28,75 558 297 Private Banking Invest 100 (T) AT0000A08RM7 16 3 10 3 19,90 20,02 12 298 Ampega Portfolio Global ETF Aktien P (a) DE000A0YAYA8 16 13 0 3 47,76 25,48 63 299 RFINANZ Global Equity Fund (CHF) LI0033888582 16 6 5 5 33,81 22,41 37 300 LINGOHR-SYSTEMATIC-INVEST DE0009774794 16 6 0 10 19,00 30,99 668 301 Fidelity Funds - Global Industrials Fund A (EUR) LU0114722902 16 6 0 10 36,68 27,98 76 302 WM Aktien Global UI-Fonds B DE0009790758 16 6 0 10 6,51 35,03 28 303 All Trends (T) AT0000746581 16 11 0 5 42,39 25,43 16 304 3 Banken Global Stock-Mix AT0000950449 16 6 0 10 35,76 27,42 104 305 SUPERIOR 4 - Ethik Aktien (A) AT0000993043 16 13 0 3 48,87 25,23 53 306 Sauren Select Global Growth Focus LU0115579376 16 12 2 2 50,77 21,09 122 307 StarCapital Starpoint A-EUR LU0114997082 16 6 0 10 35,27 27,42 28 308 HSBC GIF Emerging Wealth AC LU0309123817 16 15 0 1 51,33 21,76 14 309 PI Global Value Fund P LI0034492384 16 9 0 7 30,78 30,54 99 310 ERSTE RESPONSIBLE STOCK GLOBAL (T) AT0000646799 16 15 0 1 47,47 22,31 205 311 Schroder ISF Global Dividend Maximiser USD A Acc LU0306806265 16 3 10 3 33,92 19,49 2.104 312 WARBURG VALUE FUND A LU0208289198 16 6 0 10 28,39 26,65 416 313 Danske Invest SICAV - Global StockPicking A LU0117088970 16 10 1 5 49,87 23,98 29 314 KBC Eco Fund Impact Investing (auss.) BE0175717504 15 8 0 7 43,94 30,96 136 315 KBC Equity Fund Global Leaders (thes.) BE0174807132 15 13 1 1 49,57 25,50 23 316 C-QUADRAT ARTS Best Momentum (T) AT0000825393 15 3 7 5 6,18 23,22 157 317 H & A Dynamik Plus B LU0090344473 15 7 8 0 29,24 20,85 51 318 AM Fortune Fund Offensive A DE000A0M8WS9 15 3 5 7 24,75 25,05 33 319 GAP Portfolio UI DE000A0M1307 15 9 3 3 37,01 28,34 129 320 Portfolio Aktien Spezial ZKB Oe AT0000A00EY7 15 10 0 5 32,62 24,20 32 321 Swisscanto (LU) Eqty Fd System. Selection Internat. AT LU0230112046 15 9 6 0 44,32 18,22 131 322 NDACinvest - Aktienfonds LU0369231211 15 3 5 7 10,34 22,36 11 323 BL Fund Selection - Equities B LU0135980968 15 9 6 0 34,81 21,46 79 324 DJE - Alpha Global PA (EUR) LU0159549145 15 3 12 0 29,94 17,96 125 325 JSS Thematic Equity - Global P EUR dist LU0088812606 15 14 1 0 43,71 26,98 192 326 Fidelity Funds - International Fund A (USD) LU0048584097 15 7 7 1 48,37 19,13 1.665 327 Invesco Umwelt und Nachhaltigkeits Fonds DE0008470477 15 12 1 2 51,20 24,10 27 328 HI-FBG Individual W-PT DE000A0M58D7 15 3 12 0 29,06 19,59 169 329 Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF IE00B8GKDB10 15 3 11 1 43,27 20,65 790 330 UBS - DJ Global Select Dividend UCITS ETF A-dis IE00BMP3HG27 14 6 5 3 33,31 24,38 29 331 AMUNDI FUNDS GLOBAL EQUITY TARGET INCOME - A2 EUR (C) LU1883320993 14 4 10 0 33,32 20,35 1.168 332 DekaSpezial CF DE0008474669 14 10 1 3 51,39 21,98 438 333 DWS Concept DJE Globale Aktien DE0009777003 14 8 5 1 48,62 20,52 361 334 Harris Associates Global Equity Fund R/A (USD) LU0130103400 14 7 0 7 37,43 27,79 1.601 335 iShares MSCI World Islamic UCITS ETF IE00B27YCN58 14 6 8 0 44,57 19,13 114 336 JPM Global Focus A (dist) - EUR LU0168341575 14 13 0 1 52,12 28,73 1.577 337 BlackRock Global Funds - Global Dynamic Equity Fund A2 USD LU0238689110 14 13 0 1 47,43 22,68 557 338 Classic Value Equity Fund CHF LI0019077903 13 3 0 10 17,63 29,58 106 339 IFM AktienfondsSelect LU0137266473 13 12 0 1 49,95 26,32 118 340 Active Equity Select AT0000496294 13 0 12 1 14,47 19,42 29 341 NN (L) Global Equity Impact Opportunities P Cap. LU0250158358 13 9 1 3 37,69 26,19 281 342 Long Term Investment Fund (SIA) - Classic EUR LU0244071956 13 3 0 10 29,57 29,20 119 343 MMT Global Value B LU0346639395 13 3 0 10 -3,97 33,18 17 344 UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (EUR) P-acc LU0073129206 13 3 10 0 27,88 20,76 82 345 SEB Sustainability Fund Global C (EUR) LU0036592839 13 6 6 1 44,28 22,25 46 346 LVM Inter-Aktien-Fonds IE0000664338 13 13 0 0 46,83 26,33 139 347 KEPLER Global Aktienfonds (A) AT0000799820 13 6 0 7 42,46 25,28 46 348 Monega Chance DE0005321079 13 3 0 10 22,48 30,79 88 349 AGIF - Allianz Best Styles Global Equity - A - EUR LU1075359262 13 10 0 3 49,27 22,77 1.439 350 Schroder ISF Global Recovery USD A Acc LU0956908155 13 3 0 10 31,20 28,68 319 351 Vontobel Fund - mtx Sustainable Global Leaders A-USD LU0848325295 13 8 0 5 27,81 24,65 65 352 Deka-Nachhaltigkeit Aktien CF (A) LU0703710904 13 13 0 0 44,14 23,31 224 353 Aramea Aktien Select DE000A0YJME6 13 3 0 10 7,30 27,11 21 354 MPF Global Fonds-Warburg DE0005153860 13 3 10 0 30,89 19,80 31 355 WARBURG GLOBAL WERTE STABILISIERUNGS - FONDS DE000A0HGL63 13 3 0 10 12,76 23,86 338 356 Patriarch Classic Dividende 4 Plus A LU0967739193 12 3 6 3 13,04 21,51 16 357 M&G (Lux) Global Dividend Fund EUR A acc LU1670710075 12 7 0 5 40,40 29,10 2.298 358 Carmignac Portfolio Investissement F EUR acc LU0992625839 12 0 5 7 18,30 25,89 256 359 UniSelection: Global I DE0005326789 12 11 0 1 49,81 24,57 161 360 JPM Global Equity A (dist) - USD LU0119067295 12 9 3 0 43,42 20,55 257 361 JSS Sustainable Equity - Global P EUR dist LU0097427784 12 9 3 0 39,72 24,55 58 362 AXA Welt DE0008471376 12 11 0 1 50,36 22,59 34 363 HSBC GIF Economic Scale Global Equity AD LU0039216626 12 8 3 1 48,70 20,79 135 364 PEH SICAV - PEH STRATEGIE FLEXIBEL P LU0086124129 12 0 5 7 5,67 24,30 30 365 AS SICAV I - World Equity Fund A Acc USD LU0094547139 12 7 5 0 27,79 25,16 328 366 Sparinvest - Ethical Global Value EUR R LU0362355355 12 10 0 2 51,50 22,85 140 367 LBBW Nachhaltigkeit Aktien R DE000A0NAUP7 12 6 1 5 38,05 22,34 124 368 Carmignac Investissement A EUR acc FR0010148981 12 0 5 7 14,98 27,03 3.240 369 UBS (L) Key Selection - Global Equities (USD) EUR P-acc LU0161942635 12 11 0 1 48,58 25,04 62 370 AB FCP I - Global Equity Blend Portfolio A LU0175139822 11 11 0 0 46,94 23,64 98 371 Sparinvest - Global Value EUR R LU0138501191 11 10 0 1 47,79 24,38 205 372 AHF Global Select DE000A0NEBC7 11 6 5 0 31,39 24,77 72 373 UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (CHF) P-acc LU0071007289 11 0 10 1 31,49 19,53 209 374 RWS-AKTIENFONDS DE0009763300 11 6 0 5 17,52 30,73 199 375 Global Advantage Funds - Major Markets High Value LU0044747169 11 6 5 0 36,65 26,80 19 376 UniSector: BasicIndustries A LU0101442050 11 6 0 5 37,25 29,71 88 377 Barings Global Leaders Fund (USD) IE0030016244 11 10 1 0 46,02 21,57 44 378 BremenKapital Aktien DE000A1J67E0 11 6 0 5 21,18 22,04 66 379 Flossbach von Storch - Dividend R LU0831568729 11 7 3 1 38,69 20,02 208 380 Julius Baer Equity Fund Special Value (EUR) A LU0912199139 11 3 7 1 28,18 22,41 168 381 Investec GSF - Global Strategic Equity Fund A Inc gross USD LU0345770993 11 11 0 0 49,27 25,19 1.745 382 MellowFund Global Equity DE000A1CZUC3 10 3 7 0 35,70 22,33 30 383 Brandes Global Value Fund USD Class A IE0031573896 10 6 1 3 33,96 22,94 74 384 Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds plc - Global Stock Fund USD Acc IE00B54PRV58 10 7 0 3 49,82 27,30 4.005 385 T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Value Equity Fund A LU0859254822 10 9 1 0 46,19 21,85 35 386 IPAM AktienSpezial DE0009781906 10 3 0 7 25,28 27,24 10 387 Gutmann Aktienfonds AT0000973003 10 10 0 0 45,81 22,30 125 388 W&W Quality Select Aktien Welt DE0005326326 10 7 3 0 49,10 20,64 111 389 EuroSwitch World Profile StarLux R LU0337539778 10 3 0 7 27,01 28,31 22 390 MetallRente FONDS PORTFOLIO - A - EUR LU0147989353 10 3 7 0 35,54 22,43 314 391 AXA WF - Framlington Talents Global A (thes.) EUR LU0189847683 10 8 0 2 44,43 22,25 153 392 Best Global Concept LU0173001644 10 9 0 1 45,53 22,16 2.870 393 LUX-EQUITY GLOBAL LU0047355440 10 9 0 1 44,30 23,20 145 394 Marathon - Aktien DividendenStars LU0162120678 10 0 10 0 37,46 17,54 33 395 GAM Star Worldwide Equity USD inc. IE00B0HF2Z67 10 3 0 7 24,70 28,45 72 396 Janus Henderson Global Research Fund - A USD IE00B1187X13 9 9 0 0 45,38 25,18 47 397 Deka-GlobalSelect TF LU0350094933 9 8 0 1 44,19 27,04 493 398 SLI Global SICAV Global Equities Fund A thes. LU0152742630 9 9 0 0 32,13 22,65 177 399 LOYS Sicav - LOYS GLOBAL P LU0107944042 9 6 0 3 35,22 22,26 329 400 Advisor Global DE0005547160 9 8 1 0 45,38 24,26 13 401 WWK Select Top Ten B LU0126856375 9 6 0 3 42,68 25,72 186 402 Allianz Strategiefonds Wachstum Plus - A - EUR DE0009797274 9 9 0 0 47,18 22,45 1.191 403 DWS Global Value LD LU0133414606 9 3 5 1 38,35 19,63 866 404 AMUNDI TOP WORLD (C) DE0009779736 9 8 0 1 43,90 23,63 103 405 Schoellerbank Aktienfonds Value (A) AT0000913942 9 7 1 1 46,56 21,49 269 406 Deka-BasisStrategie Aktien CF (A) DE000DK2EAG7 9 6 3 0 33,03 20,73 21 407 Tareno Funds - Enhanced Index Investing Equities A LU0276761110 9 6 0 3 37,07 26,33 44 408 Schroder ISF QEP Global Blend USD A Acc LU0740768402 9 3 6 0 38,17 20,52 303 409 Mesina-Aktienfonds-UBS (D) DE0009797118 8 3 0 5 31,02 25,86 103 410 Siemens Weltinvest Aktien DE0009772624 8 7 1 0 44,31 24,30 26 411 VM Aktien Select (T) AT0000A09SB6 8 3 0 5 27,11 26,49 35 412 RP Global Market Selection R (D) LU0293296488 8 7 0 1 34,39 24,64 11 413 Franklin World Perspectives Fund Class A (acc) USD LU0390134368 8 7 1 0 43,50 22,56 296 414 Investec GSF - Global Dynamic Fund A Acc gross USD LU0345772692 8 8 0 0 43,75 24,40 487 415 3 Banken Dividend Stock-Mix (A) AT0000600689 8 3 0 5 27,56 24,33 59 416 Robeco BP Global Premium Equities (EUR) D LU0203975437 7 6 0 1 45,15 22,88 1.971 417 Commerzbank Aktienportfolio Covered Plus R (EUR) LU0372290675 7 0 6 1 24,04 21,02 27 418 Keppler-Global Value-INVEST DE000A0JKNP9 7 6 0 1 40,16 25,57 49 419 Jyske Invest Favourite Equities DK0060005924 7 7 0 0 35,00 23,82 16 420 ACATIS Aktien Global Fonds UI A DE0009781740 7 7 0 0 43,80 27,92 290 421 Aktienstrategie global AT0000817945 7 6 1 0 43,82 21,62 80 422 Klassik Aktien Fonds A AT0000961024 7 6 1 0 38,01 23,47 127 423 Adviser I Funds - Albrech & Cie Optiselect P LU0107901315 7 3 1 3 14,87 23,60 30 424 Generali Komfort Dynamik Global LU0100847929 7 6 0 1 43,95 24,12 897 425 Allianz Global Equity Dividend A (EUR) DE0008471467 7 6 1 0 26,76 25,51 166 426 Saphir Global - BEST of EQUITY B LU0154398746 7 6 1 0 40,83 24,37 31 427 Threadneedle (Lux) Global Equity Income 8UP LU1864954380 6 0 6 0 24,81 21,21 520 428 UniStrategie: Offensiv DE0005314447 6 6 0 0 39,45 25,35 207 429 KölnFondsStruktur: ChancePlus LU0117172097 6 6 0 0 37,31 23,57 26 430 HI Topselect D DE0009817726 6 3 3 0 29,88 22,60 18 431 Deka Aktienfonds RheinEdition Global DE0009786129 6 3 0 3 20,77 27,50 28 432 NN (L) Global High Dividend P Cap. LU0146257711 6 3 3 0 35,10 25,46 451 433 Generali FondsStrategie Aktien Global Dynamik LU0136762910 6 3 3 0 36,90 26,09 21 434 Sparinvest - Equitas EUR R LU0362354549 6 6 0 0 41,32 24,78 98 435 NaspaFondsStrategie: Chance Plus LU0202181771 6 6 0 0 41,24 22,54 42 436 Fidelity Funds - Fidelity Sélection Internationale A (EUR) LU0103193743 6 3 3 0 39,77 24,46 148 437 KBC Equity Fund High Dividend (thes.) BE0940704951 6 6 0 0 42,38 22,79 178 438 KBC Equity Fund Quant Global 1 (thes.) BE0057593726 6 6 0 0 42,59 25,18 80 439 Schroder ISF QEP Global Active Value A Dis LU0203347892 6 6 0 0 30,86 22,20 792 440 Deka-Global Aktien Strategie DE0009799064 5 0 0 5 29,47 29,00 13 441 ALL-IN-ONE DE0009789727 5 0 5 0 19,51 23,08 210 442 3 Banken Nachhaltigkeitsfonds AT0000701156 5 5 0 0 33,57 23,16 56 443 3 Banken Value-Aktienstrategie AT0000VALUE6 5 0 0 5 10,81 21,82 127 444 Xtrackers MSCI World Value UCITS ETF 1C IE00BL25JM42 5 4 1 0 48,77 21,57 404 445 iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor UCITS ETF IE00BP3QZB59 4 3 0 1 44,48 24,07 1.787 446 Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF IE00B23LNQ02 4 3 1 0 44,79 22,63 60 447 KBC Equity Fund World (thes.) BE6213775529 4 3 1 0 37,08 26,57 119 448 FG&W Fund - Global Oppor2nities LU0143329109 4 3 0 1 21,08 25,24 30 449 Uni21.Jahrhundert -net- DE0009757872 4 3 1 0 30,03 29,62 445 450 Inovesta Classic DE0005117493 4 3 1 0 31,98 22,17 44 451 First Private Aktien Global A DE000A0KFRT0 4 3 0 1 39,78 25,44 100 452 Moventum Plus Aktiv - Offensives Portfolio B LU0326465225 4 3 1 0 35,56 21,75 63 453 Candriam Quant Equities Multi-Factor Global C LU0235267860 4 3 1 0 44,54 23,11 69 454 IAC-Aktien Global DE000A0M2JB5 4 3 1 0 33,08 21,83 158 455 First Class - Global Equities LU0328220883 4 3 0 1 33,76 27,57 15 456 Jyske Invest Global Equities DK0016259930 3 3 0 0 38,65 24,06 161 457 Berenberg Systematic Approach - Global Stockpicker Fund A LU0267932464 3 3 0 0 39,62 23,77 17 458 Investec GSF - Global Equity Fund A Inc gross USD LU0345769631 3 3 0 0 39,60 23,92 867 459 Aktien Opportunity UI T DE000A0Q2SK3 3 3 0 0 35,30 23,58 17 460 Templeton Global Equity Income Fund Class A (acc) EUR LU0211332647 3 0 0 3 27,02 29,75 83 461 Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund Class A (acc) USD LU0211331839 3 3 0 0 32,47 24,85 543 462 SEB Global Chance/Risk Fund C LU0122113094 3 3 0 0 39,08 25,69 258 463 AB FCP I - Global Value Portfolio A LU0124673897 3 3 0 0 35,05 25,63 311 464 Invesco Global Equity Income Fund A thes. LU0607513230 3 3 0 0 40,77 22,32 731 465 HANSAdividende DE000A1J67V4 1 0 0 1 23,93 25,44 42 466 Templeton Global Fund Class A (Ydis) LU0029864427 1 0 0 1 21,05 27,05 759 467 Templeton Growth (Euro) Fund Class A (acc) LU0114760746 1 0 0 1 21,73 28,78 6.960 468 CT Welt Portfolio AMI CT (a) DE000A0DNVT1 0 0 0 0 30,36 24,49 42 469 Raiffeisen-Global-Aktien (A) AT0000859525 0 0 0 0 35,50 26,60 567 470 Vermögensverwaltungsfonds F LU0362406281 0 0 0 0 34,40 24,67 179

Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 15. November 2019), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.