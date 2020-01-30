Gesamtbewertung Die besten Fonds für globale Aktien
Fonds-Crashtest
DAS INVESTMENT kürt gemeinsam mit der Münchner Analysegesellschaft FWW Fundservices GmbH in jeder Ausgabe die besten Angebote einer Anlagekategorie (Aktien Global, Aktien Europa, Hochzinsanleihen etc.). Dabei berücksichtigt die Redaktion nur Fonds, die mindestens fünf Jahre alt sind und mindestens 10 Millionen Euro Volumen auf die Waage bringen. Punkten können die Testteilnehmer in drei Bereichen: Performance, Stressverhalten, Aktives Management. Die dort erzielten Ergebnisse fließen im Verhältnis 40/30/30 in das Endergebnis ein. Mehr Infos zum Testverfahren.
Gesamtbewertung Performance Stresstest Aktives Management
|Rang
|Fondsname
|ISIN
|Punkte Gesamt
|Punkte Performance
|Punkte Stresstest
|Punkte Aktives Management
|Performance 5 Jahre
|Maximaler Verlust 5 Jahre
|Fondsvolumen in Mio EUR
|1
|Fundsmith Equity
|LU0690374615
|87
|40
|20
|27
|109,19
|13,27
|3.800
|2
|iShares Edge MSCI World Minimum Volatility ETF
|IE00B8FHGS14
|86
|29
|30
|27
|76,71
|10,86
|3.902
|3
|Seilern World Growth
|IE00B2NXKV01
|84
|36
|23
|25
|111,10
|15,11
|1.077
|4
|Threadneedle Global Focus
|LU0042999655
|81
|35
|21
|25
|85,99
|14,83
|705
|5
|Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity
|LU0552385295
|79
|38
|11
|30
|130,33
|21,54
|7.347
|6
|Morgan Stanley Global Quality
|LU0955010870
|79
|32
|23
|24
|74,07
|12,88
|1.837
|7
|LGT Sustainable Quality Equity Fund Hedged (USD) B
|LI0183907802
|78
|30
|23
|25
|81,81
|10,87
|381
|8
|Xtrackers MSCI World Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BL25JN58
|78
|27
|27
|24
|72,52
|11,99
|659
|9
|Vontobel Fund - Global Equity A-USD
|LU0218910023
|78
|31
|25
|22
|73,62
|15,77
|2.663
|10
|T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Focused Growth Equity A
|LU0143551892
|78
|40
|13
|25
|93,32
|20,19
|1.628
|11
|Comgest Growth World
|IE0033535075
|77
|30
|22
|25
|83,39
|17,32
|705
|12
|LO Funds - Generation Global (EUR) P D
|LU0428704554
|77
|40
|17
|20
|105,72
|17,20
|1.600
|13
|WMF (Lux) - Wellington Global Quality Growth D USD Unh. Acc
|LU1084869962
|75
|33
|21
|21
|97,74
|15,71
|5.014
|14
|BNY Mellon Long-Term Global Equity Fund USD A
|IE00B29M2J34
|75
|30
|25
|20
|67,13
|15,56
|2.034
|15
|AB SICAV I - Low Volatility Equity Portfolio A
|LU0861579265
|72
|25
|27
|20
|67,09
|15,53
|2.854
|16
|SSgA Global Managed Volatility Equity Fund P
|LU0450104905
|72
|19
|30
|23
|62,58
|9,55
|384
|17
|Morgan Stanley Global Advantage
|LU0868753731
|72
|35
|13
|24
|84,82
|20,79
|253
|18
|LGT Sustainable Equity Fund Global (EUR) B
|LI0106892966
|70
|22
|24
|24
|80,63
|16,29
|737
|19
|KEPLER Risk Select Aktienfonds (A)
|AT0000A0NUV7
|70
|22
|30
|18
|64,89
|14,04
|264
|20
|iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF
|IE00BP3QZ825
|69
|31
|13
|25
|95,13
|20,64
|1.072
|21
|iShares Dow Jones Global Titans 50 (DE)
|DE0006289382
|69
|34
|15
|20
|76,44
|18,36
|349
|22
|Comgest Monde C
|FR0000284689
|67
|28
|17
|22
|77,33
|22,08
|1.317
|23
|BNY Mellon Global Income Fund (GBP) (Inc)
|GB00B0MY6T00
|67
|20
|27
|20
|63,76
|12,31
|6.501
|24
|AGIF - Allianz Global Equity Unconstrained - A - EUR
|LU0342677829
|67
|34
|13
|20
|77,34
|20,34
|166
|25
|iShares Edge MSCI World Quality Factor UCITS ETF
|IE00BP3QZ601
|67
|30
|20
|17
|71,08
|17,02
|1.468
|26
|Deka-Globale Aktien LowRisk CF (A)
|LU0851806900
|66
|20
|30
|16
|58,36
|12,29
|1.527
|27
|Schroder ISF Global Sustainable Growth A Acc
|LU0557290698
|66
|31
|15
|20
|76,07
|18,40
|209
|28
|BL-Sustainable Horizon B
|LU0093570173
|66
|13
|30
|23
|52,19
|13,52
|43
|29
|Macquarie ValueInvest LUX Global A ausschüttend
|LU0135990504
|65
|12
|30
|23
|60,32
|12,48
|746
|30
|Fidelity Funds - Global Dividend Fund A QIncome (EUR)
|LU0731782404
|65
|17
|30
|18
|53,50
|14,85
|6.036
|31
|Ossiam World Minimum Variance NR UCITS ETF 1C EUR
|LU0799656698
|65
|15
|30
|20
|58,23
|15,36
|21
|32
|UBS - MSCI World Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (USD) A-dis
|LU0629459743
|65
|28
|20
|17
|67,91
|17,93
|1.421
|33
|BNY Mellon Global Equity Income Fund GBP B Inc
|IE00B3X34P90
|64
|19
|27
|18
|61,31
|12,47
|1.490
|34
|Xtrackers MSCI World Quality UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BL25JL35
|64
|27
|20
|17
|71,21
|16,29
|208
|35
|Xtrackers MSCI World Momentum UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BL25JP72
|64
|29
|15
|20
|87,85
|18,85
|153
|36
|Robeco QI Global Conservative Equities (EUR) D
|LU0705782398
|63
|17
|30
|16
|53,40
|15,17
|863
|37
|J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Global Opportunities Fd B EUR
|IE00B80FZF09
|63
|18
|27
|18
|66,35
|13,76
|507
|38
|Nordea 1 - Global Portfolio Fund BP-EUR
|LU0476541221
|62
|32
|13
|17
|74,86
|20,77
|145
|39
|Wagner & Florack Unternehmerfonds AMI I (a)
|DE000A1C4D48
|61
|24
|17
|20
|55,03
|20,86
|27
|40
|DPAM INVEST B Equities NewGems Sustainable W
|BE6246061376
|61
|31
|10
|20
|76,80
|25,98
|293
|41
|Threadneedle Global Select Fund 1 GBP acc.
|GB0001444701
|61
|31
|14
|16
|74,37
|16,76
|1.233
|42
|Jyske Invest Equities Low Volatility
|DK0060512358
|60
|17
|27
|16
|58,44
|13,38
|29
|43
|Pictet - Quality Global Equities-P USD
|LU0845339638
|60
|20
|24
|16
|64,45
|15,95
|1.088
|44
|Pictet - Security-P USD
|LU0256846139
|60
|27
|12
|21
|74,86
|19,20
|4.451
|45
|Janus Henderson Global Equity Fund R EUR Acc
|LU0200076213
|59
|25
|14
|20
|73,59
|20,53
|542
|46
|BlackRock Global Funds - Global Long-Horizon Equity A2 USD
|LU0011850046
|59
|31
|11
|17
|71,80
|21,59
|373
|47
|T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Growth Equity Fund A
|LU0382932902
|59
|34
|10
|15
|72,12
|20,61
|419
|48
|Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF Acc EUR
|LU0533032008
|58
|26
|11
|21
|79,50
|21,50
|49
|49
|DPAM INVEST B Equities World Sustainable A
|BE0058651630
|58
|23
|17
|18
|63,34
|25,91
|841
|50
|iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF USD (Acc)
|IE00B4L5Y983
|58
|26
|15
|17
|65,65
|18,30
|19.279
|51
|BMO Responsible Global Equity A Inc EUR
|LU0234759529
|58
|30
|11
|17
|70,83
|21,35
|644
|52
|Allianz Interglobal A (EUR)
|DE0008475070
|57
|33
|7
|17
|74,45
|22,65
|1.522
|53
|Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist
|FR0010315770
|56
|26
|13
|17
|65,23
|21,74
|2.798
|54
|Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF
|IE00B60SX394
|56
|26
|13
|17
|64,95
|18,29
|1.126
|55
|UBS - MSCI World UCITS ETF A-dist
|IE00B7KQ7B66
|56
|26
|13
|17
|64,38
|18,38
|93
|56
|ECHIQUIER WORLD EQUITY GROWTH A
|FR0010859769
|56
|27
|8
|21
|79,26
|20,86
|565
|57
|Quantex Global Value Fund CHF R
|LI0042267281
|56
|22
|11
|23
|63,61
|21,72
|213
|58
|WI Global Challenges Index-Fonds P
|DE000A1T7561
|56
|33
|8
|15
|74,33
|19,22
|148
|59
|Xtrackers MSCI World UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BJ0KDQ92
|56
|26
|15
|15
|65,10
|17,87
|4.924
|60
|AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD - AU (C)
|LU0996182308
|56
|26
|15
|15
|63,62
|17,94
|924
|61
|Vanguard FTSE Developed World UCITS ETF
|IE00BKX55T58
|56
|26
|15
|15
|65,07
|18,54
|326
|62
|Threadneedle (Lux) Global Select 1U
|LU1864957219
|55
|33
|10
|12
|73,17
|20,54
|426
|63
|CS (Lux) Security Equity Fund B USD
|LU0909471251
|55
|27
|7
|21
|81,02
|21,84
|1.015
|64
|Fidelity Funds - Global Demographics Fund A Acc (USD)
|LU0528227936
|55
|25
|15
|15
|63,38
|16,71
|519
|65
|Russell World Equity Fund B USD
|IE0034343834
|55
|27
|11
|17
|68,24
|20,06
|1.848
|66
|ComStage MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF I
|LU0392494562
|55
|26
|14
|15
|65,41
|16,94
|1.916
|67
|Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF 1C
|LU0274208692
|54
|26
|13
|15
|65,14
|18,01
|2.996
|68
|iShares MSCI World UCITS ETF (Dist)
|IE00B0M62Q58
|54
|26
|13
|15
|63,61
|18,51
|4.958
|69
|UBS - MSCI World UCITS ETF A
|LU0340285161
|54
|26
|13
|15
|63,05
|18,52
|1.002
|70
|HSBC MSCI WORLD ETF
|IE00B4X9L533
|54
|26
|13
|15
|64,63
|18,40
|1.113
|71
|Legg Mason QS MV Global Equity Growth & Income Fd GA thes.
|IE00B51GHT90
|54
|11
|27
|16
|54,20
|16,24
|12
|72
|UBS (Lux) Equity - Global High Dividend (USD) P-acc
|LU0611173427
|53
|16
|22
|15
|56,17
|14,78
|537
|73
|SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF
|IE00B44Z5B48
|53
|23
|15
|15
|61,91
|19,12
|1.427
|74
|Nordea 1 - Global Opportunity Fund BP-EUR
|LU0975280552
|53
|31
|7
|15
|76,72
|22,31
|236
|75
|AMUNDI FUNDS GLOBAL EQUITY CONSERVATIVE - A USD (C)
|LU0801842559
|52
|17
|24
|11
|52,73
|13,31
|193
|76
|Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF
|IE00B3RBWM25
|52
|22
|15
|15
|61,13
|19,13
|3.394
|77
|SPDR MSCI ACWI IMI UCITS ETF
|IE00B3YLTY66
|52
|24
|13
|15
|61,54
|19,72
|135
|78
|UniFavorit: Aktien
|DE0008477076
|52
|21
|17
|14
|61,14
|18,20
|1.057
|79
|BNY Mellon Global Opportunities (GBP) (Inc)
|GB00B0C3H830
|52
|23
|17
|12
|61,63
|12,66
|151
|80
|Fidelity Funds - Global Focus Fund A (EUR)
|LU0157922724
|51
|24
|10
|17
|64,72
|23,34
|504
|81
|AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD EX EMU
|FR0010756114
|51
|23
|11
|17
|65,75
|21,18
|266
|82
|Invesco Goldman Sachs Equity Factor Idx World ETF Acc (DE)
|DE000A1XES75
|51
|16
|21
|14
|57,40
|16,48
|595
|83
|Xtrackers MSCI World Index Fund 1D - Core
|IE00BP268518
|51
|23
|11
|17
|66,10
|21,33
|43
|84
|Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc USD
|LU1829220133
|51
|21
|15
|15
|59,65
|19,34
|340
|85
|Robeco Global Growth Trends Equities (EUR) D
|LU0974293671
|50
|30
|5
|15
|71,17
|24,87
|58
|86
|Uni-Global Equities World SA-USD
|LU0337270119
|50
|10
|27
|13
|48,28
|13,59
|698
|87
|C WorldWide - C WorldWide Equities Ethical 1A
|LU0122292328
|49
|26
|8
|15
|63,75
|22,52
|603
|88
|iShares MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF
|IE00B6R52259
|49
|21
|13
|15
|59,45
|19,22
|659
|89
|Löwen-Aktienfonds
|DE0009769802
|49
|18
|19
|12
|56,73
|17,44
|53
|90
|ADVANTAGE STOCK (T)
|AT0000703285
|49
|18
|12
|19
|60,03
|17,01
|12
|91
|MFS Meridian Funds - Global Concentrated Fund B1 USD
|LU0219482337
|48
|25
|8
|15
|63,53
|20,41
|1.026
|92
|JPM Global Dividend A (acc) - USD
|LU0329201957
|48
|21
|17
|10
|56,67
|17,06
|186
|93
|Sauren Global Opportunities
|LU0106280919
|48
|11
|20
|17
|41,14
|16,10
|218
|94
|AGIF - Allianz Global Sustainability - A - EUR
|LU0158827195
|48
|28
|8
|12
|61,22
|20,48
|453
|95
|DWS Invest Top Dividend LC
|LU0507265923
|48
|9
|25
|14
|38,58
|15,02
|3.809
|96
|ACATIS Global Value Total Return UI
|DE000A1JGBX4
|47
|17
|3
|27
|56,49
|25,07
|40
|97
|MainFirst Global Equities A
|LU0864709349
|47
|16
|8
|23
|76,06
|20,29
|205
|98
|AB SICAV I - Global Core Equity Portfolio RX
|LU0616502885
|46
|25
|11
|10
|62,64
|21,72
|1.750
|99
|Stewart Investors Worldwide Select Fund A Acc
|GB0030978612
|46
|10
|24
|12
|48,29
|12,11
|42
|100
|UniDynamicFonds: Global A
|LU0089558679
|46
|25
|10
|11
|60,94
|19,37
|291
|101
|DWS Top Dividende LD
|DE0009848119
|46
|9
|25
|12
|41,43
|13,64
|20.118
|102
|Patriarch Classic TSI B
|LU0967738971
|45
|13
|10
|22
|66,78
|18,99
|70
|103
|Invesco Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF
|IE00BLSNMW37
|44
|25
|7
|12
|71,53
|22,55
|83
|104
|AB SICAV I - Sustainable Global Thematic Portfolio Axx
|LU0034955152
|44
|26
|5
|13
|65,59
|23,44
|713
|105
|SUPERIOR 6 - Global Challenges (A)
|AT0000A0AA60
|44
|30
|4
|10
|62,62
|20,40
|30
|106
|HELLERICH Sachwertaktien B
|LU0324420727
|43
|6
|20
|17
|29,71
|11,64
|51
|107
|DWS Global Growth LD
|DE0005152441
|43
|26
|5
|12
|63,05
|22,37
|523
|108
|Deka-GlobalChampions CF
|DE000DK0ECU8
|43
|28
|5
|10
|64,73
|23,16
|872
|109
|BL-Global Equities B
|LU0117287580
|43
|9
|24
|10
|47,57
|16,42
|291
|110
|DWS Akkumula LC
|DE0008474024
|43
|25
|8
|10
|62,11
|19,88
|4.977
|111
|Xtrackers MSCI AC World UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BGHQ0G80
|43
|21
|10
|12
|59,03
|23,44
|290
|112
|Kames Global Equity Income Fund A EUR Inc.
|IE00BF5SW189
|43
|20
|13
|10
|57,63
|16,31
|441
|113
|Stewart Investors Worldwide Equity Fund A Acc GBP
|GB00B45T6015
|43
|9
|22
|12
|44,53
|13,09
|41
|114
|KCM Aktien Global SRI (R)
|AT0000A0V6J7
|43
|19
|12
|12
|58,23
|23,04
|64
|115
|iShares World Equity Index Fund (LU) A2 USD
|LU0836512615
|42
|20
|12
|10
|60,88
|17,88
|1.207
|116
|UBS (D) Equity Fund - Global Opportunity
|DE0008488214
|42
|20
|11
|11
|57,71
|20,76
|164
|117
|Ampega Global Aktienfonds
|DE0009847301
|42
|22
|10
|10
|60,67
|19,10
|95
|118
|DWS Top World
|DE0009769794
|41
|25
|6
|10
|60,12
|21,34
|2.020
|119
|LLB Aktien Fit for Life (CHF)
|LI0004342155
|41
|10
|19
|12
|57,92
|17,52
|20
|120
|Quoniam Funds Selection SICAV - Global Eqts MinRisk EURh A d
|LU0489951797
|41
|6
|23
|12
|35,15
|14,66
|391
|121
|SQUAD - MAKRO N
|LU0490817821
|41
|6
|16
|19
|41,54
|15,74
|97
|122
|UniNachhaltig Aktien Global
|DE000A0M80G4
|41
|16
|13
|12
|56,53
|21,66
|432
|123
|FFPB Dividenden Select
|LU0775212839
|40
|6
|22
|12
|42,41
|16,30
|86
|124
|DWS Smart Industrial Technologies LD
|DE0005152482
|40
|27
|1
|12
|70,08
|26,69
|776
|125
|Raiffeisen-MegaTrends-Aktien T
|AT0000820147
|40
|28
|3
|9
|63,94
|24,27
|92
|126
|UniGlobal
|DE0008491051
|39
|20
|9
|10
|58,21
|21,21
|6.844
|127
|LLB Aktien Dividendenperlen Global (CHF)
|LI0008475134
|39
|15
|15
|9
|54,57
|17,83
|105
|128
|iShares Dow Jones Global Sustainability Screened UCITS
|IE00B57X3V84
|39
|22
|9
|8
|56,15
|21,17
|200
|129
|Guinness Global Equity Income Fund B
|IE00B42XCP33
|39
|16
|17
|6
|50,93
|18,66
|905
|130
|VanEck Vectors (TM) Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|NL0009690221
|39
|21
|8
|10
|57,37
|23,13
|902
|131
|UBS (Lux) Equity - Global Income (USD) P-acc
|LU1013383713
|39
|9
|18
|12
|42,03
|12,61
|860
|132
|Eurizon Fund - Equity World Smart Volatility R EUR Acc
|LU0114064917
|38
|20
|3
|15
|59,04
|29,53
|595
|133
|Robeco Global Stars Equities (EUR) D
|LU0387754996
|38
|24
|5
|9
|62,39
|22,55
|154
|134
|Goldman Sachs GIVI Gbl Equity - Gwth Mkts Tilt Base Acc Snap
|LU0754432002
|38
|15
|15
|8
|53,49
|20,46
|16
|135
|DWS Invest II Global Equity High Conviction Fund LC
|LU0826452848
|38
|22
|6
|10
|60,02
|22,40
|162
|136
|Naspa-Aktienfonds Global CF
|DE0009771956
|38
|19
|9
|10
|56,93
|21,51
|64
|137
|Deutsche Postbank Global Player
|DE0009797753
|38
|17
|11
|10
|55,31
|20,96
|70
|138
|Fidelity Funds - World Fund A (EUR)
|LU0069449576
|38
|23
|5
|10
|67,50
|23,66
|3.028
|139
|GreenEffects NAI-Wertefonds
|IE0005895655
|38
|10
|18
|10
|47,73
|14,54
|70
|140
|UniMarktführer A
|LU0103244595
|38
|20
|8
|10
|56,28
|24,91
|159
|141
|Robeco Global Stars Equities Fund
|NL0000289783
|38
|27
|3
|8
|62,97
|24,49
|2.691
|142
|MFS Meridian Funds - Global Research Fund A1 EUR
|LU0219417861
|38
|22
|8
|8
|56,95
|23,38
|150
|143
|Goldman Sachs Global CORE® Equity Port. Base Dist. Snap
|LU0203365449
|38
|20
|8
|10
|63,28
|19,89
|4.993
|144
|MFS Meridian Funds - Global Equity Fund B1 USD
|LU0219480638
|38
|19
|11
|8
|55,48
|20,20
|4.153
|145
|Raiffeisen-Nachhaltigkeit-Aktien (A)
|AT0000677901
|37
|26
|3
|8
|60,61
|22,47
|236
|146
|World Market Fund
|DE000A1CS5F8
|37
|6
|14
|17
|39,30
|17,71
|13
|147
|DWS TRC Top Dividende
|DE000DWS08P6
|37
|3
|20
|14
|16,50
|11,72
|190
|148
|Candriam Equities L Global Demography C
|LU0654531184
|37
|21
|8
|8
|55,28
|22,27
|576
|149
|VanEck Vectors (TM) Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|NL0010408704
|36
|20
|6
|10
|58,27
|25,12
|295
|150
|DPAM INVEST B Equities World Dividend B
|BE6228801435
|36
|13
|15
|8
|52,48
|21,34
|53
|151
|Triodos Global Equities Impact Fund R ausschüttend
|LU0278272413
|36
|18
|10
|8
|52,62
|23,53
|835
|152
|DWS TRC Global Growth
|DE000DWS1W80
|36
|6
|17
|13
|30,50
|16,25
|25
|153
|DNB Fund - Global ESG Retail A
|LU0029375739
|36
|27
|1
|8
|62,55
|27,97
|15
|154
|BNY Mellon Global Equity Fund (GBP)
|GB0006779986
|36
|17
|13
|6
|54,01
|13,32
|2.037
|155
|Deka-MegaTrends CF
|DE0005152706
|36
|25
|3
|8
|59,99
|23,59
|219
|156
|Metzler International Growth
|IE0003723560
|36
|26
|3
|7
|63,18
|22,55
|69
|157
|Capital Group Global Equity Fund (LUX) B EUR
|LU0114999021
|36
|20
|8
|8
|54,30
|24,45
|521
|158
|Schroder ISF Global Equity A Acc
|LU0215105999
|36
|20
|8
|8
|58,74
|18,29
|281
|159
|Strategie Welt Select
|DE000A0DPZG4
|35
|0
|21
|14
|24,20
|13,34
|22
|160
|SPDR S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF
|IE00B9CQXS71
|35
|11
|10
|14
|44,58
|22,60
|548
|161
|GLS Bank Aktienfonds A
|DE000A1W2CK8
|35
|14
|13
|8
|43,30
|23,32
|214
|162
|Wells Fargo (L) Worldwide - Global Equity A (USD)
|LU0353188872
|35
|21
|6
|8
|57,99
|21,61
|153
|163
|Guinness Global Innovators Fund C EUR Acc
|IE00BQXX3D17
|35
|22
|0
|13
|63,99
|24,54
|209
|164
|Vector - Flexible C1
|LU0558384458
|35
|3
|20
|12
|22,95
|13,45
|74
|165
|Invest Global
|DE0009757922
|34
|17
|9
|8
|56,59
|21,41
|330
|166
|BNY Mellon Global Equity Fund USD A
|IE0004004283
|34
|15
|13
|6
|51,59
|16,41
|317
|167
|M & W Capital
|LU0126525004
|34
|13
|0
|21
|53,21
|44,54
|15
|168
|DWS Vermögensbildungsfonds I LD
|DE0008476524
|33
|21
|4
|8
|60,06
|21,33
|8.529
|169
|Nordea 1 - Global Stable Equity Fund - Euro Hedged BP-EUR
|LU0278529986
|33
|3
|20
|10
|30,47
|14,34
|995
|170
|Nielsen - Global Value B
|LU0394131592
|33
|6
|17
|10
|16,03
|17,86
|31
|171
|iShares MSCI World GBP Hedged UCITS ETF
|IE00B42YS929
|33
|16
|7
|10
|32,56
|17,95
|266
|172
|UniGlobal II A
|LU0718610743
|33
|16
|9
|8
|54,92
|21,13
|208
|173
|Partners Group Listed Invest.-Multi Asset Income EUR P-Dist
|LU0941494444
|33
|3
|17
|13
|24,03
|17,56
|18
|174
|AXA WF - Framlington Evolving Trends A (thes.) USD
|LU0503938796
|32
|23
|4
|5
|58,11
|21,44
|105
|175
|Rothschild & Co WM - Aktien P
|LU0329325095
|32
|17
|9
|6
|49,56
|19,52
|290
|176
|Tweedy, Browne Global High Dividend Value Fund
|LU0285922489
|32
|8
|14
|10
|35,24
|21,72
|32
|177
|Pictet - Global Megatrend Selection-P CHF
|LU0386891260
|32
|20
|4
|8
|56,55
|20,98
|7.786
|178
|Merian World Equity Fund A USD
|IE0005263466
|32
|18
|6
|8
|60,45
|20,50
|284
|179
|JSS Sustainable Equity - Global Thematic P EUR dist
|LU0229773345
|32
|16
|10
|6
|50,47
|24,01
|318
|180
|Flossbach von Storch - Fundament FT
|DE000A0HGMH0
|32
|11
|16
|5
|46,26
|15,28
|157
|181
|Gottlieb Daimler Aktienfonds DWS
|DE0009769901
|32
|16
|8
|8
|56,40
|19,61
|267
|182
|terrAssisi Aktien I AMI
|DE0009847343
|32
|18
|6
|8
|57,74
|19,05
|127
|183
|JPM Global Select Equity A (acc) - USD
|LU0070217475
|32
|18
|6
|8
|61,17
|20,72
|357
|184
|AGIF - Allianz Global Equity - AT - EUR
|LU0101257581
|31
|22
|3
|6
|56,97
|23,02
|217
|185
|R + P Universal-Fonds
|DE0005316962
|31
|6
|15
|10
|42,75
|17,14
|45
|186
|Schoellerbank Aktienfonds währungsgesichert (A)
|AT0000612684
|30
|7
|15
|8
|34,24
|14,41
|114
|187
|Goldman Sachs Global Equity Partners Portfolio EUR Cl. Acc.
|LU0244549597
|30
|21
|3
|6
|54,09
|24,37
|646
|188
|3 Banken Sachwerte-Aktienstrategie (T)
|AT0000A0S8Z4
|30
|8
|5
|17
|36,57
|18,38
|59
|189
|BL-Equities Dividend B
|LU0309191657
|30
|8
|12
|10
|32,22
|21,46
|412
|190
|BlackRock Global Funds - Global Equity Income Fund A2 USD
|LU0545039389
|30
|9
|15
|6
|41,20
|17,73
|1.195
|191
|Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF D EUR
|LU0832436512
|30
|0
|20
|10
|31,29
|14,04
|1.422
|192
|Gutmann Global Dividends EUR (A)
|AT0000A0LXW3
|29
|9
|17
|3
|43,35
|16,96
|280
|193
|Schroder ISF QEP Global Quality USD A Acc
|LU0323591593
|29
|12
|15
|2
|49,82
|16,50
|716
|194
|Stuttgarter-Aktien-Fonds
|LU0383026803
|29
|14
|13
|2
|45,37
|17,41
|197
|195
|NN (L) Global Sustainable Equity P Cap.
|LU0119216553
|29
|17
|6
|6
|52,38
|22,43
|1.894
|196
|Janus Henderson US Strategic Value Fund - A USD acc.
|IE0001256803
|29
|12
|8
|9
|54,91
|18,52
|109
|197
|Allianz Global Insights - A - EUR
|IE0008479408
|29
|20
|1
|8
|59,88
|24,65
|184
|198
|UniGlobal -net-
|DE0009750273
|29
|16
|5
|8
|55,53
|21,49
|1.878
|199
|3 Banken Aktien-Dachfonds
|AT0000784830
|29
|15
|6
|8
|47,39
|18,59
|39
|200
|Oyster World Opportunities USD
|LU0069163508
|28
|16
|0
|12
|67,36
|22,77
|52
|201
|Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund (Euro)
|LU0076398568
|28
|3
|15
|10
|28,51
|19,63
|96
|202
|Metzler Wachstum International
|DE0009752253
|28
|24
|1
|3
|58,12
|22,12
|560
|203
|MEAG Nachhaltigkeit A
|DE0001619997
|28
|18
|3
|7
|56,00
|25,53
|142
|204
|KBC Eco Fund World (thes.)
|BE0133741752
|28
|18
|4
|6
|53,72
|23,06
|64
|205
|BlackRock Global Funds - Global Enhanced Equity Yld A2 USD
|LU0265550359
|27
|6
|18
|3
|39,55
|17,49
|1.358
|206
|E.ON Aktienfonds DWS
|DE0009848036
|27
|19
|4
|4
|49,45
|22,34
|73
|207
|smart-invest I - EQUITY PROTECT R (D)
|LU1022262833
|27
|7
|13
|7
|18,60
|20,04
|21
|208
|iShares STOXX Global Select Dividend 100 (DE)
|DE000A0F5UH1
|27
|7
|14
|6
|39,89
|19,73
|1.288
|209
|Stuttgarter Dividendenfonds
|LU0506868503
|26
|6
|17
|3
|41,49
|16,47
|195
|210
|JSS Thematic Equity - Global Dividend P EUR acc
|LU0533812276
|26
|6
|15
|5
|46,09
|20,58
|27
|211
|iShares MSCI World EUR Hedged UCITS ETF
|IE00B441G979
|26
|8
|14
|4
|39,51
|17,68
|1.686
|212
|Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund (CHF)
|LU0076398725
|26
|6
|12
|8
|30,87
|18,67
|197
|213
|AXA WF II - Evolving Trends Equities A Distribution USD
|LU0011972584
|26
|15
|6
|5
|54,91
|18,65
|13
|214
|UniValueFonds: Global A
|LU0126315885
|26
|11
|11
|4
|51,58
|20,25
|659
|215
|Carmignac Profil Reactif 100 A EUR acc
|FR0010149211
|26
|3
|10
|13
|12,92
|25,82
|87
|216
|AG Ostalb Global Fonds A
|DE000A0Q2SC0
|26
|12
|10
|4
|48,36
|21,80
|29
|217
|KBC Equity Fund Trends (auss.)
|BE0167244160
|25
|19
|1
|5
|55,70
|26,31
|69
|218
|JPM Global Socially Responsible A (dist) - USD
|LU0111753769
|25
|19
|0
|6
|56,49
|23,11
|76
|219
|Deka-bAV Fonds
|DE0009786228
|25
|19
|1
|5
|54,04
|23,38
|300
|220
|Value Intelligence Fonds AMI
|DE000A0YAX80
|25
|7
|17
|1
|31,54
|17,70
|186
|221
|BBBank Konzept Dividendenwerte Union
|LU1093788872
|25
|3
|11
|11
|19,80
|21,10
|43
|222
|WMF (Lux) - Wellington Gbl Opportunities Equity N USD Unh. A
|LU1032306836
|25
|16
|4
|5
|53,61
|21,44
|202
|223
|3 Banken Dividenden-Aktienstrategie R (A)
|AT0000A0XHJ8
|24
|3
|20
|1
|27,92
|14,53
|135
|224
|Vontobel Fund - Global Equity Income A-USD
|LU0129603287
|24
|3
|14
|7
|27,27
|17,70
|26
|225
|Swiss Rock (Lux) Sicav - Global Equity / Aktien Welt A
|LU0337150725
|24
|11
|9
|4
|49,80
|21,17
|79
|226
|JSS Thematic Equity - Global Real Return P EUR acc
|LU0215909168
|24
|3
|15
|6
|24,57
|18,35
|116
|227
|Xtrackers Stoxx Global Select Dividend 100 Swap UCITS ETF 1D
|LU0292096186
|24
|7
|11
|6
|39,71
|20,02
|433
|228
|All World (T)
|AT0000801170
|23
|19
|1
|3
|54,19
|21,83
|21
|229
|ESPA BEST OF WORLD (T)
|AT0000707682
|23
|14
|4
|5
|52,21
|21,62
|132
|230
|Sauren Global Growth A
|LU0095335757
|23
|13
|4
|6
|53,02
|20,99
|235
|231
|Fondis
|DE0008471020
|23
|13
|4
|6
|54,75
|21,15
|174
|232
|LOYS Sicav - LOYS Aktien Global P
|LU0861001260
|23
|13
|3
|7
|54,86
|20,41
|118
|233
|C&P Funds QuantiX
|LU0357633683
|22
|13
|3
|6
|53,90
|21,92
|177
|234
|H & A Aktien Global B
|LU0328784581
|22
|15
|1
|6
|50,21
|22,04
|16
|235
|JPM Global Unconstrained Equity (USD) A (dist) - USD
|LU0089639750
|22
|16
|0
|6
|49,05
|23,31
|375
|236
|BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Growth Fund (GBP)
|GB0006780984
|22
|8
|11
|3
|41,14
|12,65
|1.794
|237
|ÖkoWorld ÖkoVision Classic C
|LU0061928585
|22
|11
|7
|4
|51,14
|19,75
|1.093
|238
|UBS (Lux) Equity Fund - Global Sustainable (USD) P-acc
|LU0076532638
|22
|19
|1
|2
|55,42
|26,45
|664
|239
|ESPA STOCK GLOBAL EUR R01 (A)
|AT0000989645
|22
|18
|2
|2
|51,15
|21,11
|267
|240
|UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (USD) P-acc
|LU0073129545
|21
|8
|11
|2
|51,04
|19,24
|48
|241
|Davis Global Fund A
|LU0067889476
|21
|11
|0
|10
|46,38
|32,75
|18
|242
|Jupiter Global Value L USD Acc
|LU0425094421
|21
|9
|6
|6
|44,82
|20,38
|313
|243
|Südwestbank Vermögensmandat Aktien
|LU0347049883
|21
|3
|11
|7
|10,45
|21,66
|178
|244
|SLF (LUX) Equity Global High Dividend R Dis. CHF
|LU0371451146
|21
|6
|10
|5
|25,99
|22,66
|203
|245
|WARBURG - L - FONDS - Dividende Global Plus R
|LU0788130911
|21
|6
|12
|3
|36,67
|17,02
|18
|246
|Optinova Global Value Equities
|DE000A1J3117
|21
|6
|5
|10
|23,36
|27,79
|10
|247
|HSBC GIF Global Equity Volatility Focused AC
|LU1066051225
|21
|9
|12
|0
|40,78
|17,94
|123
|248
|Vector - Navigator C1
|LU0172125329
|21
|11
|6
|4
|52,62
|22,07
|2.187
|249
|Lyxor UCITS ETF SG Global Value Beta C-USD
|LU1081771369
|21
|11
|0
|10
|53,95
|27,18
|18
|250
|Hermes Global Equity Fund R EUR Acc
|IE00B64C1883
|21
|15
|1
|5
|55,71
|23,18
|25
|251
|SKAGEN Vekst A
|NO0008000445
|20
|6
|7
|7
|28,51
|16,41
|715
|252
|Gutmann Aktien Nachhaltigkeitsfonds
|AT0000A15M75
|20
|17
|0
|3
|49,00
|25,63
|20
|253
|UniKonzept: Dividenden -net- A
|LU1073949403
|20
|0
|10
|10
|-0,31
|26,87
|655
|254
|Carmignac Portfolio Investissement Latitude A EUR acc
|LU1046327000
|20
|0
|10
|10
|-10,26
|31,34
|35
|255
|Steyler Fair Invest - Equities R
|DE000A1JUVL8
|20
|14
|5
|1
|45,39
|18,41
|42
|256
|Comgest Growth Emerging Markets Flex EUR R Cap.
|IE00B8J4DS78
|20
|3
|10
|7
|8,77
|21,76
|58
|257
|DWS ESG European Equities LC
|LU0130393993
|20
|15
|0
|5
|40,72
|25,23
|144
|258
|FIVV-MIC-Mandat-Offensiv
|DE0009790865
|20
|11
|7
|2
|51,37
|21,55
|25
|259
|Bankhaus Neelmeyer Aktienstrategie
|LU0134853133
|20
|0
|17
|3
|5,16
|16,78
|22
|260
|Swisscanto (LU) Portf. Fd Green Invest Equity AT
|LU0136171559
|20
|16
|1
|3
|53,39
|26,06
|243
|261
|M&G Global Themes Fund A
|GB0030932676
|20
|17
|2
|1
|49,62
|25,46
|2.434
|262
|BS Best Strategies UL Fonds - Trend & Value EUR
|LU0288759672
|20
|8
|1
|11
|32,62
|29,09
|28
|263
|AGIF - Allianz Total Return Asian Equity - A - USD
|LU0348814723
|20
|9
|0
|11
|27,87
|30,36
|216
|264
|Noris-Fonds
|DE0008492356
|20
|16
|0
|4
|52,96
|25,46
|107
|265
|KEPLER Growth Aktienfonds (T)
|AT0000607387
|20
|15
|1
|4
|51,79
|25,49
|68
|266
|KBC Equity Fund New Shares (thes.)
|BE0170533070
|19
|9
|0
|10
|43,54
|26,21
|17
|267
|Goldman Sachs Global Eqty Partners ESG Portf. Base Acc
|LU0377748123
|19
|17
|1
|1
|48,37
|23,75
|11
|268
|FMM-Fonds
|DE0008478116
|19
|3
|13
|3
|22,87
|19,91
|452
|269
|ODDO BHF Algo Global CRW-EUR
|DE0009772988
|19
|12
|3
|4
|53,70
|24,69
|260
|270
|J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Global Select Fund B EUR
|IE00B3DBRM10
|19
|12
|0
|7
|44,83
|28,30
|1.525
|271
|Deka-DividendenStrategie CF (A)
|DE000DK2CDS0
|19
|3
|15
|1
|37,98
|16,90
|7.759
|272
|DWS TRC Top Asien
|DE000DWS08Q4
|18
|6
|10
|2
|18,06
|22,94
|37
|273
|Lupus alpha Structure Sustainable Emerging Markets
|DE000A1JDV87
|18
|3
|10
|5
|5,76
|26,01
|20
|274
|Swisscanto (LU) Equity Fund Global Innovation Leaders AT
|LU0102842878
|18
|17
|0
|1
|51,02
|25,15
|43
|275
|StarCapital - Priamos A-EUR
|LU0137341359
|18
|3
|5
|10
|18,38
|26,60
|25
|276
|DJE - Dividende & Substanz P (EUR)
|LU0159550150
|18
|6
|12
|0
|37,60
|19,02
|1.140
|277
|Flossbach von Storch - Global Quality R
|LU0366178969
|18
|11
|6
|1
|37,71
|18,81
|397
|278
|Invesco Global Structured Equity Fund A auss.
|LU0267984937
|18
|3
|7
|8
|43,67
|16,44
|306
|279
|Schroder ISF Global Equity Alpha A Acc
|LU0225283273
|18
|12
|5
|1
|48,28
|19,60
|1.098
|280
|Fidelity Funds - Global Opportunities Fund A (USD)
|LU0267386448
|17
|13
|4
|0
|46,17
|20,54
|135
|281
|Schroder ISF Global Equity Yield A Acc
|LU0225284248
|17
|11
|1
|5
|44,68
|21,32
|405
|282
|AXA Rosenberg Global Equity Alpha Fund B
|IE0004318048
|17
|10
|6
|1
|51,98
|19,50
|373
|283
|ACATIS Fair Value Aktien Global EUR-P
|LI0017502381
|17
|9
|6
|2
|46,06
|23,29
|76
|284
|KEPLER Value Aktienfonds (A)
|AT0000A0AGZ4
|17
|9
|0
|8
|45,17
|25,99
|92
|285
|AGIF - Allianz Tiger - A - USD
|LU0348805143
|17
|6
|0
|11
|26,50
|30,45
|64
|286
|KEPLER Ethik Aktienfonds (A)
|AT0000675657
|17
|11
|0
|6
|50,55
|25,17
|140
|287
|TBF GLOBAL VALUE EUR R
|DE0009781633
|17
|6
|0
|11
|29,81
|23,42
|25
|288
|CONVEST 21 VL
|DE0009769638
|17
|12
|2
|3
|52,90
|21,32
|249
|289
|AL Trust Global Invest
|DE0008471715
|17
|14
|0
|3
|50,94
|22,05
|56
|290
|CS (Lux) Global Value Equity Fund B EUR
|LU0129338272
|17
|6
|0
|11
|39,88
|27,76
|186
|291
|KCD-Union Nachhaltig AKTIEN MinRisk
|DE0005326532
|17
|6
|10
|1
|38,31
|20,05
|80
|292
|HSBC GIF China Consumer Opportunities AC
|LU0654082790
|17
|14
|0
|3
|47,44
|24,84
|31
|293
|Threadneedle Global Equity Income Fund 1 GBP acc.
|GB00B1YW3W13
|17
|6
|11
|0
|40,56
|15,80
|460
|294
|Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund R EUR Acc
|IE00BKRCQJ92
|16
|12
|1
|3
|52,39
|23,15
|429
|295
|ACATIS Value und Dividende
|AT0000A146T3
|16
|7
|8
|1
|41,38
|21,81
|47
|296
|Classic Global Equity Fund
|LI0008328218
|16
|6
|0
|10
|19,42
|28,75
|558
|297
|Private Banking Invest 100 (T)
|AT0000A08RM7
|16
|3
|10
|3
|19,90
|20,02
|12
|298
|Ampega Portfolio Global ETF Aktien P (a)
|DE000A0YAYA8
|16
|13
|0
|3
|47,76
|25,48
|63
|299
|RFINANZ Global Equity Fund (CHF)
|LI0033888582
|16
|6
|5
|5
|33,81
|22,41
|37
|300
|LINGOHR-SYSTEMATIC-INVEST
|DE0009774794
|16
|6
|0
|10
|19,00
|30,99
|668
|301
|Fidelity Funds - Global Industrials Fund A (EUR)
|LU0114722902
|16
|6
|0
|10
|36,68
|27,98
|76
|302
|WM Aktien Global UI-Fonds B
|DE0009790758
|16
|6
|0
|10
|6,51
|35,03
|28
|303
|All Trends (T)
|AT0000746581
|16
|11
|0
|5
|42,39
|25,43
|16
|304
|3 Banken Global Stock-Mix
|AT0000950449
|16
|6
|0
|10
|35,76
|27,42
|104
|305
|SUPERIOR 4 - Ethik Aktien (A)
|AT0000993043
|16
|13
|0
|3
|48,87
|25,23
|53
|306
|Sauren Select Global Growth Focus
|LU0115579376
|16
|12
|2
|2
|50,77
|21,09
|122
|307
|StarCapital Starpoint A-EUR
|LU0114997082
|16
|6
|0
|10
|35,27
|27,42
|28
|308
|HSBC GIF Emerging Wealth AC
|LU0309123817
|16
|15
|0
|1
|51,33
|21,76
|14
|309
|PI Global Value Fund P
|LI0034492384
|16
|9
|0
|7
|30,78
|30,54
|99
|310
|ERSTE RESPONSIBLE STOCK GLOBAL (T)
|AT0000646799
|16
|15
|0
|1
|47,47
|22,31
|205
|311
|Schroder ISF Global Dividend Maximiser USD A Acc
|LU0306806265
|16
|3
|10
|3
|33,92
|19,49
|2.104
|312
|WARBURG VALUE FUND A
|LU0208289198
|16
|6
|0
|10
|28,39
|26,65
|416
|313
|Danske Invest SICAV - Global StockPicking A
|LU0117088970
|16
|10
|1
|5
|49,87
|23,98
|29
|314
|KBC Eco Fund Impact Investing (auss.)
|BE0175717504
|15
|8
|0
|7
|43,94
|30,96
|136
|315
|KBC Equity Fund Global Leaders (thes.)
|BE0174807132
|15
|13
|1
|1
|49,57
|25,50
|23
|316
|C-QUADRAT ARTS Best Momentum (T)
|AT0000825393
|15
|3
|7
|5
|6,18
|23,22
|157
|317
|H & A Dynamik Plus B
|LU0090344473
|15
|7
|8
|0
|29,24
|20,85
|51
|318
|AM Fortune Fund Offensive A
|DE000A0M8WS9
|15
|3
|5
|7
|24,75
|25,05
|33
|319
|GAP Portfolio UI
|DE000A0M1307
|15
|9
|3
|3
|37,01
|28,34
|129
|320
|Portfolio Aktien Spezial ZKB Oe
|AT0000A00EY7
|15
|10
|0
|5
|32,62
|24,20
|32
|321
|Swisscanto (LU) Eqty Fd System. Selection Internat. AT
|LU0230112046
|15
|9
|6
|0
|44,32
|18,22
|131
|322
|NDACinvest - Aktienfonds
|LU0369231211
|15
|3
|5
|7
|10,34
|22,36
|11
|323
|BL Fund Selection - Equities B
|LU0135980968
|15
|9
|6
|0
|34,81
|21,46
|79
|324
|DJE - Alpha Global PA (EUR)
|LU0159549145
|15
|3
|12
|0
|29,94
|17,96
|125
|325
|JSS Thematic Equity - Global P EUR dist
|LU0088812606
|15
|14
|1
|0
|43,71
|26,98
|192
|326
|Fidelity Funds - International Fund A (USD)
|LU0048584097
|15
|7
|7
|1
|48,37
|19,13
|1.665
|327
|Invesco Umwelt und Nachhaltigkeits Fonds
|DE0008470477
|15
|12
|1
|2
|51,20
|24,10
|27
|328
|HI-FBG Individual W-PT
|DE000A0M58D7
|15
|3
|12
|0
|29,06
|19,59
|169
|329
|Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF
|IE00B8GKDB10
|15
|3
|11
|1
|43,27
|20,65
|790
|330
|UBS - DJ Global Select Dividend UCITS ETF A-dis
|IE00BMP3HG27
|14
|6
|5
|3
|33,31
|24,38
|29
|331
|AMUNDI FUNDS GLOBAL EQUITY TARGET INCOME - A2 EUR (C)
|LU1883320993
|14
|4
|10
|0
|33,32
|20,35
|1.168
|332
|DekaSpezial CF
|DE0008474669
|14
|10
|1
|3
|51,39
|21,98
|438
|333
|DWS Concept DJE Globale Aktien
|DE0009777003
|14
|8
|5
|1
|48,62
|20,52
|361
|334
|Harris Associates Global Equity Fund R/A (USD)
|LU0130103400
|14
|7
|0
|7
|37,43
|27,79
|1.601
|335
|iShares MSCI World Islamic UCITS ETF
|IE00B27YCN58
|14
|6
|8
|0
|44,57
|19,13
|114
|336
|JPM Global Focus A (dist) - EUR
|LU0168341575
|14
|13
|0
|1
|52,12
|28,73
|1.577
|337
|BlackRock Global Funds - Global Dynamic Equity Fund A2 USD
|LU0238689110
|14
|13
|0
|1
|47,43
|22,68
|557
|338
|Classic Value Equity Fund CHF
|LI0019077903
|13
|3
|0
|10
|17,63
|29,58
|106
|339
|IFM AktienfondsSelect
|LU0137266473
|13
|12
|0
|1
|49,95
|26,32
|118
|340
|Active Equity Select
|AT0000496294
|13
|0
|12
|1
|14,47
|19,42
|29
|341
|NN (L) Global Equity Impact Opportunities P Cap.
|LU0250158358
|13
|9
|1
|3
|37,69
|26,19
|281
|342
|Long Term Investment Fund (SIA) - Classic EUR
|LU0244071956
|13
|3
|0
|10
|29,57
|29,20
|119
|343
|MMT Global Value B
|LU0346639395
|13
|3
|0
|10
|-3,97
|33,18
|17
|344
|UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (EUR) P-acc
|LU0073129206
|13
|3
|10
|0
|27,88
|20,76
|82
|345
|SEB Sustainability Fund Global C (EUR)
|LU0036592839
|13
|6
|6
|1
|44,28
|22,25
|46
|346
|LVM Inter-Aktien-Fonds
|IE0000664338
|13
|13
|0
|0
|46,83
|26,33
|139
|347
|KEPLER Global Aktienfonds (A)
|AT0000799820
|13
|6
|0
|7
|42,46
|25,28
|46
|348
|Monega Chance
|DE0005321079
|13
|3
|0
|10
|22,48
|30,79
|88
|349
|AGIF - Allianz Best Styles Global Equity - A - EUR
|LU1075359262
|13
|10
|0
|3
|49,27
|22,77
|1.439
|350
|Schroder ISF Global Recovery USD A Acc
|LU0956908155
|13
|3
|0
|10
|31,20
|28,68
|319
|351
|Vontobel Fund - mtx Sustainable Global Leaders A-USD
|LU0848325295
|13
|8
|0
|5
|27,81
|24,65
|65
|352
|Deka-Nachhaltigkeit Aktien CF (A)
|LU0703710904
|13
|13
|0
|0
|44,14
|23,31
|224
|353
|Aramea Aktien Select
|DE000A0YJME6
|13
|3
|0
|10
|7,30
|27,11
|21
|354
|MPF Global Fonds-Warburg
|DE0005153860
|13
|3
|10
|0
|30,89
|19,80
|31
|355
|WARBURG GLOBAL WERTE STABILISIERUNGS - FONDS
|DE000A0HGL63
|13
|3
|0
|10
|12,76
|23,86
|338
|356
|Patriarch Classic Dividende 4 Plus A
|LU0967739193
|12
|3
|6
|3
|13,04
|21,51
|16
|357
|M&G (Lux) Global Dividend Fund EUR A acc
|LU1670710075
|12
|7
|0
|5
|40,40
|29,10
|2.298
|358
|Carmignac Portfolio Investissement F EUR acc
|LU0992625839
|12
|0
|5
|7
|18,30
|25,89
|256
|359
|UniSelection: Global I
|DE0005326789
|12
|11
|0
|1
|49,81
|24,57
|161
|360
|JPM Global Equity A (dist) - USD
|LU0119067295
|12
|9
|3
|0
|43,42
|20,55
|257
|361
|JSS Sustainable Equity - Global P EUR dist
|LU0097427784
|12
|9
|3
|0
|39,72
|24,55
|58
|362
|AXA Welt
|DE0008471376
|12
|11
|0
|1
|50,36
|22,59
|34
|363
|HSBC GIF Economic Scale Global Equity AD
|LU0039216626
|12
|8
|3
|1
|48,70
|20,79
|135
|364
|PEH SICAV - PEH STRATEGIE FLEXIBEL P
|LU0086124129
|12
|0
|5
|7
|5,67
|24,30
|30
|365
|AS SICAV I - World Equity Fund A Acc USD
|LU0094547139
|12
|7
|5
|0
|27,79
|25,16
|328
|366
|Sparinvest - Ethical Global Value EUR R
|LU0362355355
|12
|10
|0
|2
|51,50
|22,85
|140
|367
|LBBW Nachhaltigkeit Aktien R
|DE000A0NAUP7
|12
|6
|1
|5
|38,05
|22,34
|124
|368
|Carmignac Investissement A EUR acc
|FR0010148981
|12
|0
|5
|7
|14,98
|27,03
|3.240
|369
|UBS (L) Key Selection - Global Equities (USD) EUR P-acc
|LU0161942635
|12
|11
|0
|1
|48,58
|25,04
|62
|370
|AB FCP I - Global Equity Blend Portfolio A
|LU0175139822
|11
|11
|0
|0
|46,94
|23,64
|98
|371
|Sparinvest - Global Value EUR R
|LU0138501191
|11
|10
|0
|1
|47,79
|24,38
|205
|372
|AHF Global Select
|DE000A0NEBC7
|11
|6
|5
|0
|31,39
|24,77
|72
|373
|UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (CHF) P-acc
|LU0071007289
|11
|0
|10
|1
|31,49
|19,53
|209
|374
|RWS-AKTIENFONDS
|DE0009763300
|11
|6
|0
|5
|17,52
|30,73
|199
|375
|Global Advantage Funds - Major Markets High Value
|LU0044747169
|11
|6
|5
|0
|36,65
|26,80
|19
|376
|UniSector: BasicIndustries A
|LU0101442050
|11
|6
|0
|5
|37,25
|29,71
|88
|377
|Barings Global Leaders Fund (USD)
|IE0030016244
|11
|10
|1
|0
|46,02
|21,57
|44
|378
|BremenKapital Aktien
|DE000A1J67E0
|11
|6
|0
|5
|21,18
|22,04
|66
|379
|Flossbach von Storch - Dividend R
|LU0831568729
|11
|7
|3
|1
|38,69
|20,02
|208
|380
|Julius Baer Equity Fund Special Value (EUR) A
|LU0912199139
|11
|3
|7
|1
|28,18
|22,41
|168
|381
|Investec GSF - Global Strategic Equity Fund A Inc gross USD
|LU0345770993
|11
|11
|0
|0
|49,27
|25,19
|1.745
|382
|MellowFund Global Equity
|DE000A1CZUC3
|10
|3
|7
|0
|35,70
|22,33
|30
|383
|Brandes Global Value Fund USD Class A
|IE0031573896
|10
|6
|1
|3
|33,96
|22,94
|74
|384
|Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds plc - Global Stock Fund USD Acc
|IE00B54PRV58
|10
|7
|0
|3
|49,82
|27,30
|4.005
|385
|T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Value Equity Fund A
|LU0859254822
|10
|9
|1
|0
|46,19
|21,85
|35
|386
|IPAM AktienSpezial
|DE0009781906
|10
|3
|0
|7
|25,28
|27,24
|10
|387
|Gutmann Aktienfonds
|AT0000973003
|10
|10
|0
|0
|45,81
|22,30
|125
|388
|W&W Quality Select Aktien Welt
|DE0005326326
|10
|7
|3
|0
|49,10
|20,64
|111
|389
|EuroSwitch World Profile StarLux R
|LU0337539778
|10
|3
|0
|7
|27,01
|28,31
|22
|390
|MetallRente FONDS PORTFOLIO - A - EUR
|LU0147989353
|10
|3
|7
|0
|35,54
|22,43
|314
|391
|AXA WF - Framlington Talents Global A (thes.) EUR
|LU0189847683
|10
|8
|0
|2
|44,43
|22,25
|153
|392
|Best Global Concept
|LU0173001644
|10
|9
|0
|1
|45,53
|22,16
|2.870
|393
|LUX-EQUITY GLOBAL
|LU0047355440
|10
|9
|0
|1
|44,30
|23,20
|145
|394
|Marathon - Aktien DividendenStars
|LU0162120678
|10
|0
|10
|0
|37,46
|17,54
|33
|395
|GAM Star Worldwide Equity USD inc.
|IE00B0HF2Z67
|10
|3
|0
|7
|24,70
|28,45
|72
|396
|Janus Henderson Global Research Fund - A USD
|IE00B1187X13
|9
|9
|0
|0
|45,38
|25,18
|47
|397
|Deka-GlobalSelect TF
|LU0350094933
|9
|8
|0
|1
|44,19
|27,04
|493
|398
|SLI Global SICAV Global Equities Fund A thes.
|LU0152742630
|9
|9
|0
|0
|32,13
|22,65
|177
|399
|LOYS Sicav - LOYS GLOBAL P
|LU0107944042
|9
|6
|0
|3
|35,22
|22,26
|329
|400
|Advisor Global
|DE0005547160
|9
|8
|1
|0
|45,38
|24,26
|13
|401
|WWK Select Top Ten B
|LU0126856375
|9
|6
|0
|3
|42,68
|25,72
|186
|402
|Allianz Strategiefonds Wachstum Plus - A - EUR
|DE0009797274
|9
|9
|0
|0
|47,18
|22,45
|1.191
|403
|DWS Global Value LD
|LU0133414606
|9
|3
|5
|1
|38,35
|19,63
|866
|404
|AMUNDI TOP WORLD (C)
|DE0009779736
|9
|8
|0
|1
|43,90
|23,63
|103
|405
|Schoellerbank Aktienfonds Value (A)
|AT0000913942
|9
|7
|1
|1
|46,56
|21,49
|269
|406
|Deka-BasisStrategie Aktien CF (A)
|DE000DK2EAG7
|9
|6
|3
|0
|33,03
|20,73
|21
|407
|Tareno Funds - Enhanced Index Investing Equities A
|LU0276761110
|9
|6
|0
|3
|37,07
|26,33
|44
|408
|Schroder ISF QEP Global Blend USD A Acc
|LU0740768402
|9
|3
|6
|0
|38,17
|20,52
|303
|409
|Mesina-Aktienfonds-UBS (D)
|DE0009797118
|8
|3
|0
|5
|31,02
|25,86
|103
|410
|Siemens Weltinvest Aktien
|DE0009772624
|8
|7
|1
|0
|44,31
|24,30
|26
|411
|VM Aktien Select (T)
|AT0000A09SB6
|8
|3
|0
|5
|27,11
|26,49
|35
|412
|RP Global Market Selection R (D)
|LU0293296488
|8
|7
|0
|1
|34,39
|24,64
|11
|413
|Franklin World Perspectives Fund Class A (acc) USD
|LU0390134368
|8
|7
|1
|0
|43,50
|22,56
|296
|414
|Investec GSF - Global Dynamic Fund A Acc gross USD
|LU0345772692
|8
|8
|0
|0
|43,75
|24,40
|487
|415
|3 Banken Dividend Stock-Mix (A)
|AT0000600689
|8
|3
|0
|5
|27,56
|24,33
|59
|416
|Robeco BP Global Premium Equities (EUR) D
|LU0203975437
|7
|6
|0
|1
|45,15
|22,88
|1.971
|417
|Commerzbank Aktienportfolio Covered Plus R (EUR)
|LU0372290675
|7
|0
|6
|1
|24,04
|21,02
|27
|418
|Keppler-Global Value-INVEST
|DE000A0JKNP9
|7
|6
|0
|1
|40,16
|25,57
|49
|419
|Jyske Invest Favourite Equities
|DK0060005924
|7
|7
|0
|0
|35,00
|23,82
|16
|420
|ACATIS Aktien Global Fonds UI A
|DE0009781740
|7
|7
|0
|0
|43,80
|27,92
|290
|421
|Aktienstrategie global
|AT0000817945
|7
|6
|1
|0
|43,82
|21,62
|80
|422
|Klassik Aktien Fonds A
|AT0000961024
|7
|6
|1
|0
|38,01
|23,47
|127
|423
|Adviser I Funds - Albrech & Cie Optiselect P
|LU0107901315
|7
|3
|1
|3
|14,87
|23,60
|30
|424
|Generali Komfort Dynamik Global
|LU0100847929
|7
|6
|0
|1
|43,95
|24,12
|897
|425
|Allianz Global Equity Dividend A (EUR)
|DE0008471467
|7
|6
|1
|0
|26,76
|25,51
|166
|426
|Saphir Global - BEST of EQUITY B
|LU0154398746
|7
|6
|1
|0
|40,83
|24,37
|31
|427
|Threadneedle (Lux) Global Equity Income 8UP
|LU1864954380
|6
|0
|6
|0
|24,81
|21,21
|520
|428
|UniStrategie: Offensiv
|DE0005314447
|6
|6
|0
|0
|39,45
|25,35
|207
|429
|KölnFondsStruktur: ChancePlus
|LU0117172097
|6
|6
|0
|0
|37,31
|23,57
|26
|430
|HI Topselect D
|DE0009817726
|6
|3
|3
|0
|29,88
|22,60
|18
|431
|Deka Aktienfonds RheinEdition Global
|DE0009786129
|6
|3
|0
|3
|20,77
|27,50
|28
|432
|NN (L) Global High Dividend P Cap.
|LU0146257711
|6
|3
|3
|0
|35,10
|25,46
|451
|433
|Generali FondsStrategie Aktien Global Dynamik
|LU0136762910
|6
|3
|3
|0
|36,90
|26,09
|21
|434
|Sparinvest - Equitas EUR R
|LU0362354549
|6
|6
|0
|0
|41,32
|24,78
|98
|435
|NaspaFondsStrategie: Chance Plus
|LU0202181771
|6
|6
|0
|0
|41,24
|22,54
|42
|436
|Fidelity Funds - Fidelity Sélection Internationale A (EUR)
|LU0103193743
|6
|3
|3
|0
|39,77
|24,46
|148
|437
|KBC Equity Fund High Dividend (thes.)
|BE0940704951
|6
|6
|0
|0
|42,38
|22,79
|178
|438
|KBC Equity Fund Quant Global 1 (thes.)
|BE0057593726
|6
|6
|0
|0
|42,59
|25,18
|80
|439
|Schroder ISF QEP Global Active Value A Dis
|LU0203347892
|6
|6
|0
|0
|30,86
|22,20
|792
|440
|Deka-Global Aktien Strategie
|DE0009799064
|5
|0
|0
|5
|29,47
|29,00
|13
|441
|ALL-IN-ONE
|DE0009789727
|5
|0
|5
|0
|19,51
|23,08
|210
|442
|3 Banken Nachhaltigkeitsfonds
|AT0000701156
|5
|5
|0
|0
|33,57
|23,16
|56
|443
|3 Banken Value-Aktienstrategie
|AT0000VALUE6
|5
|0
|0
|5
|10,81
|21,82
|127
|444
|Xtrackers MSCI World Value UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BL25JM42
|5
|4
|1
|0
|48,77
|21,57
|404
|445
|iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor UCITS ETF
|IE00BP3QZB59
|4
|3
|0
|1
|44,48
|24,07
|1.787
|446
|Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF
|IE00B23LNQ02
|4
|3
|1
|0
|44,79
|22,63
|60
|447
|KBC Equity Fund World (thes.)
|BE6213775529
|4
|3
|1
|0
|37,08
|26,57
|119
|448
|FG&W Fund - Global Oppor2nities
|LU0143329109
|4
|3
|0
|1
|21,08
|25,24
|30
|449
|Uni21.Jahrhundert -net-
|DE0009757872
|4
|3
|1
|0
|30,03
|29,62
|445
|450
|Inovesta Classic
|DE0005117493
|4
|3
|1
|0
|31,98
|22,17
|44
|451
|First Private Aktien Global A
|DE000A0KFRT0
|4
|3
|0
|1
|39,78
|25,44
|100
|452
|Moventum Plus Aktiv - Offensives Portfolio B
|LU0326465225
|4
|3
|1
|0
|35,56
|21,75
|63
|453
|Candriam Quant Equities Multi-Factor Global C
|LU0235267860
|4
|3
|1
|0
|44,54
|23,11
|69
|454
|IAC-Aktien Global
|DE000A0M2JB5
|4
|3
|1
|0
|33,08
|21,83
|158
|455
|First Class - Global Equities
|LU0328220883
|4
|3
|0
|1
|33,76
|27,57
|15
|456
|Jyske Invest Global Equities
|DK0016259930
|3
|3
|0
|0
|38,65
|24,06
|161
|457
|Berenberg Systematic Approach - Global Stockpicker Fund A
|LU0267932464
|3
|3
|0
|0
|39,62
|23,77
|17
|458
|Investec GSF - Global Equity Fund A Inc gross USD
|LU0345769631
|3
|3
|0
|0
|39,60
|23,92
|867
|459
|Aktien Opportunity UI T
|DE000A0Q2SK3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|35,30
|23,58
|17
|460
|Templeton Global Equity Income Fund Class A (acc) EUR
|LU0211332647
|3
|0
|0
|3
|27,02
|29,75
|83
|461
|Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund Class A (acc) USD
|LU0211331839
|3
|3
|0
|0
|32,47
|24,85
|543
|462
|SEB Global Chance/Risk Fund C
|LU0122113094
|3
|3
|0
|0
|39,08
|25,69
|258
|463
|AB FCP I - Global Value Portfolio A
|LU0124673897
|3
|3
|0
|0
|35,05
|25,63
|311
|464
|Invesco Global Equity Income Fund A thes.
|LU0607513230
|3
|3
|0
|0
|40,77
|22,32
|731
|465
|HANSAdividende
|DE000A1J67V4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23,93
|25,44
|42
|466
|Templeton Global Fund Class A (Ydis)
|LU0029864427
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21,05
|27,05
|759
|467
|Templeton Growth (Euro) Fund Class A (acc)
|LU0114760746
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21,73
|28,78
|6.960
|468
|CT Welt Portfolio AMI CT (a)
|DE000A0DNVT1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30,36
|24,49
|42
|469
|Raiffeisen-Global-Aktien (A)
|AT0000859525
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35,50
|26,60
|567
|470
|Vermögensverwaltungsfonds F
|LU0362406281
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34,40
|24,67
|179
Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 15. November 2019), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.