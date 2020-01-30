Aktives Management Die besten Fonds für globale Aktien
Fonds-Crashtest
DAS INVESTMENT kürt gemeinsam mit der Münchner Analysegesellschaft FWW Fundservices GmbH in jeder Ausgabe die besten Angebote einer Anlagekategorie (Aktien Global, Aktien Europa, Hochzinsanleihen etc.). Dabei berücksichtigt die Redaktion nur Fonds, die mindestens fünf Jahre alt sind und mindestens 10 Millionen Euro Volumen auf die Waage bringen. Punkten können die Testteilnehmer in drei Bereichen: Performance, Stressverhalten, Aktives Management. Die dort erzielten Ergebnisse fließen im Verhältnis 40/30/30 in das Endergebnis ein. Mehr Infos zum Testverfahren.
Gesamtbewertung Performance Stresstest Aktives Management
|Rang
|Fondsname
|ISIN
|Punkte Aktives Management
|Tracking Error 5 Jahre
|Punkte Tracking Error 5 Jahre
|Jensen's Alpha 5 Jahre
|Punkte Jensen's Alpha 5 Jahre
|Information Ratio 5 Jahre
|Punkte Information Ratio 5 Jahre
|1
|Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity
|LU0552385295
|30
|7,36
|10
|0,64
|10
|0,11
|10
|2
|ACATIS Global Value Total Return UI
|DE000A1JGBX4
|27
|7,47
|10
|0,32
|10
|0,06
|7
|3
|iShares Edge MSCI World Minimum Volatility ETF
|IE00B8FHGS14
|27
|7,11
|10
|0,64
|10
|0,05
|7
|4
|Fundsmith Equity
|LU0690374615
|27
|5,77
|7
|0,72
|10
|0,12
|10
|5
|Seilern World Growth
|IE00B2NXKV01
|25
|5,42
|5
|0,73
|10
|0,13
|10
|6
|iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF
|IE00BP3QZ825
|25
|5,75
|5
|0,51
|10
|0,09
|10
|7
|LGT Sustainable Quality Equity Fund Hedged (USD) B
|LI0183907802
|25
|7,29
|10
|0,53
|10
|0,05
|5
|8
|Comgest Growth World
|IE0033535075
|25
|5,72
|5
|0,52
|10
|0,07
|10
|9
|Threadneedle Global Focus
|LU0042999655
|25
|5,33
|5
|0,45
|10
|0,08
|10
|10
|T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Focused Growth Equity A
|LU0143551892
|25
|5,50
|5
|0,29
|10
|0,09
|10
|11
|Morgan Stanley Global Advantage
|LU0868753731
|24
|6,56
|7
|0,29
|10
|0,07
|7
|12
|Morgan Stanley Global Quality
|LU0955010870
|24
|5,81
|7
|0,39
|10
|0,06
|7
|13
|Xtrackers MSCI World Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BL25JN58
|24
|5,89
|7
|0,52
|10
|0,06
|7
|14
|LGT Sustainable Equity Fund Global (EUR) B
|LI0106892966
|24
|5,89
|7
|0,55
|10
|0,06
|7
|15
|MainFirst Global Equities A
|LU0864709349
|23
|9,87
|10
|0,38
|10
|0,03
|3
|16
|Quantex Global Value Fund CHF R
|LI0042267281
|23
|7,31
|10
|0,33
|10
|0,03
|3
|17
|SSgA Global Managed Volatility Equity Fund P
|LU0450104905
|23
|8,22
|10
|0,56
|10
|0,03
|3
|18
|Macquarie ValueInvest LUX Global A ausschüttend
|LU0135990504
|23
|7,25
|10
|0,48
|10
|0,03
|3
|19
|BL-Sustainable Horizon B
|LU0093570173
|23
|7,13
|10
|0,41
|10
|0,02
|3
|20
|Comgest Monde C
|FR0000284689
|22
|5,53
|5
|0,49
|10
|0,06
|7
|21
|Vontobel Fund - Global Equity A-USD
|LU0218910023
|22
|5,33
|5
|0,43
|10
|0,06
|7
|22
|Patriarch Classic TSI B
|LU0967738971
|22
|7,30
|10
|0,21
|7
|0,04
|5
|23
|CS (Lux) Security Equity Fund B USD
|LU0909471251
|21
|6,45
|7
|0,25
|7
|0,06
|7
|24
|Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF Acc EUR
|LU0533032008
|21
|4,45
|1
|0,29
|10
|0,09
|10
|25
|ECHIQUIER WORLD EQUITY GROWTH A
|FR0010859769
|21
|6,03
|7
|0,20
|7
|0,07
|7
|26
|WMF (Lux) - Wellington Global Quality Growth D USD Unh. Acc
|LU1084869962
|21
|4,71
|1
|0,53
|10
|0,11
|10
|27
|Pictet - Security-P USD
|LU0256846139
|21
|5,79
|7
|0,26
|7
|0,06
|7
|28
|M & W Capital
|LU0126525004
|21
|27,56
|10
|0,55
|10
|0,02
|1
|29
|iShares Dow Jones Global Titans 50 (DE)
|DE0006289382
|20
|4,00
|0
|0,29
|10
|0,08
|10
|30
|BNY Mellon Global Income Fund (GBP) (Inc)
|GB00B0MY6T00
|20
|4,91
|3
|0,34
|10
|0,05
|7
|31
|BNY Mellon Long-Term Global Equity Fund USD A
|IE00B29M2J34
|20
|3,47
|0
|0,30
|10
|0,07
|10
|32
|Janus Henderson Global Equity Fund R EUR Acc
|LU0200076213
|20
|4,09
|0
|0,32
|10
|0,08
|10
|33
|AGIF - Allianz Global Equity Unconstrained - A - EUR
|LU0342677829
|20
|3,99
|0
|0,28
|10
|0,08
|10
|34
|DPAM INVEST B Equities NewGems Sustainable W
|BE6246061376
|20
|4,21
|0
|0,29
|10
|0,08
|10
|35
|AB SICAV I - Low Volatility Equity Portfolio A
|LU0861579265
|20
|5,02
|3
|0,41
|10
|0,05
|7
|36
|Schroder ISF Global Sustainable Growth A Acc
|LU0557290698
|20
|3,59
|0
|0,26
|10
|0,09
|10
|37
|LO Funds - Generation Global (EUR) P D
|LU0428704554
|20
|3,85
|0
|0,55
|10
|0,15
|10
|38
|Wagner & Florack Unternehmerfonds AMI I (a)
|DE000A1C4D48
|20
|5,96
|7
|0,29
|10
|0,02
|3
|39
|Ossiam World Minimum Variance NR UCITS ETF 1C EUR
|LU0799656698
|20
|6,64
|7
|0,46
|10
|0,03
|3
|40
|Xtrackers MSCI World Momentum UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BL25JP72
|20
|4,22
|0
|0,39
|10
|0,10
|10
|41
|SQUAD - MAKRO N
|LU0490817821
|19
|5,49
|5
|0,24
|7
|0,07
|7
|42
|ADVANTAGE STOCK (T)
|AT0000703285
|19
|6,32
|7
|0,23
|7
|0,04
|5
|43
|DPAM INVEST B Equities World Sustainable A
|BE0058651630
|18
|4,61
|1
|0,32
|10
|0,05
|7
|44
|KEPLER Risk Select Aktienfonds (A)
|AT0000A0NUV7
|18
|5,13
|3
|0,44
|10
|0,05
|5
|45
|J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Global Opportunities Fd B EUR
|IE00B80FZF09
|18
|4,73
|3
|0,40
|10
|0,05
|5
|46
|Fidelity Funds - Global Dividend Fund A QIncome (EUR)
|LU0731782404
|18
|5,50
|5
|0,33
|10
|0,02
|3
|47
|BNY Mellon Global Equity Income Fund GBP B Inc
|IE00B3X34P90
|18
|4,93
|3
|0,31
|10
|0,04
|5
|48
|Xtrackers MSCI World Quality UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BL25JL35
|17
|2,86
|0
|0,25
|7
|0,10
|10
|49
|iShares Edge MSCI World Quality Factor UCITS ETF
|IE00BP3QZ601
|17
|3,27
|0
|0,26
|7
|0,08
|10
|50
|Xtrackers MSCI World Index Fund 1D - Core
|IE00BP268518
|17
|2,28
|0
|0,20
|7
|0,10
|10
|51
|3 Banken Sachwerte-Aktienstrategie (T)
|AT0000A0S8Z4
|17
|12,14
|10
|0,26
|7
|0,00
|0
|52
|UBS - MSCI World UCITS ETF A-dist
|IE00B7KQ7B66
|17
|2,07
|0
|0,17
|7
|0,10
|10
|53
|UBS - MSCI World Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (USD) A-dis
|LU0629459743
|17
|2,18
|0
|0,23
|7
|0,11
|10
|54
|Nordea 1 - Global Portfolio Fund BP-EUR
|LU0476541221
|17
|3,74
|0
|0,22
|7
|0,08
|10
|55
|AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD EX EMU
|FR0010756114
|17
|2,73
|0
|0,21
|7
|0,08
|10
|56
|iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF USD (Acc)
|IE00B4L5Y983
|17
|2,14
|0
|0,18
|7
|0,10
|10
|57
|World Market Fund
|DE000A1CS5F8
|17
|5,44
|5
|0,22
|7
|0,05
|5
|58
|Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF
|IE00B60SX394
|17
|2,10
|0
|0,17
|7
|0,10
|10
|59
|Russell World Equity Fund B USD
|IE0034343834
|17
|2,09
|0
|0,19
|7
|0,12
|10
|60
|HELLERICH Sachwertaktien B
|LU0324420727
|17
|7,42
|10
|0,18
|7
|-0,02
|0
|61
|BMO Responsible Global Equity A Inc EUR
|LU0234759529
|17
|3,16
|0
|0,23
|7
|0,09
|10
|62
|Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist
|FR0010315770
|17
|2,11
|0
|0,20
|7
|0,10
|10
|63
|Allianz Interglobal A (EUR)
|DE0008475070
|17
|4,26
|0
|0,18
|7
|0,08
|10
|64
|BlackRock Global Funds - Global Long-Horizon Equity A2 USD
|LU0011850046
|17
|3,33
|0
|0,23
|7
|0,09
|10
|65
|Sauren Global Opportunities
|LU0106280919
|17
|6,79
|10
|0,22
|7
|0,00
|0
|66
|Fidelity Funds - Global Focus Fund A (EUR)
|LU0157922724
|17
|2,65
|0
|0,18
|7
|0,07
|10
|67
|Robeco QI Global Conservative Equities (EUR) D
|LU0705782398
|16
|4,83
|3
|0,29
|10
|0,03
|3
|68
|Legg Mason QS MV Global Equity Growth & Income Fd GA thes.
|IE00B51GHT90
|16
|5,11
|3
|0,33
|10
|0,02
|3
|69
|Deka-Globale Aktien LowRisk CF (A)
|LU0851806900
|16
|4,63
|1
|0,35
|10
|0,04
|5
|70
|Jyske Invest Equities Low Volatility
|DK0060512358
|16
|5,17
|3
|0,31
|10
|0,03
|3
|71
|Pictet - Quality Global Equities-P USD
|LU0845339638
|16
|4,30
|1
|0,33
|10
|0,05
|5
|72
|Threadneedle Global Select Fund 1 GBP acc.
|GB0001444701
|16
|4,57
|1
|0,12
|5
|0,07
|10
|73
|Eurizon Fund - Equity World Smart Volatility R EUR Acc
|LU0114064917
|15
|6,58
|7
|0,16
|5
|0,02
|3
|74
|Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc USD
|LU1829220133
|15
|1,85
|0
|0,13
|5
|0,08
|10
|75
|T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Growth Equity Fund A
|LU0382932902
|15
|3,78
|0
|0,17
|5
|0,08
|10
|76
|Nordea 1 - Global Opportunity Fund BP-EUR
|LU0975280552
|15
|4,41
|1
|0,20
|7
|0,07
|7
|77
|Robeco Global Growth Trends Equities (EUR) D
|LU0974293671
|15
|4,77
|3
|0,12
|5
|0,06
|7
|78
|SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF
|IE00B44Z5B48
|15
|1,91
|0
|0,16
|5
|0,09
|10
|79
|WI Global Challenges Index-Fonds P
|DE000A1T7561
|15
|6,45
|7
|0,05
|1
|0,05
|7
|80
|Xtrackers MSCI World UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BJ0KDQ92
|15
|2,18
|0
|0,16
|5
|0,10
|10
|81
|Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF
|IE00B3RBWM25
|15
|1,80
|0
|0,15
|5
|0,09
|10
|82
|iShares MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF
|IE00B6R52259
|15
|1,88
|0
|0,13
|5
|0,08
|10
|83
|AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD - AU (C)
|LU0996182308
|15
|2,23
|0
|0,14
|5
|0,09
|10
|84
|Vanguard FTSE Developed World UCITS ETF
|IE00BKX55T58
|15
|1,97
|0
|0,17
|5
|0,11
|10
|85
|UBS (Lux) Equity - Global High Dividend (USD) P-acc
|LU0611173427
|15
|5,38
|5
|0,22
|7
|0,02
|3
|86
|SPDR MSCI ACWI IMI UCITS ETF
|IE00B3YLTY66
|15
|1,92
|0
|0,14
|5
|0,09
|10
|87
|Fidelity Funds - Global Demographics Fund A Acc (USD)
|LU0528227936
|15
|5,18
|3
|0,23
|7
|0,04
|5
|88
|HSBC MSCI WORLD ETF
|IE00B4X9L533
|15
|2,10
|0
|0,17
|5
|0,10
|10
|89
|UBS - MSCI World UCITS ETF A
|LU0340285161
|15
|2,10
|0
|0,15
|5
|0,09
|10
|90
|C WorldWide - C WorldWide Equities Ethical 1A
|LU0122292328
|15
|4,92
|3
|0,24
|7
|0,04
|5
|91
|Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF 1C
|LU0274208692
|15
|2,23
|0
|0,16
|5
|0,10
|10
|92
|iShares MSCI World UCITS ETF (Dist)
|IE00B0M62Q58
|15
|2,09
|0
|0,16
|5
|0,10
|10
|93
|MFS Meridian Funds - Global Concentrated Fund B1 USD
|LU0219482337
|15
|4,84
|3
|0,18
|7
|0,04
|5
|94
|ComStage MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF I
|LU0392494562
|15
|2,34
|0
|0,15
|5
|0,09
|10
|95
|Strategie Welt Select
|DE000A0DPZG4
|14
|6,71
|7
|0,19
|7
|-0,03
|0
|96
|UniFavorit: Aktien
|DE0008477076
|14
|3,83
|0
|0,23
|7
|0,05
|7
|97
|DWS Invest Top Dividend LC
|LU0507265923
|14
|5,87
|7
|0,23
|7
|-0,01
|0
|98
|DWS TRC Top Dividende
|DE000DWS08P6
|14
|6,01
|7
|0,25
|7
|0,00
|0
|99
|Invesco Goldman Sachs Equity Factor Idx World ETF Acc (DE)
|DE000A1XES75
|14
|3,16
|0
|0,20
|7
|0,05
|7
|100
|SPDR S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF
|IE00B9CQXS71
|14
|5,92
|7
|0,18
|7
|0,00
|0
|101
|DWS TRC Global Growth
|DE000DWS1W80
|13
|4,79
|3
|0,26
|7
|0,03
|3
|102
|Partners Group Listed Invest.-Multi Asset Income EUR P-Dist
|LU0941494444
|13
|6,86
|10
|0,10
|3
|-0,03
|0
|103
|Guinness Global Innovators Fund C EUR Acc
|IE00BQXX3D17
|13
|6,73
|10
|-0,04
|0
|0,02
|3
|104
|Uni-Global Equities World SA-USD
|LU0337270119
|13
|5,16
|3
|0,27
|10
|0,01
|0
|105
|Carmignac Profil Reactif 100 A EUR acc
|FR0010149211
|13
|8,75
|10
|0,07
|3
|-0,05
|0
|106
|AB SICAV I - Sustainable Global Thematic Portfolio Axx
|LU0034955152
|13
|5,03
|3
|0,14
|5
|0,04
|5
|107
|DWS Top Dividende LD
|DE0009848119
|12
|5,49
|5
|0,23
|7
|0,00
|0
|108
|DWS Global Growth LD
|DE0005152441
|12
|3,43
|0
|0,13
|5
|0,05
|7
|109
|DWS Smart Industrial Technologies LD
|DE0005152482
|12
|6,66
|7
|-0,09
|0
|0,04
|5
|110
|LLB Aktien Fit for Life (CHF)
|LI0004342155
|12
|4,16
|0
|0,19
|7
|0,04
|5
|111
|BNY Mellon Global Opportunities (GBP) (Inc)
|GB00B0C3H830
|12
|3,65
|0
|0,16
|5
|0,05
|7
|112
|AGIF - Allianz Global Sustainability - A - EUR
|LU0158827195
|12
|3,14
|0
|0,12
|5
|0,06
|7
|113
|Stewart Investors Worldwide Select Fund A Acc
|GB0030978612
|12
|5,63
|5
|0,26
|7
|0,01
|0
|114
|Oyster World Opportunities USD
|LU0069163508
|12
|9,02
|10
|0,04
|1
|0,02
|1
|115
|Löwen-Aktienfonds
|DE0009769802
|12
|2,56
|0
|0,16
|5
|0,05
|7
|116
|UniNachhaltig Aktien Global
|DE000A0M80G4
|12
|3,23
|0
|0,18
|7
|0,04
|5
|117
|FFPB Dividenden Select
|LU0775212839
|12
|5,28
|5
|0,20
|7
|0,01
|0
|118
|Invesco Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF
|IE00BLSNMW37
|12
|4,28
|0
|0,15
|5
|0,06
|7
|119
|Xtrackers MSCI AC World UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BGHQ0G80
|12
|2,02
|0
|0,14
|5
|0,07
|7
|120
|Stewart Investors Worldwide Equity Fund A Acc GBP
|GB00B45T6015
|12
|5,51
|5
|0,22
|7
|0,01
|0
|121
|KCM Aktien Global SRI (R)
|AT0000A0V6J7
|12
|2,30
|0
|0,15
|5
|0,06
|7
|122
|Quoniam Funds Selection SICAV - Global Eqts MinRisk EURh A d
|LU0489951797
|12
|5,67
|5
|0,19
|7
|-0,02
|0
|123
|Vector - Flexible C1
|LU0558384458
|12
|5,87
|7
|0,13
|5
|-0,04
|0
|124
|UBS (Lux) Equity - Global Income (USD) P-acc
|LU1013383713
|12
|5,94
|7
|0,14
|5
|0,00
|0
|125
|Threadneedle (Lux) Global Select 1U
|LU1864957219
|12
|4,03
|0
|0,13
|5
|0,07
|7
|126
|BBBank Konzept Dividendenwerte Union
|LU1093788872
|11
|8,63
|10
|0,04
|1
|-0,04
|0
|127
|AMUNDI FUNDS GLOBAL EQUITY CONSERVATIVE - A USD (C)
|LU0801842559
|11
|4,64
|1
|0,26
|7
|0,02
|3
|128
|UBS (D) Equity Fund - Global Opportunity
|DE0008488214
|11
|4,61
|1
|0,17
|7
|0,03
|3
|129
|CS (Lux) Global Value Equity Fund B EUR
|LU0129338272
|11
|9,03
|10
|0,04
|1
|-0,01
|0
|130
|TBF GLOBAL VALUE EUR R
|DE0009781633
|11
|10,52
|10
|0,05
|1
|-0,02
|0
|131
|UniDynamicFonds: Global A
|LU0089558679
|11
|4,67
|1
|0,15
|5
|0,04
|5
|132
|AGIF - Allianz Tiger - A - USD
|LU0348805143
|11
|8,24
|10
|-0,16
|0
|0,01
|1
|133
|AGIF - Allianz Total Return Asian Equity - A - USD
|LU0348814723
|11
|8,74
|10
|-0,15
|0
|0,02
|1
|134
|BS Best Strategies UL Fonds - Trend & Value EUR
|LU0288759672
|11
|8,39
|10
|0,05
|1
|-0,01
|0
|135
|Long Term Investment Fund (SIA) - Classic EUR
|LU0244071956
|10
|6,99
|10
|-0,39
|0
|-0,03
|0
|136
|JPM Global Dividend A (acc) - USD
|LU0329201957
|10
|3,18
|0
|0,14
|5
|0,04
|5
|137
|SUPERIOR 6 - Global Challenges (A)
|AT0000A0AA60
|10
|6,05
|7
|-0,02
|0
|0,03
|3
|138
|MMT Global Value B
|LU0346639395
|10
|11,20
|10
|-1,01
|0
|-0,06
|0
|139
|Tweedy, Browne Global High Dividend Value Fund
|LU0285922489
|10
|5,26
|5
|0,16
|5
|-0,02
|0
|140
|Nielsen - Global Value B
|LU0394131592
|10
|7,42
|10
|0,02
|0
|-0,05
|0
|141
|Classic Value Equity Fund CHF
|LI0019077903
|10
|10,44
|10
|-0,45
|0
|-0,03
|0
|142
|WARBURG VALUE FUND A
|LU0208289198
|10
|7,66
|10
|-0,27
|0
|-0,02
|0
|143
|KBC Equity Fund New Shares (thes.)
|BE0170533070
|10
|6,96
|10
|-0,19
|0
|0,00
|0
|144
|Deka-GlobalChampions CF
|DE000DK0ECU8
|10
|3,49
|0
|0,10
|3
|0,06
|7
|145
|Nordea 1 - Global Stable Equity Fund - Euro Hedged BP-EUR
|LU0278529986
|10
|6,35
|7
|0,12
|3
|-0,03
|0
|146
|Goldman Sachs Global CORE® Equity Port. Base Dist. Snap
|LU0203365449
|10
|3,67
|0
|0,09
|3
|0,06
|7
|147
|Fidelity Funds - World Fund A (EUR)
|LU0069449576
|10
|3,85
|0
|0,11
|3
|0,06
|7
|148
|3 Banken Global Stock-Mix
|AT0000950449
|10
|7,27
|10
|-0,42
|0
|-0,01
|0
|149
|LINGOHR-SYSTEMATIC-INVEST
|DE0009774794
|10
|7,24
|10
|-0,60
|0
|-0,05
|0
|150
|WM Aktien Global UI-Fonds B
|DE0009790758
|10
|8,62
|10
|-0,54
|0
|-0,06
|0
|151
|Deutsche Postbank Global Player
|DE0009797753
|10
|2,56
|0
|0,11
|3
|0,05
|7
|152
|Ampega Global Aktienfonds
|DE0009847301
|10
|3,80
|0
|0,11
|3
|0,05
|7
|153
|Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund (Euro)
|LU0076398568
|10
|5,69
|5
|0,12
|5
|-0,03
|0
|154
|BL-Global Equities B
|LU0117287580
|10
|4,76
|3
|0,26
|7
|0,01
|0
|155
|StarCapital Starpoint A-EUR
|LU0114997082
|10
|7,26
|10
|-0,10
|0
|-0,01
|0
|156
|StarCapital - Priamos A-EUR
|LU0137341359
|10
|7,23
|10
|-0,19
|0
|-0,05
|0
|157
|R + P Universal-Fonds
|DE0005316962
|10
|5,50
|5
|0,12
|5
|0,00
|0
|158
|Monega Chance
|DE0005321079
|10
|8,65
|10
|-0,30
|0
|-0,03
|0
|159
|GreenEffects NAI-Wertefonds
|IE0005895655
|10
|5,42
|5
|0,13
|5
|0,00
|0
|160
|UniGlobal
|DE0008491051
|10
|2,82
|0
|0,11
|3
|0,05
|7
|161
|DWS Akkumula LC
|DE0008474024
|10
|2,96
|0
|0,10
|3
|0,06
|7
|162
|Naspa-Aktienfonds Global CF
|DE0009771956
|10
|3,76
|0
|0,16
|5
|0,04
|5
|163
|DWS Top World
|DE0009769794
|10
|2,89
|0
|0,10
|3
|0,06
|7
|164
|Davis Global Fund A
|LU0067889476
|10
|7,25
|10
|-0,23
|0
|0,00
|0
|165
|UniMarktführer A
|LU0103244595
|10
|2,93
|0
|0,10
|3
|0,05
|7
|166
|Fidelity Funds - Global Industrials Fund A (EUR)
|LU0114722902
|10
|7,34
|10
|-0,30
|0
|-0,02
|0
|167
|Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF D EUR
|LU0832436512
|10
|6,50
|7
|0,10
|3
|-0,03
|0
|168
|Classic Global Equity Fund
|LI0008328218
|10
|12,62
|10
|-0,37
|0
|-0,02
|0
|169
|WARBURG GLOBAL WERTE STABILISIERUNGS - FONDS
|DE000A0HGL63
|10
|7,52
|10
|-0,18
|0
|0,00
|0
|170
|AB SICAV I - Global Core Equity Portfolio RX
|LU0616502885
|10
|3,36
|0
|0,16
|5
|0,05
|5
|171
|BL-Equities Dividend B
|LU0309191657
|10
|5,72
|5
|0,13
|5
|-0,02
|0
|172
|Aramea Aktien Select
|DE000A0YJME6
|10
|7,41
|10
|-0,63
|0
|-0,06
|0
|173
|Optinova Global Value Equities
|DE000A1J3117
|10
|6,94
|10
|-0,12
|0
|-0,04
|0
|174
|DWS Invest II Global Equity High Conviction Fund LC
|LU0826452848
|10
|3,89
|0
|0,15
|5
|0,04
|5
|175
|Schroder ISF Global Recovery USD A Acc
|LU0956908155
|10
|7,76
|10
|-0,12
|0
|-0,02
|0
|176
|Kames Global Equity Income Fund A EUR Inc.
|IE00BF5SW189
|10
|3,46
|0
|0,14
|5
|0,05
|5
|177
|Lyxor UCITS ETF SG Global Value Beta C-USD
|LU1081771369
|10
|6,94
|10
|-0,12
|0
|0,01
|0
|178
|Carmignac Portfolio Investissement Latitude A EUR acc
|LU1046327000
|10
|7,45
|10
|-0,51
|0
|-0,11
|0
|179
|UniKonzept: Dividenden -net- A
|LU1073949403
|10
|8,48
|10
|-0,18
|0
|-0,07
|0
|180
|iShares MSCI World GBP Hedged UCITS ETF
|IE00B42YS929
|10
|7,89
|10
|-0,35
|0
|-0,02
|0
|181
|iShares World Equity Index Fund (LU) A2 USD
|LU0836512615
|10
|2,37
|0
|0,10
|3
|0,07
|7
|182
|VanEck Vectors (TM) Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|NL0009690221
|10
|2,15
|0
|0,10
|3
|0,06
|7
|183
|VanEck Vectors (TM) Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|NL0010408704
|10
|2,59
|0
|0,11
|3
|0,05
|7
|184
|Robeco Global Stars Equities (EUR) D
|LU0387754996
|9
|4,31
|1
|0,08
|3
|0,05
|5
|185
|Raiffeisen-MegaTrends-Aktien T
|AT0000820147
|9
|5,19
|3
|0,05
|1
|0,04
|5
|186
|Janus Henderson US Strategic Value Fund - A USD acc.
|IE0001256803
|9
|5,26
|5
|0,10
|3
|0,02
|1
|187
|LLB Aktien Dividendenperlen Global (CHF)
|LI0008475134
|9
|4,48
|1
|0,15
|5
|0,03
|3
|188
|Schoellerbank Aktienfonds währungsgesichert (A)
|AT0000612684
|8
|6,14
|7
|0,04
|1
|-0,02
|0
|189
|MFS Meridian Funds - Global Research Fund A1 EUR
|LU0219417861
|8
|3,56
|0
|0,11
|3
|0,03
|5
|190
|Invest Global
|DE0009757922
|8
|2,83
|0
|0,10
|3
|0,04
|5
|191
|Capital Group Global Equity Fund (LUX) B EUR
|LU0114999021
|8
|2,58
|0
|0,08
|3
|0,04
|5
|192
|Invesco Global Structured Equity Fund A auss.
|LU0267984937
|8
|5,81
|7
|0,04
|1
|0,00
|0
|193
|MFS Meridian Funds - Global Equity Fund B1 USD
|LU0219480638
|8
|2,97
|0
|0,09
|3
|0,04
|5
|194
|KEPLER Value Aktienfonds (A)
|AT0000A0AGZ4
|8
|6,63
|7
|-0,17
|0
|0,01
|1
|195
|Pictet - Global Megatrend Selection-P CHF
|LU0386891260
|8
|3,56
|0
|0,08
|3
|0,04
|5
|196
|Schroder ISF Global Equity A Acc
|LU0215105999
|8
|2,58
|0
|0,06
|1
|0,06
|7
|197
|Deka-MegaTrends CF
|DE0005152706
|8
|3,13
|0
|0,04
|1
|0,06
|7
|198
|Allianz Global Insights - A - EUR
|IE0008479408
|8
|5,48
|5
|-0,03
|0
|0,03
|3
|199
|DWS Vermögensbildungsfonds I LD
|DE0008476524
|8
|3,16
|0
|0,04
|1
|0,05
|7
|200
|Robeco Global Stars Equities Fund
|NL0000289783
|8
|4,17
|0
|0,04
|1
|0,05
|7
|201
|UniGlobal -net-
|DE0009750273
|8
|2,81
|0
|0,08
|3
|0,04
|5
|202
|Gottlieb Daimler Aktienfonds DWS
|DE0009769901
|8
|2,98
|0
|0,07
|3
|0,04
|5
|203
|Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund (CHF)
|LU0076398725
|8
|6,32
|7
|0,02
|1
|-0,02
|0
|204
|Merian World Equity Fund A USD
|IE0005263466
|8
|4,00
|0
|0,02
|1
|0,05
|7
|205
|Raiffeisen-Nachhaltigkeit-Aktien (A)
|AT0000677901
|8
|3,72
|0
|0,06
|1
|0,05
|7
|206
|terrAssisi Aktien I AMI
|DE0009847343
|8
|5,22
|5
|-0,01
|0
|0,03
|3
|207
|DNB Fund - Global ESG Retail A
|LU0029375739
|8
|5,14
|3
|-0,08
|0
|0,04
|5
|208
|JPM Global Select Equity A (acc) - USD
|LU0070217475
|8
|3,09
|0
|0,04
|1
|0,05
|7
|209
|3 Banken Aktien-Dachfonds
|AT0000784830
|8
|6,06
|7
|0,03
|1
|0,01
|0
|210
|Wells Fargo (L) Worldwide - Global Equity A (USD)
|LU0353188872
|8
|3,54
|0
|0,09
|3
|0,04
|5
|211
|iShares Dow Jones Global Sustainability Screened UCITS
|IE00B57X3V84
|8
|2,20
|0
|0,10
|3
|0,06
|5
|212
|DPAM INVEST B Equities World Dividend B
|BE6228801435
|8
|3,19
|0
|0,17
|5
|0,03
|3
|213
|Triodos Global Equities Impact Fund R ausschüttend
|LU0278272413
|8
|3,75
|0
|0,14
|5
|0,03
|3
|214
|GLS Bank Aktienfonds A
|DE000A1W2CK8
|8
|4,83
|3
|0,13
|5
|-0,01
|0
|215
|Candriam Equities L Global Demography C
|LU0654531184
|8
|3,03
|0
|0,09
|3
|0,04
|5
|216
|Goldman Sachs GIVI Gbl Equity - Gwth Mkts Tilt Base Acc Snap
|LU0754432002
|8
|2,57
|0
|0,13
|5
|0,03
|3
|217
|UniGlobal II A
|LU0718610743
|8
|2,92
|0
|0,09
|3
|0,04
|5
|218
|smart-invest I - EQUITY PROTECT R (D)
|LU1022262833
|7
|6,54
|7
|-0,04
|0
|-0,05
|0
|219
|SKAGEN Vekst A
|NO0008000445
|7
|5,92
|7
|-0,28
|0
|-0,04
|0
|220
|LOYS Sicav - LOYS Aktien Global P
|LU0861001260
|7
|5,94
|7
|-0,05
|0
|0,01
|0
|221
|Comgest Growth Emerging Markets Flex EUR R Cap.
|IE00B8J4DS78
|7
|6,11
|7
|-0,09
|0
|-0,03
|0
|222
|Südwestbank Vermögensmandat Aktien
|LU0347049883
|7
|6,40
|7
|-0,12
|0
|-0,07
|0
|223
|J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Global Select Fund B EUR
|IE00B3DBRM10
|7
|6,48
|7
|-0,04
|0
|0,00
|0
|224
|Carmignac Portfolio Investissement F EUR acc
|LU0992625839
|7
|5,92
|7
|-0,24
|0
|-0,06
|0
|225
|PEH SICAV - PEH STRATEGIE FLEXIBEL P
|LU0086124129
|7
|6,20
|7
|-0,20
|0
|-0,02
|0
|226
|IPAM AktienSpezial
|DE0009781906
|7
|6,43
|7
|-0,21
|0
|-0,04
|0
|227
|Harris Associates Global Equity Fund R/A (USD)
|LU0130103400
|7
|6,67
|7
|-0,37
|0
|-0,01
|0
|228
|Vontobel Fund - Global Equity Income A-USD
|LU0129603287
|7
|6,42
|7
|-0,01
|0
|-0,03
|0
|229
|KEPLER Global Aktienfonds (A)
|AT0000799820
|7
|6,34
|7
|-0,21
|0
|0,00
|0
|230
|EuroSwitch World Profile StarLux R
|LU0337539778
|7
|6,10
|7
|-0,22
|0
|-0,03
|0
|231
|AM Fortune Fund Offensive A
|DE000A0M8WS9
|7
|5,92
|7
|-0,14
|0
|-0,04
|0
|232
|NDACinvest - Aktienfonds
|LU0369231211
|7
|5,85
|7
|-0,28
|0
|-0,07
|0
|233
|PI Global Value Fund P
|LI0034492384
|7
|5,80
|7
|-0,17
|0
|-0,03
|0
|234
|GAM Star Worldwide Equity USD inc.
|IE00B0HF2Z67
|7
|5,78
|7
|-0,39
|0
|-0,05
|0
|235
|KBC Eco Fund Impact Investing (auss.)
|BE0175717504
|7
|6,04
|7
|0,00
|0
|-0,01
|0
|236
|Carmignac Investissement A EUR acc
|FR0010148981
|7
|5,83
|7
|-0,15
|0
|-0,01
|0
|237
|Metzler International Growth
|IE0003723560
|7
|4,54
|1
|0,03
|1
|0,04
|5
|238
|MEAG Nachhaltigkeit A
|DE0001619997
|7
|4,63
|1
|0,03
|1
|0,03
|5
|239
|KBC Eco Fund World (thes.)
|BE0133741752
|6
|3,04
|0
|0,05
|1
|0,03
|5
|240
|JSS Sustainable Equity - Global Thematic P EUR dist
|LU0229773345
|6
|4,13
|0
|0,12
|5
|0,02
|1
|241
|JSS Thematic Equity - Global Real Return P EUR acc
|LU0215909168
|6
|5,06
|3
|0,07
|3
|-0,05
|0
|242
|Goldman Sachs Global Equity Partners Portfolio EUR Cl. Acc.
|LU0244549597
|6
|3,39
|0
|0,07
|3
|0,03
|3
|243
|H & A Aktien Global B
|LU0328784581
|6
|5,32
|5
|-0,01
|0
|0,02
|1
|244
|NN (L) Global Sustainable Equity P Cap.
|LU0119216553
|6
|3,57
|0
|0,08
|3
|0,03
|3
|245
|Xtrackers Stoxx Global Select Dividend 100 Swap UCITS ETF 1D
|LU0292096186
|6
|5,07
|3
|0,10
|3
|-0,01
|0
|246
|Fondis
|DE0008471020
|6
|3,24
|0
|0,02
|1
|0,04
|5
|247
|JPM Global Unconstrained Equity (USD) A (dist) - USD
|LU0089639750
|6
|5,39
|5
|-0,11
|0
|0,01
|1
|248
|BNY Mellon Global Equity Fund (GBP)
|GB0006779986
|6
|3,51
|0
|0,09
|3
|0,03
|3
|249
|JPM Global Socially Responsible A (dist) - USD
|LU0111753769
|6
|4,85
|3
|-0,05
|0
|0,03
|3
|250
|BNY Mellon Global Equity Fund USD A
|IE0004004283
|6
|3,28
|0
|0,08
|3
|0,03
|3
|251
|KEPLER Ethik Aktienfonds (A)
|AT0000675657
|6
|5,40
|5
|-0,11
|0
|0,02
|1
|252
|Sauren Global Growth A
|LU0095335757
|6
|3,86
|0
|0,07
|3
|0,03
|3
|253
|AGIF - Allianz Global Equity - AT - EUR
|LU0101257581
|6
|3,27
|0
|0,03
|1
|0,04
|5
|254
|Rothschild & Co WM - Aktien P
|LU0329325095
|6
|4,28
|0
|0,08
|3
|0,02
|3
|255
|BlackRock Global Funds - Global Equity Income Fund A2 USD
|LU0545039389
|6
|4,98
|3
|0,07
|3
|-0,01
|0
|256
|iShares STOXX Global Select Dividend 100 (DE)
|DE000A0F5UH1
|6
|4,82
|3
|0,09
|3
|-0,02
|0
|257
|Jupiter Global Value L USD Acc
|LU0425094421
|6
|5,38
|5
|0,05
|1
|0,00
|0
|258
|C&P Funds QuantiX
|LU0357633683
|6
|3,48
|0
|0,04
|1
|0,04
|5
|259
|Guinness Global Equity Income Fund B
|IE00B42XCP33
|6
|4,41
|1
|0,16
|5
|0,01
|0
|260
|JSS Thematic Equity - Global Dividend P EUR acc
|LU0533812276
|5
|3,99
|0
|0,14
|5
|0,01
|0
|261
|BremenKapital Aktien
|DE000A1J67E0
|5
|5,75
|5
|-0,26
|0
|-0,05
|0
|262
|Lupus alpha Structure Sustainable Emerging Markets
|DE000A1JDV87
|5
|5,62
|5
|-0,10
|0
|-0,04
|0
|263
|RFINANZ Global Equity Fund (CHF)
|LI0033888582
|5
|5,66
|5
|-0,01
|0
|-0,02
|0
|264
|Mesina-Aktienfonds-UBS (D)
|DE0009797118
|5
|5,29
|5
|-0,18
|0
|-0,04
|0
|265
|Vontobel Fund - mtx Sustainable Global Leaders A-USD
|LU0848325295
|5
|5,57
|5
|-0,32
|0
|-0,04
|0
|266
|AXA WF - Framlington Evolving Trends A (thes.) USD
|LU0503938796
|5
|4,32
|1
|0,04
|1
|0,03
|3
|267
|SLF (LUX) Equity Global High Dividend R Dis. CHF
|LU0371451146
|5
|5,50
|5
|0,01
|0
|-0,04
|0
|268
|3 Banken Value-Aktienstrategie
|AT0000VALUE6
|5
|5,49
|5
|-0,45
|0
|-0,07
|0
|269
|WMF (Lux) - Wellington Gbl Opportunities Equity N USD Unh. A
|LU1032306836
|5
|3,29
|0
|-0,01
|0
|0,04
|5
|270
|Hermes Global Equity Fund R EUR Acc
|IE00B64C1883
|5
|3,21
|0
|-0,01
|0
|0,04
|5
|271
|M&G (Lux) Global Dividend Fund EUR A acc
|LU1670710075
|5
|5,36
|5
|-0,18
|0
|-0,01
|0
|272
|All Trends (T)
|AT0000746581
|5
|5,67
|5
|-0,10
|0
|0,00
|0
|273
|Deka-Global Aktien Strategie
|DE0009799064
|5
|5,77
|5
|-0,46
|0
|-0,04
|0
|274
|Deka-bAV Fonds
|DE0009786228
|5
|2,81
|0
|-0,02
|0
|0,04
|5
|275
|ESPA BEST OF WORLD (T)
|AT0000707682
|5
|4,41
|1
|0,06
|1
|0,03
|3
|276
|RWS-AKTIENFONDS
|DE0009763300
|5
|5,71
|5
|-0,51
|0
|-0,07
|0
|277
|AXA WF II - Evolving Trends Equities A Distribution USD
|LU0011972584
|5
|4,50
|1
|0,03
|1
|0,03
|3
|278
|UniSector: BasicIndustries A
|LU0101442050
|5
|5,62
|5
|-0,20
|0
|-0,02
|0
|279
|DWS ESG European Equities LC
|LU0130393993
|5
|5,58
|5
|-0,12
|0
|-0,01
|0
|280
|Portfolio Aktien Spezial ZKB Oe
|AT0000A00EY7
|5
|5,68
|5
|-0,21
|0
|-0,02
|0
|281
|VM Aktien Select (T)
|AT0000A09SB6
|5
|5,43
|5
|-0,41
|0
|-0,04
|0
|282
|LBBW Nachhaltigkeit Aktien R
|DE000A0NAUP7
|5
|5,57
|5
|-0,08
|0
|-0,02
|0
|283
|KBC Equity Fund Trends (auss.)
|BE0167244160
|5
|3,87
|0
|0,01
|0
|0,03
|5
|284
|Flossbach von Storch - Fundament FT
|DE000A0HGMH0
|5
|4,46
|1
|0,08
|3
|0,01
|1
|285
|Schroder ISF Global Equity Yield A Acc
|LU0225284248
|5
|5,61
|5
|-0,01
|0
|0,00
|0
|286
|Danske Invest SICAV - Global StockPicking A
|LU0117088970
|5
|3,54
|0
|0,01
|0
|0,03
|5
|287
|3 Banken Dividend Stock-Mix (A)
|AT0000600689
|5
|5,64
|5
|-0,35
|0
|-0,03
|0
|288
|C-QUADRAT ARTS Best Momentum (T)
|AT0000825393
|5
|5,65
|5
|-0,29
|0
|-0,08
|0
|289
|KEPLER Growth Aktienfonds (T)
|AT0000607387
|4
|4,76
|3
|-0,04
|0
|0,02
|1
|290
|Noris-Fonds
|DE0008492356
|4
|5,21
|3
|-0,13
|0
|0,02
|1
|291
|AG Ostalb Global Fonds A
|DE000A0Q2SC0
|4
|3,79
|0
|0,12
|3
|0,01
|1
|292
|Swiss Rock (Lux) Sicav - Global Equity / Aktien Welt A
|LU0337150725
|4
|3,11
|0
|0,07
|3
|0,02
|1
|293
|UniValueFonds: Global A
|LU0126315885
|4
|3,80
|0
|0,11
|3
|0,01
|1
|294
|ÖkoWorld ÖkoVision Classic C
|LU0061928585
|4
|4,19
|0
|0,08
|3
|0,02
|1
|295
|ODDO BHF Algo Global CRW-EUR
|DE0009772988
|4
|3,44
|0
|0,02
|1
|0,03
|3
|296
|E.ON Aktienfonds DWS
|DE0009848036
|4
|2,47
|0
|0,02
|1
|0,02
|3
|297
|iShares MSCI World EUR Hedged UCITS ETF
|IE00B441G979
|4
|5,06
|3
|0,07
|1
|-0,01
|0
|298
|Vector - Navigator C1
|LU0172125329
|4
|3,27
|0
|0,07
|1
|0,03
|3
|299
|Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds plc - Global Stock Fund USD Acc
|IE00B54PRV58
|3
|4,80
|3
|-0,09
|0
|0,01
|0
|300
|UBS - DJ Global Select Dividend UCITS ETF A-dis
|IE00BMP3HG27
|3
|4,94
|3
|-0,09
|0
|-0,03
|0
|301
|Patriarch Classic Dividende 4 Plus A
|LU0967739193
|3
|5,05
|3
|-0,29
|0
|-0,07
|0
|302
|AGIF - Allianz Best Styles Global Equity - A - EUR
|LU1075359262
|3
|2,69
|0
|-0,05
|0
|0,02
|3
|303
|Brandes Global Value Fund USD Class A
|IE0031573896
|3
|4,74
|3
|-0,15
|0
|-0,03
|0
|304
|Tareno Funds - Enhanced Index Investing Equities A
|LU0276761110
|3
|4,76
|3
|-0,18
|0
|-0,02
|0
|305
|Gutmann Global Dividends EUR (A)
|AT0000A0LXW3
|3
|4,28
|0
|0,11
|3
|0,00
|0
|306
|Private Banking Invest 100 (T)
|AT0000A08RM7
|3
|4,89
|3
|-0,10
|0
|-0,05
|0
|307
|WARBURG - L - FONDS - Dividende Global Plus R
|LU0788130911
|3
|5,22
|3
|0,00
|0
|-0,01
|0
|308
|HSBC GIF China Consumer Opportunities AC
|LU0654082790
|3
|4,92
|3
|-0,12
|0
|0,00
|0
|309
|Ampega Portfolio Global ETF Aktien P (a)
|DE000A0YAYA8
|3
|3,33
|0
|-0,05
|0
|0,02
|3
|310
|Stuttgarter Dividendenfonds
|LU0506868503
|3
|4,11
|0
|0,10
|3
|0,00
|0
|311
|Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund R EUR Acc
|IE00BKRCQJ92
|3
|3,58
|0
|-0,06
|0
|0,03
|3
|312
|Gutmann Aktien Nachhaltigkeitsfonds
|AT0000A15M75
|3
|3,97
|0
|-0,04
|0
|0,02
|3
|313
|WWK Select Top Ten B
|LU0126856375
|3
|5,12
|3
|-0,14
|0
|0,00
|0
|314
|Bankhaus Neelmeyer Aktienstrategie
|LU0134853133
|3
|4,96
|3
|-0,29
|0
|-0,10
|0
|315
|Swisscanto (LU) Portf. Fd Green Invest Equity AT
|LU0136171559
|3
|3,75
|0
|0,02
|0
|0,02
|3
|316
|LOYS Sicav - LOYS GLOBAL P
|LU0107944042
|3
|5,00
|3
|-0,17
|0
|-0,03
|0
|317
|Deka Aktienfonds RheinEdition Global
|DE0009786129
|3
|4,85
|3
|-0,45
|0
|-0,06
|0
|318
|All World (T)
|AT0000801170
|3
|4,27
|0
|-0,01
|0
|0,03
|3
|319
|SUPERIOR 4 - Ethik Aktien (A)
|AT0000993043
|3
|4,78
|3
|-0,09
|0
|0,01
|0
|320
|CONVEST 21 VL
|DE0009769638
|3
|2,92
|0
|0,00
|0
|0,03
|3
|321
|Metzler Wachstum International
|DE0009752253
|3
|4,05
|0
|0,01
|0
|0,03
|3
|322
|Adviser I Funds - Albrech & Cie Optiselect P
|LU0107901315
|3
|4,99
|3
|-0,37
|0
|-0,08
|0
|323
|BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Growth Fund (GBP)
|GB0006780984
|3
|4,84
|3
|-0,04
|0
|-0,01
|0
|324
|DekaSpezial CF
|DE0008474669
|3
|3,05
|0
|-0,04
|0
|0,03
|3
|325
|AL Trust Global Invest
|DE0008471715
|3
|3,94
|0
|-0,07
|0
|0,03
|3
|326
|FMM-Fonds
|DE0008478116
|3
|5,09
|3
|-0,02
|0
|-0,04
|0
|327
|NN (L) Global Equity Impact Opportunities P Cap.
|LU0250158358
|3
|4,75
|3
|-0,08
|0
|-0,02
|0
|328
|GAP Portfolio UI
|DE000A0M1307
|3
|4,82
|3
|-0,07
|0
|-0,02
|0
|329
|Schroder ISF Global Dividend Maximiser USD A Acc
|LU0306806265
|3
|5,14
|3
|-0,06
|0
|-0,03
|0
|330
|Templeton Global Equity Income Fund Class A (acc) EUR
|LU0211332647
|3
|4,96
|3
|-0,35
|0
|-0,05
|0
|331
|BlackRock Global Funds - Global Enhanced Equity Yld A2 USD
|LU0265550359
|3
|4,20
|0
|0,08
|3
|-0,02
|0
|332
|AXA WF - Framlington Talents Global A (thes.) EUR
|LU0189847683
|2
|4,49
|1
|-0,05
|0
|0,01
|1
|333
|ACATIS Fair Value Aktien Global EUR-P
|LI0017502381
|2
|4,35
|1
|0,06
|1
|0,00
|0
|334
|Stuttgarter-Aktien-Fonds
|LU0383026803
|2
|3,85
|0
|0,06
|1
|0,01
|1
|335
|Sparinvest - Ethical Global Value EUR R
|LU0362355355
|2
|4,61
|1
|-0,04
|0
|0,01
|1
|336
|Schroder ISF QEP Global Quality USD A Acc
|LU0323591593
|2
|2,84
|0
|0,07
|1
|0,02
|1
|337
|Invesco Umwelt und Nachhaltigkeits Fonds
|DE0008470477
|2
|3,65
|0
|0,02
|1
|0,02
|1
|338
|ESPA STOCK GLOBAL EUR R01 (A)
|AT0000989645
|2
|4,41
|1
|-0,03
|0
|0,02
|1
|339
|FIVV-MIC-Mandat-Offensiv
|DE0009790865
|2
|3,29
|0
|0,06
|1
|0,02
|1
|340
|UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (USD) P-acc
|LU0073129545
|2
|2,86
|0
|0,05
|1
|0,02
|1
|341
|UBS (Lux) Equity Fund - Global Sustainable (USD) P-acc
|LU0076532638
|2
|4,33
|1
|0,00
|0
|0,02
|1
|342
|Sauren Select Global Growth Focus
|LU0115579376
|2
|3,91
|0
|0,03
|1
|0,02
|1
|343
|DWS TRC Top Asien
|DE000DWS08Q4
|2
|4,69
|1
|0,05
|1
|0,00
|0
|344
|Flossbach von Storch - Dividend R
|LU0831568729
|1
|4,41
|1
|-0,08
|0
|-0,01
|0
|345
|Steyler Fair Invest - Equities R
|DE000A1JUVL8
|1
|4,58
|1
|-0,09
|0
|0,00
|0
|346
|Deka-DividendenStrategie CF (A)
|DE000DK2CDS0
|1
|3,04
|0
|0,04
|1
|-0,02
|0
|347
|Value Intelligence Fonds AMI
|DE000A0YAX80
|1
|3,83
|0
|0,02
|1
|-0,03
|0
|348
|Julius Baer Equity Fund Special Value (EUR) A
|LU0912199139
|1
|4,46
|1
|-0,10
|0
|-0,05
|0
|349
|3 Banken Dividenden-Aktienstrategie R (A)
|AT0000A0XHJ8
|1
|4,63
|1
|0,01
|0
|-0,04
|0
|350
|HANSAdividende
|DE000A1J67V4
|1
|4,37
|1
|-0,32
|0
|-0,06
|0
|351
|iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor UCITS ETF
|IE00BP3QZB59
|1
|4,44
|1
|-0,14
|0
|-0,01
|0
|352
|Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF
|IE00B8GKDB10
|1
|3,31
|0
|0,03
|1
|-0,01
|0
|353
|ACATIS Value und Dividende
|AT0000A146T3
|1
|3,91
|0
|0,07
|1
|-0,01
|0
|354
|FG&W Fund - Global Oppor2nities
|LU0143329109
|1
|4,56
|1
|-0,33
|0
|-0,06
|0
|355
|M&G Global Themes Fund A
|GB0030932676
|1
|4,21
|0
|0,04
|1
|0,01
|0
|356
|UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (CHF) P-acc
|LU0071007289
|1
|4,48
|1
|-0,08
|0
|-0,03
|0
|357
|DWS Concept DJE Globale Aktien
|DE0009777003
|1
|3,30
|0
|0,01
|0
|0,01
|1
|358
|AMUNDI TOP WORLD (C)
|DE0009779736
|1
|4,47
|1
|-0,23
|0
|0,00
|0
|359
|KCD-Union Nachhaltig AKTIEN MinRisk
|DE0005326532
|1
|3,54
|0
|0,02
|1
|-0,01
|0
|360
|UniSelection: Global I
|DE0005326789
|1
|3,42
|0
|-0,12
|0
|0,02
|1
|361
|AXA Welt
|DE0008471376
|1
|3,16
|0
|-0,08
|0
|0,02
|1
|362
|Generali Komfort Dynamik Global
|LU0100847929
|1
|3,42
|0
|-0,11
|0
|0,01
|1
|363
|Swisscanto (LU) Equity Fund Global Innovation Leaders AT
|LU0102842878
|1
|3,81
|0
|-0,05
|0
|0,01
|1
|364
|DWS Global Value LD
|LU0133414606
|1
|4,29
|1
|-0,18
|0
|-0,02
|0
|365
|Templeton Global Fund Class A (Ydis)
|LU0029864427
|1
|4,54
|1
|-0,44
|0
|-0,07
|0
|366
|SEB Sustainability Fund Global C (EUR)
|LU0036592839
|1
|3,41
|0
|0,02
|1
|0,00
|0
|367
|Templeton Growth (Euro) Fund Class A (acc)
|LU0114760746
|1
|4,45
|1
|-0,42
|0
|-0,08
|0
|368
|HSBC GIF Economic Scale Global Equity AD
|LU0039216626
|1
|3,08
|0
|-0,05
|0
|0,02
|1
|369
|Fidelity Funds - International Fund A (USD)
|LU0048584097
|1
|2,31
|0
|-0,01
|0
|0,01
|1
|370
|Schoellerbank Aktienfonds Value (A)
|AT0000913942
|1
|4,26
|0
|-0,01
|0
|0,01
|1
|371
|Goldman Sachs Global Eqty Partners ESG Portf. Base Acc
|LU0377748123
|1
|3,50
|0
|-0,02
|0
|0,01
|1
|372
|Commerzbank Aktienportfolio Covered Plus R (EUR)
|LU0372290675
|1
|4,43
|1
|-0,20
|0
|-0,06
|0
|373
|Flossbach von Storch - Global Quality R
|LU0366178969
|1
|4,48
|1
|-0,04
|0
|-0,01
|0
|374
|First Class - Global Equities
|LU0328220883
|1
|4,35
|1
|-0,20
|0
|-0,02
|0
|375
|Keppler-Global Value-INVEST
|DE000A0JKNP9
|1
|4,38
|1
|-0,10
|0
|-0,02
|0
|376
|RP Global Market Selection R (D)
|LU0293296488
|1
|4,46
|1
|-0,12
|0
|-0,02
|0
|377
|ERSTE RESPONSIBLE STOCK GLOBAL (T)
|AT0000646799
|1
|3,62
|0
|-0,05
|0
|0,02
|1
|378
|HSBC GIF Emerging Wealth AC
|LU0309123817
|1
|3,67
|0
|-0,05
|0
|0,02
|1
|379
|Deka-GlobalSelect TF
|LU0350094933
|1
|4,51
|1
|-0,24
|0
|0,00
|0
|380
|Robeco BP Global Premium Equities (EUR) D
|LU0203975437
|1
|3,58
|0
|-0,11
|0
|0,01
|1
|381
|Best Global Concept
|LU0173001644
|1
|3,35
|0
|-0,08
|0
|0,01
|1
|382
|Sparinvest - Global Value EUR R
|LU0138501191
|1
|4,57
|1
|-0,09
|0
|0,00
|0
|383
|Active Equity Select
|AT0000496294
|1
|4,35
|1
|-0,22
|0
|-0,09
|0
|384
|IFM AktienfondsSelect
|LU0137266473
|1
|4,07
|0
|-0,05
|0
|0,02
|1
|385
|AXA Rosenberg Global Equity Alpha Fund B
|IE0004318048
|1
|2,78
|0
|-0,01
|0
|0,02
|1
|386
|LUX-EQUITY GLOBAL
|LU0047355440
|1
|4,26
|0
|-0,14
|0
|0,01
|1
|387
|JPM Global Focus A (dist) - EUR
|LU0168341575
|1
|3,88
|0
|-0,07
|0
|0,02
|1
|388
|UBS (L) Key Selection - Global Equities (USD) EUR P-acc
|LU0161942635
|1
|4,29
|1
|-0,10
|0
|0,00
|0
|389
|Schroder ISF Global Equity Alpha A Acc
|LU0225283273
|1
|3,17
|0
|-0,08
|0
|0,01
|1
|390
|First Private Aktien Global A
|DE000A0KFRT0
|1
|4,51
|1
|-0,15
|0
|-0,02
|0
|391
|BlackRock Global Funds - Global Dynamic Equity Fund A2 USD
|LU0238689110
|1
|2,83
|0
|-0,07
|0
|0,01
|1
|392
|KBC Equity Fund Global Leaders (thes.)
|BE0174807132
|1
|2,81
|0
|-0,01
|0
|0,01
|1
|393
|KBC Equity Fund High Dividend (thes.)
|BE0940704951
|0
|3,48
|0
|-0,08
|0
|-0,01
|0
|394
|Janus Henderson Global Research Fund - A USD
|IE00B1187X13
|0
|3,14
|0
|-0,06
|0
|0,00
|0
|395
|Schroder ISF QEP Global Active Value A Dis
|LU0203347892
|0
|3,84
|0
|-0,23
|0
|-0,05
|0
|396
|Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund Class A (acc) USD
|LU0211331839
|0
|3,90
|0
|-0,25
|0
|-0,05
|0
|397
|KBC Equity Fund Quant Global 1 (thes.)
|BE0057593726
|0
|3,71
|0
|-0,15
|0
|-0,01
|0
|398
|Candriam Quant Equities Multi-Factor Global C
|LU0235267860
|0
|2,89
|0
|-0,05
|0
|-0,01
|0
|399
|Fidelity Funds - Global Opportunities Fund A (USD)
|LU0267386448
|0
|2,76
|0
|-0,04
|0
|0,00
|0
|400
|Fidelity Funds - Fidelity Sélection Internationale A (EUR)
|LU0103193743
|0
|2,06
|0
|-0,10
|0
|-0,04
|0
|401
|Marathon - Aktien DividendenStars
|LU0162120678
|0
|4,24
|0
|-0,02
|0
|-0,01
|0
|402
|H & A Dynamik Plus B
|LU0090344473
|0
|4,25
|0
|-0,06
|0
|-0,03
|0
|403
|SEB Global Chance/Risk Fund C
|LU0122113094
|0
|4,12
|0
|-0,16
|0
|-0,02
|0
|404
|NaspaFondsStrategie: Chance Plus
|LU0202181771
|0
|4,27
|0
|-0,15
|0
|0,00
|0
|405
|AB FCP I - Global Equity Blend Portfolio A
|LU0175139822
|0
|2,81
|0
|-0,06
|0
|0,00
|0
|406
|IAC-Aktien Global
|DE000A0M2JB5
|0
|4,26
|0
|-0,12
|0
|-0,03
|0
|407
|Aktien Opportunity UI T
|DE000A0Q2SK3
|0
|3,45
|0
|-0,20
|0
|-0,04
|0
|408
|SLI Global SICAV Global Equities Fund A thes.
|LU0152742630
|0
|4,06
|0
|-0,22
|0
|-0,03
|0
|409
|iShares MSCI World Islamic UCITS ETF
|IE00B27YCN58
|0
|3,56
|0
|-0,01
|0
|0,00
|0
|410
|AHF Global Select
|DE000A0NEBC7
|0
|2,83
|0
|-0,14
|0
|-0,06
|0
|411
|Generali FondsStrategie Aktien Global Dynamik
|LU0136762910
|0
|3,39
|0
|-0,08
|0
|-0,02
|0
|412
|NN (L) Global High Dividend P Cap.
|LU0146257711
|0
|3,75
|0
|-0,14
|0
|-0,04
|0
|413
|Jyske Invest Favourite Equities
|DK0060005924
|0
|4,02
|0
|-0,26
|0
|-0,04
|0
|414
|Jyske Invest Global Equities
|DK0016259930
|0
|3,20
|0
|-0,19
|0
|-0,03
|0
|415
|Swisscanto (LU) Eqty Fd System. Selection Internat. AT
|LU0230112046
|0
|2,92
|0
|-0,03
|0
|0,00
|0
|416
|Berenberg Systematic Approach - Global Stockpicker Fund A
|LU0267932464
|0
|4,01
|0
|-0,16
|0
|-0,02
|0
|417
|Sparinvest - Equitas EUR R
|LU0362354549
|0
|3,33
|0
|-0,12
|0
|-0,02
|0
|418
|MetallRente FONDS PORTFOLIO - A - EUR
|LU0147989353
|0
|2,78
|0
|0,01
|0
|-0,03
|0
|419
|Franklin World Perspectives Fund Class A (acc) USD
|LU0390134368
|0
|3,10
|0
|-0,07
|0
|-0,01
|0
|420
|Moventum Plus Aktiv - Offensives Portfolio B
|LU0326465225
|0
|3,08
|0
|-0,19
|0
|-0,03
|0
|421
|Investec GSF - Global Dynamic Fund A Acc gross USD
|LU0345772692
|0
|3,98
|0
|-0,12
|0
|-0,01
|0
|422
|Investec GSF - Global Equity Fund A Inc gross USD
|LU0345769631
|0
|2,76
|0
|-0,13
|0
|-0,02
|0
|423
|Klassik Aktien Fonds A
|AT0000961024
|0
|3,39
|0
|-0,08
|0
|-0,02
|0
|424
|Uni21.Jahrhundert -net-
|DE0009757872
|0
|4,21
|0
|-0,20
|0
|-0,05
|0
|425
|Siemens Weltinvest Aktien
|DE0009772624
|0
|2,53
|0
|-0,06
|0
|0,00
|0
|426
|Global Advantage Funds - Major Markets High Value
|LU0044747169
|0
|4,00
|0
|-0,08
|0
|-0,03
|0
|427
|KölnFondsStruktur: ChancePlus
|LU0117172097
|0
|3,74
|0
|-0,20
|0
|-0,01
|0
|428
|LVM Inter-Aktien-Fonds
|IE0000664338
|0
|3,98
|0
|-0,15
|0
|-0,01
|0
|429
|JSS Sustainable Equity - Global P EUR dist
|LU0097427784
|0
|3,87
|0
|-0,07
|0
|-0,02
|0
|430
|Allianz Global Equity Dividend A (EUR)
|DE0008471467
|0
|3,45
|0
|-0,24
|0
|-0,06
|0
|431
|Inovesta Classic
|DE0005117493
|0
|3,03
|0
|-0,16
|0
|-0,04
|0
|432
|CT Welt Portfolio AMI CT (a)
|DE000A0DNVT1
|0
|3,62
|0
|-0,21
|0
|-0,04
|0
|433
|UniStrategie: Offensiv
|DE0005314447
|0
|2,62
|0
|-0,15
|0
|-0,02
|0
|434
|JPM Global Equity A (dist) - USD
|LU0119067295
|0
|3,23
|0
|-0,12
|0
|-0,01
|0
|435
|Barings Global Leaders Fund (USD)
|IE0030016244
|0
|3,46
|0
|-0,09
|0
|0,00
|0
|436
|AB FCP I - Global Value Portfolio A
|LU0124673897
|0
|3,33
|0
|-0,22
|0
|-0,04
|0
|437
|ACATIS Aktien Global Fonds UI A
|DE0009781740
|0
|4,05
|0
|-0,09
|0
|-0,01
|0
|438
|UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (EUR) P-acc
|LU0073129206
|0
|3,99
|0
|-0,09
|0
|-0,05
|0
|439
|Aktienstrategie global
|AT0000817945
|0
|3,69
|0
|-0,10
|0
|0,00
|0
|440
|Gutmann Aktienfonds
|AT0000973003
|0
|3,77
|0
|-0,08
|0
|0,01
|0
|441
|AS SICAV I - World Equity Fund A Acc USD
|LU0094547139
|0
|3,93
|0
|-0,20
|0
|-0,06
|0
|442
|Raiffeisen-Global-Aktien (A)
|AT0000859525
|0
|4,10
|0
|-0,29
|0
|-0,02
|0
|443
|JSS Thematic Equity - Global P EUR dist
|LU0088812606
|0
|2,77
|0
|-0,05
|0
|0,00
|0
|444
|Advisor Global
|DE0005547160
|0
|3,74
|0
|-0,01
|0
|0,01
|0
|445
|3 Banken Nachhaltigkeitsfonds
|AT0000701156
|0
|4,02
|0
|-0,22
|0
|-0,03
|0
|446
|ALL-IN-ONE
|DE0009789727
|0
|2,79
|0
|-0,26
|0
|-0,10
|0
|447
|DJE - Alpha Global PA (EUR)
|LU0159549145
|0
|3,25
|0
|-0,05
|0
|-0,05
|0
|448
|DJE - Dividende & Substanz P (EUR)
|LU0159550150
|0
|3,37
|0
|0,00
|0
|-0,03
|0
|449
|Allianz Strategiefonds Wachstum Plus - A - EUR
|DE0009797274
|0
|2,85
|0
|-0,08
|0
|0,01
|0
|450
|W&W Quality Select Aktien Welt
|DE0005326326
|0
|3,70
|0
|-0,03
|0
|0,01
|0
|451
|HI Topselect D
|DE0009817726
|0
|3,32
|0
|-0,15
|0
|-0,05
|0
|452
|KBC Equity Fund World (thes.)
|BE6213775529
|0
|2,49
|0
|-0,16
|0
|-0,04
|0
|453
|BL Fund Selection - Equities B
|LU0135980968
|0
|3,90
|0
|-0,01
|0
|-0,02
|0
|454
|T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Value Equity Fund A
|LU0859254822
|0
|3,28
|0
|-0,04
|0
|0,00
|0
|455
|Threadneedle Global Equity Income Fund 1 GBP acc.
|GB00B1YW3W13
|0
|3,71
|0
|-0,06
|0
|-0,01
|0
|456
|AMUNDI FUNDS GLOBAL EQUITY TARGET INCOME - A2 EUR (C)
|LU1883320993
|0
|3,84
|0
|-0,02
|0
|-0,04
|0
|457
|Threadneedle (Lux) Global Equity Income 8UP
|LU1864954380
|0
|3,92
|0
|-0,24
|0
|-0,07
|0
|458
|HI-FBG Individual W-PT
|DE000A0M58D7
|0
|3,48
|0
|-0,07
|0
|-0,05
|0
|459
|Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF
|IE00B23LNQ02
|0
|3,37
|0
|-0,05
|0
|-0,01
|0
|460
|HSBC GIF Global Equity Volatility Focused AC
|LU1066051225
|0
|3,50
|0
|-0,02
|0
|-0,01
|0
|461
|Xtrackers MSCI World Value UCITS ETF 1C
|IE00BL25JM42
|0
|4,25
|0
|-0,06
|0
|0,01
|0
|462
|Deka-BasisStrategie Aktien CF (A)
|DE000DK2EAG7
|0
|3,55
|0
|-0,19
|0
|-0,04
|0
|463
|MellowFund Global Equity
|DE000A1CZUC3
|0
|3,61
|0
|-0,03
|0
|-0,04
|0
|464
|MPF Global Fonds-Warburg
|DE0005153860
|0
|2,76
|0
|-0,10
|0
|-0,05
|0
|465
|Vermögensverwaltungsfonds F
|LU0362406281
|0
|3,90
|0
|-0,22
|0
|-0,03
|0
|466
|Investec GSF - Global Strategic Equity Fund A Inc gross USD
|LU0345770993
|0
|3,49
|0
|-0,07
|0
|0,01
|0
|467
|Deka-Nachhaltigkeit Aktien CF (A)
|LU0703710904
|0
|3,36
|0
|-0,13
|0
|0,00
|0
|468
|Schroder ISF QEP Global Blend USD A Acc
|LU0740768402
|0
|2,86
|0
|-0,10
|0
|-0,03
|0
|469
|Saphir Global - BEST of EQUITY B
|LU0154398746
|0
|2,71
|0
|-0,09
|0
|-0,02
|0
|470
|Invesco Global Equity Income Fund A thes.
|LU0607513230
|0
|3,92
|0
|-0,15
|0
|-0,02
|0
Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 15. November 2019), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.