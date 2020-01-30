Aktives Management Die besten Fonds für globale Aktien

Fonds-Crashtest

DAS INVESTMENT kürt gemeinsam mit der Münchner Analysegesellschaft FWW Fundservices GmbH in jeder Ausgabe die besten Angebote einer Anlagekategorie (Aktien Global, Aktien Europa, Hochzinsanleihen etc.). Dabei berücksichtigt die Redaktion nur Fonds, die mindestens fünf Jahre alt sind und mindestens 10 Millionen Euro Volumen auf die Waage bringen. Punkten können die Testteilnehmer in drei Bereichen: Performance, Stressverhalten, Aktives Management. Die dort erzielten Ergebnisse fließen im Verhältnis 40/30/30 in das Endergebnis ein. Mehr Infos zum Testverfahren.

Gesamtbewertung Performance Stresstest Aktives Management

Rang Fondsname ISIN Punkte Aktives Management Tracking Error 5 Jahre Punkte Tracking Error 5 Jahre Jensen's Alpha 5 Jahre Punkte Jensen's Alpha 5 Jahre Information Ratio 5 Jahre Punkte Information Ratio 5 Jahre 1 Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity LU0552385295 30 7,36 10 0,64 10 0,11 10 2 ACATIS Global Value Total Return UI DE000A1JGBX4 27 7,47 10 0,32 10 0,06 7 3 iShares Edge MSCI World Minimum Volatility ETF IE00B8FHGS14 27 7,11 10 0,64 10 0,05 7 4 Fundsmith Equity LU0690374615 27 5,77 7 0,72 10 0,12 10 5 Seilern World Growth IE00B2NXKV01 25 5,42 5 0,73 10 0,13 10 6 iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF IE00BP3QZ825 25 5,75 5 0,51 10 0,09 10 7 LGT Sustainable Quality Equity Fund Hedged (USD) B LI0183907802 25 7,29 10 0,53 10 0,05 5 8 Comgest Growth World IE0033535075 25 5,72 5 0,52 10 0,07 10 9 Threadneedle Global Focus LU0042999655 25 5,33 5 0,45 10 0,08 10 10 T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Focused Growth Equity A LU0143551892 25 5,50 5 0,29 10 0,09 10 11 Morgan Stanley Global Advantage LU0868753731 24 6,56 7 0,29 10 0,07 7 12 Morgan Stanley Global Quality LU0955010870 24 5,81 7 0,39 10 0,06 7 13 Xtrackers MSCI World Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF 1C IE00BL25JN58 24 5,89 7 0,52 10 0,06 7 14 LGT Sustainable Equity Fund Global (EUR) B LI0106892966 24 5,89 7 0,55 10 0,06 7 15 MainFirst Global Equities A LU0864709349 23 9,87 10 0,38 10 0,03 3 16 Quantex Global Value Fund CHF R LI0042267281 23 7,31 10 0,33 10 0,03 3 17 SSgA Global Managed Volatility Equity Fund P LU0450104905 23 8,22 10 0,56 10 0,03 3 18 Macquarie ValueInvest LUX Global A ausschüttend LU0135990504 23 7,25 10 0,48 10 0,03 3 19 BL-Sustainable Horizon B LU0093570173 23 7,13 10 0,41 10 0,02 3 20 Comgest Monde C FR0000284689 22 5,53 5 0,49 10 0,06 7 21 Vontobel Fund - Global Equity A-USD LU0218910023 22 5,33 5 0,43 10 0,06 7 22 Patriarch Classic TSI B LU0967738971 22 7,30 10 0,21 7 0,04 5 23 CS (Lux) Security Equity Fund B USD LU0909471251 21 6,45 7 0,25 7 0,06 7 24 Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF Acc EUR LU0533032008 21 4,45 1 0,29 10 0,09 10 25 ECHIQUIER WORLD EQUITY GROWTH A FR0010859769 21 6,03 7 0,20 7 0,07 7 26 WMF (Lux) - Wellington Global Quality Growth D USD Unh. Acc LU1084869962 21 4,71 1 0,53 10 0,11 10 27 Pictet - Security-P USD LU0256846139 21 5,79 7 0,26 7 0,06 7 28 M & W Capital LU0126525004 21 27,56 10 0,55 10 0,02 1 29 iShares Dow Jones Global Titans 50 (DE) DE0006289382 20 4,00 0 0,29 10 0,08 10 30 BNY Mellon Global Income Fund (GBP) (Inc) GB00B0MY6T00 20 4,91 3 0,34 10 0,05 7 31 BNY Mellon Long-Term Global Equity Fund USD A IE00B29M2J34 20 3,47 0 0,30 10 0,07 10 32 Janus Henderson Global Equity Fund R EUR Acc LU0200076213 20 4,09 0 0,32 10 0,08 10 33 AGIF - Allianz Global Equity Unconstrained - A - EUR LU0342677829 20 3,99 0 0,28 10 0,08 10 34 DPAM INVEST B Equities NewGems Sustainable W BE6246061376 20 4,21 0 0,29 10 0,08 10 35 AB SICAV I - Low Volatility Equity Portfolio A LU0861579265 20 5,02 3 0,41 10 0,05 7 36 Schroder ISF Global Sustainable Growth A Acc LU0557290698 20 3,59 0 0,26 10 0,09 10 37 LO Funds - Generation Global (EUR) P D LU0428704554 20 3,85 0 0,55 10 0,15 10 38 Wagner & Florack Unternehmerfonds AMI I (a) DE000A1C4D48 20 5,96 7 0,29 10 0,02 3 39 Ossiam World Minimum Variance NR UCITS ETF 1C EUR LU0799656698 20 6,64 7 0,46 10 0,03 3 40 Xtrackers MSCI World Momentum UCITS ETF 1C IE00BL25JP72 20 4,22 0 0,39 10 0,10 10 41 SQUAD - MAKRO N LU0490817821 19 5,49 5 0,24 7 0,07 7 42 ADVANTAGE STOCK (T) AT0000703285 19 6,32 7 0,23 7 0,04 5 43 DPAM INVEST B Equities World Sustainable A BE0058651630 18 4,61 1 0,32 10 0,05 7 44 KEPLER Risk Select Aktienfonds (A) AT0000A0NUV7 18 5,13 3 0,44 10 0,05 5 45 J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Global Opportunities Fd B EUR IE00B80FZF09 18 4,73 3 0,40 10 0,05 5 46 Fidelity Funds - Global Dividend Fund A QIncome (EUR) LU0731782404 18 5,50 5 0,33 10 0,02 3 47 BNY Mellon Global Equity Income Fund GBP B Inc IE00B3X34P90 18 4,93 3 0,31 10 0,04 5 48 Xtrackers MSCI World Quality UCITS ETF 1C IE00BL25JL35 17 2,86 0 0,25 7 0,10 10 49 iShares Edge MSCI World Quality Factor UCITS ETF IE00BP3QZ601 17 3,27 0 0,26 7 0,08 10 50 Xtrackers MSCI World Index Fund 1D - Core IE00BP268518 17 2,28 0 0,20 7 0,10 10 51 3 Banken Sachwerte-Aktienstrategie (T) AT0000A0S8Z4 17 12,14 10 0,26 7 0,00 0 52 UBS - MSCI World UCITS ETF A-dist IE00B7KQ7B66 17 2,07 0 0,17 7 0,10 10 53 UBS - MSCI World Socially Responsible UCITS ETF (USD) A-dis LU0629459743 17 2,18 0 0,23 7 0,11 10 54 Nordea 1 - Global Portfolio Fund BP-EUR LU0476541221 17 3,74 0 0,22 7 0,08 10 55 AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD EX EMU FR0010756114 17 2,73 0 0,21 7 0,08 10 56 iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF USD (Acc) IE00B4L5Y983 17 2,14 0 0,18 7 0,10 10 57 World Market Fund DE000A1CS5F8 17 5,44 5 0,22 7 0,05 5 58 Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF IE00B60SX394 17 2,10 0 0,17 7 0,10 10 59 Russell World Equity Fund B USD IE0034343834 17 2,09 0 0,19 7 0,12 10 60 HELLERICH Sachwertaktien B LU0324420727 17 7,42 10 0,18 7 -0,02 0 61 BMO Responsible Global Equity A Inc EUR LU0234759529 17 3,16 0 0,23 7 0,09 10 62 Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010315770 17 2,11 0 0,20 7 0,10 10 63 Allianz Interglobal A (EUR) DE0008475070 17 4,26 0 0,18 7 0,08 10 64 BlackRock Global Funds - Global Long-Horizon Equity A2 USD LU0011850046 17 3,33 0 0,23 7 0,09 10 65 Sauren Global Opportunities LU0106280919 17 6,79 10 0,22 7 0,00 0 66 Fidelity Funds - Global Focus Fund A (EUR) LU0157922724 17 2,65 0 0,18 7 0,07 10 67 Robeco QI Global Conservative Equities (EUR) D LU0705782398 16 4,83 3 0,29 10 0,03 3 68 Legg Mason QS MV Global Equity Growth & Income Fd GA thes. IE00B51GHT90 16 5,11 3 0,33 10 0,02 3 69 Deka-Globale Aktien LowRisk CF (A) LU0851806900 16 4,63 1 0,35 10 0,04 5 70 Jyske Invest Equities Low Volatility DK0060512358 16 5,17 3 0,31 10 0,03 3 71 Pictet - Quality Global Equities-P USD LU0845339638 16 4,30 1 0,33 10 0,05 5 72 Threadneedle Global Select Fund 1 GBP acc. GB0001444701 16 4,57 1 0,12 5 0,07 10 73 Eurizon Fund - Equity World Smart Volatility R EUR Acc LU0114064917 15 6,58 7 0,16 5 0,02 3 74 Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc USD LU1829220133 15 1,85 0 0,13 5 0,08 10 75 T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Growth Equity Fund A LU0382932902 15 3,78 0 0,17 5 0,08 10 76 Nordea 1 - Global Opportunity Fund BP-EUR LU0975280552 15 4,41 1 0,20 7 0,07 7 77 Robeco Global Growth Trends Equities (EUR) D LU0974293671 15 4,77 3 0,12 5 0,06 7 78 SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF IE00B44Z5B48 15 1,91 0 0,16 5 0,09 10 79 WI Global Challenges Index-Fonds P DE000A1T7561 15 6,45 7 0,05 1 0,05 7 80 Xtrackers MSCI World UCITS ETF 1C IE00BJ0KDQ92 15 2,18 0 0,16 5 0,10 10 81 Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF IE00B3RBWM25 15 1,80 0 0,15 5 0,09 10 82 iShares MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF IE00B6R52259 15 1,88 0 0,13 5 0,08 10 83 AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD - AU (C) LU0996182308 15 2,23 0 0,14 5 0,09 10 84 Vanguard FTSE Developed World UCITS ETF IE00BKX55T58 15 1,97 0 0,17 5 0,11 10 85 UBS (Lux) Equity - Global High Dividend (USD) P-acc LU0611173427 15 5,38 5 0,22 7 0,02 3 86 SPDR MSCI ACWI IMI UCITS ETF IE00B3YLTY66 15 1,92 0 0,14 5 0,09 10 87 Fidelity Funds - Global Demographics Fund A Acc (USD) LU0528227936 15 5,18 3 0,23 7 0,04 5 88 HSBC MSCI WORLD ETF IE00B4X9L533 15 2,10 0 0,17 5 0,10 10 89 UBS - MSCI World UCITS ETF A LU0340285161 15 2,10 0 0,15 5 0,09 10 90 C WorldWide - C WorldWide Equities Ethical 1A LU0122292328 15 4,92 3 0,24 7 0,04 5 91 Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF 1C LU0274208692 15 2,23 0 0,16 5 0,10 10 92 iShares MSCI World UCITS ETF (Dist) IE00B0M62Q58 15 2,09 0 0,16 5 0,10 10 93 MFS Meridian Funds - Global Concentrated Fund B1 USD LU0219482337 15 4,84 3 0,18 7 0,04 5 94 ComStage MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF I LU0392494562 15 2,34 0 0,15 5 0,09 10 95 Strategie Welt Select DE000A0DPZG4 14 6,71 7 0,19 7 -0,03 0 96 UniFavorit: Aktien DE0008477076 14 3,83 0 0,23 7 0,05 7 97 DWS Invest Top Dividend LC LU0507265923 14 5,87 7 0,23 7 -0,01 0 98 DWS TRC Top Dividende DE000DWS08P6 14 6,01 7 0,25 7 0,00 0 99 Invesco Goldman Sachs Equity Factor Idx World ETF Acc (DE) DE000A1XES75 14 3,16 0 0,20 7 0,05 7 100 SPDR S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF IE00B9CQXS71 14 5,92 7 0,18 7 0,00 0 101 DWS TRC Global Growth DE000DWS1W80 13 4,79 3 0,26 7 0,03 3 102 Partners Group Listed Invest.-Multi Asset Income EUR P-Dist LU0941494444 13 6,86 10 0,10 3 -0,03 0 103 Guinness Global Innovators Fund C EUR Acc IE00BQXX3D17 13 6,73 10 -0,04 0 0,02 3 104 Uni-Global Equities World SA-USD LU0337270119 13 5,16 3 0,27 10 0,01 0 105 Carmignac Profil Reactif 100 A EUR acc FR0010149211 13 8,75 10 0,07 3 -0,05 0 106 AB SICAV I - Sustainable Global Thematic Portfolio Axx LU0034955152 13 5,03 3 0,14 5 0,04 5 107 DWS Top Dividende LD DE0009848119 12 5,49 5 0,23 7 0,00 0 108 DWS Global Growth LD DE0005152441 12 3,43 0 0,13 5 0,05 7 109 DWS Smart Industrial Technologies LD DE0005152482 12 6,66 7 -0,09 0 0,04 5 110 LLB Aktien Fit for Life (CHF) LI0004342155 12 4,16 0 0,19 7 0,04 5 111 BNY Mellon Global Opportunities (GBP) (Inc) GB00B0C3H830 12 3,65 0 0,16 5 0,05 7 112 AGIF - Allianz Global Sustainability - A - EUR LU0158827195 12 3,14 0 0,12 5 0,06 7 113 Stewart Investors Worldwide Select Fund A Acc GB0030978612 12 5,63 5 0,26 7 0,01 0 114 Oyster World Opportunities USD LU0069163508 12 9,02 10 0,04 1 0,02 1 115 Löwen-Aktienfonds DE0009769802 12 2,56 0 0,16 5 0,05 7 116 UniNachhaltig Aktien Global DE000A0M80G4 12 3,23 0 0,18 7 0,04 5 117 FFPB Dividenden Select LU0775212839 12 5,28 5 0,20 7 0,01 0 118 Invesco Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF IE00BLSNMW37 12 4,28 0 0,15 5 0,06 7 119 Xtrackers MSCI AC World UCITS ETF 1C IE00BGHQ0G80 12 2,02 0 0,14 5 0,07 7 120 Stewart Investors Worldwide Equity Fund A Acc GBP GB00B45T6015 12 5,51 5 0,22 7 0,01 0 121 KCM Aktien Global SRI (R) AT0000A0V6J7 12 2,30 0 0,15 5 0,06 7 122 Quoniam Funds Selection SICAV - Global Eqts MinRisk EURh A d LU0489951797 12 5,67 5 0,19 7 -0,02 0 123 Vector - Flexible C1 LU0558384458 12 5,87 7 0,13 5 -0,04 0 124 UBS (Lux) Equity - Global Income (USD) P-acc LU1013383713 12 5,94 7 0,14 5 0,00 0 125 Threadneedle (Lux) Global Select 1U LU1864957219 12 4,03 0 0,13 5 0,07 7 126 BBBank Konzept Dividendenwerte Union LU1093788872 11 8,63 10 0,04 1 -0,04 0 127 AMUNDI FUNDS GLOBAL EQUITY CONSERVATIVE - A USD (C) LU0801842559 11 4,64 1 0,26 7 0,02 3 128 UBS (D) Equity Fund - Global Opportunity DE0008488214 11 4,61 1 0,17 7 0,03 3 129 CS (Lux) Global Value Equity Fund B EUR LU0129338272 11 9,03 10 0,04 1 -0,01 0 130 TBF GLOBAL VALUE EUR R DE0009781633 11 10,52 10 0,05 1 -0,02 0 131 UniDynamicFonds: Global A LU0089558679 11 4,67 1 0,15 5 0,04 5 132 AGIF - Allianz Tiger - A - USD LU0348805143 11 8,24 10 -0,16 0 0,01 1 133 AGIF - Allianz Total Return Asian Equity - A - USD LU0348814723 11 8,74 10 -0,15 0 0,02 1 134 BS Best Strategies UL Fonds - Trend & Value EUR LU0288759672 11 8,39 10 0,05 1 -0,01 0 135 Long Term Investment Fund (SIA) - Classic EUR LU0244071956 10 6,99 10 -0,39 0 -0,03 0 136 JPM Global Dividend A (acc) - USD LU0329201957 10 3,18 0 0,14 5 0,04 5 137 SUPERIOR 6 - Global Challenges (A) AT0000A0AA60 10 6,05 7 -0,02 0 0,03 3 138 MMT Global Value B LU0346639395 10 11,20 10 -1,01 0 -0,06 0 139 Tweedy, Browne Global High Dividend Value Fund LU0285922489 10 5,26 5 0,16 5 -0,02 0 140 Nielsen - Global Value B LU0394131592 10 7,42 10 0,02 0 -0,05 0 141 Classic Value Equity Fund CHF LI0019077903 10 10,44 10 -0,45 0 -0,03 0 142 WARBURG VALUE FUND A LU0208289198 10 7,66 10 -0,27 0 -0,02 0 143 KBC Equity Fund New Shares (thes.) BE0170533070 10 6,96 10 -0,19 0 0,00 0 144 Deka-GlobalChampions CF DE000DK0ECU8 10 3,49 0 0,10 3 0,06 7 145 Nordea 1 - Global Stable Equity Fund - Euro Hedged BP-EUR LU0278529986 10 6,35 7 0,12 3 -0,03 0 146 Goldman Sachs Global CORE® Equity Port. Base Dist. Snap LU0203365449 10 3,67 0 0,09 3 0,06 7 147 Fidelity Funds - World Fund A (EUR) LU0069449576 10 3,85 0 0,11 3 0,06 7 148 3 Banken Global Stock-Mix AT0000950449 10 7,27 10 -0,42 0 -0,01 0 149 LINGOHR-SYSTEMATIC-INVEST DE0009774794 10 7,24 10 -0,60 0 -0,05 0 150 WM Aktien Global UI-Fonds B DE0009790758 10 8,62 10 -0,54 0 -0,06 0 151 Deutsche Postbank Global Player DE0009797753 10 2,56 0 0,11 3 0,05 7 152 Ampega Global Aktienfonds DE0009847301 10 3,80 0 0,11 3 0,05 7 153 Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund (Euro) LU0076398568 10 5,69 5 0,12 5 -0,03 0 154 BL-Global Equities B LU0117287580 10 4,76 3 0,26 7 0,01 0 155 StarCapital Starpoint A-EUR LU0114997082 10 7,26 10 -0,10 0 -0,01 0 156 StarCapital - Priamos A-EUR LU0137341359 10 7,23 10 -0,19 0 -0,05 0 157 R + P Universal-Fonds DE0005316962 10 5,50 5 0,12 5 0,00 0 158 Monega Chance DE0005321079 10 8,65 10 -0,30 0 -0,03 0 159 GreenEffects NAI-Wertefonds IE0005895655 10 5,42 5 0,13 5 0,00 0 160 UniGlobal DE0008491051 10 2,82 0 0,11 3 0,05 7 161 DWS Akkumula LC DE0008474024 10 2,96 0 0,10 3 0,06 7 162 Naspa-Aktienfonds Global CF DE0009771956 10 3,76 0 0,16 5 0,04 5 163 DWS Top World DE0009769794 10 2,89 0 0,10 3 0,06 7 164 Davis Global Fund A LU0067889476 10 7,25 10 -0,23 0 0,00 0 165 UniMarktführer A LU0103244595 10 2,93 0 0,10 3 0,05 7 166 Fidelity Funds - Global Industrials Fund A (EUR) LU0114722902 10 7,34 10 -0,30 0 -0,02 0 167 Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF D EUR LU0832436512 10 6,50 7 0,10 3 -0,03 0 168 Classic Global Equity Fund LI0008328218 10 12,62 10 -0,37 0 -0,02 0 169 WARBURG GLOBAL WERTE STABILISIERUNGS - FONDS DE000A0HGL63 10 7,52 10 -0,18 0 0,00 0 170 AB SICAV I - Global Core Equity Portfolio RX LU0616502885 10 3,36 0 0,16 5 0,05 5 171 BL-Equities Dividend B LU0309191657 10 5,72 5 0,13 5 -0,02 0 172 Aramea Aktien Select DE000A0YJME6 10 7,41 10 -0,63 0 -0,06 0 173 Optinova Global Value Equities DE000A1J3117 10 6,94 10 -0,12 0 -0,04 0 174 DWS Invest II Global Equity High Conviction Fund LC LU0826452848 10 3,89 0 0,15 5 0,04 5 175 Schroder ISF Global Recovery USD A Acc LU0956908155 10 7,76 10 -0,12 0 -0,02 0 176 Kames Global Equity Income Fund A EUR Inc. IE00BF5SW189 10 3,46 0 0,14 5 0,05 5 177 Lyxor UCITS ETF SG Global Value Beta C-USD LU1081771369 10 6,94 10 -0,12 0 0,01 0 178 Carmignac Portfolio Investissement Latitude A EUR acc LU1046327000 10 7,45 10 -0,51 0 -0,11 0 179 UniKonzept: Dividenden -net- A LU1073949403 10 8,48 10 -0,18 0 -0,07 0 180 iShares MSCI World GBP Hedged UCITS ETF IE00B42YS929 10 7,89 10 -0,35 0 -0,02 0 181 iShares World Equity Index Fund (LU) A2 USD LU0836512615 10 2,37 0 0,10 3 0,07 7 182 VanEck Vectors (TM) Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF NL0009690221 10 2,15 0 0,10 3 0,06 7 183 VanEck Vectors (TM) Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF NL0010408704 10 2,59 0 0,11 3 0,05 7 184 Robeco Global Stars Equities (EUR) D LU0387754996 9 4,31 1 0,08 3 0,05 5 185 Raiffeisen-MegaTrends-Aktien T AT0000820147 9 5,19 3 0,05 1 0,04 5 186 Janus Henderson US Strategic Value Fund - A USD acc. IE0001256803 9 5,26 5 0,10 3 0,02 1 187 LLB Aktien Dividendenperlen Global (CHF) LI0008475134 9 4,48 1 0,15 5 0,03 3 188 Schoellerbank Aktienfonds währungsgesichert (A) AT0000612684 8 6,14 7 0,04 1 -0,02 0 189 MFS Meridian Funds - Global Research Fund A1 EUR LU0219417861 8 3,56 0 0,11 3 0,03 5 190 Invest Global DE0009757922 8 2,83 0 0,10 3 0,04 5 191 Capital Group Global Equity Fund (LUX) B EUR LU0114999021 8 2,58 0 0,08 3 0,04 5 192 Invesco Global Structured Equity Fund A auss. LU0267984937 8 5,81 7 0,04 1 0,00 0 193 MFS Meridian Funds - Global Equity Fund B1 USD LU0219480638 8 2,97 0 0,09 3 0,04 5 194 KEPLER Value Aktienfonds (A) AT0000A0AGZ4 8 6,63 7 -0,17 0 0,01 1 195 Pictet - Global Megatrend Selection-P CHF LU0386891260 8 3,56 0 0,08 3 0,04 5 196 Schroder ISF Global Equity A Acc LU0215105999 8 2,58 0 0,06 1 0,06 7 197 Deka-MegaTrends CF DE0005152706 8 3,13 0 0,04 1 0,06 7 198 Allianz Global Insights - A - EUR IE0008479408 8 5,48 5 -0,03 0 0,03 3 199 DWS Vermögensbildungsfonds I LD DE0008476524 8 3,16 0 0,04 1 0,05 7 200 Robeco Global Stars Equities Fund NL0000289783 8 4,17 0 0,04 1 0,05 7 201 UniGlobal -net- DE0009750273 8 2,81 0 0,08 3 0,04 5 202 Gottlieb Daimler Aktienfonds DWS DE0009769901 8 2,98 0 0,07 3 0,04 5 203 Tweedy, Browne International Value Fund (CHF) LU0076398725 8 6,32 7 0,02 1 -0,02 0 204 Merian World Equity Fund A USD IE0005263466 8 4,00 0 0,02 1 0,05 7 205 Raiffeisen-Nachhaltigkeit-Aktien (A) AT0000677901 8 3,72 0 0,06 1 0,05 7 206 terrAssisi Aktien I AMI DE0009847343 8 5,22 5 -0,01 0 0,03 3 207 DNB Fund - Global ESG Retail A LU0029375739 8 5,14 3 -0,08 0 0,04 5 208 JPM Global Select Equity A (acc) - USD LU0070217475 8 3,09 0 0,04 1 0,05 7 209 3 Banken Aktien-Dachfonds AT0000784830 8 6,06 7 0,03 1 0,01 0 210 Wells Fargo (L) Worldwide - Global Equity A (USD) LU0353188872 8 3,54 0 0,09 3 0,04 5 211 iShares Dow Jones Global Sustainability Screened UCITS IE00B57X3V84 8 2,20 0 0,10 3 0,06 5 212 DPAM INVEST B Equities World Dividend B BE6228801435 8 3,19 0 0,17 5 0,03 3 213 Triodos Global Equities Impact Fund R ausschüttend LU0278272413 8 3,75 0 0,14 5 0,03 3 214 GLS Bank Aktienfonds A DE000A1W2CK8 8 4,83 3 0,13 5 -0,01 0 215 Candriam Equities L Global Demography C LU0654531184 8 3,03 0 0,09 3 0,04 5 216 Goldman Sachs GIVI Gbl Equity - Gwth Mkts Tilt Base Acc Snap LU0754432002 8 2,57 0 0,13 5 0,03 3 217 UniGlobal II A LU0718610743 8 2,92 0 0,09 3 0,04 5 218 smart-invest I - EQUITY PROTECT R (D) LU1022262833 7 6,54 7 -0,04 0 -0,05 0 219 SKAGEN Vekst A NO0008000445 7 5,92 7 -0,28 0 -0,04 0 220 LOYS Sicav - LOYS Aktien Global P LU0861001260 7 5,94 7 -0,05 0 0,01 0 221 Comgest Growth Emerging Markets Flex EUR R Cap. IE00B8J4DS78 7 6,11 7 -0,09 0 -0,03 0 222 Südwestbank Vermögensmandat Aktien LU0347049883 7 6,40 7 -0,12 0 -0,07 0 223 J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Global Select Fund B EUR IE00B3DBRM10 7 6,48 7 -0,04 0 0,00 0 224 Carmignac Portfolio Investissement F EUR acc LU0992625839 7 5,92 7 -0,24 0 -0,06 0 225 PEH SICAV - PEH STRATEGIE FLEXIBEL P LU0086124129 7 6,20 7 -0,20 0 -0,02 0 226 IPAM AktienSpezial DE0009781906 7 6,43 7 -0,21 0 -0,04 0 227 Harris Associates Global Equity Fund R/A (USD) LU0130103400 7 6,67 7 -0,37 0 -0,01 0 228 Vontobel Fund - Global Equity Income A-USD LU0129603287 7 6,42 7 -0,01 0 -0,03 0 229 KEPLER Global Aktienfonds (A) AT0000799820 7 6,34 7 -0,21 0 0,00 0 230 EuroSwitch World Profile StarLux R LU0337539778 7 6,10 7 -0,22 0 -0,03 0 231 AM Fortune Fund Offensive A DE000A0M8WS9 7 5,92 7 -0,14 0 -0,04 0 232 NDACinvest - Aktienfonds LU0369231211 7 5,85 7 -0,28 0 -0,07 0 233 PI Global Value Fund P LI0034492384 7 5,80 7 -0,17 0 -0,03 0 234 GAM Star Worldwide Equity USD inc. IE00B0HF2Z67 7 5,78 7 -0,39 0 -0,05 0 235 KBC Eco Fund Impact Investing (auss.) BE0175717504 7 6,04 7 0,00 0 -0,01 0 236 Carmignac Investissement A EUR acc FR0010148981 7 5,83 7 -0,15 0 -0,01 0 237 Metzler International Growth IE0003723560 7 4,54 1 0,03 1 0,04 5 238 MEAG Nachhaltigkeit A DE0001619997 7 4,63 1 0,03 1 0,03 5 239 KBC Eco Fund World (thes.) BE0133741752 6 3,04 0 0,05 1 0,03 5 240 JSS Sustainable Equity - Global Thematic P EUR dist LU0229773345 6 4,13 0 0,12 5 0,02 1 241 JSS Thematic Equity - Global Real Return P EUR acc LU0215909168 6 5,06 3 0,07 3 -0,05 0 242 Goldman Sachs Global Equity Partners Portfolio EUR Cl. Acc. LU0244549597 6 3,39 0 0,07 3 0,03 3 243 H & A Aktien Global B LU0328784581 6 5,32 5 -0,01 0 0,02 1 244 NN (L) Global Sustainable Equity P Cap. LU0119216553 6 3,57 0 0,08 3 0,03 3 245 Xtrackers Stoxx Global Select Dividend 100 Swap UCITS ETF 1D LU0292096186 6 5,07 3 0,10 3 -0,01 0 246 Fondis DE0008471020 6 3,24 0 0,02 1 0,04 5 247 JPM Global Unconstrained Equity (USD) A (dist) - USD LU0089639750 6 5,39 5 -0,11 0 0,01 1 248 BNY Mellon Global Equity Fund (GBP) GB0006779986 6 3,51 0 0,09 3 0,03 3 249 JPM Global Socially Responsible A (dist) - USD LU0111753769 6 4,85 3 -0,05 0 0,03 3 250 BNY Mellon Global Equity Fund USD A IE0004004283 6 3,28 0 0,08 3 0,03 3 251 KEPLER Ethik Aktienfonds (A) AT0000675657 6 5,40 5 -0,11 0 0,02 1 252 Sauren Global Growth A LU0095335757 6 3,86 0 0,07 3 0,03 3 253 AGIF - Allianz Global Equity - AT - EUR LU0101257581 6 3,27 0 0,03 1 0,04 5 254 Rothschild & Co WM - Aktien P LU0329325095 6 4,28 0 0,08 3 0,02 3 255 BlackRock Global Funds - Global Equity Income Fund A2 USD LU0545039389 6 4,98 3 0,07 3 -0,01 0 256 iShares STOXX Global Select Dividend 100 (DE) DE000A0F5UH1 6 4,82 3 0,09 3 -0,02 0 257 Jupiter Global Value L USD Acc LU0425094421 6 5,38 5 0,05 1 0,00 0 258 C&P Funds QuantiX LU0357633683 6 3,48 0 0,04 1 0,04 5 259 Guinness Global Equity Income Fund B IE00B42XCP33 6 4,41 1 0,16 5 0,01 0 260 JSS Thematic Equity - Global Dividend P EUR acc LU0533812276 5 3,99 0 0,14 5 0,01 0 261 BremenKapital Aktien DE000A1J67E0 5 5,75 5 -0,26 0 -0,05 0 262 Lupus alpha Structure Sustainable Emerging Markets DE000A1JDV87 5 5,62 5 -0,10 0 -0,04 0 263 RFINANZ Global Equity Fund (CHF) LI0033888582 5 5,66 5 -0,01 0 -0,02 0 264 Mesina-Aktienfonds-UBS (D) DE0009797118 5 5,29 5 -0,18 0 -0,04 0 265 Vontobel Fund - mtx Sustainable Global Leaders A-USD LU0848325295 5 5,57 5 -0,32 0 -0,04 0 266 AXA WF - Framlington Evolving Trends A (thes.) USD LU0503938796 5 4,32 1 0,04 1 0,03 3 267 SLF (LUX) Equity Global High Dividend R Dis. CHF LU0371451146 5 5,50 5 0,01 0 -0,04 0 268 3 Banken Value-Aktienstrategie AT0000VALUE6 5 5,49 5 -0,45 0 -0,07 0 269 WMF (Lux) - Wellington Gbl Opportunities Equity N USD Unh. A LU1032306836 5 3,29 0 -0,01 0 0,04 5 270 Hermes Global Equity Fund R EUR Acc IE00B64C1883 5 3,21 0 -0,01 0 0,04 5 271 M&G (Lux) Global Dividend Fund EUR A acc LU1670710075 5 5,36 5 -0,18 0 -0,01 0 272 All Trends (T) AT0000746581 5 5,67 5 -0,10 0 0,00 0 273 Deka-Global Aktien Strategie DE0009799064 5 5,77 5 -0,46 0 -0,04 0 274 Deka-bAV Fonds DE0009786228 5 2,81 0 -0,02 0 0,04 5 275 ESPA BEST OF WORLD (T) AT0000707682 5 4,41 1 0,06 1 0,03 3 276 RWS-AKTIENFONDS DE0009763300 5 5,71 5 -0,51 0 -0,07 0 277 AXA WF II - Evolving Trends Equities A Distribution USD LU0011972584 5 4,50 1 0,03 1 0,03 3 278 UniSector: BasicIndustries A LU0101442050 5 5,62 5 -0,20 0 -0,02 0 279 DWS ESG European Equities LC LU0130393993 5 5,58 5 -0,12 0 -0,01 0 280 Portfolio Aktien Spezial ZKB Oe AT0000A00EY7 5 5,68 5 -0,21 0 -0,02 0 281 VM Aktien Select (T) AT0000A09SB6 5 5,43 5 -0,41 0 -0,04 0 282 LBBW Nachhaltigkeit Aktien R DE000A0NAUP7 5 5,57 5 -0,08 0 -0,02 0 283 KBC Equity Fund Trends (auss.) BE0167244160 5 3,87 0 0,01 0 0,03 5 284 Flossbach von Storch - Fundament FT DE000A0HGMH0 5 4,46 1 0,08 3 0,01 1 285 Schroder ISF Global Equity Yield A Acc LU0225284248 5 5,61 5 -0,01 0 0,00 0 286 Danske Invest SICAV - Global StockPicking A LU0117088970 5 3,54 0 0,01 0 0,03 5 287 3 Banken Dividend Stock-Mix (A) AT0000600689 5 5,64 5 -0,35 0 -0,03 0 288 C-QUADRAT ARTS Best Momentum (T) AT0000825393 5 5,65 5 -0,29 0 -0,08 0 289 KEPLER Growth Aktienfonds (T) AT0000607387 4 4,76 3 -0,04 0 0,02 1 290 Noris-Fonds DE0008492356 4 5,21 3 -0,13 0 0,02 1 291 AG Ostalb Global Fonds A DE000A0Q2SC0 4 3,79 0 0,12 3 0,01 1 292 Swiss Rock (Lux) Sicav - Global Equity / Aktien Welt A LU0337150725 4 3,11 0 0,07 3 0,02 1 293 UniValueFonds: Global A LU0126315885 4 3,80 0 0,11 3 0,01 1 294 ÖkoWorld ÖkoVision Classic C LU0061928585 4 4,19 0 0,08 3 0,02 1 295 ODDO BHF Algo Global CRW-EUR DE0009772988 4 3,44 0 0,02 1 0,03 3 296 E.ON Aktienfonds DWS DE0009848036 4 2,47 0 0,02 1 0,02 3 297 iShares MSCI World EUR Hedged UCITS ETF IE00B441G979 4 5,06 3 0,07 1 -0,01 0 298 Vector - Navigator C1 LU0172125329 4 3,27 0 0,07 1 0,03 3 299 Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds plc - Global Stock Fund USD Acc IE00B54PRV58 3 4,80 3 -0,09 0 0,01 0 300 UBS - DJ Global Select Dividend UCITS ETF A-dis IE00BMP3HG27 3 4,94 3 -0,09 0 -0,03 0 301 Patriarch Classic Dividende 4 Plus A LU0967739193 3 5,05 3 -0,29 0 -0,07 0 302 AGIF - Allianz Best Styles Global Equity - A - EUR LU1075359262 3 2,69 0 -0,05 0 0,02 3 303 Brandes Global Value Fund USD Class A IE0031573896 3 4,74 3 -0,15 0 -0,03 0 304 Tareno Funds - Enhanced Index Investing Equities A LU0276761110 3 4,76 3 -0,18 0 -0,02 0 305 Gutmann Global Dividends EUR (A) AT0000A0LXW3 3 4,28 0 0,11 3 0,00 0 306 Private Banking Invest 100 (T) AT0000A08RM7 3 4,89 3 -0,10 0 -0,05 0 307 WARBURG - L - FONDS - Dividende Global Plus R LU0788130911 3 5,22 3 0,00 0 -0,01 0 308 HSBC GIF China Consumer Opportunities AC LU0654082790 3 4,92 3 -0,12 0 0,00 0 309 Ampega Portfolio Global ETF Aktien P (a) DE000A0YAYA8 3 3,33 0 -0,05 0 0,02 3 310 Stuttgarter Dividendenfonds LU0506868503 3 4,11 0 0,10 3 0,00 0 311 Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund R EUR Acc IE00BKRCQJ92 3 3,58 0 -0,06 0 0,03 3 312 Gutmann Aktien Nachhaltigkeitsfonds AT0000A15M75 3 3,97 0 -0,04 0 0,02 3 313 WWK Select Top Ten B LU0126856375 3 5,12 3 -0,14 0 0,00 0 314 Bankhaus Neelmeyer Aktienstrategie LU0134853133 3 4,96 3 -0,29 0 -0,10 0 315 Swisscanto (LU) Portf. Fd Green Invest Equity AT LU0136171559 3 3,75 0 0,02 0 0,02 3 316 LOYS Sicav - LOYS GLOBAL P LU0107944042 3 5,00 3 -0,17 0 -0,03 0 317 Deka Aktienfonds RheinEdition Global DE0009786129 3 4,85 3 -0,45 0 -0,06 0 318 All World (T) AT0000801170 3 4,27 0 -0,01 0 0,03 3 319 SUPERIOR 4 - Ethik Aktien (A) AT0000993043 3 4,78 3 -0,09 0 0,01 0 320 CONVEST 21 VL DE0009769638 3 2,92 0 0,00 0 0,03 3 321 Metzler Wachstum International DE0009752253 3 4,05 0 0,01 0 0,03 3 322 Adviser I Funds - Albrech & Cie Optiselect P LU0107901315 3 4,99 3 -0,37 0 -0,08 0 323 BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Growth Fund (GBP) GB0006780984 3 4,84 3 -0,04 0 -0,01 0 324 DekaSpezial CF DE0008474669 3 3,05 0 -0,04 0 0,03 3 325 AL Trust Global Invest DE0008471715 3 3,94 0 -0,07 0 0,03 3 326 FMM-Fonds DE0008478116 3 5,09 3 -0,02 0 -0,04 0 327 NN (L) Global Equity Impact Opportunities P Cap. LU0250158358 3 4,75 3 -0,08 0 -0,02 0 328 GAP Portfolio UI DE000A0M1307 3 4,82 3 -0,07 0 -0,02 0 329 Schroder ISF Global Dividend Maximiser USD A Acc LU0306806265 3 5,14 3 -0,06 0 -0,03 0 330 Templeton Global Equity Income Fund Class A (acc) EUR LU0211332647 3 4,96 3 -0,35 0 -0,05 0 331 BlackRock Global Funds - Global Enhanced Equity Yld A2 USD LU0265550359 3 4,20 0 0,08 3 -0,02 0 332 AXA WF - Framlington Talents Global A (thes.) EUR LU0189847683 2 4,49 1 -0,05 0 0,01 1 333 ACATIS Fair Value Aktien Global EUR-P LI0017502381 2 4,35 1 0,06 1 0,00 0 334 Stuttgarter-Aktien-Fonds LU0383026803 2 3,85 0 0,06 1 0,01 1 335 Sparinvest - Ethical Global Value EUR R LU0362355355 2 4,61 1 -0,04 0 0,01 1 336 Schroder ISF QEP Global Quality USD A Acc LU0323591593 2 2,84 0 0,07 1 0,02 1 337 Invesco Umwelt und Nachhaltigkeits Fonds DE0008470477 2 3,65 0 0,02 1 0,02 1 338 ESPA STOCK GLOBAL EUR R01 (A) AT0000989645 2 4,41 1 -0,03 0 0,02 1 339 FIVV-MIC-Mandat-Offensiv DE0009790865 2 3,29 0 0,06 1 0,02 1 340 UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (USD) P-acc LU0073129545 2 2,86 0 0,05 1 0,02 1 341 UBS (Lux) Equity Fund - Global Sustainable (USD) P-acc LU0076532638 2 4,33 1 0,00 0 0,02 1 342 Sauren Select Global Growth Focus LU0115579376 2 3,91 0 0,03 1 0,02 1 343 DWS TRC Top Asien DE000DWS08Q4 2 4,69 1 0,05 1 0,00 0 344 Flossbach von Storch - Dividend R LU0831568729 1 4,41 1 -0,08 0 -0,01 0 345 Steyler Fair Invest - Equities R DE000A1JUVL8 1 4,58 1 -0,09 0 0,00 0 346 Deka-DividendenStrategie CF (A) DE000DK2CDS0 1 3,04 0 0,04 1 -0,02 0 347 Value Intelligence Fonds AMI DE000A0YAX80 1 3,83 0 0,02 1 -0,03 0 348 Julius Baer Equity Fund Special Value (EUR) A LU0912199139 1 4,46 1 -0,10 0 -0,05 0 349 3 Banken Dividenden-Aktienstrategie R (A) AT0000A0XHJ8 1 4,63 1 0,01 0 -0,04 0 350 HANSAdividende DE000A1J67V4 1 4,37 1 -0,32 0 -0,06 0 351 iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor UCITS ETF IE00BP3QZB59 1 4,44 1 -0,14 0 -0,01 0 352 Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF IE00B8GKDB10 1 3,31 0 0,03 1 -0,01 0 353 ACATIS Value und Dividende AT0000A146T3 1 3,91 0 0,07 1 -0,01 0 354 FG&W Fund - Global Oppor2nities LU0143329109 1 4,56 1 -0,33 0 -0,06 0 355 M&G Global Themes Fund A GB0030932676 1 4,21 0 0,04 1 0,01 0 356 UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (CHF) P-acc LU0071007289 1 4,48 1 -0,08 0 -0,03 0 357 DWS Concept DJE Globale Aktien DE0009777003 1 3,30 0 0,01 0 0,01 1 358 AMUNDI TOP WORLD (C) DE0009779736 1 4,47 1 -0,23 0 0,00 0 359 KCD-Union Nachhaltig AKTIEN MinRisk DE0005326532 1 3,54 0 0,02 1 -0,01 0 360 UniSelection: Global I DE0005326789 1 3,42 0 -0,12 0 0,02 1 361 AXA Welt DE0008471376 1 3,16 0 -0,08 0 0,02 1 362 Generali Komfort Dynamik Global LU0100847929 1 3,42 0 -0,11 0 0,01 1 363 Swisscanto (LU) Equity Fund Global Innovation Leaders AT LU0102842878 1 3,81 0 -0,05 0 0,01 1 364 DWS Global Value LD LU0133414606 1 4,29 1 -0,18 0 -0,02 0 365 Templeton Global Fund Class A (Ydis) LU0029864427 1 4,54 1 -0,44 0 -0,07 0 366 SEB Sustainability Fund Global C (EUR) LU0036592839 1 3,41 0 0,02 1 0,00 0 367 Templeton Growth (Euro) Fund Class A (acc) LU0114760746 1 4,45 1 -0,42 0 -0,08 0 368 HSBC GIF Economic Scale Global Equity AD LU0039216626 1 3,08 0 -0,05 0 0,02 1 369 Fidelity Funds - International Fund A (USD) LU0048584097 1 2,31 0 -0,01 0 0,01 1 370 Schoellerbank Aktienfonds Value (A) AT0000913942 1 4,26 0 -0,01 0 0,01 1 371 Goldman Sachs Global Eqty Partners ESG Portf. Base Acc LU0377748123 1 3,50 0 -0,02 0 0,01 1 372 Commerzbank Aktienportfolio Covered Plus R (EUR) LU0372290675 1 4,43 1 -0,20 0 -0,06 0 373 Flossbach von Storch - Global Quality R LU0366178969 1 4,48 1 -0,04 0 -0,01 0 374 First Class - Global Equities LU0328220883 1 4,35 1 -0,20 0 -0,02 0 375 Keppler-Global Value-INVEST DE000A0JKNP9 1 4,38 1 -0,10 0 -0,02 0 376 RP Global Market Selection R (D) LU0293296488 1 4,46 1 -0,12 0 -0,02 0 377 ERSTE RESPONSIBLE STOCK GLOBAL (T) AT0000646799 1 3,62 0 -0,05 0 0,02 1 378 HSBC GIF Emerging Wealth AC LU0309123817 1 3,67 0 -0,05 0 0,02 1 379 Deka-GlobalSelect TF LU0350094933 1 4,51 1 -0,24 0 0,00 0 380 Robeco BP Global Premium Equities (EUR) D LU0203975437 1 3,58 0 -0,11 0 0,01 1 381 Best Global Concept LU0173001644 1 3,35 0 -0,08 0 0,01 1 382 Sparinvest - Global Value EUR R LU0138501191 1 4,57 1 -0,09 0 0,00 0 383 Active Equity Select AT0000496294 1 4,35 1 -0,22 0 -0,09 0 384 IFM AktienfondsSelect LU0137266473 1 4,07 0 -0,05 0 0,02 1 385 AXA Rosenberg Global Equity Alpha Fund B IE0004318048 1 2,78 0 -0,01 0 0,02 1 386 LUX-EQUITY GLOBAL LU0047355440 1 4,26 0 -0,14 0 0,01 1 387 JPM Global Focus A (dist) - EUR LU0168341575 1 3,88 0 -0,07 0 0,02 1 388 UBS (L) Key Selection - Global Equities (USD) EUR P-acc LU0161942635 1 4,29 1 -0,10 0 0,00 0 389 Schroder ISF Global Equity Alpha A Acc LU0225283273 1 3,17 0 -0,08 0 0,01 1 390 First Private Aktien Global A DE000A0KFRT0 1 4,51 1 -0,15 0 -0,02 0 391 BlackRock Global Funds - Global Dynamic Equity Fund A2 USD LU0238689110 1 2,83 0 -0,07 0 0,01 1 392 KBC Equity Fund Global Leaders (thes.) BE0174807132 1 2,81 0 -0,01 0 0,01 1 393 KBC Equity Fund High Dividend (thes.) BE0940704951 0 3,48 0 -0,08 0 -0,01 0 394 Janus Henderson Global Research Fund - A USD IE00B1187X13 0 3,14 0 -0,06 0 0,00 0 395 Schroder ISF QEP Global Active Value A Dis LU0203347892 0 3,84 0 -0,23 0 -0,05 0 396 Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund Class A (acc) USD LU0211331839 0 3,90 0 -0,25 0 -0,05 0 397 KBC Equity Fund Quant Global 1 (thes.) BE0057593726 0 3,71 0 -0,15 0 -0,01 0 398 Candriam Quant Equities Multi-Factor Global C LU0235267860 0 2,89 0 -0,05 0 -0,01 0 399 Fidelity Funds - Global Opportunities Fund A (USD) LU0267386448 0 2,76 0 -0,04 0 0,00 0 400 Fidelity Funds - Fidelity Sélection Internationale A (EUR) LU0103193743 0 2,06 0 -0,10 0 -0,04 0 401 Marathon - Aktien DividendenStars LU0162120678 0 4,24 0 -0,02 0 -0,01 0 402 H & A Dynamik Plus B LU0090344473 0 4,25 0 -0,06 0 -0,03 0 403 SEB Global Chance/Risk Fund C LU0122113094 0 4,12 0 -0,16 0 -0,02 0 404 NaspaFondsStrategie: Chance Plus LU0202181771 0 4,27 0 -0,15 0 0,00 0 405 AB FCP I - Global Equity Blend Portfolio A LU0175139822 0 2,81 0 -0,06 0 0,00 0 406 IAC-Aktien Global DE000A0M2JB5 0 4,26 0 -0,12 0 -0,03 0 407 Aktien Opportunity UI T DE000A0Q2SK3 0 3,45 0 -0,20 0 -0,04 0 408 SLI Global SICAV Global Equities Fund A thes. LU0152742630 0 4,06 0 -0,22 0 -0,03 0 409 iShares MSCI World Islamic UCITS ETF IE00B27YCN58 0 3,56 0 -0,01 0 0,00 0 410 AHF Global Select DE000A0NEBC7 0 2,83 0 -0,14 0 -0,06 0 411 Generali FondsStrategie Aktien Global Dynamik LU0136762910 0 3,39 0 -0,08 0 -0,02 0 412 NN (L) Global High Dividend P Cap. LU0146257711 0 3,75 0 -0,14 0 -0,04 0 413 Jyske Invest Favourite Equities DK0060005924 0 4,02 0 -0,26 0 -0,04 0 414 Jyske Invest Global Equities DK0016259930 0 3,20 0 -0,19 0 -0,03 0 415 Swisscanto (LU) Eqty Fd System. Selection Internat. AT LU0230112046 0 2,92 0 -0,03 0 0,00 0 416 Berenberg Systematic Approach - Global Stockpicker Fund A LU0267932464 0 4,01 0 -0,16 0 -0,02 0 417 Sparinvest - Equitas EUR R LU0362354549 0 3,33 0 -0,12 0 -0,02 0 418 MetallRente FONDS PORTFOLIO - A - EUR LU0147989353 0 2,78 0 0,01 0 -0,03 0 419 Franklin World Perspectives Fund Class A (acc) USD LU0390134368 0 3,10 0 -0,07 0 -0,01 0 420 Moventum Plus Aktiv - Offensives Portfolio B LU0326465225 0 3,08 0 -0,19 0 -0,03 0 421 Investec GSF - Global Dynamic Fund A Acc gross USD LU0345772692 0 3,98 0 -0,12 0 -0,01 0 422 Investec GSF - Global Equity Fund A Inc gross USD LU0345769631 0 2,76 0 -0,13 0 -0,02 0 423 Klassik Aktien Fonds A AT0000961024 0 3,39 0 -0,08 0 -0,02 0 424 Uni21.Jahrhundert -net- DE0009757872 0 4,21 0 -0,20 0 -0,05 0 425 Siemens Weltinvest Aktien DE0009772624 0 2,53 0 -0,06 0 0,00 0 426 Global Advantage Funds - Major Markets High Value LU0044747169 0 4,00 0 -0,08 0 -0,03 0 427 KölnFondsStruktur: ChancePlus LU0117172097 0 3,74 0 -0,20 0 -0,01 0 428 LVM Inter-Aktien-Fonds IE0000664338 0 3,98 0 -0,15 0 -0,01 0 429 JSS Sustainable Equity - Global P EUR dist LU0097427784 0 3,87 0 -0,07 0 -0,02 0 430 Allianz Global Equity Dividend A (EUR) DE0008471467 0 3,45 0 -0,24 0 -0,06 0 431 Inovesta Classic DE0005117493 0 3,03 0 -0,16 0 -0,04 0 432 CT Welt Portfolio AMI CT (a) DE000A0DNVT1 0 3,62 0 -0,21 0 -0,04 0 433 UniStrategie: Offensiv DE0005314447 0 2,62 0 -0,15 0 -0,02 0 434 JPM Global Equity A (dist) - USD LU0119067295 0 3,23 0 -0,12 0 -0,01 0 435 Barings Global Leaders Fund (USD) IE0030016244 0 3,46 0 -0,09 0 0,00 0 436 AB FCP I - Global Value Portfolio A LU0124673897 0 3,33 0 -0,22 0 -0,04 0 437 ACATIS Aktien Global Fonds UI A DE0009781740 0 4,05 0 -0,09 0 -0,01 0 438 UBS (Lux) Strategy Fund - Equity (EUR) P-acc LU0073129206 0 3,99 0 -0,09 0 -0,05 0 439 Aktienstrategie global AT0000817945 0 3,69 0 -0,10 0 0,00 0 440 Gutmann Aktienfonds AT0000973003 0 3,77 0 -0,08 0 0,01 0 441 AS SICAV I - World Equity Fund A Acc USD LU0094547139 0 3,93 0 -0,20 0 -0,06 0 442 Raiffeisen-Global-Aktien (A) AT0000859525 0 4,10 0 -0,29 0 -0,02 0 443 JSS Thematic Equity - Global P EUR dist LU0088812606 0 2,77 0 -0,05 0 0,00 0 444 Advisor Global DE0005547160 0 3,74 0 -0,01 0 0,01 0 445 3 Banken Nachhaltigkeitsfonds AT0000701156 0 4,02 0 -0,22 0 -0,03 0 446 ALL-IN-ONE DE0009789727 0 2,79 0 -0,26 0 -0,10 0 447 DJE - Alpha Global PA (EUR) LU0159549145 0 3,25 0 -0,05 0 -0,05 0 448 DJE - Dividende & Substanz P (EUR) LU0159550150 0 3,37 0 0,00 0 -0,03 0 449 Allianz Strategiefonds Wachstum Plus - A - EUR DE0009797274 0 2,85 0 -0,08 0 0,01 0 450 W&W Quality Select Aktien Welt DE0005326326 0 3,70 0 -0,03 0 0,01 0 451 HI Topselect D DE0009817726 0 3,32 0 -0,15 0 -0,05 0 452 KBC Equity Fund World (thes.) BE6213775529 0 2,49 0 -0,16 0 -0,04 0 453 BL Fund Selection - Equities B LU0135980968 0 3,90 0 -0,01 0 -0,02 0 454 T. Rowe Price Funds - Global Value Equity Fund A LU0859254822 0 3,28 0 -0,04 0 0,00 0 455 Threadneedle Global Equity Income Fund 1 GBP acc. GB00B1YW3W13 0 3,71 0 -0,06 0 -0,01 0 456 AMUNDI FUNDS GLOBAL EQUITY TARGET INCOME - A2 EUR (C) LU1883320993 0 3,84 0 -0,02 0 -0,04 0 457 Threadneedle (Lux) Global Equity Income 8UP LU1864954380 0 3,92 0 -0,24 0 -0,07 0 458 HI-FBG Individual W-PT DE000A0M58D7 0 3,48 0 -0,07 0 -0,05 0 459 Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF IE00B23LNQ02 0 3,37 0 -0,05 0 -0,01 0 460 HSBC GIF Global Equity Volatility Focused AC LU1066051225 0 3,50 0 -0,02 0 -0,01 0 461 Xtrackers MSCI World Value UCITS ETF 1C IE00BL25JM42 0 4,25 0 -0,06 0 0,01 0 462 Deka-BasisStrategie Aktien CF (A) DE000DK2EAG7 0 3,55 0 -0,19 0 -0,04 0 463 MellowFund Global Equity DE000A1CZUC3 0 3,61 0 -0,03 0 -0,04 0 464 MPF Global Fonds-Warburg DE0005153860 0 2,76 0 -0,10 0 -0,05 0 465 Vermögensverwaltungsfonds F LU0362406281 0 3,90 0 -0,22 0 -0,03 0 466 Investec GSF - Global Strategic Equity Fund A Inc gross USD LU0345770993 0 3,49 0 -0,07 0 0,01 0 467 Deka-Nachhaltigkeit Aktien CF (A) LU0703710904 0 3,36 0 -0,13 0 0,00 0 468 Schroder ISF QEP Global Blend USD A Acc LU0740768402 0 2,86 0 -0,10 0 -0,03 0 469 Saphir Global - BEST of EQUITY B LU0154398746 0 2,71 0 -0,09 0 -0,02 0 470 Invesco Global Equity Income Fund A thes. LU0607513230 0 3,92 0 -0,15 0 -0,02 0

Sortierkriterium: Punkte Gesamt, Quelle: Testverfahren DAS INVESTMENT, Berechnung und Daten: FWW Fundservices GmbH (Stichtag: 15. November 2019), Wertentwicklung auf Euro-Basis.