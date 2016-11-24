LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
Aktualisiert am 13.01.2017 - 11:12 UhrLesedauer: 10 Minuten

Der aktueller Stand aller vier Musterdepots Fonds-Musterdepots vom 22. November 2016

Fonds-Musterdepots vom 22. November 2016

Defensives Depot

     
Fonds ISIN
(ausschütt.)*		 ISIN
(thesaur.)*		 Datum erste
Aufnahme		 Stücke akt. Wert
in Euro		 Depot-
Anteil		 Gewinn/
Verlust
Acatis ELM Konzept LU0280778662 - 31.12.2015 57,885 7.369,88 13,6% 5,3%
DB X-Trackers II Short I-Boxx Eurozone - LU0321463258 26.10.2016 25,846 2.051,96 3,8% 2,6%
Frankfurter Aktienfonds für Stiftungen DE000A1JSWP1 DE000A0M8HD2 31.12.2015 43,573 5.884,97 10,8%
Jupiter Dynamic Bond LU0992000496 LU0853555380 31.12.2015 359,631 4.218,47 7,8% 5,5%
KR Deutsche Aktien Spezial LU0650635906 LU0310320758 31.12.2015 44,481 7.079,55 13,0% 18,0%
Nielsen Global Value
Gesamt-Depot 54.371,94 100,0%
Depot-Start am 31.12.2015 mit 50.000 Euro** Gewinn/Verlust seit
01.01.2017 01.01.2016
5,0% 8,7%
Stand: 9. Mai 2017
Stand: 9. Mai 2017

Offensives Depot

     
Fonds ISIN
(ausschütt.)*		 ISIN
(thesaur.)*		 Datum erste
Aufnahme		 Stücke akt. Wert
in Euro		 Depot-
Anteil		 Gewinn/
Verlust
Acatis Gané Value Event UI DE000A1T73W9 DE000A0X7541 31.12.2015 27,645 6.539,91 12,3% 9,0%
AL Trust Euro Cash DE0008471780 - 09.05.2017 65,09 3.000,00 5,7% 0,0%
Allianz Discovery Europe Strategy LU0384022694 LU1158111267 31.12.2015 62,859 6.504,04 12,3% -7,1%
BL Emerging Markets LU0309191905 LU0309192036 31.12.2015 33,44 5.763,10 10,9%
Danske Europe Long-Short Dynamic - LU0861185303 31.12.2015 505,251 5.636,58 10,6% -6,1%
DB X-Trackers II Short I-Boxx Eurozone - LU0321463258 26.10.2016 25,846 2.051,96 3,9% 2,6%
Starcap Argos
Gesamt-Depot 53.096,92 100,0%
Depot-Start am 31.12.2015 mit 50.000 Euro** Gewinn/Verlust seit
01.01.2017 01.01.2016
4,5% 6,2%
Stand: 9. Mai 2017
Stand: 9. Mai 2017

Turnaround-Depot

     
Fonds ISIN
(ausschütt.)*		 ISIN
(thesaur.)*		 Datum erste
Aufnahme		 Stücke akt. Wert
in Euro		 Depot-
Anteil		 Gewinn/
Verlust
Comgest Growth GEM Prom. Comp. IE00B1VC7334 IE00B1VC7227 20.01.2014 315,892 5.063,75 9,0% 66,8%
DB X-Trackers II Short I-Boxx Eurozone - LU0321463258 26.10.2016 50,644 4.020,72 7,2% 0,5%
Earth Gold Fund UI - DE000A0Q2SD8 10.01.2017 113,049 5.933,95 10,6%
LSF Solar & Sustainable Energy Fund - LU0405846410 28.10.2014 71,28 4.099,31 7,3% -13,4%
Nordea Norwegian Kroner Reserve LU0705267788 LU0173786863 18.02.2014 350,719 7.400,18 13,2% -6,6%
Squad Value
Gesamt-Depot 56.034,08 100,0%
Depot-Start am 01.12.2009 mit 38.531 Euro** Gewinn/Verlust seit
01.01.2017 01.12.2009
1,8% 45,4%
Stand: 9. Mai 2017
Stand: 9. Mai 2017

Trend-Depot

     
Fonds Datum erste
Aufnahme		 Stücke akt. Wert
in Euro		 Depot-
Anteil		 Gewinn/
Verlust
AL Trust Euro Cash - 09.05.2017 86,787 4.000,00 7,4%
Alliance Oriental Income LU0348784397 10.01.2017 39,217 4.217,04 7,8%
DB X-Trackers II Short I-Boxx Eurozone LU0321463258 26.10.2016 50,644 4.020,72 7,5%
Lupus Alpha Dividend Champions - 31.12.2015 24,705 5.257,92
Magna New Frontiers IE00B68FF474 21.07.2015 268,545 5.044,89 9,4%
Main First Germany LU0390221256 31.12.2015 25,305 5.200,92 9,6%
Pictet Em. Local Currency Debt HP EUR
Gesamt-Depot 53.926,52 100,0%
Depot-Start am 01.12.2009 mit 35.363 Euro** Gewinn/Verlust seit
01.01.2017
7,9%
Quelle: DER FONDS/Bloomberg/Infos GmbH Investment Fonds Selection
Auswertungstag: Stand: 9. Mai 2017
Quelle: Stand: 9. Mai 2017

