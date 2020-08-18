LinkedIn Das Investment Instagram Das Investment Facebook Das Investment Xing Das Investment Twitter Das Investment
Aktualisiert am 27.08.2020 - 16:30 Uhr

Aegon zieht es durch Kames-Fonds bekommen neue Namen

Dass die Marke Kames verschwindet, ist seit vergangenem Jahr klar. Jetzt geht der Mutterkonzern Aegon auch noch den letzten Schritt.

Schottlands Hauptstadt Edinburgh: Die Fondsgesellschaft Kames Capital hat hier ihren Sitz.
Schottlands Hauptstadt Edinburgh: Die Fondsgesellschaft Kames Capital hat hier ihren Sitz. | Foto: Darilon / Pixabay.com

Die Fondsgesellschaft Aegon Asset Management, benennt alle in Deutschland zugelassenen Fonds mit der bisherigen Marke Kames um. Sie tragen ab dem 7. September den Namen Aegon. An Anlagestil und Management soll sich nichts ändern. Hier ist die Liste der Fonds:

  • Kames Absolute Return Bond –> Aegon Absolute Return Bond (ISIN: IE00B6TYL671)
  • Kames Global Diversified Growth –> Aegon Global Diversified Growth (IE00BYYP9672)
  • Kames Global Diversified Income –> Aegon Global Diversified Income (IE00BYYPF474)
  • Kames Global Equity Income –> Aegon Global Equity Income (IE00BF5SW189)
  • Kames Global Equity Market Neutral –> Aegon Global Equity Market Neutral (IE00BYZHZX19)
  • Kames Global Sustainable Equity –> Aegon Global Sustainable Equity (IE00BYZHYK15)
  • Kames High Yield Global Bond –> Aegon High Yield Global Bond (IE00B296WY05)
  • Kames Investment Grade Global Bond –> Aegon Investment Grade Global Bond (IE00B296XF80)
  • Kames Short Dated High Yield Global Bond –> Aegon Short Dated High Yield Global Bond ( IE00BDCVTC65)
  • Kames Short Dated Investment Grade Bond –> Aegon Short Dated Investment Grade Bond (IE00BL1GHK20)
  • Kames Strategic Global Bond –> Aegon Strategic Global Bond (IE00B296YR77)

Hintergrund: Der Versicherungskonzern Aegon übernahm 1998 die Fondsgesellschaft Scottish Equitable und benannte sie 2011 in Kames Capital um. Jetzt ändert sie das wieder.

Kames hat eine Excel-Liste mit allen Fonds und sämtlichen Anteilsklassen erstellt. Sie finden sie hier.
